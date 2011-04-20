Recap: ‘American Idol’ Top 7 – Songs of the 21st Century

Tuesday (April 20) night’s “American Idol” theme is Songs of the 21st Century, which ought to give our Top 7 the chance to be a little bit more contemporary than our recent string of old-skewing themes.
Singer: Scotty McCreery
Song: “Swingin'”
My Take: Is it stretching for The Hunchback of “American Idol” to be doing a gender-bending cover of a LeAnn Rimes song? And does it make it better that Scotty knows he holds the microphone funny and he just doesn’t care? Scotty’s added some eyebrow work to his stage flirtation affectations. There’s a lot of business around him. There are background singers and a whole band, but Scott is weirdly unaware of the business surrounding them. He’s interacting only with the camera, as he walks a couple laps and sits down to curl his lip at us. There are some nice moments in Scotty’s lower register, but it’s exactly what one would expect. This is yet another performance that’s going straight to Scotty’s base and abandoning any thought of making new fans. I don’t expect this will cause any fluctuation on the Scotty-meter and given how high his vote total is, that’s probably OK. For him.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “I love you, I love your voices,” Steven Tyler says, though he wishes he did a bit more boot-scooting. “I love your storytelling quality,” J-Lo says, but she doesn’t feel like Scotty has pulled out the big guns. “We were expecting more from Scotty on that one,” J-Lo says. And Randy Jackson agrees with J-Lo, calling it “safe” and “kinda boring.” Yikes.
Singer: James Durbin
Song: “Uprising”
My Take: I feel like they keep pairing James and Scotty as if to contrast the one singer who keeps experimenting wildly and the other who stays pretty much the same every week. At least we’re giving America a clear choice. James enters leading a partial marching bad. Again, more contrast with Scotty’s obliviousness of the musicians and accompaniment around him, as everything James does is entirely in service of a top-to-bottom musical performance. In that respect, this is definitely the most Lambert-esque performance the frequently Lambert-esque rocker has given. He puts just enough of his cat-in-a-sack wail into the vocals to differential from the Muse original, going higher and higher and higher as he gets deeper into the song. James ends like some sort of wild samurai Harold Hill.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “That is going to be theatrically the best performance of the night,” J-Lo speculates. She’s also impressed by exactly how high James got. “Dude, you were unbelievable up there,” Randy agrees. “Mad Max meets storm troopers on Melrose” is Tyler’s description of James’ fashion sense, also calling him “amazing.”
Singer: Haley Reinhart
Song: “Rolling in the Deep”
My Take: Haley keeps trying to fill big shoes. This week? Adele. Last week, Haley just shouted her way through the performance, relying almost entirely on sex appeal. This week, she’s back to her kitchen sink vocal repertoire. She’s growling, doing her partial-yodel and, a little bit less effectively, working in an upper register that isn’t her strength. Unlike James, going up high is not Haley’s friend, but when she stays lower, the affectations sound better integrated than they sometimes have. There’s no question that she’s putting more effort into punching up the lyrics and I’d tip my hat to her on that. She’s trying to connect emotionally, rather than merely going for sass and tease. She also looks quite fetching.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Randy wants to see what kind of albums the Top Seven are going to make and he thinks Haley made a perfect choice, calling it “a great performance.” Tyler thought it was a little slow at first, but it was beautiful by the middle. J-Lo thought Haley shined when she brought Haley to the song.
Singer: Jacob Lusk
Song: “Dance with my Father”
My Take: I saw at least a dozen people on Twitter and in the blogosphere speculate that Jacob would do a killer version of “F[word] You” for this theme. That would have been fun. This is not a “fun” performance. He’s going for emotional impact. It begins awkwardly. Jacob is maybe too emotional. He’s also having trouble with his in-ear, which has happened to him before. From there, he’s holding back, visibly. He doesn’t move off his stool, which has the effect of containing his voice as well. He has a big added run toward the end, but that’s the exception. I can’t tell if he’s decided that the only way to be true to Luther and to his own father is to keep his emotions in check and keep the vocals very close to the original? But seeing Jacob do a performance like this ends up being claustrophobic, because we know what he can do and we know what his instinct is to do and this is so much smaller than that. I’d be some people will see that as a positive.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “You remind me all the time of why I love music,” Tyler says. J-Lo talks about the difficulties of balancing emotional and technical aspects. She praises the emotional aspect, but says nothing about the technical. J-Lo calls “Critique really helps everyone,” Randy says. Since when? Or was that the subject line of an e-mail the judges got this week from Nigel Lythgoe? He wants Jacob to go through the roof, to stop holding back.
Singer: Casey Abrams
Song: “Harder to Breathe”
My Take: Casey’s taking a more humble approach to his disagreements with Jimmy Iovine this week and he earns a kiss on the cheek for his humbleness. Leaving the standing bass behind, Casey is Maroon 5-ing on a guitar. The guitar is only an occasional prop. Casey’s also prowling the stage. Maroon 5 songs have a very precise rhythm and Casey is trying hard to pay off the lyrics and their pacing, but he also adds his typical intensity — shouting/growling/wailing — that kinda makes sense within the context of the lyrics. He ends by singing the last line right in J-Lo’s face, closing by kissing her on the cheek. Well, if you’re gonna have that opportunity, you’ve pretty much gotta take it. It’s a miracle Ms. Lopez’s ginormous bodyguards don’t attack Casey. It’s a Passover Miracle! [And Casey Abrams doing an Adam Levine song on Passover is just a total gift for The Tribe.]
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: “See now? Casey’s not playing fair. Casey’s got soft lips,” J-Lo raves. “I loved it,” she adds, clarifying that the performance was great. Wanna know what Randy loves about Casey? “Always it’s about surprise, surprise, surprise.” Randy says that unlike Jacob, Casey takes chances. “You already are a cult here,” Tyler tells Casey. Tyler then goes off on a profanity-laden critique that gets lost in the bleeping. I think it had something to do with Casey changing… something? Randy joins in the fun. Ryan then shows up in an Amish beard.
Singer: Stefano Langone
Song: “Closer”
My Take: Apparently at Jimmy Iovine’s urging, Stefano has decided to make his flirting much more aggressive this week. He’s not being Mr. Sensitivity on this one. Stefano Langone is impregnating the “American Idol” audience whether they want little Stefano babies or not. I’m not saying there’s any lyrical greatness to this particular Ne-Yo song, but this is Stefano at his most mumbly. By the end, he turns the actual chorus over to the background singers and he just struts around making falsetto noises behind the judges. I’ll leave it for others to decide if they like this more confident Stefano, but there’s much more posturing and assertiveness here than at any point previously this season.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Randy doesn’t know what to say. He stutters for a while and eventually praises Stefano for taking his time. “Nobody can say you weren’t all up in it,” Tyler says. “Speaking for the girls in the audience, I thought it was very, very good,” J-Lo giggles.
Singer: Lauren Alaina
Song: “Born to Fly”
My Take: Lauren hasn’t done an up-tempo country song for a few weeks and this is a return to the sort of thing that she indicated she wanted to be associated with early on. She’s totally upstaged by the beefcake fiddle player throughout and she doesn’t seem to care. Lauren stomps around in her cowboy boots with some authority and hits all of the notes, but nobody’s yet arranged a song to let Lauren out-shine an original. With each week, my hopes that Lauren is going to open up and actually do a season-defining vocal get dimmer and dimmer. She and Scotty both seem content to reenforce their existing audiences and let other singers take risks. They’re both safe for a couple more weeks without breaking a sweat.
Steven, J-Lo and Randy Say: Tyler says… little of note. J-Lo praises the color in Lauren’s voice, but she wants Lauren to let it all out next week, or at least in the shower. Randy agrees that Lauren needs to believe in herself and be bigger. “Challenge yourself, Lauren,” Randy says.
TONIGHT’S BEST: Twas a decent week. I most enjoyed James Durbin and Casey Abrams’ performances, but they’ve been my favorites throughout. Among people I’m usually less enthusiastic about, I salute Stefano for actually giving people something to vote for, for reaching out beyond his core. I suspect Stefano will be rewarded for that.
TONIGHT’S WORST: Nobody was really bad this week. Haley hit some rough high notes, but was good otherwise. Lauren and Scotty took no risks, but didn’t botch what they did. Jacob wasn’t bad, but between the early tech problems and the later restraint, he may have done the least for his cause tonight.
IN DANGER: I think Haley and Jacob are locks for the Bottom Three, which makes the third slot a bit of a challenge. Stefano’s usually the default choice, but he may have done enough to get a one-week reprieve. But if that happens, somebody surprising has to go instead and Casey’s probably the most likely. And who goes home? I’m guessing Haley, though this was far from her worst week.
Has there ever been such a mediocre performance night? Not one single person had a great performance and maybe 3 of them had good performances. Also that Leann rimes song was done by John Anderson first so it wasn’t that big of a genderbend
TheHolyAvenger – I’m pretty sure I’ve never heard the song Scotty sang in *any* incarnation, so I definitely wouldn’t know its origins. Did he just do the John Anderson version entirely?
-Daniel
I think so Dan but I’m not entirely 100% sure about that. It’s an old song.
He did a smarmed up version, basically. Anderson was one of the most distinctive – and best – vocalists of the “new traditionalist” movement of the late 70s-early 80s. I discovered him on – no lie – some HeeHaw reruns a couple years ago, and he’s remarkable.
This was a #1 country hit, with some crossover onto the pop charts back in the early 80s. It’s a little bit of a rolicking, lightweight song, especially for Anderson, so it’s not like Scotty was trampling on a historically-great vocal. But he’s lucky he’s being compared to Rimes, and not John Anderson.
While we’re talking about Scotty, though: Has there ever been pandering as obvious as when Scotty (literally) draped himself in the American flag AND had his cross outside the shirt, when he was poking fun at James?
Yeah, Scotty pretty much did the John Anderson original
Here’s the Anderson version. It’s a recent recording, but you get the idea.
[www.youtube.com]
Seems to me you could pretty much say that about the entire season
You’re holding Stefano out of the Bottom 3. That performance was so over the top and cheesy; I think that guaranteed him a spot in the Bottom 3. Also, I was never a huge Haley fan, but I enjoyed her rendition of Rolling in the Deep. Obviously, it was no Adele, but I felt like the judges were holding back. I mean how can they be so enthusiastic with Stefano, and so nonchalant with Haley.
And what’s with the douchey suspenders hanging off his pants. And those “dance” moves? I’m so tired of seeing Stefano.
Jay – The Stefano performance felt *different* to me. And I think with “different,” you can either mobilize or alienate a fanbase. In this case, what you’re interpreting as “over the top and cheesy” is going to play more positive with the young female viewers Stefano needs to survive.
I could totally be wrong, of course…
-Daniel
Really? You think Haley’s in trouble? Over stefano and Scotty (who went first btw)? The judges were pretty harsh on Scotty. And Stefano doesn’t have a fanbase at this point, no matter how good he is. I think the bottom three is Scotty, Stefano and Jacob. I’ve heard more positive things about Haley’s performance around the web than those three…
LaLaLand – I’m not sure “the web” is an accurate representation of much of anything. I just know that Haley has been regularly in the Bottom Three, that “American Idol” voters haven’t been so fond of women this season and that Haley gave a performance that got only moderate praise wedged in the middle of the show. And going first won’t impact Scotty, both because of how strong his base is and because of the structure that meant he didn’t perform until 20 minutes into the show…
-Daniel
No comment on that awful opening number by the booted contestants? Or are you, like me, just trying to pretend it never happened?
Yes that was so bad.
Lindy Pop – Ignoring. I’d have commented on it if they did it in a results show, but it was such a silly piece of filler here…
-Daniel
Sorry about that. Meant to say that this is the hardest bottom 3 choice I can remember at this stage. Agree you have to look at previous weeks – going with Haley, Jacob and Stefano. I’ll predict Stefano does not get the votes he needs and finally goes home. Way too cheesy (though I agree some girls will love it).
Surprise possible bottom 3 – Lauren
Finally a good week. Jacob, Casey, James, and Lauren were all really good this week. Jacob just noses out Casey for overall best.
I didn’t love Stefano and I found his decision to not really sing the end of his song very off putting but it was a good non-vocal performance and when he did sing he was slightly about his normal level.
Haley was bad but what else is new.
Scotty was Scotty but he did finally get called out by the judges for it. That plus the first spot means he is as weak this week as he ever will be and he still isn’t in any danger
I pick for about the 4th week running Haley to go home.
Really, Dan, your two favorites were James Durbin and Casey James? With all do respect to Kara Dioguardi’s favorite contestant, I’d tend to guess you’re favoring Casey Abrams a bit more. Show some bearded Jew pride!
ARRABIN56 – Well, *sure*. Casey’s my top favorite still. Why should this night be different from all other nights?
-Daniel
I think Arrabin56 is referring to the mistake in your recap, Casey James was on last season, Casey Abrams is on this one.
Ohhhh! Fixed. That’s one of those mistakes I’m amazed I don’t make more often…
-Daniel
Scotty: super dull. James: wow. Haley: HOT, but what was with throwing her under the bus with the intro? Too many girls left on the show? Jacob: Eeew. Casey: I liked it… and he got to kiss Lopez. Stefano: I threw up in my mouth. Lauren: She was alright, plus the country mafia will keep her in the competition until the end.
Dan – there were some reports earlier this week (started by a tweet from American Idol) that Springsteen was mentoring the contestants this week. Did you ever hear anything else about that?
I thought haley was one of the bests of the night! I guess you arent in to that kinda stuff but she was extremely good! She pulled adele off really well and showed what is her strength. I give my props to haley.
Dan, I agree with everything you said except the first word. After a long internal debate about how long this episode sat on my DVR before I watched it, I’m pretty sure this all happened Wednesday :)
and Casey Abrams singing a Maroon 5 song was a gift to all mankind, not just the chosen people!
I don’t really understand the “gender bending” comment on Swingin’. It is a Number One hit by John Anderson in 1983. Later covered by Lee Ann Rimes.
DonR – It was announced as a LeeAnn Rimes song, since that’s the only reason it fit the theme. And if you’d read the comments, more than a few people already commented on its John Anderson origins.
-Daniel
What happened to the recap of the group song at the beginning of the show? It’s a crime that Mr. Fienberg had chose to ignore it.