‘Real Housewives’ star Tamra Barney to get wedding-themed spin-off

Because no major event in the life of a star from “The Real Housewives” franchise can go undocumented, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” diva Tamra Barney will soon get her very own spin-off revolving around her impending nuptials. Huzzah!

According to The Wrap, “Tamra’s OC Wedding” will debut on Bravo Mon. Sept. 2 at 8:00 p.m. Alas, since the focus is just on the wedding and not on the fighting that’s sure to begin as soon as vows are exchanged, the “series” will just be made up of three episodes aired on consecutive Mondays.

However, those three episodes will follow 45-year-old Barney and 40-year-old Eddie Judge as they do all sorts of other fun things that make most men and sane people want to scream in horror, such as work with a wedding coordinator, sort out their finances and go to dress fittings. Bravo also promised The Wrap that the series will present “drama” (read: tears and second thoughts) before the happy couple waltzes down the aisle.

Of course, it looks like we’ll also see some wedding drama on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” but apparently Barney has enough to go around.

Will you watch “Tamra’s OC Wedding”?