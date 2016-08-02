Ranking The Times Lafayette Cut Through The Nonsense On ‘True Blood’

Lafayette Reynolds was played to tremendous perfection in all seven seasons of HBO's True Blood by Nelsan Ellis. And he sure as hell knew how to cut through the crap.

While True Blood was a, ahem, “serious” look at the vampire day-to-day, Lafayette was always there to provide some much needed comedic relief through his no-nonsense dialogue. He also provided lots of drinks. And lots of sass. And cursing. And drugs. And sex. And, well, seemingly everything else under the sun.

From his time as cook at Merlotte's through his evolution to medium, Lafayette has been a fierce friend, a pretty shoulder to lean on, and oh, so much fun. Let's take a look at some of his best moments, shall we?