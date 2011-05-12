Recap: ‘American Idol’ Results – A Top Three Shocker

It’s down to four on “American Idol.” That means that nearly any “Idol” result will make some people unhappy and will leave some people shocked. Sure, there are different layers of astonishment that we might experience. A Haley Reinhart elimination? Minor astonishment. A Scotty McCreery elimination? Total, unforced astonishment.
8 p.m. ET “Who will become a hometown hero and who will just be going home?” What show is this? Oh right. *This* is “American Idol.”
8:01 p.m. Hmmm. Jennifer Lopez is wearing slacks and a long-sleeve, high-cut top. This is going to be a very strange evening on “American Idol.” I can feel it.
8:02 p.m. They got almost 72 million votes last night, highest ever for a Top 4. Lots of performances and videos and distractions tonight. Oh and we’re also going to send somebody packing.
8:03 p.m. Instead of doing a tribute to Haley’s short-shorts, the episode begins with a recap of last night’s episode. Why hasn’t the Bulls/Hawks game started yet? I don’t actually care, but if the Celtics are done and the Bruins and Red Sox aren’t playing and “American Idol” is showcasing Randy’s poor-spirited decision to talk back to Haley… I need distraction.
8:08 p.m. Ummm… Is that James Durbin trying to sing country? How odd. The rocker is paired with Scotty on a duet of “Start a Band.” Not only is this a road game for James, but he’s stuck singing a song that’s been arranged for Scotty’s low range. This isn’t fair at all.
8:13 p.m. San Diego, Pittsburgh and Houston will also get “American Idol” auditions.
8:14 p.m. Haley and Lauren Alaina are a much better pairing on “Gunpowder & Lead.” Haley’s got the necessary attitude and for Lauren, this is much better impersonation of being a Bad Girl than she gave last night. I actually really like this as a duet. And not just for the obvious reasons. Ryan Seacrest describes it as “Smoking hot.”
8:17 p.m. Wow. Thanks, Windows 7. Because without you, the Top 4 would have been utterly isolated from their friends and loved ones. This isn’t “Survivor.”
8:19 p.m. Only the Top 3 are going home in style. The loser? In a packing crate.
8:19 p.m. The first person in the Top 3 is… Lauren Alaina. And with that, barring some sort of fairly big upset, we can safely assume that Haley is doomed. Poor Haley has to stand there for the next 40 minutes with the writing on the wall. And poor me has to sit through Enrique Iglesias while waiting to say farewell to Haley.
8:24 p.m. Before meeting with Lady Gaga, the Top 4 watched a DVD featuring a performance by Lady Gaga. And then, in a piece of Hollywood magic, we push in on the TV and suddenly we’re watching a performance that Lady Gaga recorded for “Idol” a while back.
8:27 p.m. This is awkward. We’re sitting here watching the “Idol” Top 4 watch a DVD of a woman playing the piano in her underwear. They respond awkwardly to what they’ve seen.
8:28 p.m. Welcome Enrique Iglesias and a laser light show. Does that mean that Anna Kournikova is nearby? Although Usher has periodically dropped by the “Idol” stage, tonight’s he’s only appearing on a big screen behind Enrique, contributing to “Dirty Dancer” only in absentia. Lights! Balloons! Women in leather pretending to bang drums! Creepy auto-tuned falsetto! This performance has it all.
8:36 p.m. Ummm… There’s a balloon bouncing through the crowd. Seacrest lurches out to bat it back towards the audience and goes flailing into the front row. He plays it off as semi-intentional and quickly kicks over to this week’s Ford commercial, set to “Fireflies.”
8:38 p.m. Enter Jordin Sparks, winner of That Season That Gave Us HitFix Contributor Melinda Doolittle. Jordin’s been tweeting pictures of her weight-loss and she really does look spectacular. It’s a kinda semi-fun up-tempo R&B track. This isn’t the kind of song “Idol” winners usual return with and she really rocks it, generic though it may be. Good for her. And you know she’s got a live mic, because there’s feedback as she closes. And can we all agree that if all of the “Idol” winners were dropped in The Octagon, Jordin would kick everyone else’s butts?
8:46 p.m. I don’t get why Steven Tyler is doing a solo project at this point. Like has he been resenting his Aerosmith colleagues for not letting him go as poppy as he wanted to go? It’s Steven. And an elephant. And several hot women young enough to be his granddaughters. Meanwhile, as he sings, there’s a buzzard perched on a speaker waiting for him to drop dead.
8:50 p.m. Oh right. Results. The second person in the Top 3 is… WOW. Haley Reinhart.
8:51 p.m. May I repeat that? Wow. Those are Scotty’s words as well. Ryan Seacrest just wiped that perpetual smirk right off of Scotty’s face. He did not expect this. And James’ lower lip has already begun to quiver.
8:55 p.m. Heh. This is kinda funny. The person going home is… James Durbin.
8:55 p.m. Randy makes a “Geez. I should have insulted Haley even MORE” face.
8:56 p.m. “I’m OK,” James keeps saying.
8:57 p.m. This was not the right choice, America. Not the right choice at all. But there are worse things than going home in the Chris Daughtry slot.
8:58 p.m. “I worked so damn hard to get here and I was really hopping to get there, but I had a feeling today… I did so much stuff that’s never been done on this show before… In my eyes and in my mind, I did what I came here to do,” James says. Rock on James. I can make a pretty good argument that you were the best singer and performer left. Lauren and Scotty have The South and Country fans backing them. I’m not maligning that support. I’m just sayin’ it’s a bigger audience than the demographic of ’80s Metal-Loving “Idol” Fans. And as for Haley? I don’t quite get it. She’s got momentum. She’s given the best performances each of the last two weeks. But since when is that the thing that gets somebody through on “Idol”?
9:00 p.m. James is little over-emotional on the closing rendition of “Maybe I’m Amazed.” J-Lo is in tears. James is in tears. His wife is in tears. He thanks all of us and yells, “This is amazing. Amazing!” That was a really good exit for James. We’ve had some contestants leave very well this season, with good exit performances or with good spirits.
Thoughts on tonight’s results? Stunned? Disappointed? Or malevolently gleeful?
I’m glad Haley made it despite the judges doing everything they could to send her home. Also, really Jordan Sparks? That is possibly the worst song I’ve ever heard, is that a serious choice on her part?
I am woefully disappointed in the TOP 3 results!!! The two very BEST ARTISTS on Season 10 were clearly Casey Abrams and James Durbin!!! James…YOU should have been NUMBER ONE!!!!!
your kidding right? Casey and james the best? what you you smoking?
Stupid fucking voting, It’s obviously not about who has the most talent.
I’ll agree that James has talent. But AI is a SINGING contest, not an overall-talent contest. He was often slightly out of tune, usually screechy, and seldom convincingly emotionally. He’ll have a great career within the narrow genre his limited voice is best suited for.
AI has never been a singing contest either. It is a popularity contest and unfortunately contestants who try new things are usually shot down because they don’t sing 9/11 songs.
The country mafia was going to vote Scotty and Lauren in so no surprise there. I called it 2 months ago. I figured James would make it but am very happy Haley did. At the end of the day, James has his niche audience and will likely do well in that realm. The country kids are set so only Haley needs the win.
Yep, just like they did with Kellie Pickler, Bucky Covington, Kristy Lee Cook and Josh Gracin.
I’m getting really sick of all the generalities about Southerners and country fans made here and elsewhere. It reeks of condescension. And for what it’s worthy, I thought Scotty looked genuinely happy for Haley. Failed to see any smirking.
Sandstone: Kellie Pickler, Bucky Covington, Kristy Lee Cook and Josh Gracin *all* lasted longer on “American Idol” than their performances in any way justified. And Kellie, Bucky and Josh have all had varying degrees of success working in the country realm.
-Daniel
@ Sandstone, what are you talking about? What generalities was Razorback making and how was he being condescending?
if your analysis is right about vote splits…it Haley to #1!
Whomever voted for Haley is an IDOT! She cannot sing, she screams. James will be more successful than any of the three finalists. avms@att.net
Please do not flood my email with Haley supporters. Her attitude and personality is DEFINITELY not a Idol or any superstar winner. If you can’t take criticism from a group of professional people who really know what a good singer sounds like than you shouldn’t be in the competition. What a spoiled BRAT and Bitch!
Anyone who thinks Haley can’t sing and only screams is a tasteless hack who couldn’t tell quality if God Herself came down from fantasy land and handed it to them.
James is just not that good. sorry
Hmmm… Razorback, you’re arguing with somebody who thinks Haley fans are IDOTs. Is that worth your time or effort?
-Daniel
You are so right!
TATOAVMSD……you got it right. My goodness! How is it that people can’t see her for who she really is. Just look into her eyes and you’ll see a brat who cares nothing about what other people say. She smiles and smirks at every elimination when others are crying for the person who is going home!
Tina, do you really know what Haley is thinking feeling when someone is eliminated? Have you watched Lauren. She just seems relieved it wasn’t her. They’re youngsters. Everybody always blames the voters and you’re right. If they did not allow these block votings, I think we’d see more fair results. But they all have talent, even Haley. And where have you been for all the seasons where the talent talked back? It’s not uncommon and was usually directed at Simon! Bitch, I dont think so. Why would any judge say the Jesus songs Scotty and Lauren picked (who ever heard of either?) were a better choice than Haley’s? Duh.
Tatoavmsd- You are so right. Who in the freaking hell is voting for her. REALLY!!! She’s got no talent. James showed a lot of talent. The performances he put on were far better than the boring than just standing in one place. Haley is a snotty little brat and should have gone home. She should have been in the top 10. James will get a record deal if he hasn’t already. Remember Chris Daughtry? Well, he went a lot further than Tayler Hicks ever will. Where is Tayler now?? I’m so disgusted that Haley is still in this. I just about vomited when I saw she made it to the top 3. It’s like she’s been sneaking under the radar.
OOPPSS I meant to say Haley should NOT have been in the top 10. She should have been eliminated at the audition
Finally, AI voters supported the best singers! James departure was long overdue! His screechy, Adam Lambert wannabe voice (but NOT in the same league as AL) made the “heir apparent” aura around James quite impossible to understand. Casey Abrams was the most talented all around, but seemed to get overconfident. Haley has an amazing voice, notwithstanding a few errors on song choice. She will be the next American Idol!
Right pick to go home, not even close . James covered up off pitch singing with screaming. you can catch him at his local county fair appearing twice nightly where I am sure his fans will pack the place. Go Haley!
Go watch or listen to his performances of “Maybe I’m Amazed”, “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” & “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” & then tell me he “covered up off pitch singing with screaming.” You can catch Has-Been-Haley at your nearest sleazy bar, performing for drunk guys who drool over her scantily clad body. Nobody remembers Number 3. Haley who? Rock on James! m/
Dan,
I’m kind of confused as to who you think SHOULD have gone home? Haley to me has been the best overall contestant but other than being boring as hell Scotty and Lauren haven’t really done anything that screams to me that they should’ve gone home instead of James.
Mac35 – You should kind of read my recaps. Lauren should have gone home. She was weak last night and has been giving reliably B- performances for months.
-Daniel
A live blog with pre reading? This was not in the syllabus!
depressed…
I am still in shock that James went home tonight! He was/is the best!
The Producers of the show pedfiles. Randy loves young boys like Scotty
Haley should have been eliminated, James is the best singer followed by Scotty. Doesn’t matter Haley won’t beat the country duo she will be packing her bags next week.
HOPEFULLY… I totally agree
Hopefully… i totally agree. We’ve lost many great singer this season.
I don’t know what to say, but Heyle is wrong in the first place. Since she was in the bottom three look at her, she change the way she dress, she start showing her thight try to sell her body not voice.. Check it out !! She is good going to chicken ranch not winning this idol… What is going on with. America???
Stupid voters….I’m more sure than ever since this happened, and Adam lambert lost, that the judges need to vote….50/50…James not only was the most talented, best voice etc…he was an inspiration to all! Don’t give up James!
RAZORBACK….I love Scotty. He would be genuienly happy for any one of them who got to stay and sad for the one who had to go. Including James. Contrary to Halle who cares only about herself.
I’m guessing you’re Scotty’s sister? Because how do you know how he is? How do you know anything about Haley?
The producers of Idol steered these results. No way that Scotty vs. James could result in Scotty one note winning. They need to get Scotty against Ms. Piggy and the only way to do that is to put Haley in the mix so that Ms. Piggy can beat her next week. So two Jesus Lovin’ Right Wingers who know nothing but country music will duel it out..Well I hope Ford has two trucks ready and not a sedan…neither will know what to do with them….James..you are a gentleman, an honest, true real person….you will achieve your dream and the dream millions of views want you to have for you, your wife and your son…You are and still are the greatest.
No reason to watch this show anymore. James is a huge talent but this isnt the right platform for his type of music. All this vote does is prove how many 15 year old girls and bored housewives comprise the 72 million voters.
Yeah! I agree!
Sad to say this is the last year I will watch American Idol. I was curious whether there would be real honest feedback. I am sadly disappointed. It seems that Idol spent time promoting J Lo’s video and performance now Steve Tyler’s as well. Doesn’t matter who win’s now for those like James eliminated too soon America got it wrong. James like Daughtry will make his mark!!
Wow. Very shocking indeed. When they announced early in the show that Lauren was safe, I was 100% certain that Haley was going home. Luckily I was wrong.
Unfortunately, this probably means that Scotty’s going to win the whole thing. I felt that James was the only one who -might- beat him in a final vote.
I like James. He’s been one of the most consistent contestants. He’s entertaining. With that said, however, he had definitely become very predictable. He sings in a similar style to Adam Lambert, but, unlike Adamn, James’s wail would sometimes get away from him and verge on cringe-inducing shrillness. As Melinda Doolittle has stated in one of her reviews, James didn’t have as good of a control over his instrument as Adam. Still, James deserved to make it to the final. But I guess his fans underestimated how many times Lauren and Haley fans would be voting to keep their favorite alive.
I never would’ve thought that Haley would make it this far, considering she used to be in the bottom three every week. Now I’m starting to think she has a good shot to make it into the final. Since Scotty and Lauren appeal to the same base, maybe they’ll hinder each other a bit.
I loved the look on Randy’s face when they announced that Haley was safe. I don’t know why the judges are trying to hard to eliminate her when she’s the most talented person in the contest. She’s been giving the best performances for awhile now. She’s incredibly gorgeous, unique, unpredictable. Anyone who’s a singer or a musician recognizes what an amazing voice she has. Too bad so many dimwits out there still think she’s terrible, saying she does nothing but growl or scream. But as the saying goes, “some people wouldn’t know talent if it bit them in the ass.”
This really proves that history repeats itself – another Chris Daughtry incident… bottomline: Americans are IDIOT voters!
I’m happy and shocked (after Lauren was called, I was like this is over for Haley). James is talented, but I think he was hyped up way too much. Haley fought her way to be there; she deserves that spot.
Everybody says James was doing great. I think he was getting totally wired and nervous and his performances showed it. He started out well on the last 4, but he shrieked his way to the end on ALL of them. And as fun as he is, American Idol audience is NOT Metal! So I’m not that surprised.
And Haley, in my opinion, was maligned by the judges as a ploy to influence the audience to NOT vote for her. I think that backfired! Overall, you have to admit they all do have talent this year. So good luck to the winner, whoever that may be. My guess is Lauren!
Oh, Dan, I’ll go ahead and malign it:
Country fans are retards. RETARDS. As in “retarded”. They would vote for bin Laden’s wilted corpse buttfucking a kitten if you put a cowboy hat on it and pretended to make it sing.
Scotty and Lauren are capable singers for what they do, but they’re boring beyond belief. I think the writing’s been on the wall for months that Scotty is going to win this thing, which just points to how dreadfully far the show has fallen.
It’s usually hyperbole, but this season you can honestly say we ended up with, far and away, the worst Top Three in the show’s history.
VERY uncool….
I’ve wanted James gone for a while and I assumed he would win so this is great. He has been mega-pimped this season. He had Zakk Wylde play with him, got a drumline for a Muse song, and had pyro on top of a piano. All of these are what I believe way beyond what anyone else got. Sure some have had backup singers or a guitarist with them on stage, but nothing to the level that James has had. The last few weeks they haven’t given him the same pimping and his performances and singing showed their true ability, not that good. Lauren probably deserved to go home tonight, but James has been riding the support of the producers the entire season and I’m happy they can’t always force the results they want.
fuck this… America you fucked up!
I no longer have a horse in this race…
Reading you hillbillies getting all defensive is hilarious. If it wasn’t true, y’all wouldn’t be so insecure about it. ;)
ok really I’m done with idol….if they can’t put restrictions on little girls and their cell phones by next year I’m done…there is no excuse for the top three this year and its been like this the last cppl yrs…Scotty has no voice but a deep voice and is a nerd…not trying to be funny just calling it like it is…seriously what guy can’t sing the same five bass notes…look at the talent they have voted off this year..Pia james casey…Haley will be gone next week…just watch…show needs to be called “Country idol for little girls”
I don’t know why so many people take this show so seriously. I told my wife weeks ago that the best thing to happen to James was if he gets blown out sooner rather than later. Winning AI means very little now. It is all about the exposure for the top 5-6 contestants.
While the country duo is not my cup of tea I do think Scotty will have the best career of all of them. He is rock solid in his genre and that genre is very very popular – good for him, he seems like a nice enough kid.
James is a solid entertainer and will do well in the short term. Lauren bores me to tears and takes few chances but has a nice voice, hard to say with her, she seems like a dime a dozen type singer. Haley will end up with one album and a nice career in TV somewhere doing B-level red carpet or entertainment reporting work. Her snarkiness is perfect for that.
GIT ‘R DUN!!!!! (banjo music)