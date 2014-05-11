‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Did Kenya really tell all on ‘WWHL’?

I'm not sure I really needed to see Kenya and NeNe discuss why Kenya's a size queen and how NeNe likes her tenderoni, but that wasn't the real reason to watch the “Secrets Revealed” episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion. No, that would be the very special episode of “Watch What Happens Live” that aired after it, which had Kenya sitting down with Andy for a one-on-one. Really, you could have skipped the “Secrets Revealed” episode altogether, as there weren't really secrets or revelations unless you really wanted to watch NeNe's face while stuck in a car with Phaedra and Chuck. If she ends up in Hell for any reason, I suspect it will be similar.
Most of the scenes we saw in the “Secrets Revealed” episode were just slightly longer versions of ones that aired during the season, or were so boring — sorry Naya Rivera, but your dinner with NeNe was as much fun as a dental exam — they were left on the cutting room floor for a reason. I did find it somewhat amusing when Natalie sat down with Cynthia to carp about how she expects the things she tells her to be in confidence… WITH A CAMERA RECORDING EVERY DETAIL. I know Natalie's sole purpose was to kick up dust this season, but seriously, don't assume viewers are actually mentally challenged in some way.
While I thought Porsha made some pretty good points during her conversation with Andy, she's no match for Kenya. Given a relaxed setting and with no scepter or megaphone to toss around, Kenya presents herself as the very picture of sanity and reason. What does she think of all the people who have taken Porsha's side since the hair-pulling incident during the reunion taping? Kenya thinks it's sad. If a bully is defined as someone who takes advantage of a weaker person, she certainly isn't a bully.
I would argue that Porsha may have a mouth on her, and she may have no problem using it, but I'm not sure the domestic violence argument that Kenya uses in her defense really works. No, no one deserves to have their weave yanked and be tossed onto the ground, but Kenya wasn't exactly an innocent victim no matter how much she wants us to believe she was. Calling Porsha a dirty ho and screaming it through a megaphone is an antagonistic act.
Since Kenya is such a fan of the legal system she's happy to let this mess get dragged into it, she should know assault doesn't have to involve physical contact. Screaming through a megaphone could cause hearing damage, and while she claims she wasn't trying to hurt Porsha waving that stupid scepter around, she easily could have. I'm not surprised Porsha has threatened to counter sue on aggravated assault charges, because they're just as valid as Kenya's claims. If Kenya thinks Porsha is shameful for not taking responsibility for her actions, well, right back at ya, Kenya.
Still, Kenya may have had a point that the show — and even Andy — have been gunning for her. We've seen plenty of flashbacks to Kenya's worst moments but not so many of Porsha's, which Kenya feels is Bravo stacking the deck against her. “Interesting,” Andy non-replied to her statement. She also points out that the way Andy phrased his questions seemed to imply she was as much to blame for the fight as Porsha. Well, yeah. Still, Andy's pass-the-buck response — that's what all the fans are saying! — wasn't great.
Kenya finally admits she does regret poking a scepter in Porsha's face, though only because she had no idea that Porsha was so unstable she'd respond by throwing her on the floor. “I regret letting myself roll around in the mud with the pigs, because the pigs love it and all you get is dirty,” she said with a big, mud-eating grin. We get it, Kenya.
The only real reveal in the show, other than the fact that Kenya is just as stubborn as Porsha, is that Kenya is going to attempt IVF in June with the sperm of someone whose name is yet to be revealed — or at least she's not revealing it to Andy. Oh, and she owns her car, apparently. Still, I'm not sure this sit-down really changed my impression of Kenya. While she feels the other cast members have made her out to be fake and untrustworthy, I want to believe she's amping up the drama at the very least. She seems too smart and too poised to be as bat crap crazy as she often acts on the show, twirling around like something out of a bad episode of “Black Box.”
Did her chat with Andy change your opinion of Kenya? Do you think, like Cynthia, Kenya will be a great mom? Do you think Porsha and Kenya need to apologize to one another?
Kenya looks like a man and is so irritating. PLEASE REPLACE her.
Wow Kenya you ate there ragedy lying butts up tonight including that bias Andy Cohen. PROUD OF YOU
Replace Kenya
Stop hating on Kenya
Stop hating on Kenya
Kenya doesn’t have a story line so she focus on criticism of the other cast members she also came to the reunion to provoke porsha williams she need to focus on the truth and stop side stepping when on interviews she is coming across as a liar to stay on the show
Kenya is trouble. She didn’t have issues with Porsha? She calls her names, talks about her and points things at her but yet she is NOT a bully? She needs to be gone. I plan to not watch if she returns.
Porsha reminds me of “Kizzy” in the movie Roots. She is embarrassingly stupid with ridiculous excuses. That flash of her in a bathing suit was gross too! Her knees where 10×’s darker than the rest of her and were ashy gross. With out her wig and weave and fake boobs plus thick makeup she would be homely .Kenya & Cynthia are the true beauties and she and Cynthia do not speak like ghetto girls. All the thugs like these trash talking street brawling females like the rest of these bullies.They obviously gang up on the two but especially on Kenya.You all know it and your not honest enough to admit it because your just like these bullies.Everyone “drives”you to violence..what a huge Crock. Always playing the victim like Porsha. She did it because she wanted to.She is not a slave! She has free will! What a embarrassment to your ancesters who had no freedom of choice! Makes me sick with disgust.Own up to your actions or shut up.
Get real! Kizzy, err I mean Porsha is the simple minded twit who was cruel to Kenya from day one. You must be her momma posting ridiculous comments.Go to E or radar on line, classy fans prefer Kenya over Kizzy.
Bye bye Michel, One less delusional fan to perpetuate false facts… Many Blessings Kenya!
Kenya is a bully and explains issues as if the listeners are brainless. We can read between the lines Kenya and she is wrong on so many levels. Her Mexico trip was fabulous and I hope she would act more to bring out her polished outlook and intelligence which I am sure she has but does not use. She should apologize to Portia she deserves it before you Kenya can get one.
Kenya started that fight with the scepter and the blow horn.
I think ALL of the Atlanta Housewives need to go. Please get another group of females who are married and hopefully have some type if dignity, ethics and decorum. The group that is on…..they have had their run. Please, please and please again….
a new group would be appreciated. By no means let Kenya Moore ever come back!!!!!
This one on one with Andy Cohen with Kenya Moore, I just realize kenya is an idiot. She made no sense at all. Porsha was classier, kenya just keep looking for excuses.
Porsha is way too stupid to be classy
It always amazes me how two people can watch the same thing and have completely polar opposite opinions of what they just saw.
I thought Kenya was well spoken and articulate and made perfect sense in her assessment.
Kenya is ridiculous. She always wants to point her finger at other people, demanding that they own up to their actions, yet she refuses to own her actions and take accountability for them. She blames everything on others. She also think that she is important to the show. Well, I am done.
You are right KENYA really thinks the show is all her. SHe has the never to talk about putting hans on people she must have forgotten when she pulled NE NE’s ear that could have been an assault. I’m tired of her always talking thinking she is smart and right. Why is she even on the show with NO HUSBAND , No MAN Period… isn’;t the name of the show Atlanta housewives. Begone Kenya
I think you’re delusional.
Omg. Kenya is so full of shit. And if Andy Cohen didn’t see that. Them this is all for the show. Saying porsha was the bully all along. When clearly we r speaking only of the reunion , you were the bully and you were attacking porsha, forget the past shows because both said things to each other when clearly it shows that Kenya would start it all. You were a bully and instigator on the reunion, just own it. Kenya
I think Kenya was wrong for tormenting Portia with the scepter as well as, the bullhorn and no one should be punished. I believe that they should both apologize for their actions and the individual things that took place, but no one should be fired. Maybe Kenya, for lying about everything she does. She’s always trying to justify the lies and she is very fake.
I am truly disgusted by Kenya and I really dislike the Bitch, I’m really waiting for them to replace her whoree ass. Get a real job, you are useless or should I say used.
How can you call a women a whore? Do you sleep in the same bedroom or house with her? I understand you don’t like her and all but whore really? These are basically the same things Porsha said to Kenya and you think its ok? Mmmm
All these comments people post are to funny. People aren’t understanding the fact that Kenya Moore is smart beyond reality TV. She knows what the viewers want, she knows how to maintain her position on the show, and she knows how to hit someone, that will provoke them to crazy actions. She knows actually what she is doing, and its funny how people are ignoring the fact of how Porsha made a STUPID remark about the Underground RailRoad, or how Phaedra is a Southern Belle, officer of the law yet she has a man committing all sorts of frauds, and numerous rumors floating around about her alleged criminal past. Kenya fights with smarts, and rational words, the other ladies simply fight from anger, hate, and disgust. Kenya MOORE cheers to you keep the show alive.
I agree with you 100%
Preach!
You are just as delusional as she is. A bum on the street can sell wolf tickets. That’s why Ms. Classy (NOT) called the police. Being on reality tv, she signed up for that a$$ whipping too.
Can we set one thing straight? You can not be a reality TV star and be bullied…that makes no sort of sense whatsoever. As a outsider looking in we ALL know how reality shows are filled with drama, lies, and name throwing. When you signed up for the show you know exactly that more drama=more ratings=more money. Its a damn job which clearly pays hella money… of course the ladies are going to go after one another for a few hundred thousand dollars
I want to know did kenya file a report that she was Ron that same day. Secondly, I thought she had told Nene on one of the episode that her boyfriend bought her the Bentley and she yells Andy she is making payments. Third she didn’t change my mind at all, kenya went in there playing victim again. She didn’t like porsha from day one. Plus tumor has it that her boyfriend is married. Well it’s over for me with this show, if Andy didn’t see right threw kenya. He needs his head Check. And isn’t kenya claiming all about forgiving but she is dragging porsha all the way to a judge. Come on kenya, your fake, instigator, bullying person, who plays the role I was a victim. I really think you need to have your head examine, there is a loose scream somewhere in there with your twirling
You are so right she sure did tell nene her African price brought her that car and pulls out paper showing how she’s making payments she is so fake GET HER LYING BUTT OF THE SHOW!!!
Bye bye! One less delusional person watching the show.
She did not pull out paper showing she’s making payments….she pulled out her registration to show that the car is registered to her and not a rental as Phaedra et.al have said repeatedly.
Jesus , do you people just hate for sport or what?
I think Kenya is awful and should be fired. I can’t stand her. As others have said, “she irritates me”. I really don’t care what happens in her life. Boring. She is trying too hard.
Kenya Moore is delusional , she needs to own up to her actions in the hair being pulled. Hair was pulled she fell down , there was no fight she knows that she’s from Detroit. She knows Porsha is not as Strong as she is remember you are a Stallion. There are Weak people and there are Strong people in this World. We are all different, instead of bullying Porsha she should have taken her under her wing, but she’s not able to do that when she has so much Jealousy in her Heart. Try being a little nicer and not so Fake.
first of all Mimi and Kenya all the worstthey both tried to be classy but they come off as hot garbage I think Kenya and nene need to leave the showthey both seem old one out and miserable and need to just move on
Kenya is fool of sh..t.she needs to go,calling the police.y’all she needs kids to give her something to do.I’m team bene and porsha .
Keep everyone but Kenya and Cynthia. They’re straight boo boo.Kenya is mad at porsha beauty.
I have watched all the different housewives for sometime now. I think RHOA show would be so much better without Kenya Moore. I will not return to watching season 7 if Kenya comes back. Nene needs a reality check but so do a lot of people. Kenya is just too much of an issue and producers need to realize where the problem lays: with Moore.
Highest ratings of any franchise-any season ! You haters can bet your ass Kenya will be back.
I thought Kenya was very articulate and spot on in her assessment of the whole situation. I don’t see her as trying to act innocent….she stated clearly that she knew that the pointing the scepter at Porsha (not exactly her in face as people keep saying) was annoying and aggravating to her but that being annoyed is not cause to get up and drag someone across the floor. Which is true, no? Now even if I would have reacted like Porsha did (which I may have), I cannot then blame Kenya for my reaction. We are all responsible for our own behavior.
Kenya has also stated repeatedly that her behavior on the show is a job and she seems to enjoy playing it to the fullest.
I also agree with her in her assessment of Nene. I believe that Nene’s ego is so far out of control that she can’t handle anyone that gives it as good as she does. Which Kenya clearly does…in beauty, brawn and brains. People like Kenya make people like Nene’s head explode.
Last but not least, regarding the Apollo situation, which didn’t have so much to do with the one on one but I’m still amazed at the public’s perception of that whole thing.. The fact is this…..Apollo lied about Kenya. And she got him to admit that ON TAPE but no one wants to seem to acknowledge that! Kenya has also said repeatedly that she was wrong for texting Apollo and has apologized for it. Regardless of anyone feelings toward her….she is not the one obligated to Phaedra….he is. And he is the one his wife should be concerned about.
Nothing has changed my mine after viewing Kenya’s interview. She is self centered and believe s she is the star. Her own behavior is very much bullying whether she see it or not. At one point in the reunion Kenya described her action as fun. She needs a good therapist. Andy and powers that be should really consider keeping Porsha. Keeping Kenya is danger waiting to happen.
Kenya needs to take a lie detector test as well as Nene and Phadera. Kenya by far was more at fault. Kenya came on the show jealous of Porsha. A real woman would have pulled Porsha to the side and let her know how she was coming across and mentored her on how to present herself instead of making fun of her in their confessionals. This goes for all of the women. Peter questioned her about her marriage but tells Cynthia that it is nobody’s business when it comes to their financial problems. I wanted someone to address on the reunion.
I still don’t like Kenya there’s nothing she could have said to change that. I still don’t believe that she owns her car. I still hope she gets fired all that. I do believe however that Kenya and Porsha should apologize to each other. That both played a part but Porsha was definitely provoked. Kenya is just fake and very stupid to believe that she is the reason the ratings are up. Uggg fire her already please!!!
Kenya must think we all have amnesia. We have all seen her act a fool taunting and starting conflict with Porsha for two seasons. Is Porsha perfect? of course not! But Kenya does not have godlike powers that allow her to rewrite history. After last season I had the notion that her craziness was all an act for the $. Now I am convinced that she is truly delusional. She really shouldn’t be on TV. It might destroy her. At some point she won’t be able to keep up with all of these lies.
And….. I think it is necessary to mention the trashiness of her interactions with Apollo. She has been pushing Phaedra’s buttons for two seasons with that mess. Getting beat down is part of her psycho scheme to stay on the show. If Porsha hadn’t done it, Phaedra might have. Who goes after someone’s husband like that without expecting a negative response? Physical or not? She loves it. Pure instigation.
I just finished watching WWHL w/Kenya Moore. Kenya, Really? Well, Twirl on this. You are a Bully. You are not a “role model” for anyone or anything, except yourself. You say you “condone violence”, but you have said time after time, how you wanted to “punch or beat down” other cast members. How sad. Your registration for the bentley, doesn’t mean you “own” it. Only the pink slip does. You do chase “married” men. Your “Prince” is married. Uh-Oh Kandi, watch out, Todd might be next. You will never be “Queen” of anything, except maybe, of your condo. So please, woman, grow up, and try to be a real role model. Own up to your bads, & quit blaming everyone else for all the shit you do. And, if Porsha gets fired, so should you. For Aggravated Assault. You go Porsha, You will always have way more class than Kenya, that woman is so jealous of you, she has verbally attacked you, from day 1. And, Yeah Phaedra!, you showed her exactly how to verbally assault someone, with just words. You beat her down, at her own game. Haha! Kenya. You got beat twice, once by Porsha, & then by Phaedra. So Kenya, please, Grow up & be a real role model. Quit slithering around like the snake you are, and maybe good things will come your way.
Both women are acting disgraceful. For the matter so is Mrs NeNe. I’m really confused as how Kenya ever wore a Miss USA crown!! She has more personalities than Sybil!. Porsha is to fragile. And NeNe is her own personal fan club. When you keep losing friends, you might want to look in the mirror. Money never has and NEVER will buy class!!
I too plan to stop watching the show if Kenya returns.
Kenya isn’t fooling me for one second. She needs serious mental help.
This women is the real life version of JR Ewing. She is beautiful, smart ,articulate,cunning,clever,classy and very charming. You go Kenya. You are what all women should aspire to be. You took on all those sows ears at the reunion, you took shit from those hoodrats at the view, you take on all these hateful bloggers and you still get the best of them all with your head held high. God bless you
Her head held high? In what universe is chasing after a married man respectful? Someone can certainly fake classy, I guess there’s people who will believe. I for one, can’t stand watching her.
Kenya only proved that she is a big liar and she really believes her lies. She didn’t prove the Bentley is hers. If you noticed, Andy didn’t say one word when he looked at that piece of paper. That entire interview was a waste of air space. Kenya go take your medicine.
At one time as a black man I had major respect for RHOA, but that is totally gone. Ne Ne leakes has got to go! Kenya has got to go! Portia should have dragged Kenya all over the studio because Kenya had it coming. I applaud Kandi for standing up to Ne Ne. Ne Ne is a total and complete bully with a very fake personality. Cynthia, Portia, Kandi and Phadera, I have no problems with. Sadley, RHOA has run its course and it must go!
You all need to stop. Porsha called Kenya a old 90s whore first that’s when Kenya use the bull horn and called Porsha a dum whore. I can’t believe that everyone keeps blaming Kenya they both was wrong. What no one saw how Porsha came out attacking Kenya 5 mins into the show while all the time looking at NeNe and Phadrea laughing, they planned that. What they won’t was for Kenya to attack Porsha but Kenya turn the table on them, that’s why NeNe put her hands over Porsha mouth,
Really, Kenya? Kenya wants everyone to think she is so proper yet her actions speak louder than her words… very low class and oh so distasteful. Kenya should be setting better example as a so called “lady” and should not have been allowed to remain on the show after provoking a fight. Her actions were premeditated, she intended to get at Porsha. Why get all dolled up and then bring props as accessories, please not at all classy. Andy should not have allowed the props to be used, period. Kenya is too OLD and is not a wife so why is she even on the show?
Why is Kenya on the show? She is not a wife. What’s the name of the show? Kenya’s actions of getting all dolled up and bringing props as accessories was really distasteful and PREMEDITATED. Why prepare yourself for the event and bring dirt in a full flush RED gown? Andy should not have allowed her to use the props. She intended to get at Porsha and should go sit down someplace with that lawsuit and antique twirling. Is that the way she makes money by filing lawsuits? Really shameful, Kenya old girl.
Who is Kenya???? There is absolutely nothing about her that says I am an Atlanta Housewife. She was NEVER an Atlanta Girlfriend. When they cast her for the show it has really made the show more crazy and trashy than it has EVER been. I think Kenya is a Master at causing problems and I believe she is VERY Jealous of Porsha and NeNe. There is a chemistry problem that is so apparent that it is making the show a spectacle and is not entertaining to watch. NeNe is one of the original Housewives and if she goes, so goes the ratings. I suggest the Producers and Writers give Kenya her final “twirl” off the show.