Rainn Wilson says his ‘Office’ spinoff won’t go to series

It was a busy day of comedy news at NBC.

First came the morning announcement that “Up All Night” will be extended for additional episodes, but will also be overhauled as a multi-camera comedy after a season-and-a-half as a single-cam sitcom.

Then, in the afternoon, Rainn Wilson tweeted that the network’s Dwight Shrute-centric spinoff to “The Office” won’t be moving forward.

Wilson tweeted, “Farm Update: NBC has passed on moving forward with The Farm TV show. Had a blast making the pilot – onwards & upwards!”

He added, “PS Keep watching the AWESOME final season of The Office. Many surprises & hilariousities coming!”

Titled “The Farm,” the Shrute spinoff was going to focus on Wilson’s character, while adding a slew of new faces including Matt Jones, Majandra Delfino, Tom Bower and featuring the return of “Parks and Recreation” creator Mike Schur as Mose.

HitFix has reached out to NBC and NBC-Universal TV for confirmation.