Recap: ‘American Idol’ – Top 4, take two: Results

05.03.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

It’s time for another “American Idol” pinch-hit “recap” by me (Dan will be back next week), and I use the quote marks because while there are many things I would do for my friend Dan Fienberg, I will not sit through an “American Idol” results show. But if you want to know who went home – and discuss who has the best chance to win of the remaining three – click right on through, and I’ll step out of the way as quickly as possible…

So as I blindly predicted last night, Amber Holcomb remained in the bottom two again (this time with Kree replacing Candice beside her), and went home when last week’s votes and this week’s were combined. Based solely on Wednesday night’s performances, that seemed the correct result. Based on the season as a whole, though, do you feel Amber should have gone before Kree, Angie and Candice? And if you had to put money on one of the remaining three to become the show’s first female winner since Jordin Sparks, who would it be?

Apologies for the intrusion. Dan is returning very soon – promise.

TAGSAMERICAN IDOL

