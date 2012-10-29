Rainn Wilson says his ‘Office’ spinoff won’t go to series

#The Office
10.29.12 6 years ago 4 Comments
It was a busy day of comedy news at NBC.
First came the morning announcement that “Up All Night” will be extended for additional episodes, but will also be overhauled as a multi-camera comedy after a season-and-a-half as a single-cam sitcom.
Then, in the afternoon, Rainn Wilson tweeted that the network’s Dwight Shrute-centric spinoff to “The Office” won’t be moving forward.
Wilson tweeted, “Farm Update: NBC has passed on moving forward with The Farm TV show. Had a blast making the pilot – onwards & upwards!”
He added, “PS Keep watching the AWESOME final season of The Office. Many surprises & hilariousities coming!”
Titled “The Farm,” the Shrute spinoff was going to focus on Wilson’s character, while adding a slew of new faces including Matt Jones, Majandra Delfino, Tom Bower and featuring the return of “Parks and Recreation” creator Mike Schur as Mose.
HitFix has reached out to NBC and NBC-Universal TV for confirmation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Office
TAGSNBCRAINN WILSONTHE FARMTHE OFFICE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP