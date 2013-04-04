Recap: ‘American Idol’ – Top 7: Results – Plus Carrie Underwood and Casey James

It seems like a good night for a Judges’ Save, doesn’t it?
I could be wrong, but I’ve got a feeling.
Otherwise, it’s going to be a full hour just to watch Casey James [Remember him?] and bid farewell to Lazaro Arbos, which would almost be anti-climactic, wouldn’t it?
Click through for the full “Idol” Thursday (April 4) adventure…
8:00 p.m. ET. Highlights from last night are presented to Jimi’s “All Along the Watchtower.” They also suggest last night’s show was better than it actually was. Highlights are funny that way, aren’t there?
8:02 p.m. Over 25 million votes came in last night. That is, once again, not all that many. It sounds like a lot. But it is not.
8:03 p.m. More Queen for tonight’s Group Lip Synch. They’re collectively curious if anybody will be able to find them somebody to love. The most amusing part of the group performance is Angie Miller’s constant awareness of the presence of the camera. The second most amusing part is the decision to give Candice Glover a massive, showcase glory-note and Kree Harrison’s background pleasure at hearing Candice wail.
8:08 p.m. This week’s “Ford Fiesta Mission” is to create looks inspired by their own musical icons. Seriously? Is this “America’s Next Top Model”? This is horrible. I wish they were doing the “music videos” again. SMIZE! SMIZE!
8:10 p.m. Time for Jimmy’s recap. He begins by saying that most people picked the wrong songs last night. “He got it all wrong. He gave rock a bad name,” Jimmy says of Burnell, accusing him of not studying. Ouch. “To me, I felt like I was at a wedding,” Jimmy says of Angie and Lazaro’s ill-fated Queen duet. Jimmy says Kree picked the right song and despite her pinched nerve, she sang with dignity. Jimmy thinks Candice blew Burnell away in their duet, suggesting until he does his homework, he shouldn’t sing with her again. Jimmy calls Janelle’s performance “competent” and says she finished fourth. Well, OK. Jimmy didn’t like Lazaro’s Queen solo as much as the judges. “His voice is just not ready yet,” Jimmy says, putting Lazaro either at the bottom or out. Jimmy also wasn’t a fan of the trio, but he raves about Amber’s holey jeans. Jimmy felt that Candice needed a song with more melody than “Satisfaction” offers, but he still figures she’s in the Top 3. “Amber’s improving every week,” says Jimmy, who suggests that Amber’s legs are even getting longer. Jimmy calls Amber’s performance “magnificent” and “beautiful” and other hyperbole. Jimmy’s Top 3 is Amber, Angie and Kree. And he says that Lazaro is the only person who can go home if America gets it right.
8:22 p.m. “Remember this dude?” Ryan Seacrest says of Casey James. Oh right. Kara Dioguardi. She used to be on “American Idol.” That happened. She made Casey strip. It was a thing. He’s singing an original called “The Good Life.” The song is… a good opportunity to check in on the Red Sox and Yankees.
8:24 p.m. Sigh. 3-0 Yankees. I guess I’ll listen to some more generic roots-country-rock from Casey. It’s not offensive.
8:27 p.m. Casey brought gifts for the contestants. He says it’s nothing big and just something to remind them of home. Because “Idol” cuts away before we can see what he got for them, I’m just gonna assume that whatever it was, it SUCKED. Socks with state flags from their home states, maybe?
8:30 p.m. Still no actual results.
8:30 p.m. The Judges selected their Top 3. Kree, Amber and Angie are Keith’s Top 3. He says it was difficult to choose. Nicki selected Angie, Amber and Kree. Nicki says she didn’t know this was going to be televised and then explains she chose women who would sell. And Randy also chooses Amber, Kree and Angie. Wow. Poor Candice. She got triply hosed. Whew. Candice makes Mariah’s Top 3 along with Amber and Kree. “They basically bound and gagged me in my trailer,” Mariah says. Cough. Cough. Ummm… OK, Mariah.
8:33 p.m. Kree is the first person in the Top 3.
8:34 p.m. Angie is the second person in the Top 3.
8:34 p.m. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Lazaro Arbos is the final person in the Top 3. Oh, America. You so silly.
8:36 p.m. So. Here comes The Save!
8:39 p.m. I remember Carrie Underwood!
8:44 p.m. “It’s kinda weird. A little bit of both, actually,” Carrie says when Ryan asks if her “Idol” experience seems like yesterday or like ages ago. It has been eight years. “You are the dream come true for all of them,” Ryan tells her on behalf of the contestants.
8:45 p.m. Wait. No presents from Carrie? Is that why we didn’t see Casey’s presents? Because they didn’t want gift-less Carrie to be upstaged?
8:50 p.m. Back to results!
8:50 p.m. Candice Glover is safe. That doesn’t mean she’s in fourth, but she’s safe. Candice limps across the stage to the stools.
8:50 p.m. Amber is safe, meaning that the choice comes down to Janelle and Burnell.
8:51 p.m. Nicki says that even if he goes home, “Idol” changed Burnell’s life. And Nicki doesn’t think Janelle is going home. She tells them both that this is a win, even if it technically isn’t a win.
8:55 p.m. Mariah Carey has no tangible words of inspiration.
8:55 p.m. The person at risk of elimination is… BURNELL. And of course he is. “Burnell, you’re gonna kill it,” Janelle tells him.
8:55 p.m. Y’all who read me know that I predicted Burnell was going to be in this position 10 minutes into Wednesday’s show. That’s just what happens when you made a very bad song choice and America loves Lazaro.
8:56 p.m. I don’t know what the judges are supposed to do. They don’t want to lose Burnell, but if Lazaro is getting Top 3 votes, they could lose somebody even better next week. It’s really dangerous.
8:57 p.m. “Unfortunately, we’re not gonna use it,” Randy says. Poor Burnell. I genuinely believe that they would have Saved Burnell if Lazaro hadn’t been in the Top 3. There’s just too much risk suddenly, because they now have reason to suspect they’re going to need to protect a girl next week. And I can’t blame them for that preference.
8:59 p.m. So Burnell Taylor becomes the fourth consecutive “Idol” male eliminated this season. He was the class of the “Idol” men and I’m sad to see him go.
Your thoughts?
Lazaro is in the top 3?! Dang, his fan base must be HUGE or the world is ending. That is so shocking…
votefortheworst.com has ruined idol
KAYJAY, I was just going to say let’s not forget votefortheworst.com…you beat me too it!
VoteForTheWorst hasn’t had an iota of power or influence for years.
-Daniel
I guess I have not looked at the site for years either!
Dan, what do you attribute him being in the top 3 to?
well apparently they have some power this year :(
PMCMIL5450 – He’s sympathetic, relatable and he plays to an untapped demographic. And because of diminished voting, if he has a PASSIONATE corner of support, that makes him more powerful than he might have been in past years.
Keep in mind how hard it is for a woman to win “American Idol.” That we have five women remaining is much more a reflection on the weakness of the males than anything else.
-Daniel
Thanks Dan…as always I find your assessment insightful and pretty spot on!
With about 2000-2500 worsters out there, most likely there is no influence. Remember teens, tween girls drive the mainstream music industry. Also he appeals to the other voting power, older women. They love cute little gay boys! It’s a sad fact that this is a
POPULARITY CONTEST, more than anything. If you want a reality singing show closer to what it’s advertised to be, the Voice is closer!
You are right Randy. Until they change the voting process, maybe to something more like they do on Dancing With The Stars, it will remain a popularity contest. At least most of the finalists will get recording contracts.
How in the hell is Lazaro in the top 3? And the judges totally give him a pass every time!
LAZARO!??! Thanks for nothing America, now they’ll have to waste the save (watch it’s someone other than Burnell at the bottom), and because life has a cruel sense of humor, we’ll probably lose 2 girls next week.
The only way I can see of avoiding a double elimination disaster next week, is if Burnell is last, and the judges let him go. I don’t think they should save him anyway; hold it for one of the girls, especially since America isn’t over Lazaro yet.
JC – Having Lazaro not just safe but in the Top 3 really MAY scare the judges enough that they wouldn’t save Burnell. It would be a real mini-travesty if that happens…
-Daniel
Mini-travesty is a bit exaggerated I think. Burnell is definitely the second worst singer left in this competition and he was sort of awful last night. Burnell deserves to go home this week exactly the same amount if not more than Devin deserved to go home last week.
So, collectively, as a nation of people who watch and vote for American Idol, they listened to Candace, Amber, and Lazaro’s performances and decided that the best of those three was Lazaro.
Sounds about right.
There comes a point where this nonsense needs to stop. Lazaro is simply not good enough to still be in this competition. He barely learns his songs and shows blaten disrespect for the judges and other contestant. Dan, when you think the producers step in and put a stop to this madness? Next week? The producers can’t possibly think that he is the key to higher ratings. Can they?
Fumi – Let’s never forget that Scott Savol finished fourth on “American Idol.” And Jason Castro finished fourth. And John Stevens was sixth. Until Lazaro is in the finale, this is just one of those things that happens…
-Daniel
Sorry Burnell, but this was the right decision. This gives America one more chance to get rid of Lazaro before the judges are forced to save a girl and risk a disastrous double elimination. Imagine if, in two weeks, Lazaro is 3rd/4th, and they have to lose some combo of Janelle/Amber/Angie/Candice??
Lazaro should have been gone 2 weeks ago. He is THE worst singer and least professional (forgotten lyrics for two weeks on three songs – really???). Burnell has far more talent – even if you are not a fan of his genre lane.
Well Lazarro you’re embelished stutter has fooled America and coaxed them into voting for you again. Y’all are crazy if you think anyone votes for him for any reason other than his “stutter.”
He’s not playing it up, I used to have a remarkable stammer myself, and when your in the “ spot light ” it’s even more remarkable.
Well Lazarro you’re embelished stutter has fooled America and coaxed them into voting for you again. Y’all are crazy if you think anyone votes for him for any reason other than his “stutter.”
Even Candice was crying when Burnell got the boot, so they must actually be friends. I won’t cry until Lazaro wins the whole thing.
Did anyone else find it hilarious/infuriating that Lazaro was singing along word-for-word to Burnell’s “sing for his life” song? That’s the first time all season Lazaro hasn’t botched the lyrics.
Dan (and others) are right about the judges not being petrified to use the save with Lazaro getting so many votes. They have to use it in the next two weeks, right?
So Janelle goes home next week, then they use the save when Lazaro beats Candice. But then he’ll just beat her again the next week.
I know there are a lot of the factors involved with the voting, but it’s amazing how many people make excuses and complain in the comments section. I’ve never actually voted but if people are voting for Lazaro and you don’t like it, too f***ing bad…no need to attack the dudes stutter and insult people who vote for him. If they like him, so what, that’s part of what makes someone an Idol is their appeal. Obviously there are a lot of people who like seeing the guy, whether he’s a good singer or not, it’s about people liking him for whatever reasons.