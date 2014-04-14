‘Real Housewives of Orange County’: What do you think of Shannon?

Well, it wasn't much of a kick-off to season nine of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Lydia, Gretchen and Alexis have all hit the bricks, leaving us with an uncomfortable trio of Tamra, Vicki and Heather. Usually we don't find the ladies jetting off for an adventure until much later in the season, but with only three returning Housewives in the mix, I'm sure some bonding seemed like a good thing. Unfortunately, what we learned is that Tamra and Vicki may be lunatics, but they're a similar brand of crazy. Heather is just too smart for the show and hasn't figured it out yet.
Thus, a trip tagging along with Heather so she can shoot a small part on “Hawaii Five-O” turns into one of those annoying family vacations during which one person has to play know-it-all and, unfortunately, does. Heather seems to be the only woman on the show who did her homework or paid attention in class, and for some reason this just bugs the living crap out of Vicki and, to a lesser extent, Tamra. While I'm happy to see the girls get into silly arguments, I really don't want those arguments to be about the name of a tree.
Still, at least our surviving gals are live wires. The first new cast member we meet, Shannon, is the kind of housewife you actively try to avoid at the neighborhood potluck. Her house is made with all eco-friendly materials! She doesn't believe in cell phones! She loves acupuncture! She's a true SoCal gal! Whee!
I'm guessing she's going to show another side soon enough, at least judging from the promo. Vicki doesn't declare someone “fun” unless she's willing to get blotto drunk, possibly wet her pants, and scream like a she-beast at someone who isn't expecting it. That was clearly on the agenda for Heather in Hawaii, but given that “Fancypants” wasn't interested in putting on a show for her so-called friends, it didn't happen. I'm guessing Shannon, when she isn't worrying about wifi-induced brain cancer, has no problem snarfing down a bottle or two of vodka which may or may not be organic.
We haven't met Lizzie yet, but I'm hoping she's got some personality. As it stands, Shannon looks like she's going to need time (and perhaps a crumbling marriage) to loosen up, Heather isn't interested, and we've been watching Vicki and Tamra bat around the same old ball for seasons and seasons. Even ganging up on Vicki about sneaking around with Brooks wasn't much fun for either Heather or Tamra, who know better than to poke the bear (they're leaving that job to Briana, who'll be doing it long-distance from Oklahoma). Here's hoping things improve behind the Orange Curtain soon — or Bravo may want to do even more recasting.
What do you think of Shannon? Are you getting tired of Tamra and Vicki? Do you think Heather is a know-it-all?
I don’t Iike ANYONE who is mean or disrespectfuI to Heather!! If Shannon “gets” Heather weII I can take her. I know ratings and aII but Tamra is a mean girI and traiIer park trash!! Most of those women are JEAIOUS of Heather!!!
Heather is not only a, Bully, trouble maker, but a terrible liar, which is just about the worst.
I think Shannon is a wonderful breath of fresh air.
She is a fun person………
SHANNON has to go she is a real pain and is just plain nasty
no wonder your husband went off wondering
Whoa!!! I am glad I am not the only one who thinks Tamra is trailer park trash. I don’t know if Eddie can listen to her trash backstabbing every housewife, except for her BFF for the week…for now, it is Shannon. I bet Shannon is going to be the next housewife to be a divorcee. She is a mean, mean, mean. I hope David wakes up and says I have enough of this bi-atch.
Shannon you may not try to,but you get upset about really small stuff.Like when your husband was,talking with his mouth full.He seems like a regular guy,that you are trying to change.You can’t change people,and you will push him away by nagging him way too much.pick your battles don’t get upset,about small stuff.At our age we are who we are,and take him as is.Or you will be divorced quick,trust me good luck.
I really can’t see SHANNON lasting another year I just hope her husband gets away from that whinning boring bitch,
EDDIE AND TAMERA have to stay their het worth is only $80000 thousand NET where all the others are in the millions
Shannon needs to find a Dr that can help her find a personality! She is the one Vicki should be snoring at. If she’s not being a bitch to her husband, she’s crying about her husband, or whining about Heather! Tamra is such a shit starter and a liar! Heather can be self righteous, but I like her. Vicki needs to stop with her whining about OK…and her stupid comments. Oh and I do not like Bri’s husband….not sure why I even watch the show lol!
No I think Shannon is a real fruit cake. She definately is mental.
I think heather, terry and eddie need a new personality or get off the show… I think david is sexy and very nice looking….shannon needs to realize what she is married to a hunk….he is the best looking man on the show
Heather thinks she is a ten when in reality she is average.. .I think because she married money (terry) she thinks she is better than everyone else…get rid of. Her get grechen or lydias mother….we need story line…I do like both the new cast members….get rid of terry and eddie..
HEATHER needs to stay as she has to pay for her 9 bathrooms she said she has in the new house she is building with spunky TERRY Write a comment…
OMG, Shannon is so annoying. From all her whining. B*tching, and crying… To meddling her nose into where it doesn’t belong. (Trying to tell Vicki about Meghan mentioning what the psychic said about Brooks not having cancer.) Shannon makes me yell at the scream & want to smack her! I would be so happy to see her off the show. Good riddance!