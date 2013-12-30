‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: Does Brandi need rehab?

Holy bananas. I am not sure I can stand to watch another episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in which Brandi and Joyce get into it, especially as Brandi gets drunk and inarticulately hostile. While Joyce takes great pride in standing up to Brandi’s bullying, after a certain point I just want someone to call an emergency treatment center to see if Brandi can be taken in for a 72 hour hold. There’s drunken arguing, and then there’s a cry for help, and I think Brandi may have just poured herself over the line between them.
Lisa had a nice idea of bringing the gang together, even inviting a few of Joyce’s friends so that the new kid wouldn’t feel she was all alone. But Lisa didn’t need to worry about Joyce. While Brandi was the one who started the fighting, Joyce didn’t exactly curl up into a ball and take the beating. The insults started at a high pitch — racist, bully, instigator — and stayed there. Meanwhile, Yolanda and Lisa sat on the sidelines, occasionally piping up to tsk-tsk Joyce for getting Crazypants so riled up as they nibbled on their salads. I’m not sure why they felt it was Joyce’s responsibility to shut up, as Brandi was perhaps even more at fault, but I guess they were worried Brandi was more likely to attack them with a stiletto.
Oh, and sidebar: tonight’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules” was more than worthwhile, if only to hear the staff gossip about how these ladies are too old to act like this (true) and to hear Jax confuse Joyce with LaToya Jackson.
Clearly, Brandi is going through Something. Unfortunately, she’s decided that Joyce is the problem, which is a little bit like Kim deciding to get her nose fixed right after rehab. A convenient distraction, sure, but hardly the real issue. I’m not quite sure what’s going on with Brandi — she clearly wants a boyfriend, and she misses her dog — but I have to think it’s something bigger than anything we’re seeing on the show.
But forget all the silly screaming and fighting. This episode was really about getting to know Carlton better. I’m not sure this is a good thing, because I’m starting to wonder if Carlton isn’t a little nuttier than I had originally thought. She takes her mother-in-law along with her to shop for bikinis. In the Hustler store. While her mother-in-law seems like a sassy sort, even she seems a little appalled when Carlton tries on a bikini, which is really only a bikini in the sense it gives a stripper something to remove as she grinds on the pole, and tweaks her butt in her face. While Carlton assures us that she and her MIL have a close relationship, I have to wonder if the woman is taking notes just in case her son decides to file for a divorce and full custody of the kids.
But then, all of these housewives love nothing better than to flaunt their hot, usually surgically enhanced bodies. Yolanda has a romantic anniversary planned with David Foster in which he gives her a letter that might have been better if found in a Hallmark card (and is just about as personal — he can reuse it on his next wife) and she gives him a Shutterfly book of naked photos. Isn’t that sweet?
Another unsettling relationship is the one between Kim and Kingsley, her dog. Sixty percent of the time she wants him to be her baby, forty percent of the time she wants him to be a dog, and all of the time I want her to think about getting a real boyfriend before she pushes this dog into a mental breakdown. She decides that she needs to be the alpha for Kingsley, so how to do that? Racecar driving, silly! Kim reveals that when she was a kid, her grandma would drive her to work. Unfortunately, Granny couldn’t see very well, so Kim started driving the car into Hollywood when she was 12. I suspect this is one of the least creepy stories Kim has about being a child star, which just makes me sad.
Looking at the promo for next week, it seems that Yolanda and Lisa are left trying to sort out what to do with the problem otherwise known as Brandi, Brandi becomes a crying, sodden mess of a drunk, and everyone starts wondering if it wouldn’t be fun to end the season with an intervention. Hey, that’s good TV, people!
Do you think Brandi has a problem? Do you think Brandi or Joyce is most at fault? Do you think Lisa should have tried to get Brandi to stop the fighting instead of Joyce?
Brandi is in need of some serious therapy. Her behavior is totally inappropriate. She has repeatedly attacked Joyce and it is uncalled for. If she doesn’t like the girl, fine, but that doesn’t give her the right to insult or provoke her. Lisa is a terrible hostess. You don’t let one guess attack another in your home (or restaurant). She needed to intercede and let Brandi know her behavior was not acceptable. It is really hard to like any of these women. Yolanda is a hypocrite, she is just as much a mean girl as the rest of them. I don’t know what Carlton is and I don’t want to know or care. She is one creepy lady and I use that word lightly. I feel sorry for her children, I’m afraid to think of what life is like in her home.
Carlton is a freak…she wants to f**** brandi so bad..and she is screwing her nanny.those poor kids will be so messed up..no telling what they’ve seen
I am so done with Brandi that I am ready to stop watching the show. Also, I don’t really care for one of the other new features this year.
Thank you so much for this incredibly funny review. I laughed out loud at the comment about Carlton’s MIL. However, I truly lost it on your Kim commentary–pushing her dog into a mental breakdown! You have an astute assessments that are finished off with genuine comedic flair. Oh, and yes, Brandi needs help on a variety of problems. Joyce has every right to fight back.
Brandi is a drunken mess and needs to go into rehab, the way she acts towards Joyce is ridiculous. You can see it in her face that she feels so insecure and jealous when she is around Joyce. Kim scenes are so boring that I fast forward through them, gimme a break. The show is not fun anymore, it’s just plain mean and I feel that Yolanda nasty hair biatch is the worst of them all, she’s sneaky and conniving and her husband grosses me out.
I think egotistical Joyce sounded as ridiculous as childish Brandi in their fight. I have to say I watch the show to see Lisa and Yolanda – and sometimes Brandi – the three I like the best, but Brandi’s drinking is getting the better of her. There’s something very innocent about the way she fights so you can’t help but like her… as compared to her opponent, vicious Joyce with her husband backing her up – that was too funny, though, with the kids who work at SUR amusing at their behavior and Stassi’s immitation of Joyce’s husband! ;)
There is nothing innocent about the way Brandi fights. She’s a mean drunk. I’m glad that Joyce’s husband defended her. Was he just supposed to sit there while low class trashy B made comments about his wife? They need to fire Brandi. She doesn’t live in BH and she is clearly out of her element.
I don’t watch Vanderpump Rules, but if somebody on the show mocked Joyce by calling her La Toya Jackson….wow. Bravo thinks that ridiculing Joyce based on race and ethnicity is an appropriate storyline, so much so that they are using it on a second show. Shame on Andy. What a hypocrite.
Julie a staff member honestly confused Joyce for Latoya due to her HORRIBLE nose job, not because of her race.
I think Joyce’s husband would have been wrong to set at dinner and let Yolanda, Brandi and Lisa make fun of his wife. He was the only one at the table on her side. Yolanda can be extremely rude.
Brandy needs help. It doesn’t make sense why those women would want her as a friend. Do they need friends that bad? She is a nasty person. Her ex seems to have made a good choice.
No wonder her husband left her. She is horrible and who would want to even be with her. Bravo for Eddie.
Brandi is jealous because she has been the tall, slender,young woman and Lisa and Yolanda treated her as such but used her to get back at Kyle. Then comes a gorgeous young woman with no visible surgery or botox (Brandi ‘s face is bloated) and Brandi feels threatened because Joyce has a husband, who loves her something Brandi won’t get with her drinking. It took Joyce’s husband to come to her defense for Lisa and Yolanda to understand how childish their clicqu is. WHY SHOULD Joyce sit back and take it. YOLANDA keeps talking about earning friendship but what has she done but fake friendships.
I thought same. remember when everyone espec lisa and her hubby gave her all of the attention of being youngvand having a hot body????? Well here comes joyce who has allof that, money and hubby. Brandi feels threatned for the attention. Do you remember when she made comment to yolondas daughter gigi that joyce doesn’t like anyone younger or prettier… Hmmmm????
Brandi has been shown in a very poor light this season. It seems the reason she doesn’t like Joyce is because Joyce is better looking than she is. Brandi says that Joyce wants everything to be about her, that is exactly what it seems that Brandi wants everything to be about her. I’m sure Brandi is going through lots of personal struggles, however it doesn’t give one the right to be a mean girl. She doesn’t want to be called a bully but she does things that are purposefully ment to hurt others e.g. bringing up the allegations about Kyle at the girls dinner. She said she was just trying to be a girls girl. I’m sure Kyle already knew what was coming out and didn’t need salt to be poured in the wounds. If Brandi was able to take what she dishes out, I would be able to handle her more. If you can’t take the criticism don’t dish it out.
Well excuse you Brandi you should not say you are going to murder a Puerto Rican because that is involving the entire Puerto Rican community and being Puerto Rican myself that was completely wrong to say. Learn some class you gave her crap from the beginning and your saying your not racist really!! That’s racist. And the pool comment was racist. You need to go to rehab because of your drinking problem. Go get help. All you do is tell lies and try to act like the innocent one. Don’t attack people’s racist p. go fix your own problems and blame them on other people.
I am blown away that Bravo aired that. Substitute PR for black, gay, or J, and no way would that have made it on the air. Mandy is a POS.
She married a Cuban and her 2 children are half Cuban. She’s not rascist she just hates Joyce. I’m not condoning anything just pointing out that she’s not rascist she’s just not a good person.
Kyle size 4 really?
More like size 12, who is she trying to kid.
Brandi should not be left alone with her children.
I cannot stand Brandi. She gets away with lying and changing the players. Kyle never said Brandi was a bully. The paparazzi did. She is definitely jealous of Joyce, and is a drunken mess. Lisa has drastically changed since Vanderpump Rules started. Hate to tell her, but Vanderpump doesn’t rule anything except her restaurants. ( on occasion, her husband). I like Ken and feel sorry for him lately. Colton doesn’t belong on this show. She makes the show even more cheap than it ever was. It is becoming The Real Housewives who Would do anything to bring women down. This group, including Yolanda the fake artist, is just plain, low class, stupid women who need to understand how ridiculous they look to younger women. They may have beautiful clothes and jewelry but their despicable jealousies, language, double standards, and confused sense of being female is just not acceptable. I just cannot watch the “dream team” because it’s more like a last-century joke!
@FRAN, 100% agree. I find that only dumb, trashy sad women are siding with Brandi–she is NOT a victim–she is grown ass woman that is letting her “success” get to her bloated, alcoholic head, for starters…..I don’t feel sorry for her, AT ALL and need to get help and get kicked off the show.
Brandi you need to be kicked off the show. You are a mean BItch! Yes you do bring drama to the show, but you are going a little overboard, especially with that potty mouth of yours. I hope to God you don’t act that way in front of your kids, those poor babies! Get yourself a real job and for the new year become a better person if not for yourself for your kid.
Brandi is trash and far from classy. I don’t even know why she is on the show. Her behavior is getting old and boring.
Brandi is a slob, a drunk, and an ignorant lowlife from Planet Trash. Who knew that such garbage was stinking up Beverly Hills? Why is she even on the show? No shocker as to why her husband hit the road…she is no peach. What a slimeball she is. I am sick of this show. Whereas it was once fun and glamorous, it is now a big fat loudmouth festival of slovenly selfish stuck up sickos who have a way too grandiose opinion of themselves. Really, Bravo? And Carlton? Gross. What a nasty, creepy, wrinkly-butt freak. She reminds me of a sickly toad that was beaten with an ugly stick. That is one twisted family. Ugh. Rename this show “The Repulsive Housewives of Demented Hills”. Who casts this parade of morons anyway?
OMG – this truly made me LOL – so on point, could not agree more!
I used to like this show until Brandi was cast. She always has to make herself the center of attention and not in a good way! It just confirms the old saying “you can’t turn a sow’s ear into a silk purse” no matter how much money you have or the zip code you live in.
Brandi is a drunk bully (WITH A TRASH MOUTH)! I have lost all respect for Yolanda and Lisa that they defend Brandi and are blind to her evil ways. I like Joyce and glad that she stands up for herself. Love Kyle and Kim too! Charlton is creepy!
@DAR, 100% agree with all your comments… I’m done with the show. I used to like Lisa and Yolanda, now they both look like stupid idiots and hypocrites for defending that offensive white trash Brandi.
Yes I think Brandi needs some kind of help. Maybe rehab and psycological therapy. I agree with evrything in your blog. It is hilarious.
I think Brandi needs more then rehab. She hasn’t just been nasty and rude this year last year as well. I think Eddie should use all of this to get full custody of their children… As for Yolanda she is a two faced sneak and stays friends with Brandi to do what she wants done. She tries to come off like she has so much class but it shows thru. I am really considering watching something else. It has already showed next week Brandi will be going off crying to get sympathy for her actions. Yes Brandi you are a BULLY and you were mad cause you were called that in front your children if you don’t make changes in your children life you are going to be going worst then a BULLY
The 12/30/13 episode was my last episode. It’s not fun to watch any longer. The whole cast (with the exception of Kyle) has become pathetic. Maybe it’s time to end the series. I was so upset that Lisa as host did not ask Brandi to leave when she started arguing with Joyce. She probably shouldn’t have invited her in the first place knowing what happens to her when she is around Joyce.
@Monica, @Gettysburg, I am right there with you BOTH…… this show is sinking faster than the Titantic and I blame a nice, big chunk on white trash, sailor mouth Brandi. Ha, even her name is an alcoholic beverage; what a pathetic excuse for a human being.
Actually, Joyce started the argument by saying to her friend in front of all the girls that they are all so-so and stuff. She could have told him in her own time and not in front of all the girls. And just completely snubbing Brandi when she turned up was bitchy. Her husband also should have shut his mouth. If you’re sitting there calling someone trash and a racist im pretty sure id tell them to fuck themselves too. Brandi has obviously gone through a lot and needs to control her comments especially when drinking, but I believe she makes those comments due to her being drunk. I don’t believe she is racist. Joyce is a little stuck up brat.
Completely agree with you Jasmin. Joyce and her husband went to the dinner with not so good intentions (if anybody bothered to listen to what they said BEFORE attending the dinner you’d know what Im talking about). Brandi’s drunken antics have been a bit over the top lately but at least they’re honest. Joyce is a horrid, boring little narsacistic “princess” who acts like a schoolgirl. Her “you can never be too thin” comment made me want to puke.
Ummmmmmm, wouldn’t YOU be feeling a bit defensive if you’ve been attacked constantly by that white trash? Also knowing that the hostess is NOT going to stand up for you? Get over yourselves.
@BARB, @JASMIN, And clearly, one or both of you have bigtime weight issues/self-esteem issues, because ALLLLL those fake tramps make stupid, vapid comments. Who cares if she talks about being thin, that’s her body type and she looks fantastic (she has two kids). Stop hating on a lovely woman in a happy marriage and GET. A. LIFE. Otherwise, you’re gonna end of a massive trashy has been like Brandi before you know it (unless you’re already there and are just defending one of your own). LOL.
KICK her OFF the show. Period. Then she can go and get therapy and write a terrible, cheesy book on female empowerment. LOL. Seriously, this trash needs to leave.
Oooooh someone has got their little knickers in a twist havent they? Tell me ADC123…do you always get so defensive over someone you dont even know? How in the hell would you know who is a “lovely” person etc and who isnt? Are you actually a fly on the wall and know all the up to the minute details of everyone’s marriages as well? You do realise we are talking about a reality show dont you? Or are you just a bored couch warrior who doesnt have a life and lives to get her weekly fix of made for tv drama? BTW weight issues???? Bahahahahaha that’s hilarious. Obviously you are not very good at high order comprehension if you cannot understand the implication of such a bimbo-esque comment from (as Jasmin put it)the stuck up brat. Now go back to the tv or better still get off your lazy butt and go out and enjoy the real world.
Brandy you are a racist when you make a comment like that, so what you are saying is all black people don’t know how to swim . You are a racist and Joyce should have whipped your ass.
Brandi Is a person that needs to be in spotlight all the time. It doesn’t matter who she hurts to get there. From her ex husband to her friends to her own father. Not sure why she is so mixed up but I do know she Needs to stay away from alcohol.