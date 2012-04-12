Recap: ‘American Idol’ Top 7 Results- Ready for a Shocker?

Earlier this afternoon, “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe tweeted the following: “Okay no BS I am truly shocked by tonight’s #AmericanIdol result! #idon’tunderstand!”
Truly shocked, he says?
Color me a lighter shade of intrigue. Yes, Nigel may just be lying and trying to drum up a little hype for a show that really hasn’t had anything resembling a shocking elimination this season.
But I’m taking him at his word and using a picture of Hollie Cavanagh with this recap. My live-blogs pictures go to people I assume won’t be going home, because I don’t like to spoil things, and if Nigel isn’t lying and tonight’s results are shocking, Hollie is the only contestant who can’t possibly be going home, right? Because Hollie’s elimination would be the LEAST shocking result imaginable. Right?
Let’s find out…
8:01 p.m. ET. Yes. Last night’s show was very emotional. No, Colton & Skylar. Nobody REALLY thinks you’re dating. Enough of that.
8:02 p.m. Jane Lynch in the crowd. Jennifer Lopez in tight peach.
8:03 p.m. Tonight, we’ve got performances by James Durbin and Jennifer Hudson.
8:04 p.m. “I’m always worried,” Randy says about the pending results.
8:04 p.m. “Idol” Group Sing! I say “Group Sing” and not “Group Sing” because I can’t accept that Colton Dixon and Jessica Sanchez would be so flat on their introductory verse if this was pre-recorded. In fact, nearly everybody sounds awful tonight. Yay!
8:05 p.m. Wow. This has just been arranged an octave too low. Otherwise, how is the song outside of everybody’s range? It’s too low for Hollie Cavanagh. It’s too low for Joshua Ledet. This is like a “Glee” performance number only nobody’s done any sweetening or choreography. And it ends with Ryan Seacrest sacrificing all dignity — What dignity? — by sliding into frame holding a Coke cup.
8:10 p.m. Our Ford Commercial is set to “Great Escape” and it’s one of our high budget entries with animation and cute effects. I can’t tell if it’s shorter than usual or if it just feels less long.
8:11 p.m. Several positive tweets from folks whose songs were sung last night. Also, prom invites and at least one spring formal invite for Hollie. The audience is rather appreciative of Hollie’s possible date, who gets his picture on the screen. And Steven Tyler received a piece of feathered jewelry.
8:13 p.m. Hollie and Jessica take center stage to face recaps and Jimmy Iovine’s judgment. Wait. No Jimmy tonight? Oh. After both. Jimmy says that Hollie has habits that she needs to unlearn, while Jessica’s habits are better. “Jessica, of course, won the night,” Jimmy says, calling Hollie “contrived” and “stiff.” Jessica says that she’s been working hard all her life and that’s how she deals with pressure.
8:16 p.m. We’re forming groups tonight. Hollie is sent to the right side of the stage. Jessica is sent to the left. Neither is told the status of their groups. We all assume that Jessica’s group will be safe and Hollie’s group will be in trouble, but how shocking would that be?
8:21 p.m. Welcome back, James Durbin. James brought something to the show last season that it hasn’t had this season. I’m not necessarily saying I miss it. But I definitely kinda do. Now as for this performance? Hmmm… I’m so distracted by James’ bleached hair and the idea that this is a fine metal song from 1987. I’m not sure what to do with it in a current framework. And is this entirely canned? It sure sounds canned. In the end, the crowd roars, but that’s probably just because they’re deaf now.
8:24 p.m. Awwww… Stefano Langone was James Durbin’s best man! I’m glad somebody remembers Stefano Langone was a thing that happened.
8:29 p.m. On to Phillip Phillips and Elise Testone for evaluation. Jimmy Iovine calls both Elise and Phil-Phil “character singers.” Jimmy thinks Phil-Phil is going to be in the Bottom Three and he suspects Elise is headed there as well. Phil-Phil says he had a blast last night. Elise isn’t sure what’s going to happen. Phil-Phil joins Hollie on the right side of the stage. That means Elise is heading over to Jessica’s side.
8:36 p.m. Welcome Oscar and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson.
8:37 p.m. Jennifer Hudson kinda rules. Let’s just leave it at that, shall we? I mean, she’s kinda putting everybody who has visited the “Idol” stage this season to shame.
8:40 p.m. Wait. Does Jennifer Hudson have a British accent now?
8:44 p.m. Come on, Ryan… Shock me!
8:44 p.m. Colton and Joshua hit the stage for results. [Veteran “Idol” viewers know that this means that Skylar Laine is The Huff. Non-“Idol” fans don’t have a clue what that means. I can deal with that.] Jimmy praises Joshua for his performance, but also Jimmy for his quiet interpretation.
8:47 p.m. Joshua joins Jessica and Elise. Colton packs his bag for the group with Holie and Phillip.
8:47 p.m. Here comes The Huff. Skylar doesn’t know what’s happening. The audience — FOOLS!!! — also doesn’t get it. Jimmy thinks Skylar’s a pro, but he worries that she might get left behind.
8:49 p.m. Skylar is safe, of course. Seacrest tells Skylar to pick the group she’s part of. “No,” Skylar laughs and she takes her seat. Interesting. Ryan pulls her over to join… HOLLIE, PHIL-PHIL, COLTON. They’re safe. Elise, Jessica and Joshua are in jeopardy.
8:51 p.m. The audience is astounded. HAHAHAHAHA. Oh, America. You so crazy. And you’ve got an endearing problem [Note: Problem not actually endearing.] with minorities! Jimmy point-blank says, “That shouldn’t be the Bottom Three.”
8:51 p.m. Randy says he’s never seen this happen in 11 season. I’d like to remind Randy of The Diva Bottom Three. “We’re going to use our card tonight,” Steven says, looking at Joshua, Elise and Jessica.
8:55 p.m. Ryan asks Elise to explain the Bottom Three. Strangely, she cannot.
8:55 p.m. After the vote… Joshua is safe. It’s down to Elise and Jessica.
8:56 p.m. The person in danger of leaving is… JESSICA SANCHEZ. Jennifer Lopez’s eyes pop out of her head.
8:56 p.m. Why are they making her sing? Last year, they stopped Casey after after only 10 seconds. Will they make Jessica sing a whole verse? Nope? The judges run up on stage. J-Lo confiscates Jessica’s mic and tells her they’re using the save.
8:57 p.m. Jessica is relieved, but clearly totally shaken by this. I hope that she can recover from this, because we’re not talking about a girl who has dealt with all that much adversity. “We are saving Jessica without any doubt,” Randy says.
8:59 p.m. We’re instructed to use the hastag #thesave. Well, OK.
8:59 p.m. Jessica gets to sing again. That’s weird. I mean, they had to end the episode somehow. She sounds much more relaxed now than she did when she was singing for her life. And she closes incredibly strong, like she’s gonna kill somebody next week. She’s got the eye of the tiger now. Jessica Sanchez is gonna have to choke a bitch!
Well… That was a stupid piece of voting, eh America?
Daniel: Is it just me or is this season of Idol a little wanting? A little boring? I just am not as involved as I have been in the past. Am I growing up? Should I start drinking at Happy Hour?
PuterBoi – It’s a solid group of singers. But I don’t have favorites. Because I’m not really rooting for anybody, there’s a certain blandness to it all. That may or may not be what you’re experiencing?
-Daniel
Daniel: I think you nailed it. I have no faves. I feel like perhaps the show itself is just going through the motions. Does that make sense? It seems as though “They” are not really involved. Anyway…..I have been reading you for years so I’m glad some things don’t change, although there have been times I have wanted to bill you for the monitors I have ruined. I should learn not to drink stuff while reading you.
I think the problem is that the show started off on a bad note, and they didn’t spend enough time during the audition rounds letting us get to know the contestants. This group is talented, but based on the things that they focused on during the first few months of the show, that didn’t look like it would be the case.
Vcbhsuif….What the f**k…….capitalist parasite loser you are. Get the hell outta here!!!!!!!
What the heck just happened!!!??!!
Not that it was ever actually in question but kind of hilarious that Tyler blew the perceived suspense of the save being used.
Hilarious, but fitting, given the utter absurdity of this bottom 3. I’d like to think there was some…OTHER reason, I don’t want to be as cynical as Daniel, but WTF, America?
I, unfortunately, *have* to be as cynical as Daniel…
-Daniel
I agree. I can’t image in this day in age that America would judge in that way. However, this is proof that America does not have any favorites either! Interesting night on Idol
I suppose this makes Phil-Phil and Colton prohibitive favorites to reach the finals, yes?
Personally, I don’t love either of them. I prefer Skylar, Jessica and Josh in that order. But should I now assume the real competition is down to Colton vs. Phil?
I mean they both got slammed this week, and yet there they are, safe and sound.
LOL! I laughed so hard when Jessica was revealed to have the lowest number of votes. She is literally the only good female singer in the competition. Hell, she is probably the next Kelly Clarkson (having a great voice and success after Idol, without being pure country).
Totally staged… Producers know she’s running away with it, so they did this to create drama!
If I were Jessica, I would have opted to leave and make her hit record tomorrow!
i agree…jessica should opt to leave….she is talented and great singer…prove to america that regardless the AI title…she can be famous….
Everyone keeps focusing on the shock of Jessica being voted out, which is understandable. But what I’m just as curious about is how Hollie suddenly wound up out of the bottom 3 — does anyone have any theories on that? Jessica and Josh had gotten more votes than Hollie every week and performed better last night with accompanying better reviews — so why did Hollie suddenly get more votes than them?
Cyclops999 – Complacency by Josh and Jessica fans, plus a little bump from Hollie fans who came to her support after multiple Bottom Three appearances. Certain “Idol” contestants have always had more of a margin-for-errors than others…
-Daniel
If only people outside the US could vote… hmm.
right? why not , they already allow to vote online, why not open for everybody!
I hope she was in the bottom three because people assumed that she was safe, and voted for Hollie because of how the judges treated her. I’ll just keep telling myself that, so I don’t get depressed because some of my fellow American Idol viewers refuse to vote for someone who isn’t white or a male.
Jessica Sanchez has had some amazing, in fact these most amazing performance on the show, but her performance last night was terrible. Bad phrasing and no melody. Jessica has been my Mom’s favorite since day and she didn’t like it. I don’t know what the judges or the people in the audience are hearing, but I didn’t like the song either. I’m glad she has another chance and hope she picks a much better song.
Jessica needs to go home. Sure she is well trained but she is not that nice to listen to. She does nor have all that amazing talent they say she does. Holly has by far the best voice in the competition but needs more training. Jessica deserved to go home. The bottom 3 should have been Jessica, Phillip, and holly. Phillip then holly then jessica at the bottom.
Agree. Jessica annoys me, both her manner and her voice. and yes, Holly’s singing is far better than ANY of the other contestants’ and with some coaching and without people stupidly knocking her down, blow after blow, following each performance, she’ll probably learn to relax more and communicate better. She has Idol quality, just underdeveloped. NONE of the others is star quality, though Elise and Skylar are spunky – just not that good vocally. I wonder what would have happened if they had let Gabi Carruba through.
Steven needs to have his hearing checked. Hollie,
is not, a better singer!
Hollie has a great voice, but she’s let the competition get to her. Her delivery isn’t as effortless or soulful as Jessica’s. She’s also lacks confidence and stage presence.
STEVEN & ANNA, are you nuts? Crazy !!! From what planet you guys came from? Hollie is better than Jessica? Come on !!! Hollie is the WEAKEST of them all !!!
America is not crazy. Jessica is not inspiring, she is boring and I have no reason to pick up the phone for you.
Totally agree and AI Judges and all that Drama is probably going to hurt more than help…It was like they were telling America that we like doesn’t count…propably will miss ppl off and Jessica will be singing her good-bye song if not this week then next.
worst season of Idol ever. Really not much talent. You got a Reba impersonator, a Dave Matthews impersonator, A Pia Toscono impersonator, A gospel singer, and not much else. And even worst then them are the so called judges. What a joke this show has become.
Then why are you watching Pam?
I’m wasn’t shocked at all when Jessica was in trouble of leaving. Yes she is a amazing singer, but she has bad choices in songs. I’ve never heard that song before and I’m sure a lot of people haven’t. She could of picked any song from 2010 until now and she choose that one. Come on!Its her own fault! I really hate how mean the judges are to Hollie, shes amazing! She did an awesome job! I love Phillip also! Plus I am the only one out of my friends and family that watches american idol anymore, they all watch the Voice now!lol
And that, my friends, is why you don’t save people like DeAndre and Erika. Can you imagine if JLo had gotten her way and they actually saved DeAndre last week, then this happened. It would have been a complete joke.
Other Scott – I don’t think anybody other than J-Lo was even giving an iota of consideration to saving DeAndre, while nobody was considering saving Erika. Part of me, of course, wishes that J-Lo had gotten her way last week, saved DeAndre and this had happened. J-Lo would have crumpled like Nicole Scherzinger when she send Rachel Crowe home on “X Factor.” But that’s not the part of me that has to keep watching this show every week. So I’m glad the correct decision was made last week and the correct decision was made this week…
-Daniel
I can count on one hand the number of times this show has surprised me- tonight was one of them. I managed not to hear that a shocker was coming, so I was actually shocked. I think this means that 2 kids go home next week, and with no Judge Save, it’s going to be interesting.
They don’t have to do a double elimination because of Jermaine being kicked out of the competition. That was basically the double elimination of the season.
All of you Jessica haters are f****** out of your minds!
those who say jessica is boring,not inspiring,cannot perform well has no sense of what real talent is..!!shes amazing!! im sick of hearing hollie is better than her!! you guys are nuts!!
Viva! Riva! Yeay, finally, an intelligent, level-headed thinker on my team! Riva your my first round draft choice!! Thanks for getting my back babe!!!
Anna, america may not be crazy, but your not the brightest light bulb on the tree!
The show is going fine this year… The problem is the voters, americans don’t know how to choose their idols. They never did
This seemed completely scripted in my opinion, with only Elise being the real member of the Bottom 3. A ridiculous scenario built to help ensure that Jessica and Joshua end up as the Top 2.
Vance – Why would they bother putting Elise in the Bottom 3? And was it also a fix to not have the judges use the Save any previous week just so they could use it in this week with the fake result? Do the judges know about the fix or just the producers? Is every week fixed or just this week?
The minute you start accusing producers of fixing any one week’s results, you might as well just stop watching.
Another alternative would be that Josh and Jessica have always had soft support and that they’ve been floating between 4 and 6 in the voting for weeks now and that this week, Hollie got a weird surge after being in the lower group last week and that that caused strange upheaval at the top. But that we’ve been assuming that Jessica has been the favorite all season long and she never has been in reality. Maybe.
But sure. You can also just figure it was scripted.
-Daniel
I have stopped watching, though I watched the last 10 minutes on youtube to see just how fixed it was. C’mon Dan, don’t you remember Simon and Mel? It’s X-Factor all over again, of course it was staged. In every way you think about the tweet, to the show, how would you not think the scripted that? If Nigel knew than obviously the judges knew… Fix.. Fix.. Fix! I’m done with Idol, f it!
Dan, I only consider this week to be fixed. It was like watching an extremely low grade reality television show. I am not suggesting that Idol is fantastic television but the whole episode was executed with as much subtlety and poise as a monkey trying to use a hammer. None of the judges were shocked in the least, and Jessica didn’t even flinch at finding out that she would need to sing for the save. Nigel Lythgoe even commented about the vote totals being interesting BEFORE the voting had even ended on Wednesday, and even as an executive producer, it is not something he would be able to do.
You can believe what you want about Hollie, but she has been in the Bottom group twice consecutively, and there was no indication that she would suddenly move out of it especially since she received the treatment as she did every week. She got criticized heavily and has been bleeding support for weeks.
Vance – The judges were absolutely shocked. And did you listen to Jessica when she started singing her Sing For Your Life song? She was off on every single note, so saying that she didn’t flinch is simply factually inaccurate. You can certainly suggest that that was all faked if you want to, but suggesting the alternative is wrong.
If the judges weren’t shocked enough for you, it’s completely possible that the producers warned them in advance either that the results were going to be surprising. All they would have had to do was read Twitter to know that…
And why do you assume Nigel Lythgoe doesn’t have access to vote totals at any time he wants to have them? [If he actually tweeted about vote totals on Wednesday night, that’s been deleted, which is completely possible.]
If you look through voting history, it’s not even vaguely uncommon for singers with histories of being in the Bottom group for two or three weeks at a stretch to have a week or two out of the Bottom group when their core fanbase mobilizes. You say that Hollie has been bleeding support for weeks, but without access to voting totals, you have no idea if that’s the case, just as you have no idea where Jessica and Joshua have been finishing.
-Daniel
Ditto! They(the producers) let everyone know what was going,before the show.Point #1; in weeks past, Jessica was as confident as anyone when called to the stage. This week she walked up looking like she just lost her best freind. I know one thing, she won’t have a promising acting future with crappy poker face like that.
She obviously new what was up, and could’nt
hide it.
Hmmm. So yeah. American Idol viewers aren’t big fans of the darker skinned contestants. For Jessica and Joshua, arguably the two best singers in the competition to be in the bottom 3, and Hollie and Skylar to not be. Uh, yeah. Way to go, middle America. You never fail to live up to your stereotype.
I think tonight’s result says it all. Before tonight I thought that Jessica was a favorite. But let’s face it. She isn’t white. She’s not going to win. Not unless this save business somehow stirs up a big following. Which I’m sure the show wants. Just look how big a deal the judges and producers made of it all. But no, this bottom 3 says it ALL. Forget who is the best singer. Jessica and Joshua aren’t relatable to rural America. Just the same as Elise’s age handicaps her in this show. Jessica and Josh have a handicap that their talents are not going to be able to overcome.
Nope. It’s pretty clear. The frontrunners and final 3 are going to be Phillip, Colton, and Syklar. The two pretty white boys and the country girl. If we really thought about it early on, and took all rational reasoning from a talent perspective out of the equation, this would’ve been obvious long ago.
I wasn’t that big a fan of James Durbin last year. But I’m with you, Dan. I didn’t realize how much I missed what he brought. This season has been entirely lacking in the hard rocking department. The closest thing we had was a Dave Matthews clone. And that isn’t exactly close.
The group sing was actually very entertaining. I’ve suspected for a while now that they’ve been doing them live. And this one was proved it to be true. Not only did they mess up a bit. But it was clear they were goofing around a good deal. Call me a sucker. But I enjoy it when they act like the kids they are and have fun with eachother. I like seeing how much they get along.
And somebody please tell me there’s an animated GIF of Colton laying in Phillip’s lap and Phillip rubbing his head.
look everyone, another race card idiot. Wake up people it’s not about race it’s a popularity contest ,get a clue!
And yeah, this is exactly why I prefer X-Factor over Idol. It might not be able to have Secrest tell all it’s viewers that their votes decide who goes home. But it gets it right a lot more than Idol and it’s predictable middle America/tween/grandmother vote every single year. That and Idol is beyond stale with it’s same old boring songs from 20-40 years ago. Blaaaaaaaaaaahh. X-Factor has some room to grow and isn’t perfect. But at least it’s contemporary and not pandering to 12 year olds and grandmothers. And I’ll take a show where America isn’t 100% in control ANY day of the week.
Good! Then I guess we won’t have to read your sniveling bs anymore. X f ‘ d up can have all you whiners. Yeay!
One last comment. I bagged on the voters for being racially biased in their voting. Still most definitely stand by that. But at least this season hasn’t been as egregious as past seasons where the casts were split 50-50 whites to minorities, and the minorities almost all went first. So um, yeah. Baby steps…I guess.
So how do you explain Ruben and Fantasia? Jessica is boring. She has probably had voice lessons since she was two and is technical with no emotion. She also thinks she has this in the bag and I think that works against her big time. I like Joshua and I’m glad he lost the choir. I think it’s between Joshua and Skylar. And really, based on the last few years, America certainly seems more sexist than racist.
You are right. America is very sexiest in how they vote. But consider who it is that does the voting. Young girls and old women. Just look at all of the people in this thread who have voiced their dislike of Jessica. ALL WOMEN. It takes a nuclear cocktail of amazing undeniable talent, likability, and non-threatening moderate good looks for women to get behind a female contestant. Otherwise, chalk up the next white dude with a guitar. BLAH. When does XFactor start?
JeanBean – Ruben and Fantasia won before the “Idol” vote became heavily text-message based and when the “Idol” audience had a fairly different demographic spread. Today’s “Idol” votes simply don’t come from the same places they used to. And you’re absolutely correct that a gender-based bias has set in as part of that voting shift, but there is also a bias build in based on race, at least to some degree.
-Daniel
Omg! WAAAAAAAAA! Someone get this boy a tissue! Lmao
Steve -You’re a very randomly angry man.
-Daniel
My husband and I have always enjoyed watching American Idol, but this season is a snore. We use our remote to speed through so much of this show this season because it is mostly just plain boring. I’m not even voting, where in the past I was voting furiously by this stage. It’s sad, really. And the judges tonight infuriated me. Week after week they tell us to vote for our favorites, until tonight, when they didn’t like the results. They berated us and I ask, how dare they? We are the people who watch the show and vote. Are they stupid?
I also DVR the Thursday shows and skip to the decision segments. I fast-forward through all the awful guest performances and remember why most pop stars sound so much better when a producer can edit their shoddy voices.
As this show has progressed, it has shed younger and more “urban” viewers. No one should be surprised if the final four is totally white.
Sadly, this is why I liked Rock Star or whatever it was that they had on CBS a few years back. The ultimate control over who went home was ALWAYS left to the judges. You just can’t trust the people that vote furiously. No matter how many times you tell them this is a “singing competition,” it really isn’t. If it were, Joshua and Jessica would never get NEAR the bottom. It’s prom all over again, decided largely by tween white girls.
And to those mentioning Ruben and Fantasia, remember that was in season 2 and 3, before the voting got completely taken over by the aforementioned tween demo. Just look at the last 3 winners.
SplendorLex – Last *four* winners. Don’t leave David Cook out of the equation… [Or, more likely, you’re pretending Lee didn’t exist.]
David, Lee, Kris and Scotty…
And giving the judges final say didn’t help prevent “X Factor” from frequently being a farce…
-Daniel
You shouldn’t use the word “judge” here, Dan.
Because we all know that, in the future (aka Season 2 of The X Factor), everybody will pretend Nicole Strangelastname never existed.
This week reminded me that the same fans who voted for Scotty and Lauren are still out there, voting like crazy. And Skylar definitely deserves it.
Nygel is unbelievable: the first time we saw Jessica as a true contender was during Vegas round, when she sang with DeAndre and Candice Glover (and let’s not blame only America for racism because Hollie, Hallie, Halley and even Bailey BROWN… naturally or not, they’re all blond).
However, when was the first time Colton was seen? LAST YEAR. Phillip Phillips? EPISODE ONE!!! And now he says the bottom 3 was *shocking*? People won’t listen to the judges (especially when those clowns give 5 standing O’s per episode!), they’ll keep voting for their early favorites!
Let’s face it: it’s pretty clear right now that we’ll have another Kris Allen v. Adam Lambert type of finale. And both Phillip and Colton know it. As does Jimmy. Everybody knows it.
Saulo, quite playing the race card! It’s not about race, it’s about who’s popular with tween girls. It’s about which guy is the cutest. Let’s face it, this is a popularity contest more than anything. Tween girls decide who’s gonna be famous. Does the name Justin Bieber ring a bell?
America has lost its collective mind. Jessica may not turn out to be a big-time pop star, but she is way better than the awful Phil Phillips and sub-par Elise. At the very least, Jessica could be a professional studio singer and sing backup vocals and/or hooks on rap and R&B songs.
Elise has a decent voice, but isn’t a pop star and is better suited in rock music. Phil Phillips can be found at any bar’s open mic night. He is a Dave Matthews impersonator with zero originality and a poor vocal range. Since teenage girls don’t go to bars, they think he’s original.
Hollie is alright, but won’t last much longer. Her performances lack showmanship. Joshua is a stunning soul talent and should be hoping to get eliminated so a Bible belt record company can pick him up.
The bottom 3 will be Skylar (my pick to win from the beginning), Colton (teenage girls just go crazy over his looks, soft voice, and emo swagger), and Jessica (she’ll no doubt rebound and blow everyone’s mind next week).
*In the final paragraph, I meant to say “Final 3”
I think Jessica needs to really leave AI and start her own record. She’s got a good voice and I don’t think she needs AI at this point.
America votes, and everyone bitches. Regardless of the reasons it is sad for the Hollies in the top tier. Should she say sorry I will leave! Also the if the AI isn’t always the most successful for sure.
Pj your not paying attention,are you!
America votes everyone bitches including judges. Regardless of the best it is sad for the Hollies to have to stand there. Should her tier just offer to leave?? And the AI does not usually sell the most records. Think Daughtry, Hudson, etc.
Hey Dan, sorry for my comments last week. I think your on point, about 97% this week. Keep up the good work!
97 percent? I’ll take it!
-Daniel
I’ll be here every week filtering out the imbeciles,and trying to free their narrow minds!
And hey, I can punctuate!
Spellings another thing?!?
Write a comment…Dan, do you agree with me that jessica knew what was up?
I will tell you why that happened. Its simple! She is too good to need the attention that the winner of AI gets… There is no doubt that she has a place in the history of music, so why not let her go? and vote for somebody that lacks the attention but deserves it!!!