“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice sentenced to 15 months in federal prison

Giudice will serve her 15-month sentence for fraud before her husband Joe serves his 41-month sentence so that they could both be out of prison for their kids.

Sarah Silverman sings in her new “SNL” promos with Maroon 5

She tells Adam Levine, “you are beautiful” before they all break into singing “Sarah Silverman.”

Ellen Pompeo announces she welcomed a baby daughter via surrogate

“Sienna May Ivery welcome to the world. We love you more than words can say,” the “Grey”s Anatomy” star announced on social media.

“The Brady Bunch”s” Barry Williams gets a reality show — cameras will follow as he stars in a ’70s-era musical variety show

Williams, who turned 60 this week, will star in “A Very Barry Branson, The Hollywood Reporter,” a six-episode half-hour series for Great American Country network that will be set in Branson, Missouri.

Judge allows The Situation to postpone his arraignment date so he could do more reality TV

The former “Jersey Shore” star”s lawyers had begged that he be allowed to participate in “Marriage Boot Camp.”

Video: Chris Pratt has to have his “Parks and Rec” beard glued on due to “SNL”

Pratt had to be clean-shaven last week for “Saturday Night Live.”

Watch Showtime”s “The Affair” opening sequence, featuring a brand-new Fiona Apple song

Apple wrote “Container,” an original song for the new Showtime series.

“The Office”s” Angela Kinsey to recur on “Bad Judge”

She”ll play Kate Walsh”s childhood pal. PLUS: “The Office”s” Oscar Nunez joins Twitter.

Happy 10th anniversary to Tina Fey & Amy Poehler “SNL” Weekend Update

The two pals formed the first two-female co-anchor team on Oct. 2, 2004 — with cameos by James Gandolfini and host Ben Affleck. Their partnership would last two seasons, when Fey left “SNL” for “30 Rock.”

Starz announces a 2nd season premiere date for “Black Sails”

The Michael Bay drama returns Jan. 24.

“Bones” star John Francis Daley: “I had a strong bond with Sweets”

“I had so much compassion for him. He was such a good person… He had gone through so much,” he says.

Adina Porter goes from “True Blood” to “The 100”

She”ll play a “regal and experienced” Grounder warrior named Indra on the CW series.

“Sesame Street” parodies “True Detective,” “Sherlock,” “Scandal,” “House of Cards”

Cookie Monster and Elmo celebrate the “2014 Elmy Awards.”