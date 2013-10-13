‘Real Housewives’ star Kim Zolciak prevails in ‘Tardy for the Party’ lawsuit

Score one for Kim Zolciak in her ongoing feud with former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Kandi Burruss.

The reality star has emerged victorious in a lawsuit brought by Burruss over royalties from Zolciak’s 2009 song “Tardy for the Party,” which Burruss (along with co-plaintiff Rodney Richards) claimed she was not properly compensated for despite having co-written and produced the reality-show single. Zolciak subsequently filed for a dismissal, accusing Burruss of bringing the lawsuit to drum up publicity for her short-lived reality spin-off “The Kandi Factory.”

In a judgment handed down in U.S. District court, Judge William S. Duffey, Jr. found that Burruss (represented by “Atlanta” castmate Phaedra Parks) could not sufficiently prove copyright infringement and that the court did not have jurisdiction to rule on damages, thereby ordering a dismissal of the lawsuit. Following the decision, Zolciak boasted about her legal win on Twitter with the following message:

The truth always prevails! ???? – Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) October 12, 2013

According to the court decision (acquired by The Wrap), “Tardy for the Party” has sold 102,000 copies to date.

Zolciak left “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” last season but continues to star in the Bravo spin-off “Don’t Be Tardy.”

