Recap: ‘American Idol’ – Top 5: Results – Plus Fantasia and Clay Aiken perform

Having dispatched with five underwhelming men, it’s time for America to get down to the more difficult business of picking a winner from this extremely solid all-female Top 5. I could look at all of the remaining singers and make an argument for how they might score the “Idol” crown, but I could also easily list weaknesses for all five.
It’s anybody’s game. Let’s get down to recapping!
8:01 p.m. Did you know that every member of the Top 5 was a GIRL!?!? Now you do.
8:02 p.m. We’ve got Clay Aiken and Fantasia coming up tonight. This is very exciting.
8:03 p.m. This week’s Group Lip Synch is a Donna Summer medley. The nice thing about having a Top 5 in which everybody can sing is that they sing reasonably well together. Perhaps to mock the departed five men, the ladies have each been paired with a male backup singer/dancer. Some of the interactions are amusingly awkward, because a couple of the women in the Top 5 aren’t capable of spontaneous on-camera flirting. Yes, Candice, I’m looking at you.
8:10 p.m. I can’t articulate how much I hate the Ford Festiva Missions. So much. This week? A scavenger hunt. It’s weird, because in the first “mission,” they had to do community service of some sort. In this one, they have to hug Matthew Morrison. Ugh. So bad.
8:12 p.m. We’re doing the results “individually” tonight, whatever that means. Angie Miller is up first. Jimmy bought Angie’s first performance, but felt that she was less believable on her rendition of “Halo.” Nicki is not impressed. “Jimmy has no idea what he’s talking about,” Nicki says, insisting that the performance of “Halo” was a 10-out-of-10.
8:15 p.m. So we’re just doing recaps individually, not results. Because there are no results for Angie.
8:16 p.m. Candice Glover gets her recap next. Jimmy was worried about Candice’s ability to top “Love Song” and he wasn’t impressed with her first performance. He loved “When You Believe,” however. Randy was unable to get Paula Abdul’s feedback on Candice’s rendition of “Straight Up” so he’s forced to… OMG! It’s Paula Freaking Abdul!!!! This is nearly as cool as last week’s Dunkleman shout-out. Paula is a Candice fan. She also congratulates the judges and America for producing an all-female Top 5. Awww. Paula comes down and hugs Randy and hugs Mariah and lets Nicki Minaj show off her thong.
8:19 p.m. All hail Paula. And all hail the thong.
8:22 p.m. Fallout Boy is in the crowd, as is Jordin Sparks! And Jason Derulo! “When’s the wedding,” Ryan asks. Jordin Sparks puts the responsibility on Jason.
8:23 p.m. Clay Aiken Time! He’s been doing work around the world on behalf of children. Go Clay Aiken. He put a lot of effort into mentioning UNICEF multiple times. Good on him.
8:26 p.m. Clay is singing “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Does this mean he doesn’t have any new material coming at any point? Hmmm… I guess a couple of the returning favorites have sung classics, rather than new stuff. Clay Aiken’s just fine.
8:32 p.m. Next to be recapped is Janelle Arthur. Jimmy Iovine thought “Dumb Blonde” was a strikeout when Janelle needed a home run. Oh well. Well, Jimmy may not have liked “Dumb Blonde,” but Dolly Parton calls Janelle “talented and special,” but doesn’t say a word about the actual performance.
8:34 p.m. Amber Holcomb and her short-shorts is up next. Amber was so mediocre in her first performance last night and so good in her second performance. Will Jimmy agree? Nope. He loved both performances and expects that Amber will be “rewarded for her bravery.” Mariah says Amber belongs some place above the Top 2.
8:36 p.m. Kree Harrison is last to get judgement. [And the Red Sox take a 3-1 lead.] Jimmy thinks Kree made bad song choices last night. I probably agree. Bring me Fantasia!
8:42 p.m. Ah, the Three Diva Bottom Three. Classic. And that’s when America sent Oscar and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson packing. Tee-hee. Good ol’ LaToya London. Where is she now? She did some theater. She was in a punk-rock band. And now she’s trying to revive her solo singing career. There’s something very touching and bittersweet in hearing LaToya reflect on how Fantasia and J-Hud’s dreams have come true, when you know she wishes her own dreams were moving a bit faster.
8:44 p.m. As I say every time she returns: Fantasia remains my favorite “Idol” winner. I know that’s not a popular opinion, but to me, she’s the most unique and distinctive vocalist the show has ever produced. That’s why some people hate her and that’s why she hasn’t necessarily had the success she deserved and deserves.
8:48 p.m. Fantasia remains Fantasia, which I find reassuring. She gets a rise out of Nicki Minaj’s Thong and brings Keith Urban to his feet well before the end of the song.
8:52 p.m. Results now, please?
8:52 p.m. Dim the lights…
8:52 p.m. The first person safe is… Candice Glover. That works. The second person advancing is… Angie Miller. Yup. I think that even if this is “in no particular order,” an Angie/Candice finale makes a lot of sense. They’re joined by Amber Holcomb, who does an effective job of looking shocked at that result. Yup. That, to me, is the Top 3.
8:54 p.m. It’s down to Kree & Janelle. Apparently The Save is still in play. Is there any reason why the judges wouldn’t use it tonight just for fun? There’s no way it’s available next week, so why not just get another week out of this Top 5. What would be the point in NOT just using it? It’s there. It hurts nobody. Go with it. We’ll find out in a minute…
8:57 p.m. Kree looks like she’s going to puke. Janelle is all smiles.
8:57 p.m. After the nationwide vote… JANELLE ARTHUR is in danger. You can’t be shocked. And it’s the right vote. And it’ll be perfectly cool by me if the judges use The Save. Even if Janelle just ends up going home next week, we’d be none the poorer.
8:59 p.m. Janelle gives the judges lots to discuss and her fellow contestants are ever-so-supportive. It’s up to Randy… Weird. The vote was 2-2, which means it wasn’t unanimous. And that’s it for Janelle Arthur. I guess they decided they wanted three performances apiece from the Top 4 next week? Maybe?
9:01 p.m. I think Janelle will, indeed, by just fine. She’s still fairly marketable and had a good showcase. If Kellie Pickler became a star, there’s absolutely no reason Janelle shouldn’t have a solid career.
Your thoughts?
So no bottom anything yet?
Guessing game: Who’s not for? Had to be Nicki and Mariah for, and Randy and Keith not for right? They seemed to be the ones doing all the explaining.
I really see no point in not using the save though.
Other Scott – That sounds like as plausible a voting breakdown as any… I don’t quite get it, but it’s not a disaster either…
-Daniel
On Twitter Keith said he fought hard for Janelle so I’m guessing it was Keith & Nicki for, Randy & Mariah against.
Janelle at the bottom? Predictable. Not being Saved? Also predictable. Ho-hum. Still wondering what they’re gonna do with that extra week. They absolutely will use the Save next Thursday, right? Unless Amber stumbles badly…
Also, I’m curious: what would you say are the main flaws of the remaining four women, Dan?
Also, next week, I’m guessing two performances each + two duets (the possibilities are…yummy).
JC – Traditionally, the Save hasn’t been available at the Top 4. That was why it was always funny that Chris Daughtry was the poster boy for why they needed the Save, since he wouldn’t have been Save-able, nor would Tamyra Gray. So if they’ve extended the Save for an extra week this year, that would be a bit peculiar.
I think Angie tends to be best when she’s most obscure, which will make her a songwriting challenge. I think Candice will be REALLY hard to promote because she’s so uncomfortable in the spotlight at times. I think the judges have tried really hard to categorize Kree, but I honestly don’t buy it. And Amber has this weird thing where sometimes the lights just go off and she’s been her best on jazz songs, which isn’t a genre anybody’s gonna let her work in.
-Daniel
Thanks. I agree with pretty much all of this, though hopefully Candice will grow more comfortable with time.
My confusion about the Save stems from the fact that there’s 4 weeks left but only 2 eliminations + the finale (and I haven’t heard/read about any Idol Gives Back weeks; could be wrong), and that the last time the Save was still in play this late, I remember Seacrest telling us when it would expire, and making a big deal about it the longer it went unused. We’ll see.
They should have used the save. Even if they then have to have a double elimination next week, at least we get 5 performers / 10 performances in 2 hours. Now what happens? 8 performances in 2 hours with more filler than a Patton Oswald citizen filibuster. Or does the show go to 1.5 hours with only 4 solo performances with 2 duets?
McCommas – We’ll either get eight solos and two duets next week or we’ll get 12 solos. Probably the former. Either way, it won’t just be eight performances. And they did 10 performances this week, so there’d be no reason to go to 90 minutes.
-Daniel
No surprise. BTW Dan, I’m not picking on you, but I’ve noticed an inordinate amount of typos lately, here and on the Survivor blog. Just pointing it out in case you haven’t noticed.
Randy – Hmmm… If I’d noticed, the typos wouldn’t be there! It’s negligent, not willful, I assure you…
-Daniel
Maybe next week, with just 4 left, they’ll go to an hour show. Wouldn’t that be nice? It’ll never happen, but it would sure be nice.
I have a feeling that Kree had the highest votes. And they made it appear that she was in the Bottom 2. They did that to Scotty McCreery & Philip phillips in one of the results show in the past 2 seasons..
AO – I could be wrong, but while Ryan emphasized that the top three were in no particular order, I’m *pretty* sure he said that the Bottom Two were the two who received the fewest votes. I could be wrong. But if Kree got the most votes after what she did on Wednesday, she’s unbeatable. And I don’t think she’s unbeatable.
-Daniel
how do u know?
Dan not sure why you’re so cynical and would say that they were/are lip syncing. FYI they weren’t, but they did have female back up singers off stage to enhance the performance. But no lip syncing.
A side note, it’s all about the World Champion San Francisco Giants!
Randy – The group numbers gave generally and traditionally be lip-synched, at least in recent years. I noted during last week’s Group Sing that Lazaro was too awful to be lip-synching his part. And sure, I’d accept that this week was live, too. “The Group Lip-Synch” is just what I call it.
-Daniel
Hey Dad, I love Fantasia too! Her performance of “Summertime” was one of the best (or maybe THE best) performances on Idol. She’s got a great growl and emotional weight to her voice.
oops…meant to write *Dan*. :-O
Loved seeing Clay Aiken back on Idol. He’s the one I remember most from the show. What a story. Totally morphed to a great looking and super sounding professional. Actually, his voice has always been flawless, and his story is commendable. Can’t say that for some.
So good to see Clay Aiken on Idol last night. He’s a huge favorite in this house, and his voice is as fabulous as ever. LOVED all he has done since too. Great guy, and not many come close to measuring up to him in any way.