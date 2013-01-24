Recap: ‘American Idol’ Season 12 Live-Blog – Baton Rouge Auditions

After the not-very-explosive on-air edit of the Nicki Minaj/Mariah Carey dust-up last night, the search for talent (instead of judges’ panel drama) continues tonight in Baton Rouge. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be more squabbling, more fake British accents and more big hats. For the record, I am loving the big hats.

Also, if you’re not seeing this, having massive technical difficulties. I am live blogging away, but the Interwebs are refusing to let me share. Stoopid Interwebs.

8:01 p.m. ET For the record, Baton Rouge is not a swamp.

8:03 p.m. Mariah does Randy’s make-up, which is oddly endearing. Mariah, a woman of many talents!

8:03 p.m. Megan Miller, 22, is the current Miss Baton Rouge. She was in the hospital three days ago after an accident and needs surgery — which she is putting off until after her audition. She will let her leg fall off before she misses her audition. “It’s not life or death, the leg can wait.” Can’t “American Idol” wait? But her voice is phenomenal. Randy thinks she has natural talent. Nicki loves that she isn’t playing the victim. Mariah thinks she’s sweet. Keith wished she moved around more. Kidding!

8:07 p.m. Megan flirts with Keith. Keith points to his wedding ring. He’d only join her in surgery if HE CAN BRING HIS WIFE! YOU KNOW, NICOLE KIDMAN? HIS WIFE! Don’t flirt with Keith, people. He’s loyal to his woman. Pine from afar.

8:10 p.m. Charlie Askew, 17, is socially awkward. He doesn’t fit any diagnosis, but apparently he can’t deal with people according to his mom. But he can sing! And yes, he really can. He wobbles some notes, but his tone is very sweet. He tells Nicki his voice has changed — and was the first thing to mature. Mariah can identify with how he uses music for escapism. She thinks he’ll shake things up in the competition if he continues to be a unique person with a great voice. Charlie is going to Hollywood! After he leaves, Keith notes he’s one of those guys who we will look back at his audition and think, jeez, remember what he looked like? I think he’s right. 8:17 p.m. Maddie Assel, 17, was nominated by her grandma. She thought she was on vacation, but no! And yes, she can sing and sing well. Baton Rouge is proving to be fruitful. Maddie’s grandma looks like a Mardi Gras float. And she hits on Ryan. 8:26 p.m. It’s a world of suck. With wild pigs. 8:27 p.m. Paul Jolley, 22, wants to share his singing with the world because his grandpa died and he was a good role model. 8:34 p.m. Chris Barthel, 24, has an alter ego. Nicki gives him a nickname – mushroom. He’s a Leo! And won’t shut up! Keith is confused. He’s awful. Fun guy = fungi! Haha, Keith! But he’s a no. Nicki wants to run her fingers through his hair. He declares Nicki awesome! He leaves with a smile on his face! He doesn’t even care that he didn’t get a golden ticket! 8:38 p.m. Calvin Peters, 27, is a doctor but he loves to sing. He’s singing Maxwell. Dude, you’re a doctor! You have medical school bills to pay, I’m betting! Singing is not always a sure path to lasting success or wealth! You spent all that time in med school! But he does have a lovely voice. May he sell a lot of records to pay for med school. Nicki thinks he’s impressive. Mariah likes him. He’s going through to Hollywood. 8:41 p.m. Michelle Montezeri is a going to Hollywood. Breanna Steer is a going to Hollywood.

8:47 p.m. Lots of suck. So bring in the fireman! Nicki wants to know if he has a girlfriend. Dustin Watts, 27, has something better — a lovely voice. And he fights fires! Nicki is LOVING him. Mariah likes him, too. Did anyone else notice the girls aren’t fighting at all? Dustin is going to Hollywood, by the way.