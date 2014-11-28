“Real World” alum Ryan Knight dies

Knight, a star of the 2010 version of “Real World: New Orleans,” was found dead Thursday morning. There are rumors that his death may be drug-related, but nothing official.

Watch Tina Fey & Amy Poehler”s 1st Golden Globes promo

Poehler says she'll be wearing an ER bandage dress.

Report: Jenna Coleman decides not to leave “Doctor Who”

Coleman is expected to return for another series as the Time Lord”s assistant Clara Oswald.

Lifetime”s “Grumpy Cat”s Worst Christmas Ever” is only vaguely about Grumpy Cat

The Aubrey Plaza-voiced movie recognizes it has a problem in that it can”t really use a lot of Grumpy Cat in an actual movie plot.

BitTorrent announces its 1st original TV Series

The file-sharing service will debut sci-fi series “Children of the Machine” next fall.

Prince William is up to date on Season 4 of “Homeland”

Damian Lewis says he was stunned that the prince, while presenting him with the Order of the British Empire, referenced an episode that just aired.

“Nathan for You”s” Nathan Fielder shares a holiday duet with Marion Cotillard

Watch their rendition of “Can't Help Falling in Love.”

Seth Meyers had his family as his only “Late Night” guests for Thanksgiving

Meyers had his mom, dad and “Mad TV” alum brother Josh compete on “How Well Do You Know Your Meyers?”

Jimmy Fallon & Rashida Jones sing holiday parodies of hit songs

It's become their late-night tradition. PLUS: Aubrey Plaza reunites with Jones backstage.

Coming soon: “Girls and Philosophy” book

The newest edition of the “Pop Culture and Philosophy” series features essays like “Chinese Philosophy Looks at ‘Girls”” and “What ‘Girls” Teaches Us about Millennials and the Meaning of Life.”

Jimmy Kimmel presents “Ken Burns Presents The First Black Friday”

See how the famous documentary maker”s take on this historic holiday. PLUS: Mindy Kaling “confronts” her “ex-boyfriend” on Kimmel.