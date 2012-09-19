Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Finale – The winner is…

It’s finale time for the 14th installment of “Big Brother.”
As we begin Wednesday’s (September 19) night’s finale, I think we can probably all agree that the potential Top 2 scenarios look like this: Ian beats Danielle. Dan beats Danielle. Ian and Dan would be a close vote.
Let’s see how things play out with the climactic Head of Household competition and where things go from there…
9:32 p.m. ET. Boy, that clip package was certainly edited to emphasize Dan’s gameplay and basically ignored anything Ian did to shape the season. Danielle was also downplayed, though probably for good reason.
9:34 p.m. Danielle’s sitting very far away from Dan and Ian in the living room. What’s up with that?
9:35 p.m. But anyway, back to the start of the HoH competition, which we started on Sunday’s episode. In case you’ve forgotten, it’s “Hook, Line and Sinker” and it requires the players to cling to a hook that’s swinging wildly, whacking the hamsters against walls and dunking them in pools. But first, we have to flashback to the deal that Dan cut with Ian to keep him around. And then to the deal that Dan made with Danielle, claiming that Ian will drop out in the HoH. Dan’s expecting that Danielle is also going to drop, giving him the first part of the HoH.
9:37 p.m. Ian is, indeed, committed to throwing the competition. As we know, Ian isn’t a terrific actor, so he’s working very hard to appear plausibly uncertain. But after 17 minutes, Ian drops, convincing Danielle that Dan may, in fact, be at least somewhat honest. He’s trying to convince her to drop out, but he’s also trying to make it seem like it’s her idea. Danielle’s been burnt too many times to immediately be warped to Dan’s will. “You drive me crazy,” Danielle says. “That’s how I play the game,” Dan explains. As the rain starts pouring, Danielle drops off. She claims, however, that she only did it to win Dan’s trust. It’s still absurd that at this stage in the game, Dan was able to convince two people to throw the first part of the most important HoH of the season just for him.
9:44 p.m. Dan thinks he wants to take Danielle to the Final 2. Of course. In case Ian wins Part 2, Dan has to set up an elaborate mindgame to make Ian believe that if Danielle goes to the Jury, she’ll taint the Jury and nobody will vote for him. This will somehow lead to Ian throwing the third part for Dan. I’m so confused, but Danielle thinks this’ll make Dan “the most deadliest player” in “Big Brother” history.
9:47 p.m. It’s a skyscraper themed second HoH task, asking players to clean windows and accumulate the order of evicted hamsters. Danielle appears to do it fairly quickly. Ian’s up next, comparing the physical component to a task from fifth grade gym class. He also appears to do it fairly quickly.
9:49 p.m. Danielle’s time was 7:31. OK. Ian’s time was… 6:04. Ian wins. “I’m fuming mad that I lost to Ian,” Danielle says. That means it’s Dan’s Mindgame Time. “We did it. You just won 50 grand,” Dan tells Ian, in front of Danielle. This prompts Danielle to feign outrage. “I will taint the Jury,” Danielle yells. She’s really not very good at improv. “That’s just not good sportsmanship at all,” says Ian. “That fight actually worked,” Dan gloats. But Ian tells Dan point-blank that he won’t throw it. “I’m risk averse,” he says.
9:53 p.m. Meanwhile… Shane arrives at the Jury House. “It’s like the worst blindside of the season,” Shane tells the evicted hamsters. Shane still doesn’t know if Danielle blindsided him or if Dan and Danielle were working together or if Dan played Danielle. Shane, one to kiss-and-tell, refers to having been physically “in cahoots” with Danielle. Ew. Joe respects Ian’s gameplay. Britney respects Ian and thinks he did it with a good heart. Frank is reticent to vote for Ian because Ian didn’t stick with him. “Where I come from, rats eat cheese,” says Jenn, who hates Ian because he’s a rat. I hate Jenn. So much. When it comes to Danielle, Joe thinks that she had an easy road and Britney agrees. “Is latching onto somebody like Dan really a bad thing if it got her all the way to the end?” Frank asks, while Jenn points out that she’s won competitions when she needed to. “I’m in awe of his game,” Britney says of Dan. “Dan is out there on the battlefield murdering everybody,” Jenn says. “He’s running the house,” Britney says, adding that the game doesn’t have rules. Joe and Frank, however, say that there’s a life manual. “Why are Dan’s lies worse than anybody else’s?” Britney asks. It’s a Bible thing for Frank. “If Dan and Judas were in the Final 2, Dan might have my vote,” Screaming Tomato Joe bellows. It’s too close to call! Allegedly!
10:01 p.m. It’s Dan versus Ian for the Final Head of Household. Julie Chen is going to read the beginning of statements from members of the Jury and then they have to guess the correct conclusion to the statements. Dan and Ian both knew that Ashley’s favorite moment in the House was her ice cream date with Frank. Ouch. Poor Ian. Dan and Ian both knew that Screaming Tomato Joe’s biggest regret was his 10 alliances. Ian correctly guesses that Britney’s most embarrassing moment was when one of her players bartered cigarettes for a vote. Ian also got that Frank hated being on the block every week. It’s 4-2, Ian! Jenn’s most uncomfortable moment in the House was the Frank/Willie fight. Ian got it right and Ian WINS! Wow. Clutch win for Ian. Unless the fix was in in the other direction?
10:11 p.m. Come on, Ian. I know that to be the best, you have to beat the best, but… Come on. Take Danielle.
10:11 p.m. As Julie observes, this is a half-million dollar decision. Ian calls Danielle the sweetest person he’s met, but he honors his commitment to Dan and possibly throws away $500,000. At least Danielle looks adorable in elimination, so there’s that. Back in the house, Dan says he tried his hardest, while Ian admits he guessed on several answers. Of course he was guessing. This is “Big Brother,” a game that basically gives $500,000 for winning a string of coin-flips. And why shouldn’t the Final HoH be as random, challenge-wise, as everything else in the game.
10:13 p.m. Why didn’t Danielle try to work out a deal with Ian? “I didn’t want to have too many deals out there and then have it come back to bite me,” Danielle says. Julie Chen seems to buy this. “He told me to my face he couldn’t win against me,” Danielle says of Ian’s decision. “I think it’s a cowardly way to go out.” Danielle’s mighty bitter about Ian voting her out. Yeah, Danielle. Be bitter at IAN. Come on, Danielle.
10:18 p.m. Enter The Jury… Ashley and Britney are dressed for prom. Frank is dressed for camping on the beach. Jenn is dressed for a rumble. Shane is dressed for a country concert. And Joe is dressed to yell a lot.
10:19 p.m. Britney hopes that Danielle was evicted, saying that Ian and Dan are the most deserving of the Final 3. Bitter Frank wants to see Dan. Nope… It’s Britney. Shane comes over and gives her a kiss and a hug. Awww… I wish I knew what Danielle was whispering to people.
10:21 p.m. As a group, the Jury has questions for Dan and Ian. Ashley asks Ian if he made his own decisions or if he just did what he wanted to do. Ian says he took his destiny into his own hands. “I would totally disagree with that, but you didn’t ask me the question,” Dan interjects. Frank asks Dan if he crossed the line when he swore on the Bible. “In this game I was forced to play a certain way,” Dan says, insisting that if he could take it back, he would. Oh, BS. Jenn tells Ian she doesn’t respect snitches. Jenn doesn’t understand what a “snitch” is. “When that reset hit, I just wanted to take fate into my own hands,” Ian says. I wish he’d had a better answer for that one. Joe asks about Dan’s comment about being up to his elbows in blood. Dan very correctly explains the machinations that led him to stab everybody in the back. “That was my only option,” he says. Britney asks Ian why he deserves to win. “I took my fate into my own hands,” Ian says. AGAIN. I guess we know what his ideology is. “I played a slightly cleaner game,” Ian says, basically losing himself the money. LAME, Ian. Shane asks Dan why he deserves to win, calling him “Satan.” Dan debunks the “Ian created the Quack Pack” mythology. “Bull,” Ian says multiple times. Danielle’s last question is for Ian. Did he know that Dan was going to take her to the Final Two? Nope. “He gave me his grandfather’s gold necklace as collateral,” Ian says. Danielle’s stunned. Ian’s stunned. What the heck game did Ian think he was playing? And who did he think he was playing it with?
10:29 p.m. Or he shouldn’t have a chance. I mean, to *me* the revelation that Ian was clueless about Dan’s alliance with Danielle destroys the “I controlled my own fate” narrative and leaves him with nothing. To Frank and Joe and Shane, though, the part about the necklace may make Dan look even more feckless. Who knows? My vote goes to Dan and it would have gone to Ian before that Q&A.
10:31 p.m. Last statements: “I’ve never not winged a speech, so I won’t do anything different tonight,” Ian says, before saying he’s disgusted with Dan. “I have a much better poker hand if we were playing Texas Hold ‘Em,” pointing out his four HoH wins and his two Veto wins. Finally, Ian is PLAYING! “I’ve played this game with three things: Probability, statistics and a little bit of heart,” Ian says, after reminding everybody that Dan stabbed everybody in the back. That’s Ian! Woot. Much better. Dan says that he played a ruthless game because he had to. “I played this game 24-7 because I knew my limitations,” Dan says. “If I embarrassed you in any way, I apologize,” Dan says, pointing to the bags under his eyes as evidence that he didn’t sleep. “I hope you guys aren’t mad at me and I hope you aren’t too disgusted with me,” Dan closes. Shane is voting for Ian. That’s all I know.
10:35 p.m. Ashley giggles, says something about her dream board and votes. Britney says they’re both deserving. I like Britney. “I voting for who I think made the best decisions in the game,” Frank says. Joe thanks them for “one hell of a summer together.” Jenn says it was a pleasure to play with them both. “The things I want to say, Dan,” Shane grumbles. Danielle wore her no-run mascara tonight. She says she’s voting to try to keep her word.
10:42 p.m. Oh right. All the people who went home pre-Jury. It’s Mike Boogie, Janelle and some other people. Janelle was most surprised by Danielle’s lies and also by Dan’s gameplay, calling it “an absolute travesty” if Dan doesn’t win, calling him “hand’s down one of the best players of all-time.” Frank, however, says Dan played “a scavenger game.” Mike Boogie respects Dan’s game and also the journey that Ian went on.
10:45 p.m. Shane asks Danielle if she knew he was going to be evicted. “I swear on everything I had no idea,” Danielle tells him and Dan agrees. Shane’s just boiling over with rage as he asks Dan to explain himself. Dan repeats he played the game he could. Wil does a good impression of Joe before telling people on the Jury to be mad at themselves for falling for the lies.
10:51 p.m. Julie Chen will pull keys. Danielle voted for Dan. Shane’s vote went for Ian. Jenn’s vote went for Ian. [Wow. I would not have predicted that.] Joe votes for Ian. Frank votes for Ian… Winner of “Big Brother 14.” I swear it had to be the closing statements. Ian runs out the door and into a sea of confetti and hugs.
10:54 p.m. To my mind, there wasn’t a wrong vote here. Did Dan have to do things that were more dramatic in order to get to the end? Sure. But think back to how weird and socially awkward Ian was on that first night in the house, going around looking under furniture and flexing in the mirror. Would you have guessed that that person would: A) Spearhead the game’s domination social alliance. B) Spearhead the elimination of one of his “Big Brother” Idols and C) Ultimately become relatively dominant with a string of challenge wins when he needed them most? No. you would not. Dan played a splashier and more difficult game, but don’t take anything away from Ian, who absolutely deserved this.
10:57 p.m. Britney and Ashley also voted for Ian, who won 6-1. “This is easily the best moment of my entire life,” Ian says.
10:57 p.m. Frank was America’s Player, earning $25,000 for having floppy hair and dreadful social and strategic game.
What’d you think of the “Big Brother” finale? Are you OK with the results?
Was glad to see Frank win something. I agree he didn’t have a good strategic game but I think he had a pretty good social game. He had a temper but I think he was pretty well liked by everyone and that’s what made him such a big target.
I’m a little surprised that Dan didn’t do so well in the final questions. His speech was okay but he could have sold it better. He came off looking pretty bad and the jury made him pay. Ian dug into him pretty good too which could have backfired because he came off sounding like a petty twerp.
So between two backstabbers the backstabber won. Ian put a lot of faith in the jury and in Dan. He would have been more deserving if he had got Dan out when he had the chance. Dan really played the better game but the jury chose to make him pay for all his lies.
I’m okay with Ian winning. He did pretty well. But ultimately I think Dan should have won. Chalk it up to experience.
I don’t think Dan should of won. People are right this is a game about making moves, and you do have to get your hands dirty, but are we forgetting the social part? Isn’t part of being social being a likeable person, someone who doesn’t totally get under people’s skin and make them mad. Ian still made big moves, while still being friendly towards people and that is what put them in his good graces over Dan who was acting like scum with his moves. It is easy to make people mad, it is hard to get people to like you. Not to mention Ian won the last 4 HOH competitions he was up for, he wasn’t taking any chances. He did keep making the point he put his fate in his own hands and he did that for the most part, making sure that in the last few weeks anytime he could keep himself safe he did.
Also, Ian did say that he had a better chance at beating Dan than Danielle, and a 6-1 vote I guess shows that. Ian was write, the audience is wrong. He did spend more time with the houseguests than he did, so he probably does know them better than us, even if we saw more.
Sure Ian did get lucky big at the end in the final four, but it is equal Dan screwing up, he said that Shane was more likeable than him and that is why he took him out, well Shane didn’t play that great of a game while Ian did, and Ian was more likeable. Ian was his biggest competition and Dan whiffed on getting him out twice at the end. In the final four, and in the final HOH competition. If he was good enough to win the third part then he would of been able to get Ian out and get an easy vote against Danielle, but he didn’t. And he really can’t use the excuse that he did throw it, because that is also highly dumb, because he gave up a chance of controlling the game.
Ian won because he deserved to beat Dan. He wasn’t some floater riding another persons coattails. He just realized making big moves while not making people mad, and having a strong showing in the competition was the way to go. It is awesome that the person who obviously has social problems overcame that and played the best social game in the end.
I was obviously way off when I predicted Dan would beat anyone. I still think Dan could have beat Ian had his speech and answers last night been MUCH better than it was.
At least I was right about how the jury completely discounted anything Danielle did.
Overall very glad that Ian won.
I think Dan/Ian both played games that COULD have won a final jury vote.
But as was clear with the questions and the votes, Dan had ZERO chance of winning with the game he played with THIS jury.
And part of winning is understanding what type of actual jury you are dealing with, and it’s clear that Ian had much better read of the jury.
I love Dan, and I enjoyed watching his game immensely, but I’ve always felt that if you want to play that game and win, you need to be taking the Clays and Phillips of the world (and Dan should and would have won against Danielle), but if you let someone like Ian make it to the end, than he gets to win, and that’s the cost of doing business for playing the Machiavellian ruthless game. The jury, no matter who it is, is always going to vote for the person they most want to give the money to, and that person tonight was, and correctly should have been, Ian. To future Machiavellian lunatics, don’t let one of the two biggest jury threats make it to the end and you get to win.
Mike – I agree with that and would add that people raving that Dan played a better game than Ian are the same people still pissed off Russell didn’t win on Survivor. Playing a hard strategic game is great, but if you don’t take the Jury into account, you don’t win. And Ian played much better than the people who beat Russell in either of the years he was simultaneously the dominant “Survivor” player and yet still managed to alienate EVERYBODY on the Jury. I think Dan played a tremendous $50,000 game.
-Daniel
In the case of Russell I’m glad he lost to Natalie because although he played a good strategic game he had zero social skills which Natalie had tons of. I’m sick of the Hantz clan and was glad Willie didn’t get invited out to the finale.
But I think Dan played a really good social game too. He was the complete package – unlike Russell Hantz.
Dan dropped the ball when he was questioned by the jury. I thought he would have had good answers prepared to help sway the jury. He didn’t do himself any favours. Maybe he thought he was going to be with Danielle in the end.
Mulderism – Dan played a brilliant strategic game, but but his social game only worked to-a-point, obviously. Could he have gotten rid of Shane, for example, in a way that didn’t leave Shane THAT angry at him? I wonder. Maybe he couldn’t have, but if that’s the case, then again… He played the best he could and there just wasn’t anything he could do…
-Daniel
Well I think to some extent BB Dan overstated his need to play the game he played. If he doesn’t let Boogie talk him into making the terrible play of taking out someone who had his back 100% in Janelle after the reset, he probably wouldn’t have been in the position to need to do all the off the wall stuff he did and could have won by playing the actual great social game he played the first time around.
As for the topic of a social game, I feel like we’re mixing manipulation with social game here. If what Dan did qualifies as a great social game, then by the same token, Russell’s social game is great, since he too managed to continually convince people to foolishly trust him. A social game isn’t about convincing people to do what you want them to do, it’s doing so in a way that they aren’t angry at you for it afterwards. A truly great social game is what Kim has, what Cirie has always had, what Dr Will had. They continually managed to stab people in the back over and over again, but the people never actually got all that mad at them about it, and that’s the key.
I think Ian was afraid that Danielle would have Shane and Dan if he took her and would only need two more people AND didn’t think anyone would give Dan $500K again.
Danielle was very disappointing though. I hoped that her un-smart vote wouldn’t be the swing vote. They can say it’s just a game, but at the end, she voted for someone that already won $500K and swore he wanted her to go to the end and cost her $50K. That’s a tough “game”.
Everyone wants the power player to make big moves when they aren’t at risk, but big moves rarely pay off. They tend to make you next week’s target.
My take on Frank is that he was incredible at one part of the game. He was doomed from the start in being a target the entire time. Rachel was a target last year most of the time, but she had Brendan to work with her. When Boogie went for Boogie and didn’t bring anything to their team, Frank was done. It may have seemed dumb to trust Dan, but he had nobody in there and knew he had to try something or he was toast. If Dan turned on him it would be just as if he stayed alone, he was out. I’m sure Ian had the most votes and Britney won already, so Frank was rewarded for his effort to make it so far with so much opposition. Britney is really funny and great in the diary room, but she still couldn’t own up to being ready to betray Frank at the first chance she got in their fake alliance even in the jury house. Also, she seems fairly mean-spirited, as evidenced by her joy at Danielle’s eviction. Frank was self-righteous and couldn’t let things go while Britney was the Queen of Schadenfreude!
To be fair to Brit, I read that much more at her being joyful that it meant Ian was going to make the final 2 and presumably win the game.
Mike, that’s true. She really did like Ian. I don’t think it was the only time I noticed her taking joy at others misfortune though, but maybe they were all times when it was good for her or her favorite people. She showed genuine concern for Ian, especially when Frank was attacking him after Boogie went out, though I think in the moment, she was ignoring that she helped put Ian in a situation that would draw the wrath and it’s easier to be mad at Frank. I’ll stick with mean-spirited and unable to admit her own lies BUT she was great at reading everyone else’s game and judging them fairly objectively.
Above all, she was by far the biggest reason to watch the shows on CBS that were fluff-filled and misdirectional (I read daily briefs from the feeds for the “real” story). She’s got to be one of the best diary room people ever.
Danielle’s final vote shows how stupid, naive and gullible she really is. She’s learned nothing even when the evidence was in front of her face.
Well that was a darn good season of Big Brother; certainly the best in at least a few years for me. And, let’s be honest, it was almost entirely thanks to Dan’s manipulation in the back half. The guy was incredible, even if this probably was a gullible group to begin with.
It’s interesting you read the mention of the grandfather’s gold necklace as a moment that tipped the scales to Dan. I thought this appeared to be a jury that was pretty self-righteous on the whole. They clearly took things personally so that one came off to me as the nail in the coffin for Dan. Kind of astounding, though, that after all these years so many players STILL have such an issue with lying and backstabbing.
Ultimately, both really were deserving of a win but I’m a believer in spreading the wealth so this outcome made me extremely happy. Kind of bummed that Britney didn’t win the fan vote but I suppose Frank’s remarkable run of competition wins deserved something.
Nick – But it’s NOT lying and backstabbing that the vote showed they opposed. Yes, it was sanctimonious of Frank, whose obliviousness made him an embarrassing America’s Player. But the game *has* to be about doing exactly enough to win without alienating people. So Jenn hates snitches. But she voted for Ian anyway. It comes down to degrees of gameplay. Dan had no choice but to overplay, but that doesn’t mean that Ian wasn’t rewarded for his strategic play every bit as much as Dan was penalized for lying and scheming.
And Britney would have gotten MY fan vote. But I don’t vote…
-Daniel
Strategically Dan’s game was just so far superior to Ian’s game, that it wasn’t close. Dan basically evicted every person in the jury, while Ian hadn’t made a significant move since Boogie being eliminated… Not to mention the immense disadvantage that Dan was at, because as a former winner, everyone knew what he was capable of.
Although Dan played a ruthless game, his game was still “cleaner” than Dr. Will’s Season 2 win, and Evel Dick’s Season 8 win. The difference is, that those juries got it. Those juries understood what the game was about, and didn’t take the lying or mind games personally and rewarded the incredible strategy. This finale reminded me of Season 3, when Danielle played an incredible strategic game all the way through, but the jury all held a grudge and voted for someone that was likable but did not deserve to win… Yes Ian played more of a game than Lisa ever did, but the disparity between his game and Dan’s game was as wide as a grand canyon.
If they were NBA players, Ian was a likable 20 ppg 10 rebound guy that was respected and well liked in the locker room. Respectable. Dan was MJ dropping 75 in the Garden averaging 36 per game and winning defensive player of the year.
This was a great season, but unfortunately the guy that just surpassed Dr. Will as the best player to ever play this game, was robbed after putting on a clinic of manipulation, power plays, and strategy.
Well, let me say first of all, it’s definitely true what you say about Dan being at a huge disadvantage for being a returning player. I mean, returning players always do so poorly on these shows, like Rachel (!), Jordan, Stephenie (!!), Coach (!!!), Boston Ro-… oh, wait.
And the difference is that those juries got to choose between Dr. Will and Evel Dick or Nicole and Danielle Donato. Monica, Hardy, Stein, and Jessica, if they had got to the end in those seasons, would have crushed those juries, but wisely, those 2 didn’t let them. If you let Ian, one of the biggest and most obvious jury threats in a long while, make the final 2, you messed up somewhere, and didn’t play nearly the strategic game you thought you were playing. Manipulation, power plays and strategy are meaningless if your social game isn’t good enough to keep people from being angry about it, or if you don’t take someone less likable than you to the end, like the true great ruthless players did.
And it’s not like season 3 at all. Danielle lost because the jury idiotically was allowed to see her diary rooms with her awesome/arrogant (delete based on how much you love Danielle Reyes) countdowns, her personal attacks on people like Roddy, and all of the other stuff she said that CBS wisely realized shouldn’t come into the game and immediately changed after the season.
Yeah, I wouldn’t exactly equate the targets that Jordan and Rachel entered the game with, in their second seasons, as the same target Dan had for this season. Rachel came in as one of the worst social players in history and had to have her fiance sacrifice his game for her twice for her to win. Jordan did not make a decision for herself in both of her seasons on Big Brother, including her winning season. Upon coming into the game last year, Dick did not even remember that Jordan was a past winner… I think that’s a little different that someone coming into the game, universally regarded as either the 2nd or 3rd best player in history (after Will, it was either Dan or Evel Dick).
Honeybadger has a great post below, that makes most of my points for me, so I am not going to rehash all of those. I will say, though, that I think Dan did falter in his final speech by apologizing for his actions and trying to placate the jury, rather than explaining why his gameplay was so awesome, but that should not have even mattered because his body of work was so superior to Ian’s.
Also, “social game”, in my opinion, does not mean having people like you and voting for you in the jury. I believe social game to mean: (1) how you can control the moves of the house, without necessarily winning competitions; and (2) how well you get along with people in the house while you are there. I believe social game to stop as soon as people are eliminated. Once people are eliminated they should look at who played the better game.
I’m not talking about the target based on what they did the previous time, I’m talking about the fact that poor players like Rachel, Coach, and Stephenie managed to make the end as returning players suggests that being a returning player (against new players, i.e. not Hatch, Cesternino, Tina, Dr. Will on full all-star seasons with all returners) is obviously a huge advantage even if you factor in Dan’s disadvantage at being known as a great player.
In my opinion, looking at social game like that is a big oversimplification, and doing so betrays the substantially greater social skills shown by people like Kim, Cirie, and Dr. Will, that managed to actively screw people over repeatedly while still maintaining their support after they were eliminated.
Doing what Dan and Russell did on their respective seasons is much easier than doing what they did while maintaining huge jury support, and should be rewarded as such. I look at the jury system as a continuum, in that the more you backstab and betray in a way that angers people, the less likable opponent you must bring. For example, Brian Heidik played an amazing game because he was incredibly ruthless in a way similar to Dan and Russell, but also brought the most unlikable person ever with him so he could win anyway despite that. And for the counter-example, you have Kim, who also was incredibly ruthless, but in a way that didn’t alienate the jury, brought likable people, because she could have beat basically anyone in a final 2 due to her charisma, charm, and likability that allowed her to betray people without them actually feeling betrayed (which as Dan and Russell have shown, is a lot harder to do). It’s not like the jury in One World or BB2 or whatever you want to point to was fundamentally a less bitter jury than BB14 or Samoa, it was just that they either had better options, or the strategist didn’t take an opponent that he could beat on the jury continuum.
You make a lot of references to Survivor people, and I haven’t really watched Survivor since season 2, so all of those references are lost on me. But I disagree with your Dr. Will point. Dr. Will (as well as Evel Dick) did nothing to curry favor with the jury. In fact he (and Evel Dick) were incredibly rude and nasty toward almost everyone in the jury. Dan on the other hand, was actually very nice to everyone in the house. He was just mean through his gameplay.
The difference between the games of Dr. Will, Evel Dick and Dan, however, is that Dr. Will and Evel Dick did not apologize for the way they played their games, they relished it. Dr. Will told everyone that if they didn’t like his gameplay, then they probably had a problem with reality television and reality in general… Dick may have literally cursed out every person in the jury, and he still won.
Dan played a more strategic game than anyone in history and was actually nicer to the people in the house than both Will and Dick were. Yet he lost because he waffled slightly in his final speech instead of owning his gameplay and, in my opinion, he did not get an objective jury like the other two.
I didn’t defend Dick, you brought him up as a good player, I honestly thought if America didn’t force Eric Stein to vote, and actively campaign, for Dick, Dani probably would (and arguably should, considering Dick himself admitted after he screwed up with the Nick vote, he was going to leave the strategy to Daniele) have won that season.
As for Dr. Will, I think you’re associating his words with how they were perceived by people. When Will was obnoxious, as he always was, most notably in his all time great veto speech in All-Stars about how he hated everyone, Janelle, Boogie, James, Kaysar, Diane, even f-ing Marcellas, were in hysterics because they know fundamentally that that’s just what Dr. Will does. When Will was a jerk to people, it was always with his tongue firmly implanted in his cheek and the other players knew that. When Will would lie or backstab, because of the persona he built up (one of the reasons he’s, in my view, the best reality contestant of all time on any show) people would laugh it off as Will being Will, the charming rogue. It’s a totally different way to play the game than what Dan did this season. Dan played the good guy, I’d never tell a lie card, but lied to their face, which tends to really annoy people. Dr. Will, to quote the man himself, “was honest, because I told them I was going to lie.” You at home watching might have saw Will as the bad guy, but virtually no one actually in the house did (particularly on All-Stars, but even on BB2 before they were fully aware of Will’s personality).
Also, Will didn’t go to the end with the most likable person in the house like Dan did. If Will went with Hardy or Monica, it might not have been nearly as easy.
I’m probably the most disappointed in America giving Frank 25K.
I think Dan played a better game by far, but I was pretty sure he would lose to Ian anyway. He needed to win that last HoH and take Dani to win the game.
But hey, two seasons, never evicted, 50K richer, good for Dan, and good for Ian (not that it matters I guess, but I would’ve appreciated his win a whole lot more had he evicted Dan at f3. But he didn’t and so, yeah).
I voted for Frank. Not sure why people dislike him so much.
America’s Vote is given to the CBS Producers favorites, since every year they always seem to craft a narrative around one or two people in the house that they are “great” players. I believe this all started with Rupert on Survivor.
The only other person who was getting more smoke blown up their butt was obviously Dan.
So in my mind the money was either going to Dan or Frank, so I’d rather Frank won it.
Like Dan, I would have voted for Britney, since she was the ONLY funny person in the house.
Mulder…We’ve talked about this: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”. Frank and Dan didn’t that’s why they lost.
So what do we make of Ian saying that he thought he would lose to Danielle? Is that possible? I think it might be. Dan would have voted for Danielle. Shane would have. Frank would have. Joe probably would have. Maybe Ian genuinely thought he had a better chance against Dan, and maybe he’s right.
I knew that Dan would end up having a jury problem, I have been alluding to it for weeks. I just figured that Dan would break out what was left of his magical persuasive mist and at least be able to swing a couple of the votes (Jenn, Britney, one of Frank/Shane) to get the win, which he really deserved. However, Dan got badly out played by Ian in the Q & A and speeches.
The final of Big Brother is like a mini, 15 minute political campaign. You need to establish a positive narrative for yourself, and attack the other player swiftly. Ian spent the Q & A repeating the words “I took my game/destiny into my own hands”, which quite frankly isn’t true (Dan was pulling his strings the entire season) however by answering just about every question with that mantra, he let the jury members convince themselves it was true. Then when it came down to speeches, Ian started with a brilliant ploy of saying he was “disgusted” with Dan for his final 2 deal with Danielle, which cemented getting votes from the scorned emotional jury members Frank and Shane.
Dan on the other hand, spent his entire Q & A on the defensive, saying he “did what he had to.” He should have used those questions as an opportunity to explain the narrative of him pulling Ian’s and Danielle’s strings all summer, which actually was true. He spent his entire speech apologizing for his dirty play, when he should have been framing it correctly as being brilliant and a much higher difficulty level. He took too much time give each jury member a generic compliment, instead of highlighting his own achievements in the house and why he was deserving of winning.
When the game reset, the coaches all had huge targets on their backs, and when it became clear that they wouldn’t be able to work together (Jeanelle/Mike), he methodically waited in the weeds while Mike and Jeanelle got picked off, and engineered one of the greatest escapes of all time in backdooring Britney. He had a huge target on his back as a former winner, and at one point or another had most of the house playing his game (Ian, Danielle, Shane were all letting Dan call the shots at certain points, he somehow earned Frank’s trust at one point, Jenn’s too). To make it to the end considering the situation he was in from the beginning, is nothing short of remarkable.
Ian’s game? He was a mole, and did a good job of concealing that fact for as long as he did. He was protected from both sides for a while by both Mike and Dan which was a smart play, however I still don’t think his strategic game was all that strong. Not to say it was weak, but in comparison to Dan’s its just no comparison. Ultimately given the conditions of the season, Ian played the right type of game and certainly earned his win. At first I thought he had lost the game for himself by taking Dan to the final, however he probably thought that he could win based on a) Dan’s dirty play b) his likeability and c) Dan being a past winner – therefor doesn’t need/deserve the 500k.
I was most surprised by the fact that the vote was 6-1 for Ian. I thought it would be closer, was very surprised he got Britney and Jenn’s vote. Anyone else puzzled by how the voting went?
Agree, with you that Dan did a terrible job with his speech last night. “I did what I had to do because you were all so much better than me,” from Dan was just a lame rationale for his moves. And was obvious even before his final speech, that the jury members in their questions weren’t buying that line of BS to give him 500K
Ian did a good job in his speech, creating that narrative at least a little bit, by touching on how he almost got voted out.
As for the final vote, I thought it would have been closer. I didn’t think the jury was going to be as bitter as it was towards Dan, but I still felt that Ian was a deserving winner on his own merits.
I always figured Britney was going to vote for Ian if given the chance. I was surprised by Jenn’s vote, but maybe Dan doing Danielle (who Jenn was friend) wrong, swayed Jenn’s vote to Ian.
Why don’t they do at least a 30 min after show for this?
I’d love to know why each jury member voted for a person. If Ian really thought he couldn’t beat Danielle. Why Ian choose Dan? Etc.
It’s better than the 30-45 mins of fluff BS that got padded in last night’s show.
Dan played a great game but forgot that the Jury is part of the game too. He had control of the house and manipulated everyone, and against anyone else but Ian he would have won. But you can’t backstab everyone in the Jury and expect them to vote for you. He was focused on the final 2 and yes if it was about getting to the final 2 and anyone else but the jury deciding who won, he would have gotten it. But playing the game means playing with the jury and that is why he lost. Burned way to many bridges. Such is Big Brother.
If you want to win money, you can play however you’d like. If you want to win the most money, you have to pull the reins in a little.
I’d dare say that the move that he’ll find cost him was when he mentioned backdooring Shane but let Danielle talk him out of it and instead too Joe down. He could’ve avoided the blood at the end by no shocking Danielle as much and given Shane some time to be swayed by the rest of the jury about it being a good game move at the time instead of the much dirtier move later in the game.
Based on last night’s vote, does anyone think that Danielle could have beaten Dan in a final 2 vote?
I wasn’t expecting the jury to be THAT angry at Dan.
But they also pretty clearly thought Danielle was just riding Dan’s coat tails to the end.
Would have been an interesting vote for sure.
My prediction was that Danielle would beat both of them in a final 2 vote.
Mulderism,
Do you still stand by that prediction, even after last night everyone basically summed up Danielle’s entire game as “riding Dan’s coat tails to the final”???
Against Dan, yes. Ian, probably not.
