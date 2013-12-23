‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ recap: Why does Brandi hate Joyce?

Here’s what I don’t understand about “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Every other episode or so, someone throws a fabulous dinner party or hosts a decadent weekend retreat, and for what? You can put out fine china and orchids and cute little appetizers, and you’ll still get a gaggle of women squeezing one another’s boobs, cackling about dead bodies ruining their scuba diving trips, whining about who got a heart on their place card and who didn’t, and (in some cases) getting knock down, drag out, cheap sex in a dirty bathroom drunk. I mean, this week Yolanda should have just rounded up a few bags of Doritos, a party pack of Taco Bell burritos, and a plastic swimming pool of vodka Jell-O suitable for wrestling or inhaling. Unfortunately, instead it was peonies before swine.
While the first part of the show, which revolved around a lost dog (Brandi’s Chica) and a bad dog (Kimberly’s Kingsley), was perfectly relatable, it didn’t take long for the crazy train to come barreling into the station. While Carlton seems mostly reasonable much of the time, I’m not sure I needed to know she’s refining an adult playroom in her house in which to chain and ball gag her husband when necessary. Carlton clearly has a problem with boundaries, in that she doesn’t have any. She considers the woman she hired to be her nanny her best friend, as she’s very “playful,” but I get the impression she’s just going along in the hopes of one day getting a sizable sexual harassment settlement.
Still, Carlton did make the smart move by flaking out on Yolanda’s dinner party, which gets the Fosters in a huff but spares Carlton the hellishness of watching Brandi drink herself under the table while screaming at Joyce. Even though Lisa tries to tsk tsk Brandi into drinking less, she seems awfully tickled with the end result, tittering away as Brandi takes pot shots at Joyce. As much as Brandi seems convinced that Joyce wants to be the center of attention, increasingly I think this is a case of the pot calling the kettle narcissistic.
Of course, gunning for Joyce is kind of like hunting for a Starbucks or looking for a dumb episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” It’s just too easy. While Joyce tries to defend calling her husband “baby,” which is just about as creepy as Brandi implies, most of the time she seems a little shellshocked that Brandi is prodding her in the first place. I think Joyce may be too nice for this show — at least, this week.
Kyle also got a moment in the spotlight, mostly for grabbing at Lisa and Brandi’s boobs in a “is it real or is it Memorex” test I could have gladly skipped, but also for starting the Great Heart Debate. Yolanda put little hearts on some of the place cards! And it turns out she only put little hearts on the place cards of people she LIKES! Gosh, what an insult! I think Kyle might have a reason to pout if Yolanda had made her eat out of a dog dish on the patio or only let her listen to the Canadian Tenors with a pillow over her head, but given how all-out this little soiree was, I think Kyle can just shut it. She can drum up another major insult next week, I’m sure.
Do you think Yolanda was calculating when she put hearts on the place cards? Do you think Brandi needs an intervention? And do you think Carlton was actually too sick to go to the party?
Carlton wasn’t sick that was an excuse.
I feel it was tacky for Yolanda to put the hearts on the cards, if she was intending for her party to be elegent and classy, she downplayed by such an immature act of stupidity. Esp sitting next to a man who is a legend in the music industry. Shame on you Yolanda. Brandi is clearly jealous of Joyce. She has no other legit reason to hate her. Brandi seems to suffer from some time of loneliness syndrome and is clearly a racist. Gangster rap and kissing girls….she is going down a shame spiral ready to take anyone who will go down with her. Carlton better be careful which side chooses, her best bet is to stay in the middle with mother nature. I actually liked Yolanda until the hearts fiasco. Stay classy Joyce. Were rooting for you…
The 3 mean girls don’t like the 3 nice girls. Yolonda, brandy and Lisa have an inflated ego. Kyle, Kim & Joyce are so very nice & try to be the same to all of them. I think with yolanda’s lyme diseased brain, she doesn’t remember saying Lisa was not kim’s friend. Kyle has no reason to make that up. I believe her. Carlton can’t stand when the store clerk said something nice to Kyle. Clearly she cant stand GOOD & DECENT people. She is a very strange person.
First off, we haven’t seen enough of the REAL Joyce to make an actual statement…I think there’s “something fishy” about her…not sure, but there’s just something strange…As far as Brandi’s actions; she’s probably being “prodded” to be the “life of the party”…someone has to keep this show going…ALL of the so called “ladies” of this show equally gossip about each other, so not one of them is better than the other…it’s JUST a show…the only thing REAL about it, is….NOTHING
I think they were so in accusing Lisa of anything I did no.t once see where she did I think they needed someone to let have it and chose Lisa. I also think Yolanda Brandi are completely senile the why they were saying Lisa was
smarter than them . They were right of course but lay off people Brandi is a drunk and Yolanda is a busy body
Remember folks its reality TV which has been cut, and manipulated to make each housewife fill a part….in other words it’s all crap.