Ranking 30 years of ‘Star Trek’ at the movies

A new Starfleet adventure hits theaters this weekend in the form of “Star Trek Into Darkness.” It will enter a long legacy of films capturing the spirit of Gene Roddenberry, including, of course, the 2009 reboot that paved the way for a sequel.
The crew’s first celluloid excursion, “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” was released back in 1979. There was a new “Star Trek” film at least every three or four years until the 30th anniversary brought J.J. Abrams’ re-imagining. Going into this weekend’s release, that’s 11 films, three Enterprise captains and a lot of canon to play with.
The HitFix staff put our heads together to crank out a ranked list of those films. But how will "Star Trek Into Darkness" fit into that legacy? Audiences will find out this weekend
It’s always strange to be reminded of how lame most of the movies are. Can we get a new TV series now, please?
Nope…long live Star Trek!
I love the original crew theatricals exactly how they were released. No irony, detachment, or snark necessary. As they stand, they’re a testament to the fan base, and the strong ideas that has made Star Trek something else altogether in the realm of pop culture geek franchises.
I love what JJ is doing in expanding an established cannon and hope the current cast and those enthusiastic about Trek will keep it afloat once the new Star Wars rears its ready to be punched on arrival head.
I blame Brent Spiner entirely for the failure of The New Generation entries. His whole I don’t want to play the part, give me more money, more control, this is my shot at a career outside of Trek, fuck you.
I thought Insurrection was just a little boring, drawn out, mediocre TNG episode. But Nemesis was actively annoying to watch. Really surprised that you ranked Nemesis about Insurrection. I thought the Remans in general and Shinzon (totally forgot his name) in particular was badly executed concept.
At the very least, it wasn’t boring. Or, as boring. That’s probably what accounts for it placing above Insurrection, which basically just dies on the screen.
Fair enough. It’s pretty unfortunate that TNG didn’t get better movies (and DS9 didn’t get any).
Both movies are neck and neck for worst TNG film in my book, but I give Nemesis a slight edge for featuring Romulans and a (for the time) awesome space battle at the end. Insurrection might as well have been direct-to-dvd. It certainly looked like it.
Interesting list. Somewhat mirrors my own and nice to see ST VI get some good love. It’s one of the ones that seems to get lost in the shuffle while people focus on the good and the bad.
I actually hold Nemesis in a bit higher regard than most, though it’s very hard to look past how they ruined the potential of what could have been a great story. As pointed out, that was what marred the TNG movies. Great premises and potential, mostly bad or ho-hum execution. While many talk about the sort of TV quality Carson brought to Generations, Insurrection feels the most like an overlong episode of the TV series. There are moments, but Frakes mostly delivers a dry, flat out outing that really seems to be hampered by the drastic budget cut.
I’ve been hesitant to include the Abrams films in a list because of the alternate timeline aspect, but it is still one big franchise, so in they go.
FWIW, my view…
13) Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
12) Star Trek: Insurrection
11) Star Trek: The Motion Picture
10) Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Cut
9) Star Trek: Generations
8) Star Trek Nemesis
7) Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
6) Star Trek Into Darkness
5) Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
4) Star Trek: First Contact
3) Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
2) Star Trek
1) Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
I still own and like them all……and I enjoy watching them as a marathon on occassion with friends and a lot of beer and Jack Daniels…er..I mean….Romulan Ale!
No Galaxy Quest?
*this*
Nice to see Undiscovered Country so high on the list. That’s always been one of my favorites. I might have even ranked it one slot higher, at no. 2.
Bad as Final Frontier is, I think I agree that Insurrection, Nemises and Generations were worse. Those Next Gen movies are bad in a way that’s more offensive to me tha Final Frontier. Final Frontier was a wild swing and a miss. Shatner really was trying to make a movie that had balls (they’re going to confront God!) but he didn’t have the skills or the effects budget to get it right. With those three Next Gen movies, they weren’t swinging for the fences. They were thinking small and building small. They were content to make double-length episodes of the tv show and took the audience for granted. And the botched opportunity in Generations is a crime. Rick Berman and Brannon Braga are handed this amazing chance to do a shared adventure of the two iconic captains and they don’t even realize what an opportunity it is. They just half ass it with a lazy, “let’s get this Kirk thing out of the way” approach. So bad.
I agree. There was nothing particularly cinematic about TNG movies. Maybe its a testament to how good the TV series was.
As a fan of TNG, I was greatly disappointed with all of the TNG films to some degree. The series had established itself as smart, cool sci-fi television. I expected the TNG films to rise to the same acclaim. Sadly, they never once managed to look anything like major film events. Just expensive episodes.
As for The Undiscovered Country, it had a central villain, but there was a larger political conspiracy at play, making the film feel a bit more epic and ambitious than previous (or later) Star Trek movies.
I wish Star Trek films would ditch the arch villain formula completely. The villains are almost always the least interesting part of a Star Trek movie.
Voyager revitalized Star Trek by bringing the Borg to clarity with 7 of 9 and also with the other species (8472) tougher than the Borg. That was the question, who is “badder” than the Borg? So, I agree that continuing on to “explore” new worlds and how humanity will handle it makes better movies than remakes that fall short. I was disappointed in this Khan. When Ricardo Montalban crushed the phaser in front of Kirk, it sent a message. Into Darkness fails to encompass Khan’s rage. Khan lost his wife and this invoked his hatred of Kirk, not just to eradicate the inferior. The movie did set up Kirk to be hated now by Klingons. It was done right the first time. It would have been better to use another villain. There was only one Khan.
Nemesis is underrated IMO. Wasn’t a great motion picture, but was a pretty satisfying end to the TNG story for long-time fans. Plus the Tom Hardy thing.
I know when you do one of these “combined” lists, there are bound to be surprises…
… but I completely agree with Drew (no surprise): How the heck is V not the film ranked last?
Insurrection may be boring, but it doesn’t have near the amount of issues that V has, which go far beyond the writer’s strike and wobbly story and direction by Shatner.
The special effects were God-awful, the worst in the entire series. The choices made by characters in the film going against years of established relationships. The final act should’ve at least have been interesting, but because of slashes to the budget and the horrible special effects, it landed with a dud. And how the hell are Kirk and Klingons A-Okay at the end of this film? Horrible, just a bad film.
Insurrection may be boring, but it’s not a bad film.
V is a bad film. It’s the Rocky V of Star Trek. Like Bill Simmons, I choose to believe it doesn’t exist.
Also, I would have TMP lower. The music may be stellar, and I don’t mind the 10 minute swing around the Enterprise, but TMP is the kind of Star Trek I hate the most: that “perfected humanity” Utopian bullcrap of Roddenberry. Little secret: while I love most of Star Trek, I hated when Gene decided to make humanity “perfected” by the time TNG came out. Horrible. And not historically accurate, even projecting into the future. My favorite series is DS9, because DS9, along with the TOS, had characters with whom we can identify: flawed, but TRYING to be better. By the time TNG came out, Roddenberry decided his new crew were no longer flawed, no longer trying to get better; they WERE better. Perfected. And a complete crock of bullcrap. TNG has so many bad episodes because the characters on TNG always need to find an outside source to fight, as opposed to their flawed human natures. What makes DS9 and TOS so great, is that they screw up. Often. And have to fight through that to win the day. TNG had to create the Borg, because in TNG, there was no internal struggle, or struggle between characters. I don’t see Roddenberry’s vision for TMP and TNG as “optimistic,” I see it as ludicrous. Humanity can’t be perfected in this way. Our history and our present show us this. But what makes us better is we’re TRYING. And the characters on TOS and DS9 always tried to move beyond their base human natures to be better. That’s what made them believable. That’s what made those two shows the best of Trek. It’s no secret that the guy who brought the most internal conflict to TNG, also helped create DS9 and the greatest science fiction show of the last 30 years: Battlestar Galactica. Ronald D. Moore understands the human condition so much better than Gene Roddenberry. Almost embarrassingly so.
But I digress.
So, TMP should be below Generations and The Search for Spock, for sure. Seriously, why is TSFS so maligned? The “even-odd” theory does NOT apply, there.
And First Contact above The Undiscovered Country. First Contact is a first-rate film, I don’t care what the fat guy with the Buffalo Bill-voice on YouTube says. I mean, come on, Moby Dick in space! Hell, it worked for TWOK.
For what it’s worth:
11) The Final Frontier (doesn’t exist)
10) Insurrection
9) The Motion Picture
8) Nemesis
7) Generations
6) The Search for Spock
5) The Voyage Home
4) The Undiscovered Country
3) First Contact
2) Star Trek
1) The Wrath of Khan
BTW… there’s a reason why Roddenberry hated the Star Trek films after TMP: because they allowed for a more realistic, flawed depiction of humanity in the crew of the Enterprise.
Gene is a man of great vision, this much cannot be denied (like Lucas, in a way).
But he loses me with his perfected humanity crap.
What makes First Contact so great? These people that Roddenberry created believe themselves to be as Roddenberry created them to be, but it takes a backwoods soldier and a scientist-inventor from humanity’s “barbaric” past to show them, and by them I mean Picard, that they, and he, may not be so perfected after all.
THAT is what resonates in that film so well. The moment, after spending 30 minutes preaching to Lily about how much better he is than her, when Picard realizes he’s “human” after all.
And then tries to rise above his flaws.
The internal and eternal struggle against our base, human natures to be better is what creates quality characters for Trek.
You take away that conflict, and you’re left with TMP, Insurrection, and almost all of TNG the show, needing to find external conflict to prevent the narrative from becoming boring and expose the ludicrousness behind the idea of “perfected” humanity.
I think a lot of the ideas in V are really interesting. The execution is admittedly way, way off.
Oh, no doubt… I would argue the same issues exist, though, in the execution of similar ideas in TMP.
I’m trying hard to think of a “Why am I here” or “Meet my Creator” themed film that was something really well-executed, and not overtly religious.
Maybe 2001. But that’s about it.
I voted on this list and Star Trek III is way to low and should be higher than Undiscovered Country and maybe even First Contact. The stealing of the Enterprise is a marvel in film editing (really – watch it again)
Christopher Lloyd arguably the third best villain ever in the films (after Khan and the Borg Queen). James Horner’s amazing score, the flip side of “the good of the many outweighs the good of the few or the one”. And what about “You Klingon bastard you killed my son! You Klingon…bastard!”
Totally underrated. Plus: Consequences!
I agree on much of this… the stealing of the Enterprise, and Horner’s musical queues make it taught and exciting.
Getting the doors open with seconds to spare, going to warp with the Excelsior giving chase… fantastic!
How do you feel about Horner’s score versus Goldsmith’s?
While I love Goldsmith’s score, and it is great, Horner’s score envokes this feeling of adventure, excitement, and wonder in me that few others do. I wish he would’ve scored The Voyage Home to complete “The Trilogy.”
Also, Horner’s Star Trek II and III scores were so great, he’s been stealing from them his whole career. ;-)
Since everyone else is playing…
I’ll say that I agree that Insurrection and Final Frontier are the two weakest films, both for the individual casts and the overall series. That said, I don’t share a lot of love for the Voyage Home, which always seemed too hammy (even for a Star Trek film) and exemplified some of the bad 80s movie-making habits along with the good ones. Likewise, while I enjoyed Abrams relaunch, I definitely felt it was a flawed work that just happened to get a bit more right than wrong…although it got a lot wrong.
Anyway, here’s the list:
11. Insurrection
10. Final Frontier
9. Generations
8. Voyage Home
7. The Motion Picture
6. Nemesis
5. Star Trek
4. First Contact
3. Search for Spock
2. Undiscovered Country
1. Wrath of Khan
FWIW, my list…
11- Final Frontier
10- Insurrection
9- The Motion Picture
8- Generations
7- Nemesis
6- Voyage Home
5- Undiscovered Country
4- Star Trek
3- Search For Spock
2- First Contact
1- Wrath of Khan
I saw all the movies in the theatres when they came out. I was a fan of the TOS naturally.
Here is my list which I will do from best to worst. Before you dismiss my rankings, please see my brief write-ups below:
1. The Wrath of Khan
2. The Motion Picture
3. The Undiscovered Country
4. The Voyage Home
5. First Contact
6. The Search for Spock
7. Generations
8. Insurrection
9. Nemesis
10. Star Trek ’09
11. The Final Frontier
1. The Wrath of Khan. I lined up with friends hours before to see this movie at an advanced screening. It was quite the spectacle of a movie and holds up very well 30 years later. For me, this was the first time I’ve seen the Enterprise in a glorious space battle with (at the time) state of the art special effects. To see the Reliant’s phasers tearing into the unshielded Enterprise was mind blowing to this young high school kid. A rip-roaring tale of revenge and growing old. There’s a reason it ranks so highly on many people’s lists.
2. The Motion Picture. I love TMP and always will. Some people dismiss it as a slow, plodding boring movie. Not me. Part of my love for TMP comes from seeing it as a young kid who watched TOS reruns. This was a big deal seeing Star Trek move from it’s humble TV roots to a big budget movie. Remember that TOS did not get a lot of love from the execs and it was only after it was cancelled that its popularity grew. So as a new film franchise it was getting the love and respect it deserved with a budget to match. We had never seen the Enterprise realized in such exquisite detail which is the reason for the 10 minute flyby in the beginning. The Enterprise was a character of its own that we were finally seeing in glorious detail and I drank it all in. As for the movie itself I thought it was a great and interesting idea – the Voyager probe returning to its creator having completed its mission. I loved the story and seeing the crew reunited on a newly refurbished ship to investigate.
3. The Undiscovered County. I like the Shakespearean title although personally I would have gone with ‘The Trial of James T. Kirk’. TUC was the final voyage of sorts to the original crew before the passing of the torch to TNG. We see the start of the peace treaty with the Klingons paralleling the end of the Cold War. A bit clunky in parts but all in all a satisfying movie to end the TOS series of films.
4. The Voyage Home. I like my ST to be fairly serious with the odd funny bit here or there. TVH may have been a bit too light hearted for me but it was nevertheless a cool story involving time travel and seeing the crew navigate and try to fit in to 1980s San Francisco. TVH ended the Khan trilogy on a very pleasing note by introducing the next ship to bear the name Enterprise and start the new naming convention with NCC-1701A.
5. First Contact. The best of the TNG movies, FC was a movie I liked a lot when it first came out but my opinion of it has gone down since then. If the Borg want to use time travel to wipe out humanity, they are doing it in the most illogical way imaginable. Why didn’t the Borg go back in time in their sector and THEN come back to Earth and take over? Why take the risk of battling the Federation in the present just to do this? Why not go back thousands of years and enslave humanity when they are cave men? There are just so many plot holes in this film that it doesn’t hold up for me.
6. The Search for Spock. This movie was a big letdown coming on the hells of TWOK. A clunky movie on which to bring back Spock.
7. Generations. This should have been a better movie. Picard and Kirk together at last. It’s a great idea and its a shame they couldn’t write a better story to bring these two legends together in a proper way and give Kirk a meaningful death. It just falls short in every way.
8. Insurrection. This was basically a two part TNG TV episode shown on the big screen. A boring TV episode. Nothing cinematic about it.
9. Nemesis. To be honest, I barely remember this movie. It should have been a return to cinematic ST like FC but ended up as another forgettable TNG movie that drove the last nail into the franchise. A poor way to send of the TNG era. I would have liked to seen the TNG cast together again in at least one more movie to send them off properly.
11. The Final Frontier. An interesting idea that was very poorly executed. Shatner’s ego got the best of him. This is the worst of the ST movies but I’m placing it here to leave the rest to talk about…
10. Star Trek ’09. Yes, this is the second worst ST movie in my opinion. It’s hard to articulate why I dislike this movie so much. I went in on opening weekend prepared to embrace the ST reboot and left the theatre feeling pretty indifferent. After reading some reviews and seeing it again I began to actively dislike it. I really hate this movie now.
I was listening to a podcast where Robert Meyer Burnett was talking about remastering TNG for blu-ray and he made a comment about Star Trek ’09 which he didn’t like. I asked him to elaborate and he sent me this series of tweets which I’m reprinting below:
“I think just about everything wrong with America today is evident through most of TREK ’09. It’s a movie content to recreate scenes from other movies. A rebellious joyride, a townie bar fight, a POINT BREAK skydiving sequence, SKULL ISLAND dinosaurs, Aldaaran planetary destruction, wacky STRIPES/PRIVATE BENJAMIN Military humour. I could go on and on and on but I don’t have to because we’re getting more of the same!”
I agree with everything he said. Abrams has said in interview that he never liked TOS and I think it shows in his movie. It’s like they went through a list:
Kirk: A brash, young womanizer. Check.
Spock: Pointy eared alien who is half human and wrestles with emotions from his human side. Check.
McCoy: A doctor friend of Kirks with southern charm. Goes by the nickname ‘Bones’. Check.
Uhura: A black communications officer. Check.
Sulu: An asian member of the bridge crew who knows how to sword fight. Check.
Chekov: A russian member of the bridge crew. Check.
Scotty: A quirky engineer of Scottish descent who makes everything work. Check.
I have nothing against the cast themselves. They are fine actors.
But let’s compare this to another reimagining/reboot: Battlestar Galactica.
Ronald D Moore took the original premise and characters of BSG and updated them. He didn’t recast and old white dude for Adama, he just chose an actor to play the part. Boomer and Starbuck were now women. Cylons were now created by man. RDM took the spirit and story of the old show and updated it with a fresh new take. It was risky but BSG was not as revered as ST and it was just a TV series. If BSG had failed it would not have been as big a deal as ST.
That reasoning by Robert Burnett is SO MUCH HORSESHIT.
Really?
Mulderism, your opinions are your opinions, and I won’t try to change them, but those reasons stated by Burnett are complete horseshit.
He went the “Simpsons Did It” excuse, don’t you realize that?
Go back and look at your beloved TMP.
Guess what??? It’s just a rehash of an episode of the TOS where a probe is beamed aboard the Enterprise looking for its creator, thinking it’s Kirk.
Yep. It’s called The Changeling.
Also, all of those loving shots of the Enterprise?
KUBRIK DID IT!!!
In Wrath of Khan, the battles between the Reliant and the Enterprise?
CAPTAIN BLOOD DID IT!
DAS BOOT DID IT!
I get what you’re saying, about the set pieces, but come on man, and more so to Burnett, who you’re just quoting… that’s so much crap.
It really is. The “Simpsons Did It” excuse.
The themes that resonate within Star Trek, friendship and loyalty and family, most of all, are combined with a new idea of fate and destiny, that no matter how badly the timeline was screwed-up, these people were meant to meet, and the universe was going to find a way to bring them together.
I think that’s a beautiful sentiment. It’s why people believe in soul mates.
And who are more soul mates than Kirk and Spock?
I’m not trying to change your mind, you’re welcome to hate or love what you hate or love, but go back and look at the films you love so much and if you want, I can really break it down for you just how derivative they are of many films that have come before.
The “Simpsons Did It” excuse. Now I’ve heard everything.
And Abrams never said he “didn’t like” TOS, just more it’s not anything that was on his RADAR growing-up.
Not everyone stayed-up to 11pm as 10 year olds to watch Star Trek in the 70’s and 80’s.
Well I’m not going to speak for RMB. I just wanted to add another perspective to Trek ’09 from mine. I’m sure he could articulate his thoughts more fully then through a series of short tweets. But I thought what he said was interesting so I included it.
And I didn’t really come here to bash Trek ’09. I just figured that if I was going to rank it so low that I needed to say why.
I get that. And like I said, I’m not trying to change your mind.
But for someone to say they don’t like Star Trek because they found it derivative is, like I said, horseshit.
Again, TMP is nothing but The Changeling from TOS combined with 2001: A Space Odyssey. It’s as derivative as you can get.
“Simpsons Did It.”
At this point in popular culture, there ARE no original thoughts. And I just don’t mean the constant sequels. I mean the original films, too.
By this point, we’ve reached critical pop culture mass, and EVERYTHING is derivative of something else. For RMB just to point to set pieces in Star Trek and call them out for being derivative is just… highly illogical.
And lazy criticism.
Again – I’m not going to speak for him. This was PART of his criticism of Trek ’09 compiled from a series of tweets. This does not necessarily comprise his whole argument. So don’t write him off based on part of an argument.
AND CERTAINLY DO NOT WRITE HIM OFF considering what he has contributed to ST and sci-fi in general.
Your point is taken – all media is based on something that came before it. This is not a ground breaking revelation.
And if you’re going to use 2001: A Space Odyssey as an influence, there is no better film to pay homage to.
Mulderism,
I agree with you totally about the difference between the Star Trek reboot and the BSG reboot. However,as you pointed out,BSG was not as revered as ST and the “Trekkies” would have had a fit if any of the changes(i.e. making Starbuck a woman)would have been tried on the ST reboot. They basically want all the characters to remain the same,just played by younger actors,which is exactly what they got.
I have to agree with your crew “checklist”; for me, all Abrams kept was the most superficial aspects of the roles, turning characters into caricatures.
God, how I love Star Trek. Especially the Original cast movies. The tops are 2 and 6, but I even love the bad ones. I am compelled to watch them over and over and be annoyed by the same stuff again and again. I think when Trek stumbles it often has to do with casting problems. I think 5 would be a far better film if Sean Connery had played the Lawrence Luckinbill part as originally intended. Spock’s brother needed an actor with serious charisma to sell the plot and LL was not that guy. And although someone commented that Christopher Lloyd was a great villain in 3, I respectfully disagree. I just can’t buy Reverend Jim as a badass Klingon. He comes across as a cartoon. Plus, they should have paid Kirstie Alley whatever ridiculous amount of money she wanted. Her replacement was also unencumbered by Charisma. The trouble with the next gen films is mostly that Patrick Stewart has to do all the heavy lifting since he is so much better than all the other actors. I reserve my greatest enmity for Jonathan Frakes who I hold to be the worst actor in all of trek. And it annoys me that he is so darn fat. One would think he could afford a personal trainer for six weeks prior to the movie shoot. I realize one could say the same of Shatner, but he gets a pass simply because he is Shatner. I do have a secret wish that they could cgi a better hairpiece for him in all the movies. I’m not even kidding. In conclusion, I also really dig the new JJ Abrams films, but I feel like the latest one leans a little too much on past awesomeness. Mitigated for the most part by Cumberbatch’s present awesomeness. My wife is making fun of me for my gobsacling nerdiness, so I fear I must now take my leave.
I don’t understand the praise for the 2009 “Star Trek” reboot. No way it should rank 2nd on the list. What it basically did was take the original “Star Trek” concept and characters and turn it into just another generic sci-fi actioner. J.J. Abrams didn’t add any personality to it, and blowing up Vulcan was basically just quoting “Star Wars.”
This is so right on. You could name those characters and planets anything and it would not matter. Its simple not Star Trek. But unless you actually enjoy Star Trek, people will simple not understand. Hell Abrams himself admitted as much.
I would like someone to explain to me why some people here dare to say the new Abrams Star Trek movies are not Star Trek!!!! My God, you people are just blind! Why? Because they have ACTION? Wow…They DO HAVE the MAIN Star Trek THEME…The relationships between all of them. Basically Kirk, Spock, Bones, Scotty, and now Uhura…What the Hell is wrong with you people. Certainly, you're just those who can't see beyond their fanaticism…But whatever, you're just all going to get mad and me and disregard everything I explained as horseshit…Why do I waste my time writing this? Because I am a Trekkie and I LOVED THE NEW STAR TREK. I thought they were fun and they brought the characters back to life in a justifiable way…
Here is my list all 12 films from greatest to least:
1. First Contact
2. Wrath of Khan
3. Voyage Home
4. Undiscovered Country
5. Into Darkness
6. Star Trek
7. Search for Spock
8. Generations
9. Nemesis
10. Insurrection
11. Final Frontier
12. Motion Picture
This is a TERRIBLE list. Just terrible.
Final Frontier is unwatchable. The TNG movies are not great, but if I stumble across them on TV they do not make me want to have a seizure.
Not to mention Abrams movies are not Trek. They are fun sic-fi movies but they are terrible Trek movies.
Finally Khan ruined trek as much as voyager did. All Trek has done sense is chase after having another Khan instead of just making good movies.
Unwatchable can only be applied to the latter half of Next Generation movies—especially Nemesis.
i cant believe this retard put nemesis at number 10. AFTER final frontier! did you even watch the movies???
Happily I’ll suggest that the newest Star Trek movie is an insult to the Star Trek franchise. Gene is probably rolling over in his grave. JJ basically took a crap on the entire script and masterpiece that was Star Trek 2 The Wrath of Khan. I challenge any one with a true eye for talent to watch those movies back to back! JJ created a worthless pile of dung!
Yes totally!!
I mean, Trek has never been consistently good in any of it’s incarnations but now this??
I actually really liked JJ Abrams’ first go at the franchise. The cast do a superb job, particularly Karl Urban, Anton Yelchin, Zachary Quinto, and Zoe Saldana. I found Simon Pegg’s Scotty – along with the unnecessary alien sidekick – a disappointment though. But with “Into Darkness” where do I start to describe what’s wrong? Yes there’s a good deal of stuff that’s exciting and looks cool which I think can only be good. But why play cut and paste with the best Trek movie of all time?? Corny corny corny. The Trekkie inside jokes never make up for the unnecessary changes made – like messing with the look of Klingons and what the hell is up with making the engine room of a starship look like the inside of a dairy factory? Yes I get the morality tale behind it all and it is a timely one but the movie as a whole lacks the darkness promised in the title. And after paying such homage to the original main characters in the casting why throw out the mold with the best villain Trek ever gave us? Granted Benedict Cumberbatch delivers a brilliant performance but why not create a new villain rather than unnecessarily rehashing an old one? Simon Pegg is better too. The “twists and turns” we see are all as well signposted as any commuter highway and I found myself mentally setting the counter to zero to see how many miles it would take to reach the signposted plot devices. So clumsy, so rehashed, such an opportunity missed!
And no I’m not a Trekkie but I am fond of the franchise in spite of it’s obvious imperfections.
I would like someone to explain to me why some people here dare to say the new Abrams Star Trek movies are not Star Trek!!!! My God, you people are just blind! Why? Because they have ACTION? Wow…They DO HAVE the MAIN Star Trek THEME…The relationships between all of them. Basically Kirk, Spock, Bones, Scotty, and now Uhura…What the Hell is wrong with you people. Certainly, you’re just those who can’t see beyond their fanaticism…But whatever, you’re just all going to get mad at me and disregard everything I explained as horseshit…Why do I waste my time writing this? Because I am a Trekkie and I LOVED THE NEW STAR TREK. I thought they were fun and they brought the characters back to life in a justifiable way…
I don’t hate the Final Frontier as much as most people. It gave us the best line in Trek of “What does God need with a starship?”. Also, glad to see some love given to Star Trek: The Motion Picture. The 10-minute approach to the Enterprise is one of my favorite moments in the series. And I think the plot is actually quite interesting. An underrated sci-fi space movie.
Star Trek: The Motion Picture was the most believable of all 11 movies! Voyager is just now leaving our solar system! JJ Abrams with the new time line needs to bring back Capt. Kirk (William Shatner) in his next ST movie.
the star trek movies generaly started to suck after 4 when they removed the goldsmith/horner music. first contact was the only halfway decent tng movie while the series itself was awesome because it had the goldsmith/horner music but tng’s movies didnt. hate the reboot franchises score. What i love about star trek is the different nationalities and ages make it interesting to watch where the reboot mostly has 20 somethings. Are these POlls really fair or box office gross equaling quality because thier are far more people now and theatres and far more fans of modern movies than the older movies.
I’m sorry, but there is absolutely NO way that the ’09 movie ranks over First Contact. What every one fails to get (except the Trekkies) is that it wasn’t a Star Trek movie, it was a generic sci-fi action movie with the Star Trek name slapped on. The vision that pervaded even the worst of the movies (looking at you, Final Frontier) is completely lost here. None of Gene Roddenberry’s hope and curiosity is in that movie. Sure, Kirk is cocky, Spock is logical, and McCoy (occasionally) insults Spock, but that’s not what defines the characters. Not to mention, black holes are time portals for the sake of the plot? No, just no. The movie didn’t understand Star Trek, it only understood what people think Star Trek is. And sadly, a lot of people out there are misinformed. It’s not about the technobabble, or the action, or having sex icons (‘cough’ ’09 Uhura ‘cough’). It was about the triumph of the human spirit, the belief that one day, we will rise above wars, poverty, and famine. The belief that we can unite together and explore a world of unknown possibilities. A world that forces us constantly to realize that not everything is what we think it is, nor everyone. It’s a bold vision that Abrams and the writers lacked. And that’s what disappoints me. They’ve been entrusted with a vision they don’t understand. They’ve been given an incredible new world, and all they can do is make a regular action movie. But Star Trek is so much more.
I completely agree. I thought STID actually did try to be relevant and optimistic and moral while attracting general audiences, but ST 2009 was just a Star Trek face on an otherwise generic movie.
I would like someone to explain to me why some people here dare to say the new Abrams Star Trek movies are not Star Trek!!!! My God, you people are just blind! Why? Because they have ACTION? Wow…They DO HAVE the MAIN Star Trek THEME…The relationships between all of them. Basically Kirk, Spock, Bones, Scotty, and now Uhura…What the Hell is wrong with you people. Certainly, you’re just those who can’t see beyond their fanaticism…But whatever, you’re just all going to get mad and me and disregard everything I explained as horseshit…Why do I waste my time writing this? Because I am a Trekkie and I LOVED THE NEW STAR TREK. I thought they were fun and they brought the characters back to life in a justifiable way…
Abrams was trying to bring back Star Trek to another younger audience in an AWESOME way…and it had to show a lot of things us trekkies already know…
You are totally losing me (and confusing me) when you speak of “trekkies” so disparagingly, and seem to think they are the only viewers who mindlessly enjoyed the reboots. Especially when most people are talking about how so many of the old time fans (Trekkies – of which I am one)HATE the new movies because of the change in the timeline. We are always thrown together in a group – as if we all agree. Not true!
I, for one, loved the 2009 Star Trek and Into Darkness. Were there flaws? Absolutely. Did they rely too much on an earlier movie? Probably. But it was still different, and the chemistry between the new characters is still there. When they blasted into warp at the finale to begin their 5-year mission – chills went down my spine.
And, please, as a viewer of ST since 1965, when it was still on the air; as a person who wrote a passionate letter to Paramount Studios at the end of season 2 when the show was going to be cancelled; don’t presume to tell me that I don’t know and love what Star Trek is, and the ideas and ideals and characters that made it great. I understand quite well, and I know it when I see it.
If you will recall, every incarnation of ST had had it’s bloopers and mis-fires. Certainly the original series did, yet there was still much to love.
I’m sorry if I come off as too argumentative, but I think you are painting with too broad a brush when you try to group all Trekkies together with a sneering undertone,and say we all hold the same opinion of the new movies, which you emphatically claim are NOT Star Trek. Also remember – without Trekkies and their tireless campaigning to bring ST back in the late 60’s and the 70’s, no ST movies would have been made, and we would have nothing to discuss. ST would have been dead decades ago.
Thank you.
I totally agree with the way you captured the essence of the original Star Trek except for one thing. The vision of rising above to explore united was pure Gene Roddenberry. When he died, it started to become a shoot-em-bang-bang action series, first against the borg, and descending from there to its present reincarnation and lost its original spirit of united adventure, thought-y exploration of social paradigms, and futuristic scientific concepts and inventions. It appealed to the scientist geek in all of us and what was special effects became our home computers, cell phones, Skyping in real time, etc. So I would include the ideas that made us dream big scientifically, ponder scientific theorems, what-ifs, and social conventions, want to invent the technology we saw used, and be at peace in the universe. Gene envisioned a future where science and peace prevailed, made us think, and wowed us with intelligent ideas & concepts. Then we started fighting the borg, the dominion, the cardassians (when Rick Berman took the helm) and it’s been a slow devolution into action based shoot-em-up bang bang’s ever since. Do I like the new Star Treks? Yes, they are a rock and roll ride of a movie! They are hands down fun. But they go so fast, you don’t have time to….THINK. Roddenberry was a thinker, a visionary…he turned concepts on their ear, and made you think what if? You thought about it as the plot unfolded and you thought about it after it was over. That’s what I think makes these latter movies significantly different. They are more a rollercoaster ride tribute to some beloved characters. Different, but good…just not authentic Roddenberry Star Trek as James Picard put so well in his comment.
Best:
Star Trek
First Contact
Wrath of Khan
Voyage Home
Undiscovered Country
In Search of Spock
I completely disagree that Insurrection was the bottom of the barrel. It was mediocre, to be sure, but it wasn’t awful. It was miles better than Nemesis, TMP and certainly Final Frontier. And ST 2009 was not better than Undiscovered Country. Other than that, I mostly agree.
Write a comment…I completely disagree that Insurrection was the bottom of the barrel. It was mediocre, to be sure, but it wasn’t awful. It was miles better than Nemesis, TMP and certainly Final Frontier. And ST 2009 was not better than Undiscovered Country. Other than that, I mostly agree.
Okay, it’s fun to think about these things. So here’s my list:
1. Wrath of Khan
What more needs to be said?
2. Undiscovered Country
Pays homage to TWOK without directly imitating it. A strong villain. A timely message. A cool mystery. A healthy dose of action. I love every minute of it.
3. Voyage Home
It’s kind of a weak point, considering the years between the movies, but it holds up well on its own during a marathon.
4. Into Darkness
Yes, they borrowed a bit too heavily from TWOK, but at least this one was a Star Trek movie. And the way I see it, the point of this entry is that some conflicts are destined to be. Khan is Kirk’s nemesis, and no matter what happens, they are destined to cost each other dearly. Works for me.
5. First Contact
A strong villain, a nice general concept, and some beautiful scenery. We even have some fun with the characters. But the Borg are nearly unrecognizable in this outing. Much of the Cochran subplot is questionable. And most of all, WHY DON’T THE BORG JUST TRY IT AGAIN, OUTSIDE OF FEDERATION SPACE, WHERE NO ONE CAN STOP THEM? Sorry, there are too many major problems with the film to rank it any higher.
6. Search for Spock
There’s a lot to like in this outing. Unfortunately the Klingons are not one of them. They don’t seem menacing as much as they seem like they are trying to be menacing. And yes, it completely undoes the emotional high point of the previous film.
7. Star Trek ’09
This film is a lot of fun. It also has a lot of problems. Most notably, there’s nothing particularly Star Trek about it. Forgivable to an extent, as they have a LOT to introduce in a single film. But still, it falls short in the end.
8. Insurrection
This film is unduly hated, I feel. It isn’t a good film, but it isn’t a bad one either. It’s essentially an extended TNG episode with a couple of weak points. That makes it mediocre, not worse than…
9. Generations
Recycled footage, a lame plot, a disappointing villain, a disappointing ending (the death of Kirk is…this???), no explanation of how they left the Nexus, when they weren’t supposed to want to at all…Generations felt obligatory more than anything else.
10. The Motion Picture
The extended version is better than the theatrical release. It gives it more plot, which ironically makes it feel less of a drag. Still, it’s a weird, underwhelming film in the end. Certainly it isn’t one you would use to introduce you friends to Trek.
11. Nemesis
People complain about JJ Abrams’ vision, but what about Stuart Baird. There’s no heart in any of it. Picard makes several questionable command decisions. For the first outing with the Romulans, we don’t really get much of them as a race. There isn’t any real drive behind the story — it all just kind of happens, and then it’s over. A sad end to the next generation.
12. Final Frontier
A decent plot is undermined by cheap laughs, silly situations and a weak ending.
I would like someone to explain to me why some people here dare to say the new Abrams Star Trek movies are not Star Trek!!!! My God, you people are just blind! Why? Because they have ACTION? Wow…They DO HAVE the MAIN Star Trek THEME…The relationships between all of them. Basically Kirk, Spock, Bones, Scotty, and now Uhura…What the Hell is wrong with you people. Certainly, you’re just those who can’t see beyond their fanaticism…But whatever, you’re just all going to get mad and me and disregard everything I explained as horseshit…Why do I waste my time writing this? Because I am a Trekkie and I LOVED THE NEW STAR TREK. I thought they were fun and they brought the characters back to life in a justifiable way…
Dude, calm down. Apparently Start Trek to you is merely the music and a few proper nouns. Others of us consider the essence of Star Trek to be an optimistic vision of the future, exploration, new life and new civilizations, culturally relevant story lines, traditionally cautionary science-fiction concepts, etc. These were almost completely absent from the 2009 movie. They were more prevalent in STID, which is why I said (above) that it was more of a Star Trek movie than its predecessor.
I hated William Shatner, loved Patrick Stewart, but the latest Star Trek crew is the best yet – and the latest movies (2009, 2013) by far the best!
I Liked almost everything about the 2009 Star Trek, but I had a problem with the story. A Romulan mining ship destroys a good part of Star Fleet, the entire planet Vulcan, and almost destroys the Earth. A DARN MINING SHIP, not an enormous, moon-size, Death Star-like starship brisling with deadly weaponry, but a FREAKING MINING SHIP. I thought that was ridiculous.
Yeah… but you forget it was a mining ship from 129 years in the future. Technology in the Trek universe advances at a freakishly rapid pace- 129 is more than enough time for even a mining ship to advance technologically beyond the capabilities of the Enterprise!
Actually:
In the Star Trek prequel comic book miniseries Star Trek: Countdown, the Narada’s advanced weaponry and appearance are explained as being the result of the ship being retrofitted with salvaged and reverse-engineered Borg technology.
I think that what hurt the TNG TV series and movies the most was a bunch of lame characters. Nobody, not a single one of them stands out or is memorable. Anyone remember Data? Deana Troy? Tasha Jar? Dr. Crusher? Wesley Crusher? Jordi La Forge? William Riker? Even Picard (with much respect for Patrick Stewart as an actor) came across as rather bland. TNG was like a kinder, gentler, Star Trek and it just didn’t work for me.
TWOK, TSFS, TVH, TUC, FC and ST’09 we should keep.
you can trash the rest.
The plot line was thin. Didn’t flow. Not as good as “Star Trek” 2009. Great special effects. And…PEOPLE….we don’t need to be reminded of what the Prime Directive is……we’ve known that
for 43 years!
I have never understood the Trekkie fascination with Wrath of Khan. It is one of the most generic science-fiction movies I have ever seen. There is nothing particularly interesting about it, except maybe that neat nebula battle toward the end. It also always grated me how the entire movie is basically a setup for another plotline that isn’t resolved until the next movie. Cool, one movie for the price of two, thanks. In my opinion Undiscovered Country is the pinnacle of Star Trek; great story, writing, acting, tons of relevant symbolism (cold war), a creative space battle that requires the crew to frantically work together just to fire a single torpedo– and how awesome is a villain that spouts Shakespeare? It’s just a solid thoughtful science fiction movie all around that doesn’t get the credit it deserved because of the over-the-top spectacle of Ricardo Montalban’s long gray hippy hair.
Are are clueless, you probably got beat up a lot as a kid, and you have really, really terrible taste in film. You certainly have no idea what makes for great entertainment. “Wrath of Khan” is a master work compared the rest! Montalban commanded the screen in every scene too!
What an adorable little tantrum. Keep it up.
I have a bit more admiration for TWOK than you do, but for the most part I agree. ST6 is my favorite.
Clearly a whole generation of short attention span kids has not seen “Wrath of Khan” or the 2009 movie would have a significantly smaller share of the votes.
Its not surprising to see Star Trek at number 2 when you know that kids who have never seen the other movies would compare it to nothing and vote. I don’t consider myself a “Trekker, Trekkie” but have seen every ST out there, starting with the TOS series as it originally aired. It’s not that reboot is a bad movie, its just that the story and characters are swallowed up and dumbed down by special effects.
Star Trek was never about special effects. It was originally a moral and cerebral story. I’m not sure if Abrams feels the average person is just stupid and can’t handle that or if he is just not capable of writing an intelligent story. TOS Star Trek gave us; cell phones, bluetooth, personal computers, transparent aluminum, phasers, iPad, flat screens, satellites, virtual reality, cloaking devices, fabric armor, sensors, hypospray, GPS, universal translator,
tablets and tricorders, just to name a few inventions that were inspired to become reality due to the show. The rebooted series doesn’t give us anything. There’s no wow factor. And after recently watching the 2009 movie, it’s already not holding up to time. That’s the result of bad writing and not the actors fault. After not seeing the TOS series and movies for years, I sat down and watched them all again and compared how relevant they are too each other. I did not watch the TNG series but did view the TNG movies again. Having said all this, here’s my list of ST movies based story line and entertainment value.
1. The Wrath of Khan.
“From hell’s heart, I stab at thee. For hate’s sake
I spit my last breath at thee.” Not only was
Montalban’s performance brillant it was all around
brilliantly written. From Genesis creating life
on barren plants, to the revenge plot, creepy ear
bugs and being left with the impact of Spocks
death. It’s true Star Trek all the way through.
2. The Voyage Home.
A lighthearted moral story that wonderfully
showcases the characters relationship with each
other. This movie best connects to its series
roots.
3. The Search for Spock
As true of all Star Trek shows, special effects are
used only to enhance the story, not take over it.
This is Klingons vs the crew of the Enterprise and
though Spock is saved, it comes at a cost of the
Enterprise itself.
4. The Undiscovered Country
Our final look at the characters as they near
retirement or reassignment. A twist of fate
throws the Klingon empire into a desperate fight
for survival. They turn to the Federation for help
but both sides have people in favor of this and
working against it. It stays focused on the story,
the pace keeps you involved and ends with the
audience satisfied the characters story is done.
5. First Contact
Best of the TNG movies. It gets a little sloppy
here and there but overall stays with the story
and doesn’t become to complicated. Discovering your
hero isn’t exactly the person you read about in
history was a very nice and welcoming touch.
6. Star Trek
A Romulon creates an alternate universe. Not by
stopping the destruction of his home planet but
by sitting around for 25 years to get revenge on
the Vulcans. We learn how the crew of the
Enterprise came to be: By sleeping with
someone, taking the place of someone with the flu,
being placed there by the death of someone, just
beaming aboard and by an arrogant drunk being told
he is suppose to the Captain. This cheapens
the characters and their lack of discipline,
arguing and pouting only makes them look worse.
It’s not a bad movie even if describing it makes
it sound like the stupidest film ever made. You
just can’t view this as a Star Trek movie. It has
to be viewed as a special effects movie that
someone said had to have people in it so they used
character’s names most people are familiar with.
7 The Motion Picture
A living machine travels to earth to join with its
creator and destroy the humans it views as
parasites. After watching it again, this movie
is not as bad as I remembered when it first came
out. That’s not to say that its a good film.
Budget restrictions, the refusal to listen to cast
input and going too far into fanfare hurt the
film. While they kept the refitted Enterprise
in line so as not to distract from the characters,
the uniforms made them blend in to the background
none the less. An interesting story line that
wasn’t properly developed and falls short in the
end.
8 The Final Frontier
The Enterprise crew is taken over by a Vulcan in
touch with his human side and goes in search of
God. It’s a bad movie and the fault can’t be
blamed on Shatner. Budget restrictions aside,
he had to settle on a writer, Roddenberry and
studio executives took over constant rewrites
and then a writers strike put the whole thing
on ice. After that, it was rewritten again into
the movie they released, despite Shatner and the
rest of the casts objections. The studio also
put several restrictions on set and effect designs
which only worsened an already bad situation.
9. Generations
A “pass the baton” in which characters from the
original series meet the TNG characters. Budget
restraints and constant rewrites again effect the
movie. It seems a bit rushed and at times more
like an expanded TV series.
10 Insurrection
When Data malfunctions, the Enterprise is sent to
disable Data and inadvertently discover the reason
for the malfunction. Poorly written, edited and
executed. It’s a bad film I have no intention of
ever viewing again.
11. Nemesis
If there’s a plot to this film, I am unaware of
it. They didn’t edit this film, they took an ax
to it. I never saw Insurrection or Nemesis in
theaters. The difference being I returned Nemesis
without watching it all the way through. Leonard
Nimoy stated that he felt that perhaps Star Trek
had run its course after the release of this film.
I agreed with him.
If Into Darkness were included, I would probably rate that just above The Final Frontier. It was a big mistake using the Khan character. The Victoria’s Secret shout out was just.. odd. I’m still confused why the Enterprise needs so many light bulbs on the bridge and why they have light bulbs on the bridge to begin with. The story felt slapped together and rushed but perhaps I was just expecting something interesting this time. I would have to view it again in a year or so and see if my attitude toward it changed but I feel
this film will be like 2009 and not be able to stand
up in a few years also.
My favorite Star Trek film was “First Contact”!
Great Movie!