Ranking The Times Lafayette Cut Through The Nonsense On ‘True Blood’

#HBO #True Blood
08.02.16 2 years ago

Lafayette Reynolds was played to tremendous perfection in all seven seasons of HBO's True Blood by Nelsan Ellis. And he sure as hell knew how to cut through the crap.

While True Blood was a, ahem, “serious” look at the vampire day-to-day, Lafayette was always there to provide some much needed comedic relief through his no-nonsense dialogue. He also provided lots of drinks. And lots of sass. And cursing. And drugs. And sex. And, well, seemingly everything else under the sun.

From his time as cook at Merlotte's through his evolution to medium, Lafayette has been a fierce friend, a pretty shoulder to lean on, and oh, so much fun. Let's take a look at some of his best moments, shall we?

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#True Blood
TAGSHBONelsan EllisTRUE BLOOD

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP