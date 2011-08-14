Recap: A new HOH takes control on ‘Big Brother’

So, let’s see if we can all sort this out, shall we? Last week Brendon got the boot, Rachel was on the block and was almost certain to go home with Kalia in the HOH position, but then Kalia freaked out, Lawon wanted superpowers and suggested himself for the block, Lawon actually went home and Brendon came back. Do you have whiplash? I certainly do. And thanks to all the leaks on the Internet, it sounds like we’re going to get smacked with another reversal tonight. Remember how I said things were getting a little dull a few weeks ago with the vets dominating the house? I take that back.
So, after having Rachel wrap herself around Brendon in a way that’s possibly not fit for prime time, her Prince Charming has to strut around the house like a conquering superhero. He’s so glad to be back! Rachel is so glad the dynamic duo is back together! I’m almost wishing Brendon wasn’t back simply because Rachel just referred to them as the dynamic duo. Jordan’s just relieved she doesn’t have to babysit Crazypants anymore.
Meanwhile, Kalia can’t believe America chose Brendon over Dominic. Really? Everything Kalia worked SO HARD for in the whole week she was HOH has been DESTROYED. Um, Kalia? This was pretty much all your fault. Not to point fingers or anything.
Time for the HOH competition! It’s a counting game, which is just as boring as it is when your local supermarket fills a gigantic jar with jellybeans and tries to convince you that, just by guessing the right number, you could win a fabulous prize that still won’t make up for the time you’ll waste trying to count jellybeans in the middle of the produce aisle. Daniele is nervous, because numbers are like a foreign language to her. Don’t worry, Daniele, you’re just counting. You won’t be doing calculus or anything.
Apparently no one else in the house is very good at counting, though, so Daniele has even less reason to fret. Rachel is first out in the HOH competition. Rachel can’t believe it! Jordan’s out next. This is not looking good for the veterans. Next out is Brendon. Daniele is SO excited. Kalia is SO excited. Then, Jeff’s out. The veterans’ alliance is counting on Adam and Shelly, and we know how many contests they’ve won. Oh, wait, they haven’t won anything. Next, Shelly’s out. And then Adam’s out. It’s down to Daniele and Porsche. Gee, let me guess. Daniele wins it. You can bet she won’t make the mistake Kalia made of trying to play nice with the veterans. Right?
Brendon and Rachel wonder if they can convince Daniele to put Shelly on the block. Meanwhile, Daniele and Kalia decide they’re done with Shelly. Wow, for someone who’s meticulously played each side of the house, Shelly is not exactly Miss Popular this week.
During the hamsters’ downtime, Jeff suggests that Shelly try conducting a mock job interview with Jordan so that one day she’ll be able to do something other than answer phones. Unfortunately, the interview proves that Jordan should probably stick with answering phones. I hope she invested her “Big Brother” money well, though I think Jordan may have lost the check or forgotten the name of her bank.
But forget job interviews — it’s time to kiss Daniele’s HOH butt! Adam tries to make a deal with Daniele. Given that all he can offer is to not put her on the block next week IF he wins HOH, she says she’ll think about it. Adam has pretty much been an affable floater in this competition, so Daniele doesn’t have much reason to give him anything. Besides, she’s probably going after Brenchel, right? Right?
Shelly kisses Daniele’s butt next. Unfortunately, the butt kissing does not go over so well. Daniele tells Shelly she’s on to her siding with the veterans, so Shelly begins furiously spinning. She tries to convince Daniele that that’s ridiculous and that the only reason she doesn’t hang out with Daniele and Kalia 24/7 is because she feels too uncool to reside in their fabulousness. Oddly enough, Daniele doesn’t buy any of Shelly’s backpedaling, which probably works fine on Shelly’s eight-year-old but is not so effective on grown-ups.
Kalia and Porsche decide that Shelly’s a piece of crap, though Porsche doesn’t say crap. So much hate on Shelly this week! I suspect people who have been watching the live feed undoubtedly know more to this particular story, because it does seem like a pretty sudden reversal on the Shelly front. Next, Shelly and Porsche get into it. Porshe accuses Shelly of having a final three deal with Rachel and Brendon. Shelly denies it and decides Rachel is a hateful snitch. Is it me or is Shelly unraveling a little bit?
Next to enter Daniele’s lair are Brendon and Rachel. Brenchel presents a deal to Daniele, suggesting they call a truce and not inform the rest of the house. Like Rachel can keep that to herself. Daniele, oddly enough, seems to be considering it. Really? I mean, I kind of like Brenchel staying in the house simply because they’re so damn crazy, but I find it hard to believe Daniele would want to keep two strong competitors who, until fairly recently, were gunning for her. Nah, she won’t take the deal, will she?
Time for nominations. The big rotary dial of doom hits the table. One of these days, a hamster will throw out his or her back lugging it to the table. Just a thought.
The first person safe is… Kalia.
The second person safe is… Porsche.
The third person safe is… Jordan.
The fourth person safe is… Jeff.
The fifth person safe is… Rachel. What? Did I hear that right?
The sixth person safe is… Brendon. Excuse me, I dropped my jaw onto the floor. Have to go pick it up.
WHOA. Really? Daniele is going after floaters? With the veteran alliance still in the house? Am I missing something? I guess the deal (which Brendon suggested could stick for up to three weeks) might have some merit, but I can’t believe she’d take the risk.
Shelly is furious! She’s sobbing! She hates Rachel! Shelly will not let Rachel ruin her classy game! Not that Shelly hasn’t been lying and backstabbing with the best of them!
Adam is a little more Zen about it. Then again, he’s used to being on the block, so I guess he has to be.
Hmmm, Daniele isn’t quite as in love with Brenchel as it seems. If the nominations stay the same, fine, but if not? She’ll happily backdoor Brendon. Well, it’s good to see Daniele hasn’t completely lost her game. Or her mind.
Do you think Daniele is making the right move? Do you think Shelly’s losing it? And do you think Jordan might actually win again?
Started losing interest with Kahlua, oops I mean Kalia, being the HoH and acting like a complete tool all week. Now that America supposedly voted (1 million times no less, ya ok) Brendon back in its deja vu. Guess I really thought Cassi would be back, but oh well.
Boring season tbh, unless you love Brenchel then its a wet dream for you. I dont even like Jordan and Jeff this year, ugh.
I am one of the people who “supposedly” voted for Brendon last week so, yes, we really do exist. I registered just one e-mail address with cbs.com and gave Brendon 9 of my 10 votes. FWIW, my other vote went to Cassi.
It may not have occurred to viewers that J/J fans would vote for Brendon, as he was the only one of the four potential returnees who would support them.
All everyone does this season is just kiss all the veterans assess. All the newburs should have all banned together and got them out. These people are just stupid.
The ship sailed when the newbies didn’t stick together at the start of the season.
I haven’t really been impressed with ANY of the moves ANYONE has made this season. I completely agree with you that everyone has just been stupid.
Shelly – She turned on the newbies early and ended up getting Cassie voted out, who was actually alligned with her. All because she was in love with playing with Jeff/Jordan. Been trying to juggle both sides for 3-4 weeks, but failing at it.
Kalia – Targeted top vets to tick them off, then took them off the block after the damage was already done.
Lawan – Volunteered to go home…I mean really? I can partly understand the lunacy with being a pawn, but opening asking to be voted out is the dumbest move of all time.
Keith – Generally pervy and attacked own newbies, which got him voted out, instead of Porsche.
Porsche – Floating through the game, no chance to win.
Dani – Trying to go after the vets too early when the numbers made no sense. Either way she’s still the number one target to get out, because of her ability to win challenges and turn on any alliance on a whim.
Great points, Jobin, although it may be too early to make that particular call on Porsche. If she happens to end up in the final two with another floater, she’s got a 50/50 shot.
Though I’m glad that Daniele didn’t nominate Brenchel, I just have to say, What The Hell?! Could it be that Brenchel’s argument to her that if the strong players keep gunning for each other, the floaters will advance in the game may have actually made an impression on Daniele? She says in the DR that she’s made mistakes, yet she continues to do so for her game. Or maybe not. We’ll have to see who wins POV and what happens at the Veto meeting.
Meanwhile, Kalia is just as big a fool as Lawon. She’s literally crying in the DR because she should have gone with her first instinct? Really? You think? You reap what you sow, baby. You reap what you sow.
Kalia and Daniele’s bad game playing is helping J/J, so I’m good with it.
HF
Team J/J
I feel we will have failed as a nation if someone who has no idea what an onion tastes like wins BB.
I think Daniele is making the smart strategic play in not putting up Brendan/Rachel, and trying to pair up with them.
All of the newbies would rather keep J/J around and allign with them to the end, why I have no idea, but that seems to the be going theme.
Rachel/Brendan are aware of this, and since they can’t work with Shelly/Adam to get rid of J/J, the should try to work with Dani/Kalia/Porsche. Granted that decision was probably made for them since Dani won HOH this week.
Dani really doesn’t see how she can make it through the season with just Kalia/Porsche, remember she thought Shelly was with her (up until last night). So she has to try to go at it with Brendan/Rachel.
I’m a fan of J/J too, but I really don’t understand why people aren’t targeting them. They are strong in challenges and everyone gets along with them. If any of them make it to the end, they are likely going to win. People hate Brendan/Rachel enough that even if they make it to the end, they might not win, because they annoy the (*&@#$(# out of everyone.
It was pretty funny to see how weak a player Kalia is both strategically and emotionally. She continues to break down into tears when things don’t go here way. Did she really think she was going to be able to roll to the finals without facing some adversity?
I forgot to mention Adam. But I think he has just been unlucky with always seeming to have just gone against the new HOH. He’s made the right strategic moves to try to stay in the middle of both sides, while not remaining a target.
LOL, true. One of the Season 2 episodes of “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution” disturbingly revealed that some of the West Adams High School students thought butter came from corn, honey came from bears, and chocolate came from a chocolate late. (Iâ€™m not kidding.) That being the case, is it surprising that Porsche doesn’t know what an onion tastes like?
Looks like the strategy the newbies are taking is to align themselves with a stronger player (read: bigger target) and hopefully knock them out before getting to the final. Lord knows they couldn’t get their act together the first week, so they were doomed from the start.
Adam seems to be kind of bumbling, but I wonder if it’s all an act. Remember, he led in the Sisyphus POV challenge right until the very end.
I HOPE DANIELLE WIN THAT IS ALL I CAN SAY . SHE SHOULD GET RID IF RACHEL TO TEACH HER LESSON BUT SHE DID MADE THE RIGHT CHOICE TO GET RID OF SHELLY BECAUSE , SHE IS BACK STABBING TO BOTH SIDES ..
I am so much NOT a fan of Shelly. She reminds me of a transvestite. There is nothing feminine about this woman and she lies constantly.
What I don’t get is how she is flipping off the handle when she was caught in her lie. Especially when people can turn it into a he-said-she-said thing.
Just deny lying about whatever it was you are being accused of, and let it go.
Stomping around the house, yelling about how you aren’t a lier only makes a personal seem irrational but also just draws more attention to the lying she’s trying to deny actually occurred.
That could be selective editing by TPTB. Itâ€™s possible that Shellyâ€™s been that demonstrative in the house all along, but we just havenâ€™t seen any of it. I donâ€™t subscribe to the live feed, nor do I watch BBAD, but I stumbled across several comments from viewers last week who were extremely upset at AG and the production because they didnâ€™t show at all that Shelly really worked Kalia to nominate Porsche last week and also planted the seed to nominate Lawon. They felt that Shelly wasnâ€™t being given credit for her scheming in the house. The show edit made it seem like Lawon came up his self-immolation plan all by his brilliant self.
We know that Shellyâ€™s been playing both sides of the house, but if we are to believe what these watchers are saying, sheâ€™s been playing the game hard. We just havenâ€™t been shown it on the show edits.
I think it has been pretty clear that Shelly has been playing the game a bit too hard, and playing both sides of the house. She’s always immediately in the new HOH room, going to “whats the plan” “tell me who you want out”…which just comes off as odd and worried of being found out. Her ulimate plan seems to be to stay with J/J to the end (why? she’ll lose to either of them), while making multiple deals with every other pair in the house Brendan/Rachel, Dani/Kalia to go to the end too.
The reason I think Daniele put her up, was because Daniele knows she cannot trust Shelly to be in any alliance with her going forward. By default, that puts her in the whatever opposite alliance Dani is fighting with. So while Dani might not be targeting a big name so far this week, she’s still going after someone who’s an enemy.
Finally saw the episode tonight. It wasn’t recorded due to golf going long.
Anyhoo, I’m satisfied. I think Danielle made the right move and her speech was really good. Putting up B&R might have blown up in her face again and now she has some breathing room while getting rid of the loose cannon smoking cougar.
I’ll be glad to see Shelly gone and it should be interesting to see her spin this week.