I haven't thought much about Britney Spears' single “Work B**ch” since I heard it the first time and thought it sounded like a five-minute DJ Pauly D ringtone, but THIS MAN has thought PLENTY about it and THANK GOD. Watch as this guy inserts himself into the “Work B**ch” video and turns Brit Brit's minor hit into a sexual phenomenon.

(The best part is that the guy, for no reason, wears dozens of completely normal outfits throughout the performance.)