‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ finale recap: Was Heather wrong?

I love the parties they have on “The Real Housewives” franchise. For the season finale of the Orange County installment, Vicki’s house gets all decked out like a winter wonderland them (penguins in the pool!) so that, if there is blood splatter, it will really pop against all the white. It’s little details like that that really set this series apart.
Unfortunately, there isn’t actual blood letting, but there’s plenty of verbal eye gouging and virtual low blows so that no one leaves the house feeling overlooked. Insults are like the memorable party favor no one ever forgets.
What I am not likely to forget about this episode is that Ryan and Briana, whom I’d previously seen as the sane people living in the epicenter of Vicki’s crazy, aren’t so sane after all. When Ryan finds that Lydia’s mom is putting up her feet on the sofa (SACRILEGE!), he rips into her as if she was stealing the good silverware. How DARE she DISRESPECT him in this house he does not own where I’m fairly sure he pays a rent that would otherwise get him half of a coat closet in a crappy part of the O.C.!
Vicki apologizes for Ryan, since he’s clearly either drunk or insane, but Briana comes to his defense. Oh, he’s only looking out for Vicki! His behavior is entirely rational. Vicki blinks a lot during this segment, I’m sure because she’s not entirely comfortable being the most rational person in the room. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, she really doesn’t like it.
This ridiculous passage is, I guess, supposed to give Vicki the push she needs to live her own life without Ryan’s rules — by dragging Brooks into this mess. At the end of the show, we learn Vicki has gotten back together with Brooks, then broken up with him, then gotten back together with him, then broken up with him. The lesson? Vicki needs to look into online dating or pursue an exciting new life as a spinster-hipster grandma. Really, the revolving door of Brooksanity needs to stop. The good news, though, is that Briana and Ryan moved out. Hopefully some Taliban rebels are rubbing their shoes on Ryan’s cot in Afghanistan, because he will then feel entirely justified in shooting the crap out of them.
Vicki also got a chance to take a shot at Slade for calling her Miss Piggy, which inspired Lydia to complain about the time he said she should eat a cheeseburger, and for everyone except Slade and Gretchen to agree that women’s looks should be off limits in the fight-fest that is “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” This is a shock, simply because I didn’t think anything was off limits as long as it didn’t result in a felony. Slade refuses to apologize or change, since Vicki had no problem insulting his character by calling him a dead beat dad. Vicki tries to give Slade a bottle of her Miss Piggy bacon vodka, which I think he should just accept. It’s probably terrible, but he could use it for cooking or lighting a fire under Vicki’s car.
Hmmm, let’s see… what other fights are worth remembering? Oh yes! Gretchen and Heather! In short, Heather makes Gretchen apologize for showing up late and texting when she shot a small part on “Hot in Cleveland,” but Heather refuses to apologize to Gretchen for sending her a nasty text message. The upshot of this is that Heather is just better at fighting than Gretchen is, and their argument is sort of like watching a hawk torture a small, one-eyed snail for kicks before deciding that eating it would lead to a stomachache and isn’t worth the trouble.
Because Gretchen can’t find enough ways to associate her engagement to Slade with being punched in the gut, she also talks with Tamra about their rapidly crumbling relationship. Tamra tries to get Gretchen to admit to lying about claiming she canceled an acting gig to come to Tamra’s wedding dress hunt, and Gretchen refuses to admit to anything. There is hugging, though not forgiving, and I suspect Tamra and Gretchen will be at one another’s throats next year. Good thing Vicki gave Tamra that enormous BFF bracelet, which was probably more expensive than branding Tamra but likely quite a bit easier.
So, not much is resolved, everyone vents their feelings, and little appetizers are possibly consumed. I can’t wait for next season!
Do you think Gretchen and Tamra are going to be on the outs? Do you think Slade owed Vicki and apology? Do you think Ryan was out of line?
I find it funny how these women gang up on Gretchen but everyone of them have lied and never say there sorry for what they do, also Vicki needs to learn how to dress she looked horrible at the final show she acts like she has never done anything wrong . Tamara is not a very good friend she threw Gretchen away for someone like Vicki.
These women are ridiculous. Gretchen is about the realist one on the show. Heather needs to get over herself. She wants Gretchen to apologize for something she thinks is wrong yet she won’t apologize for something Gretchen thought was wrong that she did. Vicki is a dumb troublemaker. She is so messy. She talks about everyone but got the nerve to get so upset when she is talked about. Ryan was completely out of line.He is an asshole. I’m sure its not the first time. Briana sticks up for him like a one of those women with any self esteem. Like mother like daughter.
I agree with all of you that Ryan was incredibly disrespectful to an older lady. Clearly he was abusive and out of control. He went nuts! Imagine working with someone who would lie and carry on the way that he did in that episode! He should be taught to show respect to a grandmother instead of calling her terrible names. He made Slade look good by comparison.
Vicki son in law is a disrespectful asshole, and hes supposed to be one of our soilders? His ass needed and to be repremended for disrespecting someone who is old enough to be his mother. And as for vickis daughter shes an idiot for taking up for someone like him, if thats how our soilders act were in trouble and so is her marriage. She has no room to talk about her mothers relationship when shes married to someone that acts like that.
Give the man a break. Was he out of line? Yes, of course. But you really can’t blame him for bring touchy when one of the last weekends he has with his wife and son before heading into a combat zone is marred by drunken morons and high-as-a-kite wacky hippies. Not to mention with Bravo’s selective editing, it’s rather difficult to tell how that whole scene actually went down. Ryan’s behavior was inappropriate, but Lydia’s reaction (“cut his balls off” is hardly Christian!) was as well.
HE is physco! There is NO excuse (getting deployed or not) for a non-owner to call a older guest the B word and use the F word every other word! He is angry and mean and rude. Vicki should have yelled at him the way she did at Gretchen. She is so afraid of him. I see why now. He’s a controlling weird, high school, A-hole. Lydia’s mom didn’t even use profanity. He looks ridic stating that she did and they palyed it back. That was awful and embarrassing. Briana, is not holier than thou~! Leave RYAN!
Give the man a break? Nobody forced him to join the Marines, it was HIS CHOICE. Jenny, you are totally on point!
Yes, I agree with your comments. There was no excuse for giving a grandmother a cussing.
People wonder why vicki can say whatever she wants and gets awaywith it because shes the BOSS and to be honest, all of them are. and once they realize that maybe they’d get along .
I believe it is Andy who is the boss NOT Vicki. She just THINKS she is the boss but really she is nothing but a player on the show who SHOULD be replaced. Just like Jill was replaced when she thought SHE was the boss!
Time for Vicki to go! I’m sick of her
Briana and her boyfriend, Ryan, are both nut cases. You wonder if Briana is lying about Brooks, too. Gretchen and Tamra are both trailer-park skanks!!
hah I love it!!!! well said
ok This guy Ryan from day one came across as an arrogant pip-squeak! Soooooooo inappropriate his behavior and obviously has some sort of personal issues (PTSS, NPD, PD? Anger issues, little man syndrome, Control issues). He has always behaved like he was “cock of the walk”! He came from out of nowhere, talks about Brooks and has a major entitlement attitude. I love the part when he caught himself and started to say “I Own” then catches himself HAHA and say’s “I live here”. He was like a bull in a china closet. Lydia’s mother (poor thing) was so sweet and in shock when he went ballistic on her. He clearly lied through his teeth telling everyone she was being a bitch and what he told everyone she said. WTF? does he not know the camera’s were rolling? helloooooooooooo I wouldn’t worry about Brooks if I were Brianna, I’d worry about him! He came from nowhere…drives a Range Rover and I lives in a million + dollar house! Opportunist? hmmmm I really doubt he’s paying rent either lol Vicki probably wouldn’t accept it. He’s a leach! and now he has the baby he thinks he owns that home. haaaaa
Whether he is going to Afghanistan or the North Pole, that is NO REASON to behave that way. I hope his Unit Leader see’s issues and he get’s some help before he hurts innocent people. Brianna is in a tough spot and so is Vicki. You try and stoke a persons ego and agree with them to keep peace and it makes things worse. .and people like him who think they are GOD never see that they have problem, it’s everybody else and they are always right and everybody else is wrong. It’ll be interesting to see if he ever apologizes or admits he lied through his teeth or what is said at the reunion show.
As for Heather, I have never seen this woman before this show and she acts like she is so much better than everybody else and smarter than everybody else and thinks she is “in the business”? WTF! She is such an obnoxious “know it all”! Maybe someone aught to “fairy dust” her ass lol
Ryan’s behavior toward Lydia’s mother was so disrespectful and hateful. I would hate to think that soldiers or any man behaves in this manner. He refused to recognize that he was so very inappropriate and became more angry when persons disagreed with him. Hard to believe Briana thought this was OK. Ryan seems to have the tendency to be an abuser. Briana and Vickie walk on eggshells when discussing matters with him. They know he will probably blow any second. If this is how he acts with alcohol, he should never let a sip of alcohol pass his lips again. Most likely his personality though since he has not been respectful to Vickie on several other occasions as well. It’s a pattern. I would never want my child to witness that kind of behavior in his father. He needs help and fast. Briana should concern herself with her husband’s mental issues instead of Brook. I can’t see Brook treating a lady in this manner. By the way, Ryan chose the military as a career. Deployment is part of his job. He and Briana chose to have a baby early in their marriage.
Ryan is complete white trash. I was never a fan, and not surprised how ugly his behavior was at the party. Briana is starting to resemble her mother with accepting bad bahavior from men, and allowing them to call the shots. Gretchen has had way too much plastic surgery and her face is looking deformed these days, with caked on make up. The only natural beauty is Lydia. She is lovely, sensitive and sweet. I love that she stood up to Slade. Heather needs to get over herself with her “acting career”.. just as Gretchen said, none of them are sought after actresses. Gretchen needs to recognize the fact that she has no career, and is nothing more then a pompous mother of 3 children who happened to marry a very rich man.
I can’t believe Heather allows her son to talk to his father they way he does “shut the whole that makes words…then calls him by his full name…RUDE kids
Can’t believe Heather allows her kids & son to talk to their Dad in such a rude manor…ie shut the whole that makes words and calls him by his full name…phew horrible manners
heather wears the pants in that family no doubt…and her husband is a goofy dork. she is such a snob. yuk I wish they wouldn’t ask her back next season….she is so busy trying to be perfect all the time. This is probably the role of a lifetime for her and she sucks. I’m sure she joined up to drum up some scrappy acting roles. gag me ugh
So over these women who decide someone is going to be the one everyone picks on!!! Lets face it Tamra is SCARED of crazy woman Vickie! She doesn’t want her wrath on her! This year Heathers TRUE colors came thru!!! Just a bitch period and add snob to the list!!!
The whole deal between her and Gretchen was stupid she just wanted to get in the lets be mean to Gretchen train made no sense at all! Then they all wanna go feminist on Slade and make him respect women who have never shown any to him!!!! Frankly she does need a cheeseburger get over it!!!!
Then there is the lovely do as I say not as I do Vickie the most insecure woman on TV who constantly needs reassurance she’s loved be it her mother or her creepy man ewwww get over it Vickie!!! STOP THE FACE FREEZING THERE IS MOVEMENT U LOOK TERRIBLE!!
And please please DRESS UR AGE U LOOK STUPID!!! BOOBS HANGING TO UR KNEES ARE NOT ATTRACTIVE!!!!
Heather seemed to have the most sense when she first popped in. Now she has been OC’D!! Mean and meelydmouthed!
Ryan was a horrible ass. That guy needs therapy what a jerk! Vicki is a huge hipocrite She a jealous bitter person. They’re both pathetic . I feel sorry for Gretchen. She is right &lorie too. But are all these women so desperate that they all have to resort to calling each other friends? How sad is that????
These people are stupid, petty people. They think because they have money and half are not married, that they can be bitches. This is not real life. Maybe Bravo should have a show about overwork, underpaid wives that deal with pigs, kids with disabitites, and little money. I could live on a month what they spend on a dress.
Heather is too intense! She is correct about people not owning up to their bad behavior especially when offering half-hearted apologies “I am sorry IF I offended you …”. Why does she stoop to the OC bickering as if she needs to prove how much more intelligent she is? That is a given! So calm down Heather … you might need some mother’s little helpers.
I agree with Heather that Lydia & husband were rude when laughing about her request to be on the magazine cover. Let’s face it. Lydia is on the show to try to sell their magazine to viewers. No one had heard of it before. No one really cares about it. The premise of their magazine is shallow and hard to relate to at best. It has no focus. Good luck with that. At least Terry and Heather had something amazing and beautiful to share to boost interest in their publication.
Heather is a snoody biotch and is bent and twisted she wasn’t on the cover. She stirs it up as much as everyone else and Lydia totally called her out and shut her down. Lisa Vanderpump was on the cover because she is “high rated” and the “princess” comment and the “now were bff’s because of the look on your face” by Lydia were the Bomb! Heather had that sour-puss look on her face and it was hilarious. Every time they film Heather she is trying to be Miss Perfect. Yuk
Heather came across as a “I’m a better and more important actress than you,” bitch in this episode.
Slade is still a dirtbag and Ryan’s PTSD is coming to the front.
Can you imagine giving Ryan a gun? He totally flipped out and going to Afganistan is not an excuse for his behavior. I have been several times (Iraq too) and would never use that as an excuse for berating and cussing out a woman for sitting on a couch in someone else’s home. Yes, he might be freeloading and living there but his name is not on the mortgage. To treat a human being like that is despicable. And he LIED about it saying that she attacked him and cursed at him. Since when did a COUCH become more important than a HUMAN being. Yep, sure am scared to see him with a gun.
Thank you for this piece. It was hilarious. Are we related? Your sarcasm is CHOICE! Haha.
i think Ryan is suffering from PTSD. That kind of reaction is typical – protecting the house, the child, the wife, the violent reaction…he needs some help and I hope he gets it.
Ryan was way out of line and owes Lydia’s Mom an apology. I pray Tamara and Gretchen are on the outs because two dumb blonds being BFFs is gagsville:) and Slade owes Vicki an apology for calling her names. He does not make fun of Tamara who was the person calling him out along with his ex-wife. Vicki just agreed with her.