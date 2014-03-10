Ray LaMontagne kicks off Supernova Summer tour May 27

Ray LaMontagne kicks off his Supernova Summer tour on May 27 in Portland, Maine.

The outing will support his fifth studio album, “Supernova,” which comes out May 6. Opening for the entire run will be Belle Brigade, while Jason Isbell and Jenny Lewis will play selected dates.

Tickets go on sale March 14.

The news follows the release of the track listing for “Supernova” and the cover art. LaMontagne recorded “Supernova” with The Black Keys” Dan Auerbach producing in Nashivlle.

Below are tour dates, as well as the track listing.

Supernova Track List

1. Lavender

2. Airwaves

3. She's The One

4. Pick Up A Gun

5. Julia

6. No Other Way

7. Supernova

8. Ojai

9. Smashing

10. Drive-in Movies

Supernova Summer Tour Dates:

05/27/14 Portland, ME Cumberland Country Civic Center w/ Jason Isbell *

05/28/14 Shelburne, VT The Green at Shelburne Museum w/ Jason Isbell *

05/30/14 Boston, MA Blue Hills Pavilion w/ Jason Isbell *

06/01/14 Canadaigua, NY CMAC w/ Jason Isbell *

06/03/14 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre w/ Jason Isbell *

06/04/14 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion w/ Jason Isbell *

06/06/14 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE *

06/07/14 Camden, NJ Susquehannah Bank Center w/ Jason Isbell *

06/08/14 Toronto, ON Massey Hall *

06/09/14 Toronto, ON Massey Hall *

06/11/14 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica *

06/13/14 Indianapolis, IN The Lawn @ White River *

06/14/14 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion @ Riverbend *

06/15/14 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook

06/17/14 Peoria, IL Civic Center Theatre *

06/18/14 St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre *

06/20/14 Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Theatre *

06/24/14 Kansas City, MO Starlight Amphitheatre *

06/27/14 Chicago, IL FirstMerit Bank Pavilion *

07/10/14 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall w/ Jenny Lewis *

07/11/14 Orlando, FL Bob Carr Performing Arts Center w/ Jenny Lewis *

07/12/14 Miami, FL Fillmore w/ Jenny Lewis *

07/15/14 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater w/ Jenny Lewis *

07/16/14 Charleston, SC North Charleston PAC w/ Jenny Lewis *

07/18/14 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre @Encore Park w/ Jenny Lewis*

07/19/14 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall w/ Jenny Lewis *

07/20/14 Louisville, KY Forecastle Festival

07/22/14 Interlochen, MI Kresge Auditorium w/Jenny Lewis*

07/23/14 Grand Rapids, MI Meijer Gardens w/Jenny Lewis*

07/25/14 Nashville, TN The Woods at Fontanel *

07/26/14 Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater *

07/27/14 Floyd, VA FloydFest

07/29/14 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre *

07/30/14 Memphis, TN Orpheum *

08/01/14 Austin, TX Long Center *

08/02/14 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park *

08/03/14 Houston, TX Jones Hall *

08/05/14 Santa Fe, NM The Downs of Santa Fe *

08/07/14 Morrison, CO Red Rocks *

08/08/14 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre*

08/12/14 Troutdale, OR Edgefield *

08/13/14 Seattle, WA Marymoor Park *

* Date eligible for Amazon.com Album / Ticket pre-sale

** The Belle Brigade to support all dates