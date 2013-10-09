Ratings Analysis: Solid ‘Originals,’ sinking ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ and steady ‘Trophy Wife’

So far this week, there has been a lot of consistency, so I haven’t necessarily felt inclined to do any additional ratings analysis, but as I looked over the final figures for two nights of CW premieres, I decided I probably owe it to “Hart of Dixie” and “The Originals.” After all, I talked about “Lucky 7” and its 18-49 numbers came in under “The Originals” shortly before it was cancelled.
I’m sure I also have some things to say about the ongoing “S.H.I.E.L.D.” dropping and more.
So click through for the bulletpoints…
*** The thing I forgot was that when I did Fast Nationals on Monday, The CW’s numbers were inflated by Monday Night Football coverage in NYC, so you may still have the impression that “Beauty and the Beast” outdrew “Hart of Dixie” and that the two shows were equal in the 18-49 demographic. Wrong-o! After football was taken out of the equation, we were left with “Hart of Dixie” drawing 1.03 million viewers and doing a 0.4 in the key demo and “Beauty and the Beast” drawing 860,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating. Now obviously, this means that New York viewers haven’t had the chance to watch, but we’re not talking about “Gossip Girl” here. To did a little deeper, “Hart of Dixie” did a 0.5 rating in The CW’s sweet spot of women 18-34, compared to the 0.3 for “Beauty and the Beast” in that demo. “Dixie” had a small advantage in all female demos, though the two shows tie if you look at slightly older skewing male demos, just in case The CW decides to care what 50-year-old men think. Ultimately, both shows were above what last year’s Monday luminaries did for The CW, but since we’re talking about “90210,” “The Carrie Diaries” and the aforementioned “Gossip Girl,” that’s only a moderate achievement. But improvement is improvement! And given that the “Hart of Dixie” premiere featured Josh Cooke, fans of the show should be relieved he didn’t kill it straight away. [I kid. Josh Cooke only kills new shows. He didn’t kill “Dexter.”]
*** If the Monday CW premieres offered cause only for tempered enthusiasm, the Tuesday premieres gave the chance for the real thing. Anchoring a night and away from its TV sire, “The Originals” drew 1.92 million viewers and a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. Given that “The Originals” did a 1.0 key demo rating airing after “The Vampire Diaries” last Thursday, that’s really impressive. Want more impressive? “Supernatural” drew 2.59 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, which is significantly above the 1.85 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for last fall’s premiere. [Last year, “Supernatural” premiered alone. The second episode, which aired after the huge “Arrow” launch, drew 2.51 million viewers and a 1.0 in the key demo.] That’s pretty outstanding for a drama in its ninth season, a drama starting in a new time period and a drama airing with an only semi-compatible lead-in. It happens that “Supernatural” skews more male than a lot of The CW’s shows, which isn’t surprising, so while only 0.1 separate the two shows among women 18-34 and women 18-49, there’s a gap of 0.3 and 0.4 among men in those two demos. Since The CW mostly was aiming for improvements over “Hart of Dixie” and “Emily Owens, MD,” Tuesdays are a win. Improvement for Wednesday will be a longer shot, since I don’t think The CW really expects “Arrow” to approach last year’s premiere numbers and “Tomorrow People” is probably going to fall short of the “Supernatural” retention. Probably.
*** Time to check in on where “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is dropping this week! In Final Nationals, it ended up with 7.87 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49, a slight hiccup up from Fast Nationals. The joke, though, is that while the Fast National drop was from a 3.1 last week to a 2.8 this week, last week’s Final Nationals ticked up even more, to a 3.3, so instead of a drop of 0.3, it’s actually a drop of 0.4 from last week’s Nationals. Anybody care? Anybody? Fine. Whatever. Where are the drops coming? Fortunately, that’s easy. Among adults 25-54, “S.H.I.E.L.D.” was only down 0.2 week-to-week. Amond adults 18-34, it was down by 0.7. And among women 18-34, was was only down 0.2 week-to-week, while among men 18-34, it was down… wait for it… a full 1.1. I could be misreading, but it’s actually possible that “S.H.I.E.L.D.” was UP this week among women 18-49 and it was flat among women 25-54. So I know this isn’t going to be especially shocking, but you know why “S.H.I.E.L.D.” is dropping? Young men aren’t watching live nearly as much. Because somebody is sure to ask if ABC is worried, the answer continues to be, “No.” With Live+3 DVR numbers, “S.H.I.E.L.D.” still did a 4.9 key demo rating in its second week, along with 12+ million viewers. All’s well. Or well enough.
*** I’m enjoying finding missing week-to-week viewers, so let’s look at “Chicago Fire,” NBC’s Tuesday hit that suddenly became a bit less of a hit when you weaken its “Voice” lead-in. “Chicago Fire” averaged 7.43 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 this week, so nobody’s worried there. And, as I look over the numbers, “Chicago Fire” had bigger drops as you expand the age range order. Among adults 18-34, it only went from a 1.8 to a 1.6, for example. But the drops are pretty consistently spread out, which I guess makes sense since “The Voice” has a wide-spanning audience.
*** Last week, I put a lot of effort into finding the missing “Trophy Wife” viewers as that comedy dwindled. But guess what? Good news! “Trophy Wife” didn’t drop this week. With 4.77 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49? It was flat! Since “S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “The Goldbergs” were down, that’s a total victory for “Trophy Wife” and while it doesn’t suddenly turn “Trophy Wife” into anything resembling a success, it puts off any imperative to move it or cancel it. By one week. And the gap between “Goldbergs” and “Trophy Wife” is shrinking in the key demo. It was 0.8 last week and it’s 0.5 now. On the charts I’m looking at now, the gap is smallest among women 12-34, where it’s only a 0.1 rating. The largest gap is among men 18-49, where it’s a 0.6.
*** This week’s gap between “Dads” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”? “Dads” drew 3.1 million viewers to the 3.34 million for “Brooklyn,” while doing a 1.3 key demo rating compared to the 1.5 key demo rating for “Brooklyn.” I keep repeating this: FOX doesn’t have to kill “Dads.” That’s FOX’s business. But I’m absolutely certain that if FOX doesn’t do anything to protect or boost “Brooklyn,” this is where the numbers are going to stay.
*** Thing that currently isn’t a problem at all, but that may someday be a problem and if problems set in, you heard it here: “The Blacklist” is losing female viewers from “The Voice” in large numbers. Everything would lose female viewers from “The Voice” in large numbers. But “The Blacklist” is losing young female viewers at a rate faster than the rate at which it’s losing young male viewers. Last week, the women 18-49 drop between the shows was 6.7 to a 4.1, while this week it was from a 6.3 to a 3.4. Among men 18-49, last week the “Voice”-to-“Blacklist” drop was 3.5 to a 3.1 and this week, it was 3.4 to a 2.9.
Anyway… I’ve been staring at numbers for too long.
True or False? The cancellation of We Are Men is less about We Are Men and more about 2 Broke Girls.
Rugman11 – True.
-Daniel
Do the networks care about DVR numbers though? I have NEVER willingly watched a commercial when I DVR’d a show…isn’t that what matters?
I’d think they’d be more focused on a Hulu-like situation where we’re forced to watch commercials, no?
Or are they looking forward to DVD/BluRay/Syndication money?
StormShadow4Life – They profess to care, yes. And stats *allegedly* show that lots of people watch some or all of the commercials on their DVR. Allegedly.
-Daniel
From what I’ve heard they do count DVRing in Nielsen houses for 3 days after the first showing, but only if they don’t fast forward the commercials.
No matter how many press releases the networks keep putting out to tout the Live+3 ratings, there’s almost never much reason to look beyond the Live+SD ratings to assess whether or not a show is going forward.
What about app views? I work evenings and miss most shows but catch up before bed or walking on the treadmill using my phone. Does ABC/Fox look at those?
Thanks for doing this excellent and intelligent analysis, Dan. Between this and Spotted Ratings, I can finally ditch the god awful TV By The Numbers
Pete – Ha. No comment.
-Daniel
I like TV By the Numbers. They’re kind of dicks sometimes, but they have a strong thesis and it thus far has not been proven wrong.
Maybe next year SPN will be moved to Mondays. Then the show will have aired every day of the week during its run.
So MAOS is doing okay then?
I think it’s going to keep dipping. That show is really boring. It’s cheap looking too. Feels like something on SyFy.
I would probably like it more if they were building towards something rather than the villain of the week. Maybe that gravity guy will end up being the Whedon big-bad.
Mulderism — *what* villain of the week? Sheesh, I’d probably like it more if they actually had something like that. Oh and building towards something would help too! The only real building thus far has been strained contrivances for the team itself.
Oh let’s have Skye and Ward bond thru some physical training and flatly recite some empty lines, cuz everyone knows that it is the ‘characters’ that people care about. The harder they try the harder they fail. Please oh please just bring some compelling villains to the screen and then let the team build itself up naturally. The vacuous chit chat is so scripted and totally kills the team dynamics they are so obviously meant to infuse. Its painful really.
I like “Trophy Wife”. On the other hand, I cancelled my season pass for “Goldbergs” even before the pilot episode was finished.
I hope they will focus more on Melinda May & Coulson on SHIELD. They are the reason I’m still watching.
The Skye character is just annoying to me and Ward has even less personality than any character Brandon Ruth plays. Really hope those two can improve or it will be hard to watch the forced “chemistry”. Not the best casting…
Most of my friends who watch MAOS and I agree that they need to focus on Coulson and May and ditch the rest (even Fitz/Simmons). They simply did a poor job casting the young agents. Best to kill them all off and start from scratch. Cripes.
I thought i was the only one who disliked Skye. I found her annoying, the show will keep me far more interested if they focused on Coulson. He’s the best.