Ranking 30 years of ‘Star Trek’ at the movies

#Star Trek
, and 05.16.13 5 years ago 73 Comments

A new Starfleet adventure hits theaters this weekend in the form of “Star Trek Into Darkness.” It will enter a long legacy of films capturing the spirit of Gene Roddenberry, including, of course, the 2009 reboot that paved the way for a sequel.

The crew’s first celluloid excursion, “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” was released back in 1979. There was a new “Star Trek” film at least every three or four years until the 30th anniversary brought J.J. Abrams’ re-imagining. Going into this weekend’s release, that’s 11 films, three Enterprise captains and a lot of canon to play with.

The HitFix staff put our heads together to crank out a ranked list of those films. But how will “Star Trek Into Darkness” fit into that legacy? Audiences will find out this weekend, but for now, click through the gallery below for the best and worst of the franchise to date. You can rate the films as you go. And feel free to vote on your favorite “Star Trek” film in the poll as well.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Trek
TAGSIn ContentionStar TrekStar Trek First ContactStar Trek GenerationsSTAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHANStar Trek III The Search for SpockStar Trek InsurrectionStar Trek Into DarknessStar Trek IV The Voyage Homestar trek the motion pictureStar Trek V The Final FrontierStar Trek VI: The Undiscovered CountryStar Trek: Nemesis

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP