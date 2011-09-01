Reality TV Roundup: Snooki reads, Chaz Bono’s dancing uproar and Steven Seagal needs a smack

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends!

I’m not overly fascinated by “the f un and emotion of buying and selling collectibles and comic memorabilia,” but I’m thinking with Kevin Smith behind the wheel, there’s some possibility of “Clerks”-style hijinks. However, I find it a little troubling that “JJK Security” is supposed to be inspired by the Coen brothers and Christopher Guest. Isn’t it a reality show? About real people? The South is always an easy punching bag for Hollywood, and as much as I like both the Coen brothers and Christopher Guest, this smacks of condescension.

Speaking of Kevin Smith, here’s what he has to say about that whole Southwest brouhaha last year.

It’s not Michael Vick reform T, but T.I.’s life after prison might be interesting. Or not.

It’s a shame that people are getting all worked up about Chaz Bono dancing on “Dancing with the Stars,” but it’s not a surprise. I hope he sticks around for a while on “DWTS” to show the haters he isn’t going to singlehandedly destroy the moral fiber of America just because he’s a he.

Okay, I’m all for shutting down cockfighting rings, but don’t be killing no puppies , Steven Seagal!

So, someone sort of caught fire on “America’s Got Talent.” And it still didn’t make the semi-finals all that interesting.

When you go on “Bachelor Pad” to repair your image , your image may be past saving.

Can you believe Kourtney Kardashian’s off-the-cuff conversation with her baby daddy about Kim Kardashian’s wedding was SCRIPTED ? Oh, you can? Me, too.