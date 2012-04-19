Recap: ‘American Idol’ Top 7 Results – Down to Six?

The Judges’ Save is off the table, so we know that somebody’s going home on Thursday night.
Smart money says that Elise Testone is doomed. One could also make an easy argument for Hollie Cavanagh’s ouster. But that’s why the play the games on the field, to use the sports cliche. Will America throw a curveball for the second straight week?
And, for the record, I’m using a picture of Joshua Ledet not because I’m completely confident he’s safe or because I loved his rendition of my favorite song ever, but because that’s a fantastic red jacket and it deserves a few more minutes of recognition.
Click through for the full live-blog…
8:10 p.m. ET Sorry about the late start. I was interviewing The King of The North and I got stuck in traffic coming back from Santa Monica. Fortunately, I got back in time for the Zodiac-themed Ford Commercial, set to “Stars.” Whee!
8:11 p.m. Hollie insists that the absence of Save hasn’t changed anything backstage and that they’re all still close and they’re all still singing for their lives.
8:11 p.m. Joshua and Hollie face judgement first. Jimmy thinks that Joshua did well, particularly with “A Change Is Gonna Come.” Jimmy doesn’t think Hollie’s going to move out of the Bottom Three, but she still took a “giant step” this week. On the other hand, Jimmy just thinks Joshua needs to keep doing what he’s doing to make the finale. Joshua says that it’s crazy he’s here, because he’s claustrophobic and he nearly couldn’t get on the plane to come to “Idol.”
8:15 p.m. Are we going to do The Huff again? We had 53 million votes cast last night. Joshua’s safe, but only after a few seconds of Seacrest being an ass. Thanks, Ryan! And as for Hollie, she’s the first person in the Bottom Three, which is pretty fair. But two more Stools of Shame must be filled. After Kris Allen.
8:19 p.m. Taylor Hicks is alive. And he’s on-hand to tell Ryan that he’s playing Vegas this summer. It’s utterly absurd that the man next to Ryan Seacrest won “American Idol.” And he beat Katharine McPhee. “American Idol” is weird, kids.
8:20 p.m. Frankly, it’s also still a bit odd that Kris Allen won “American Idol.” Kris has grown on me. He’s a solid performer and he’s reasonably appealing and musical. It’s just that Kris hasn’t really competed with Adam Lambert in the “hype” department over the past three years. But there’s more to being an Idol than hype, I’m sure and it’s nice to see how polished Kris has become. I’m not sure I’d personally have built an entire song around Kris Allen’s falsetto, but what do I know?
8:27 p.m. Skylar Laine and Elise Testone come to center stage. This is not a fair pairing for poor Elise. She can’t have much doubt that she’s going to join Hollie in “Idol” Purgatory. Jimmy thought Skylar delivered, while Elise fell flat. Somewhat confusingly, Jimmy also says that “Let’s Get It On” is the song that started the Baby Boom. This is not true. He also says that Skylar is the best performer the show has. This season? Still not convinced, anyway. Elise says that she thinks the judges and Jimmy are tougher on her than they are on everybody else. She says that she’s disheartened and she feels discredited. Yikes. She handled her “Idol” adversity with total class for so long that you almost can’t blame her for frustration.
8:30 p.m. To the surprise of nobody, Elise is in the Bottom Three, once again. And Skylar is safe. Yawn.
8:35 p.m. We’re paying tribute to Dick Clark again, which is appropriate. It’s good that young “Idol” viewers who may not even know Dick Clark from New Year’s Eve should know who he is and what he meant to both music and television.
8:36 p.m. Alas, a Dick Clark tribute is a dreadful point-of-transition into LMFAO.
8:38 p.m. There’s a dancing zebra. There are also dancing robots, but I don’t especially care about them. Because… Dancing zebra.
8:40 p.m. They’re so apologetic. What a polite bunch of kids.
8:44 p.m. Phillip Phillips, Colton Dixon and Jessica Sanchez get the call. I speculated last night that after a subpar night, Colton could be destined for Bottom Three-dom. Phil-Phil in the Bottom Three would stun me. Jessica there would surprise me, since usually the Judges’ Save is good for a week or two of safety, though her Wednesday performances weren’t top-notch. Jimmy thinks Jessica is singing songs that are too old for her and he apologizes for letting her sing “Try a Little Tenderness.” Hmmm… He’s only part-right. Jimmy didn’t like Colton’s performance, especially his version of “Bad Romance,” which he actually compares to “Spider-Man” on Broadway. Ouch. He’s much more enthusiastic about Phillip. Meanwhile, Jimmy seems to think at least five singers are going to be in the finale.
8:49 p.m. Jennifer Lopez doesn’t have a clue what’s going to happen. Jessica is safe, but only after 15 seconds of Seacrest being an ass. It’s down to Colton and Phillip. One of them is about to make their first appearance in the Bottom Three. And it is… Colton, which is exactly correct.
8:51 p.m. Colton, Hollie and Elise is actually the correct Bottom Three. Randy, however, refuses to commit to saying that America got it right. Grow a pair, Jackson.
8:51 p.m. Semi-wow. Elise is actually safe. But only after 15 seconds of Seacrest being an ass. So either Hollie or Colton is going home… After the break.
8:55 p.m. Holy cow! The person going home is… COLTON DIXON. “I need to apologize. I wasn’t myself last night and I get it,” Colton says. Kudos for classiness, Colton. He definitely picked two incorrect songs on Wednesday. I wouldn’t have guessed that it would be enough to send him home, but they were REALLY poor song choices and they did, as Colton knows, get him away from the attributes that resonated with his core audience. Ooops.
8:58 p.m. So do we figure that the competition is now over? I mean, Phil-Phil was always the prohibitive favorite for demographic reasons, but has he now become unbeatable?
8:58 p.m. Colton kneels for his final performance. This made me uncomfortable the first time he did it and I’m uncomfortable with it again, especially with the cutaways to the very emotional Hollie and Phil-Phil.
That was surprising, eh? Not shocking. But surprising…
Dan, Kris won because tweeners are more attracted to straight men
Steve – Oh, I know why he won. [There are more seasons than that, but that’s part of it.] I also know why Taylor Hicks won. Still seems weird.
-Daniel
The biggest part Dan. And unfortunatly, the one that has the most affect on this type of voting format
Adam has way more talent, but remember this is really a popularity contest, than anything else.(unfortunately)
I…wow. What he did to ‘Spetember’ was pretty heinous, but, really America!? There goes my (admittedly cynical) top 2 prediction!
See now sometimes all is right in the world! Although I’m alittle shocked, I figured his tween team would send him to the end, but let’s face it , tweens have the attention span of a fly. I’ve said from the begining, that Colton was to “bubblegummmy” and a weak, nasely singer. Now america lets not make this a fkuke, and get Joshua and Jessica, all the way to the final!!! Yippy!!!!
Colton was the worst last night, so I guess the fact he got sent home kind of makes sense. Not being very good and no one thinking you are in danger in usually a pretty bad combination.
I predict next week that Elise will get so confused by the judges saying so many contradictory things that she will do something awful and subsequently get eliminated. Either that or she says, “Screw it,” does another rock performance and blows it out of the water.
Dan, refresh my memory, please, why did Taylor Hicks win?
Steve – Taylor played Simon masterfully and mobilized a core fanbase and cultivated it flawlessly, presenting himself as the ultimately outsider. That was actually a very deep year, talent-wise, with Kat McPhee, Elliot Yamin, Chris Daughtry, Kellie Pickler, etc.
-Daniel
Thanks Dan, Your right again, that was a deep year, hey I’m 50 years young and my short-term memory is’nt what iy used to be. That’s what I get for smoking pot and other illicit drugs, and going to “day on the green” in Oakland ,Ca. And seeing bands like Journey, Ac/ Dc, Van Halen, Areosmith, Ted Nugent among others. I saw them all, and I remember, but danmed if I can’t remember where I put my car keys! Lol!!
I think it’s because the talent pool was a bit shallow that season?
What would Phil-Phil have to do to not win this whole thing, at this point? Call JLo fat? Date Casey Anthony? Some sort of pawn shop prostitution scandal?
He’d have to call all his tween fans and dave mathew zealots sluts!
Oh and by-the- way are you aware, that, vote for the worst.com is advocating voting for “Phil Phil”,it’s because they’re a bunch of anti-establishment types, that have no talent geeks, who have never been laid, accept by their sisters, and hate everything about AI, and only pick Phillip because, every other pick was voted off the next week, and figure, lets pick someone , we know will hang around awhile, that way we can take credit for it, and justify our place in cyber world! What a f****** joke they are.
I figured Colton was going home when MaskedSchedular tweeted that there would be a shocker tonight. Not like winning Idol means anything anyway. He can now go sing his Jesus songs to millions of adoring virgins.
Razor, are you f****** kidding me! ” not like it means anything” . Are you for real? Just ask Carrie Underwood, kellie pickler, jordan sparks, adam lambert among others if winning ai means anything . WHAT PLANET ARE YOU FROM????? If it was’nt for 19 productions, we would have never!, heard from the likes of these talented people!?!
What are you 16?
Yes, I know everybody, kellie and adam did’nt win the show, but belive me they’re winners!!
Sorry Dan, I don’t mean to “hijack” your gig, but I can’t help if I have more common sense than most of your readers!
Steve – I am on the verge of stepping in. I don’t have Sepinwall-esque rules, but randomly yelling and swearing at other commenters doesn’t really accomplish anything other than halting conversation.
I’m happy to have you commenting, but yeah. Be civil.
-Daniel
Ok you must be joking. There’s nothing random about my commentary. I think some poeple need to be put in their place whether its my place or not. Free speech baby. What would the point be of having a social area like this anyway? To kiss everyones a** . Not me brother, like it or not .
Steve – “Freedom of speech” has to do with the government, not with a website, where comments swearing at other commenters and the like can be deleted. Like I said, I’m good with spirited discussion. Stop swearing at people and insulting them.
-Daniel
Blah blah blah
Wow, Steve, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ shows why you’re an annoying commenter and the blog is called ‘Fien Print’. There’s a line treaded in your comments that you cross more often than not, dude. Lighten up!
As I have said before, the bottom three last week was completely fake. Anybody following DialIdol, and I mean a serious follower that looks at the data and throws out suspect busy signals, and not the DI score, which is plagued by bad data now, could tell that Colton was never a front runner. The real Bottom 3 last week was Colton, Elise, and Hollie, with Hollie having significantly less votes than everybody else. This week, Colton had an effective busy percentage that was less than 1/4 of Elise’s, and was an easy pick to go home.
If you have time, take a survey on the Top 6 of Season 11, and/or help to spread it around:
[kwiksurveys.com]
Vance – I hadn’t realized anybody pretended DialIdol was meaningful anymore…
-Daniel
I am not a robot, I have opinoins, like everyone else, and like everyone else I’m not perfect. But Joshua and Jessica are.!!!!!!
Your such a corperate bitch!
Dan, as you know, I am following, not watching this season, via your blogs, and I thank you for giving us a weekly play-by-play on so many of our favourite shows! The conspiracy theorist in me was that they booted Colton 1) To make up for last week and 2) To let him do his own thing. He had the most followers on Twitter at 90k, and they’re probably mostly tweens.. That’s a huge army of voters.. But also, I think they thought they could invest more long-term into Phil than Colton. Do you guys think Lauren Grey would still be in it if she was given a chance? Was Elise essentially picked instead of her you think?
Dan, DialIdol does work. There is a reason why I have 94 points in the office pool. It’s all about using it correctly, as the DialIdol score itself cannot be taken at face value.