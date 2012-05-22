Recap: ‘American Idol’ Season 11 Finale – Performances

It’s “American Idol” Finale week!
After five months of auditions and performances and eliminations, we’ve come down an entirely logical finale: It’s a showdown between the season’s Best White Guy With a Guitar and the season’s Most Talented Teenage Girl.
If you’ve been following “Idol” voting for a while, this is the matchup most likely to produce drama and this season does, indeed, seem to be up for grabs.
My instinct is that although we may assume Phil-Phil is the favorite, for demographic reasons, he’s more than capable of turning in a lackluster finale night performance, while Jessica is more than capable of dominating a head-to-head sing-off.
Click through for tonight’s songs…
[Unscientific polling of the “American Idol” finale in-person audience seemed to give Jessica an advantage, but there are myriad reasons why that’s absolutely meaningless.]
Singer: Jessica Sanchez
Song: “I Have Nothing”
My Take: The first songs tonight were chosen by producer Simon Fuller. In this case, Simon is somewhat doing Jessica a favor. We know Jessica can sing Whitney and singing Whitney is a solid path to popularity. Then again, is Jessica going to surprise anybody by singing Whitney? Doesn’t it feel like she’s been doing nothing but Whitney and Mariah and J-Hud this season? It’s hilarious that Whitney Houston, long off-limits (common sense-wise) to “Idol” singers, to is like a slam-dunk for Jessica, but she’s that good in this particular mode. The result is a performance that’s strong, assured, powerfully belted and not the slightest bit revelatory. She looks good and she isn’t the least bit self-conscious on the big stage.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: The judges aren’t going to weigh in until the end of each round. OK.
Singer: Phillip Phillips
Song: “Stand By Me”
My Take: Weird song choice from Simon Fuller. And a strange arrangement choice by Phil-Phil. Or maybe it’s not so weird or so strange. Yes, it’s a low-key song choice and the arrangement has accentuated only the softer, most mellow accents of the classic. On the other hand, Phil-Phil has to figure that the way he wins this competition isn’t by attempting to out-sing Jessica. He can’t. He’s going to win by doing EXACTLY what he does and doing it well and assuming that the people who love him made up their minds months ago. So his easy-going “Stand By Me” is even less revelatory than Jessica’s Whitney Houston, but it’s far from a misstep. It’s comfortable and pleasant and musical. Just as Jessica showcased the things she can do that Phil-Phil can’t, Phil-Phil showcased the things he can do that Jessica can’t. For me? This was still a bit too sleepy from Phil-Phil. Jessica probably wins the Round.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “It’s like a battle of the opposites,” Jennifer Lopez says. J-Lo then refuses to take a stand between either singer in the first round. Randy gives Round One to Jessica.
Singer: Jessica Sanchez
Song: “The Prayer”
My Take: GREAT song choice, by Jessica. Can’t praise this one highly enough, because it’s a performance we saw only some of back in the build-up to the Top 24. So it’s a performance we all may vaguely remember liking, but it’s not one of the performances that is weighed down by fatigue. She does this song great justice. I wish the arrangement had been stripped down just a bit more. Doing this a cappella or nearly a cappella could have ended the competition. She also would have been well-served to ditch her usual podium-and-fog staging. I just think there were steps that could have been taken to make this performance stand out as Jessica’s “Idol”-defining song, rather than coming across as a top-notch piece of ballad-wailing, but a piece of ballad-wailing non-the less. I started off, as you saw, tremendously enthusiastic, but by the time Jessica ended, it was just another very good Jessica performance and not a statement at all.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Nothing. Yet.
Singer: Phillip Phillips
Song: “Movin’ Out”
My Take: Phil-Phil was in a tough place because he had his best vocal just last week with the Bob Seger song and repetition wouldn’t have looked good. Phil-Phil has stripped down some of the performance from his original Billy Joel Night performance and given his guitar playing a little bit more to the middle. He also gave a solo to the jazz sax player I’m convinced he’s in love with. It’s funny: This year’s “Idol” finalists are both very proficient at what they do, but they’re also both very set in their ways. Jessica’s not going to do anything that isn’t a diva ballad and Phil-Phil’s settled into his guitar-jangle. Neither singer is giving any indication that they think this “Idol” crown is going to be won tonight, so they’re both going right to the center and letting fans come to them. Because of the jaunty lead-guitar play at the start of “Movin’ Out,” I give Phil-Phil Round 2. But neither singer is trying to aggressively court fans by doing anything differently and the result is, thus far, a pretty lackluster show, despite its proficiency.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “Hatch or go bad,” Steven Tyler says of Phil-Phil, giving Jessica her second straight round. J-Lo gives the second round to Phil-Phil. Randy calls it a draw.
Singer: Jessica Sanchez
Song: “Change Nothing”
My Take: HAHAHA. Would this be the most appropriate song title ever for either of these winners? “Stick-in-the-Mud Idol.” Anyway, this song stinks. Coronation songs almost always stink. But this isn’t even a coronation song. It’s just a bad song that would be Jessica’s first single if she wins and will never be heard again if she doesn’t. Hopefully. Who thought it was a good idea to Jessica singing a love song about how people don’t know the hell that she and her partner have gone through? “Should have shut my mouth and kept it all to myself”? Is that a lyric? And why is Jessica being made the mouthpiece for this nonsense? Jessica’s a little shrill on some of the song, but at least it’s full of big notes designed to let her strut. But speaking of strutting, has she just given up on mobility? She’s sitting on the edge of the piano with her legs crossed and she doesn’t even MOVE for two minutes. That wasn’t an interesting song or an interesting performance of an uninteresting song.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Randy didn’t love the song, but he loved that she made something more out of the song. J-Lo wanted something more soulful and less poppy for her first single. J-Lo urges Jessica to stand up for herself as an artist when she makes her album. Tyler joins the, “Wow, that song sucked” parade. We keep cutting over to Jimmy, as Jessica basically agrees this song wasn’t her.
Singer: Phillip Phillips
Song: “Home”
My Take: Well, conspiracy theorists, here’s an easy one for you. Jessica got the most mediocre, meaningless coronation song ever. And she did nothing with it. Phil-Phil, in contrast, got a coronation that’s perfectly suited to his gruff-voiced troubadour personal. It’s not a great song — It’s faux Mumford & Sons through-and-through — but it’s a pretty solid song and he’s joined by a full marching band. and he strums his guitar and croons enthusiastically, selling the material completely. It’s a really good performance unlike Jessica, Phil-Phil doesn’t appear to be even slightly self-conscious about what he’s been given. He likes it and the feeling is contagious. Jessica may have had a slim victory in the first two rounds, but Phil-Phil scored an absolutely knock-out with the coronation song. WOW.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: The judges don’t leave any suspense, giving Phil-Phil their only standing ovation of the night. Randy calls it a “true artist performance.” J-Lo, who doesn’t know Mumford and Sons, says that there’s nothing on the radio that sounds like him. “I think you are the man,” Steven says.
MY VERDICT: Yeah. Phil-Phil won the finale show. The coronation song did it. That doesn’t mean ANYTHING, of course. But the gap in Round Three was prohibitive.
Predictions for tomorrow? Can Phil-Phil lose?
There may be a possibility Jessica will sing I Will Always Love You.
Vincent – Hopefully Simon Fuller’s choice will dissuade Jessica from doing a second Whitney song in the same night?
-Daniel
Man… Finalie week is always depressing knowing that it won’t be on next week
Philip should lose just for the face he made when he said “home” at the end of his last song. It looked like he just tasted a lemon while stored a gerbil in each cheek.
Andrew – He’s been passing kidney stones on national TV for five months and NOW you want to make fun of Phil-Phil for making silly faces when he sings?
-Daniel
He just wants sympathy votes.
I was all ready to gripe when Phillip wins, but he was pretty good tonight. I didn’t care for “Stand By Me” much, but I liked “Movin’ Out” a little better than I did the first time around. His coronation song was much better than Jessica’s but J-Lo needs to settle down a bit. When Randy Jackson can name two groups that the song sounds like, “It doesn’t sound like anything out there right now” is a little much.
That said, I still hope Jessica wins.
Heather B – I think we’ve established at multiple points this season that J-Lo isn’t so good when it comes to music history. Or music presence. Or… music, really…
-Daniel
Not that I think there was any chance she was winning anyway, but it’s really just not right that it comes down to original songs. Because you then make it about something other than the singer and performance. I hate that this show has grown to make me dislike Phillip, who seems like a perfectly pleasant person.
Nick -The weird part is that you’d think the fix would be in in the opposite direction. You’d think the show would WANT Jessica to win, just to end the “White Guys With Guitars” conversation. But instead… This.
-Daniel
Not to mention that Simon Fuller gave Jessica a Whitney song, which basically prevented her from singing “I Will Always Love You” again, which was probably her best performance up to that point. And the judges and Jimmy both gave Jessica a not-so-great song last week too. Either Jessica is really difficult to pick songs for, or she was put at a major disadvantage by other people picking her songs.
The winner tomorrow will be Joshua in a miraculous resurrection. Please?
Other Scott – I’m not sure I see Simon giving Jessica an extremely popular Whitney song that she performed well as putting her at a disadvantage.
The nice folks at MJ’s Big Blog called her original performance of “The Prayer” the best performance of the season by any singer, which seems like a pretty reasonable thing for her to want to reprise.
Personally, I think Simon gave her the chance to do a NEW Whitney song and avoid becoming boring on the Whitney songs we’d already heard her do.
-Daniel
Will you be covering the Finalie like the other result shows because that will be ALOT to cover.
Derek – Yup! Two hours and seven minutes of live-blogging!
WHEE!!!
-Daniel
Jessica WINS, IF it’s still a singing competition. Otherwise, Philip ain’t so bad to listen too. Both can sell records, so AI must be happy.
Yeah, this was a good year for AI. Definitely the most talented cast ever
A singing competition? Technically yes, but this is really a populatity contest. PP wins because of the teen/tween/soccer mom vote. The largest voting demographic!
AI has never been a purely singing competition. And some of the greatest artist haven’t always been the best singers but they have something tht make people want to listen.
That being said, I find the people like Philp, Elise, coltin, joshua and skylar had this season to be worth buying a record. Jessica, holly and the rest of the people from this season bore the crap out of me. Those two girls are techincally perfect but lack the passion to move me.
it’s just the band that gives beauty to the 3rd pick of Phillip, that’s just it. Jessica will win
WTF!????
k
hehehe
Jessica’s pure talent will outlive Phillip’s cute grin and meowing. In 10 years, Jessica will be in her prime — a sexy, talented, famous WOMAN — a global superstar singer. In 10 years, PHILLIP will be a BALDING, guitar clinging has-been.
ABSOLUTELY the most sincere / genuine thing that I saw tonight was Phillip’s reaction, after each of his songs, while standing next to a Seacrest who babbled away… Phillip spent the entire time looking throughout the audience, in every row – gratefully taking it all in – with the most endearing, sweet smile and happiest looking eyes…wanting to forever remember the moments of tonight…P2 is all about the emotions, the moment, the words, the experience, the soul of it all….NOT one other contestant this year even had the wherewithall to think and feel on that level. Win or lose really won’t matter to him…you can see that he is eternally grateful and loved the experience. What a rare gem he is..oh, and a really original musician and artist who will only want to stretch and grow and learn .
While Jessica sings I will always love you great…they already gave her a Whitney song first so she could showcase herself…however she is not as fluent and doesn’t have the clarity of Whitney…I’m sure she’ll develop that as she is just 16y.o……Phillip was also handed a crap song for him in Stand by Me but as usual made something out of it….I really liked the way he changed up Movin Out or On…and Home was a great one – did he write it? He is a song writer after all. Jessica, can’t she just say NO to the coronation song if she doesn’t like it and choose another? Maybe it is just her youth that prevents her from adapting to this sort of situation…once on her own out there in the bad world of music I’m sure she can make some good choices, if she has strong management. P2 seems he could care less about that and will dictate his own path…young as he is, he is also an old soul in that regard…it is easy to see in his decision making so far. Looks to me like P2 squeezed out a close victory tonight, but what do I know…
Wow! Finally someone who get’s it! Nomad, brilliant disertation. Not only are you paying attention, but your at the head of the class!! :)
I agree 100%, PP is rare, and his humbleness is quite endearing.
She will win even if she sings Oops I did it again. I can feel it. I just know. They are both amazing but I’m pretty sure Jessica will have it. ^^
Write a comment…That was by far the most boring show of the season. P2’s original was by far the best part of the night. As much as I hate to admit it the finale would have been much more interesting if Joshua Ladet was in it. Even though I was fed up with his screaming and “taking us to church”, I rarely found him boring. Even Skyler would have been more exciting than the 2 finalists.
Thank god for Phillip’s final song, otherwise that would be been an extremely flat finale. Jessica’s first song was her best, but that will come back to bite her, as it’s been proven that the fans vote mostly on what they hear last.
I have to admit – I missed Joshua this week. I didn’t realize it until last night, but he was the main reason I turned in each week.
I picked Phil-Phil from day 1 and I see no reason to change that now.
[shotsofjameo.blogspot.com]