Recap: ‘American Idol’ Results – Top 5 Revealed

Welcome, friends, to the most NFL Draft-astic “American Idol” results show yet. Am I more interested in Thursday’s (April 28) Draft than the “Idol” elimination? Yes. But fortunately, the only event in the entire world with more filler than an “American Idol” results show is the NFL Draft.
8 p.m. ET Ryan Seacrest launches with the usual bombast: “No matter how hard they try and no matter how much you love them, one still must head home… What have you decided?”
8:01 p.m. Jennifer Lopez is pretty in red. It may be the longest dress she’s worn all season long.
8:02 p.m. “A lot of fans are going to be disappointed with tonight’s result,” Seacrest teases. Uh-oh. Does that mean a shocker? Or does it just mean that since we’ve reached the Top 6, these kids all have fans now?
8:03 p.m. Steven Tyler is on the cover of two magazines. Finally some publicity for poor Steven Tyler. Did Steven’s publicist ask the “Idol” producers why J-Lo has been getting some luck love?
8:04 p.m. Time for a Brit Week clip package celebrating the Royal Wedding. Yes. This is a much more important thing for “Idol” to do in the first programming block than pausing to note the tragic tornado destruction in the American South. It turns out that none of the “Idol” Finalists can do British accents. It’s very exciting. Actually, we were promised a primer on the Royal Wedding. Nobody told me a darned thing about the Royal Wedding. Oh, “Idol” my must you tease me? Just for that, I’m going to watch Cam Newton put on his Carolina Panthers hit.
8:06 p.m. Carole King Group Sing. This is totally recapturing the magic of last night’s James/Jacob debacle. The only notable this is how Haley Reinhart has somehow become the weekly standout in these awful medley/Group Sings.
8:10 p.m. Yup. First segment. No mention of a tragedy impacting many in the show’s most passionate demographic. The “Idol” producers are usually much savvier than that. Here’s a link to the Red Cross.
8:13 p.m. Ford commercial time. Haven’t we done this one before? Animation and “Our House”? It seems so familiar. But again… honoring our sponsors is more important than honoring tornado victims. The earthquake in Japan got immediate and classy recognition from “Idol.” How are they dropping the ball so badly here? [And yes, I know very well that in terms of scope, the Japanese earthquake was worse. But this is “American Idol.” Somebody should be smart and sensitive.]
8:15 p.m. Ah, Crystal Bowersox. She’s got her lucky mic stand and everything. I miss Crystal. She was so much better than Lee. And she’s pretty much everything the “Idol” judges wish Lauren Alaina could be. And I even kinda like this song, which is more than I can say for most of what our former “Idol” favorites have returned with this season.
8:18 p.m. Tickets for the “Idol” Tour go on sale on May 13.
8:23 p.m. Oh God. User submitted questions. Casey is asked who he’d like to duet with, living or dead. Casey Abrams answers “Oscar Peterson.” How desperately is he trying to alienate “Idol” viewers? Jacob Lusk was six or seven years old when he discovered his range. Lauren says that the hardest thing about being an “Idol” Finalist is missing friends and family. And FINALLY Lauren mentions the Southern tornado devastation and sends out love to friends and family in the Southeast. Scotty McCreery worked at a grocery store and a tanning salon. James Durbin has been in several bands in the past. Haley says that her past “Idol” favorites have included Adam Lambert, Siobhan Magnus, Kelly Clarkson and Lee DeWyze.
8:27 p.m. Tonight, we’re calling out the Top Six randomly and individually. We’re starting with Haley. It’s a botch of a format that includes rewatching last night’s performance, reliving last night’s judging and getting after-the-fact imput from Jimmy Iovine who says the same banalities about Haley not knowing who she is, even though the judges haven’t mentioned that criticism for weeks. Haley says something bleep-able at the end of Iovine’s inanity and Seacrest has to tell her to watch her mouth. But Haley is safe. Is anybody else feeling like Haley’s making a shockingly unlikely transition frequently endangered oddity to viable dark horse.
8:30 p.m. Next to center stage is Scotty, who Seacrest really, really shouldn’t be calling “Scotty the Body.” It’s sheer laziness. At least when he called Scotty Savol “Scotty the Body,” it was a funny joke because Scotty was built like Frosty the Snowman. Jimmy Iovine’s idiotic comment is that if Johnny Cash were on the show, nobody would tell him to spread his wings. Jimmy Iovine knows too much about music not to know that Johnny Cash’s early recordings are diverse and hardly one-note, ranging between country, gospel and near rock. Scotty doesn’t get to hear his results, though. He’s told to sit down and hang tight.
8:32 p.m. Lauren Alaina’s called up next. I no longer care what Jimmy Iovine has to say. No results for Lauren either.
8:35 p.m. On to Casey James. I don’t care what Jimmy Iovine says, though “Casey’s got to realize that the family dog doesn’t vote on this show” is a funny line about Casey’s growl. Also, Jimmy seems to think everybody will be safe. He may not understand how “American Idol” works. No results for Casey either. But Seacrest teases that we may be surprised by the results, but I’ve already turned up the volume to hear about a big NFL Draft trade. Interesting move for the Falcons, but a fairly smart move for Cleveland as well.
8:40 p.m. Now James Durbin gets to hear what Jimmy Iovine thinks. Who cares? Anyway, James is safe.
8:42 p.m. Jacob’s turn. This is perhaps the worst results format “Idol” has ever experimented with. Let’s not do this again, eh Nigel? Jimmy says that Jacob “could possibly” be in trouble this week. Yeah. Way to make a definitive statement, Jimmy.
8:43 p.m. Lauren is safe. America just adores her wholesome, low-aiming mediocrity. And don’t think she isn’t going to get a boost from her shout-out to the South. She’s safe for a while. This also means “Idol” is gonna boot another man this week. And guess what? We know James is safe and it isn’t gonna be Scotty.
8:48 p.m. Bruno Mars time. Really, though, I’m wondering why the Tennessee Titans think that the QB who can’t play QB they just drafted (Jake Locker) at No. 8 is better than the QB who couldn’t play QB they jettisoned (Vince Young).
8:56 p.m. Yikes. Jacob is safe! It’s down to Casey and Scotty.
8:56 p.m. And the person going home is… Casey Abrams. Once again, James is overwhelmed with emotion. There’s not much to say here. I love Casey, but he took pride in messing with the audience and making choices that nobody craving mainstream acceptance would ever make in a million years. And it got him eliminated twice. Honestly, who would have guessed that a growly, jazz-loving dude with a scruffy beard and a standing bass would have finished sixth on “American Idol”? Making it this far — leaving the Judges’ Save aside — was a darned fine achievement and even if I’d have booted several contestants before saying farewell to Casey, I understand why he’s leaving now.
8:59 p.m. Casey reprises “Put a Spell on You” — still my favorite of his performances, if only because of its Top 24 intensity coming after a prolonged hospital visit — coming down and hugging each of the judges. He then goes into the audience and gives hugs and kisses to nearly everybody in the front rows. He sings the last words to Haley as all of America is praying for a kiss. No dice, but she’ll clearly miss him most of all.
9:00 p.m. Bye, Casey. You made this season better. And I’ll miss you.
What’d you think of Thursday’s “Idol” results? And what’d you think of “Idol” ignoring tornado victims in the South?
Homophobic much? Jeez.
that’s pretty mean just because the dude can sing you call him fagboy?
Sure Casey is one of the best but they all deserve to be there and if you are so sad then get off of your lowlife pathetic ass vote for the person you want to stay on the show instead of bitchin when they leave.
Thank you
Wow…I gave American Idol a chance this year, and it just fulfilled my expectations…America doesn’t know real talent. Jacob? James? Lauren? Better than Casey? I’m done.
I agree… I’m not homophobic.. I have a lesbian daughter who I dealy loved and would never dislike someone based on gender… I’m not really fond of Jacob and I thought he would have gone home before Paul but not before Stefano… It’s just weird how we are getting those votes…
Cannot beleieve Cassey left, thought finally there was some value to this show eus70
How was he a phony? By continuing to do what he wanted to even though it cost him votes and popularity?
Uh…he IS great. Far more talented than Jacob, James, or Lauren at least. I’m glad he lost doing what he wanted to do, even though the vast majority of those voting for American Idol don’t have the capacity to “get it.”
Scotty song choice this week???Would like him to sing Unchained Melody he could do it well. Elvis tryed the song and Scotty loves Elvis…………
Or American Trilogy Love that song…..
I was surprised to see Scotty in the bottom three, but not surprised to see Casey go. I didn’t like Casey’s performance this week but I wish he could have stayed longer to bust out awesome duets with Haley. His goodbye song was classy and adorable.
I’m glad the girls are still in. I’m not a country fan at all, but I want a girl to win. Haley all the way. I do think James is great and I loved Casey. I’m bummed he didn’t make it to the final three. I’d love to see where he came from. James and Scotty don’t need to win, but Haley does. Girl power!
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and everyone has their own favorite idol. I like Haly, but James is way better than her… vocal and perfomance wise… He just takes the stage… Scotty is a country performer and he will be famous because he has won the hearts of many women… from all age group and I’m sure there are some guys too like him… Being a successful/ famous aritst is not just about havingthe great vocals… it’s the whole package… and if people are drawn to you …. and Scotty definitely drew many people to him… I’m sure all those teenagers and older women are going “gaga” over him and can’t wait to see him in his own concert… I’m one of them and I’m not one easy to please….
I was bummed to see Casey go, but like you said, it was nice to have had him on for this long. I wish they would have paired Casey with someone other than Scotty…it was so obvious that Casey was going. Still, I’m happy Haley finally got a break. She deserves to be there. Dark horse for sure!
Just to make sure because I’ve been seeing different things: There was no real bottom 3 tonight (i.e. the last 3 standing, other than Casey, didn’t necessarily have the lowest amount of votes)..correct? Because seriously, there’s no way that Scotty would be in the bottom 3.
The fact that Jacob made the top 5 says all you need to know about this season. Yeck.
And I’m with Daniele. Haley is one sneaky ass dark horse. Still not going to win. Not with Scotty the Body cashing in on dumb tween girls and dumb southerners. And not with James as the sure thing #2. But congrats to the sexy little minx for making such a run. Early on in the show she seemed all bark, no bite. Way to rally, girly.
And again, Jacob is just bad. The fact that he remains is baffling.
About Jacob still remaining, I agree. As for Scotty, he is a great country artist… country songs are not one of my cup of tea, but they are now because of him… and in this business, what matters is if you have followers… yes Scotty definitely got the teenagers… way to go Scotty… but let me tell you, he has the older women too from 20- 50’s… I’m one of them and I ‘m not one easy to please… and never really had a taste of current music and artist (I’m old school), but I sure do like Scotty… and will be buying his album and watching his concerts.
“…dumb southerners”???? Please, let’s not generalize or stereotype. I’m from Tennessee, and everyone in my family has a college degree–one with a Masters Degree and another with a Doctoral Degree. Imagine that! Stick to the performances in your comments!
Casey was the only interesting one… okay I’ll cop to sometimes liking what James did in an Adam Lambert lite kinda way. I find the rest so incredibly boring, even Randy Travis junior. I can now delete any future shows from my DVR.
Now nothing interesting to listen and see in AI, just ok performances or copycats, and not performers with unique styles that refresh a mediocre program of karaoke singers, Casey I’ll miss you but I’m sure not for a long time.
1. THANK YOU for pointing out Seacrest said “random order” All these other blogs *cough Billboard cough TvGuide cough EW* were crying “oh no Scotty in the bottom 2!?” and it was annoying.
2. Is it bad that I am happy that Haley has a better chance to crack the top 4! Although, I still have no idea who keeps voting for Jacob so he may survive yet another week *heavy sigh*. The ‘black gospel loving idol viewers’ cannot be that big. (I am one of them and I still have always hated Jacob!)
3. James, Lauren and Haley looked great on that couch together! ^_^ Top 3? (wishful thinking)
The person that I’m honestly surprised has received so much support lately is Haley; it’s not that she’s a terrible singer, but compared to who is left and he performances the last few weeks, what is attractive about her (No pun intended)? I mean, this week and the week where she sang the Adele song: those vocals fit well into what she does but even then I feel she is just growling because she honestly can’t do anything else. The comparisons to Joplin this year have really been disappointing, and I don’t care for Janis Joplin at all. I know the judge are prone to hyperbole, but come on now!