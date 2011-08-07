Recap ‘Big Brother’: Kalia puts two more players on the block

So, Jeff and Jordan are in danger, Kalia’s HOH and Rachel is in mourning. It’s upside down world! But I have to admit this — as annoying as Rachel is, as gross as Brenchel (Brachel, Beezlebub, whatever) can be, I still wanted Brendon to stay in the house last week. Maybe familiarity has just worn be down, maybe I just like car wreck TV, but as childish and bratty as Rachel could be and as utterly co-dependant as Brendon could be, I’m rooting for the veterans (okay, not so sure about Rachel, but she serves a purpose). This season more than any other, I see Rachel’s point about floaters, and the newbies are definitely floating down a lazy river toward the half million dollar prize.
Kalia, who seemingly just woke up and won HOH, screams, cries and generally acts as if HOH is a wedding proposal from a wealthy prince or the Nobel Peace Prize. To put it lightly, she is a little hysterical about actually winning something. It’s so exciting to be HOH!
Porsche, who seems to be only slightly smarter than a bag of hair, finds herself under scrutiny by Jeff and Jordan after she “accidentally” puts Jeff up against Shelly during the HOH challenge. Jeff and Jordan are sure she’s now aligning with the newbies, but I’m not convinced. Porsche really might be that stupid.
Kalia is still SO EXCITED about being HOH she must stomp around the supply room talking to herself and gesturing toward the cameras. Her family must be so proud.
Kalia’s whole hella lot of crazy isn’t over yet! She sobs like a crazy person over her HOH room. Jeff compares it to crying at a funeral. I was thinking more along the lines of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” but okay.
Kalie and Daniele plot. Daniele is just so tickled to 1) have an ally and 2) have an ally whom she can manipulate so easily. I keep expecting Daniele to start rubbing her hands together, twirling an imaginary mustache while cackling MWAHAHAHAHAHA! Rachel tries to strike a deal with Kalia, who seems to accept the idea graciously until Rachel leaves the room, at which point Kalia cracks wise about humble pie. Oh, Kalia, I wouldn’t be so cocky just yet.
Shelly bonds with Kalia over both of them being strong black women. Or something. Shelly’s main contribution to the game at this point is bonding. And flip flopping. Who knows, it might take her far.
The Have/Have Not competition revolves around drinking crap concocted by the opposite team. The Blue team is made up of Jordan, Jeff, Rachel and Shelly. Everyone makes disgusting drinks with three ingredients, like spray cheese, sauerkraut and jalapenos. Jeff wins against Lawon in a chug off when they both correctly guess the same number of ingredients. Then, Shelly goes up against Porshe. Porsche doesn’t know what onions taste like. Yes, she said that. Porsche DOESN’T KNOW WHAT ONIONS TASTE LIKE. Is that even possible?
Anyway, Shelly messes up and loses to Porsche, even after Jeff SUGGESTS one of the correct ingredients without even having tasted it. Jeff and Jordan want to kill Shelly and I don’t blame them. Jordan and Daniele have a chug off…. and Daniele wins. Man, when Daniele gets back in the game, she gets back in the game.
Jordan cries because she feels terrible that she let down her team. Jeff is sad that Jordan is sad. I’m sad that Jeff and Jordan are sad. And Jordan is not cheered knowing that she can eat coconuts and catfish along with her slop, because Jordan hates fish. She isn’t sure if you eat coconuts or drink coconuts. Okay, Porsche and Jordan may have more in common than I thought.
Kalia and Shelly talk game. Shelly suggests Kalia and Daniele go to the end together. Kalia seems to think this is a swell idea. Of course, we know that Shelly really wants to go to the end with Jeff and Jordan, but I think Shelly will just be happy to go with anyone who offers to take her to the dance, not unlike a sad, chubby kid with a bad perm in seventh grade. I bet Shelly would say the same thing to Rachel. Even if it made her feel a little sick.
Jeff and Jordan take their turn talking to Kalia. Kalia explains she has NO intention of sending them home and LOVES them so much, but she’s putting Jeff on the block. Jordan is pissed, because Jordan isn’t stupid. She knows that if Jeff wins the veto, she’ll be the next on the block, and pawns don’t always survive. Jordan points out that Kalia should put up dead weight, as they could come back into the game thanks to the new twist and Kalia would be better off ticking off a weak player instead of a strong one. Good point, really. Jeff yells at Kalia and tells her he’s gunning for her. I’m glad Jeff and Jordan aren’t taking this lying down, though it may come back to haunt them. But come on, Kalia, you didn’t really think they’d just be fine with your little plan, did you?
Kalia is shaken by Jeff’s anger. She could be digging her own grave. Yes, yes you could, Kalia. Listen to Jeff!
Nomination ceremony!
First person safe is… Adam
Second person safe is… Porsche
Third person safe is… Daniele.
Fourth person safe is… Jordan.
Fifth person safe is… Lawon.
Sixth person safe is Shelly.
The last week has been hell for Kalia, she says. But she’s her own person! She makes her own decisions! It’s very important that everyone knows she’s not a puppet. Yeah, not buying it, as I can see Daniele’s lips moving when Kalia talks. But Kalia’s going to jump, grow wings and fly on the way down. Or just be an idiot. I wish Kalia would stop thinking she’s making a high school graduation commencement speech and just calm down.
So, Jeff will be fighting for his life, and I suspect Rachel’s getting the boot. But things can always change on “Big Brother.”
Do you think Rachel will go home? Do you think Evel Dick is right about Daniele’s game or is she positioned to win it? Who do you think will win HOH next week?
Jeff is too paranoid. I wish he would just relax and believe he’s not the target.
Kalia should have talked to Adam and told him she was putting him up as a pawn. Of the newbies he would probably be the safest one to put up and not have it bite her in the ass. Plus she wouldn’t have to worry about J & J who will now be gunning for her.
I would really like to see Cougar put up as she is playing both sides of the house. I’m still pissed off she cut a deal as soon as she got there.
BTW, is there a rule that you have to be so obnoxious when telling people to come see your HOH room? I would be low key doing that for fear of further pissing people off.
Well Jeff knows he’s not the #1 target, but he knows that he’s Daniele’s (and therefore Kalia’s) #2 target if Rachel goes down.
Because had Jeff/Jordan won the HOH, Daniele and her closest ally Kalia would have been up on the block.
Again it would have made more sense to put up a weak pawn against Rachel, and not get Jeff/Jordan gunning for you.
I think if she had put up Porsche, she wouldn’t have even been aware that she was on the block.
You are contractually obligated to act like a lunatic when you enter your HOH room for the first time.
Good point about J & J winning HOH. They definitely would have put them up.
Agreed about putting Jeff on the block. It’s a terrible game move. He knows that it’s possible that people will look at him and Rachel and get him out because they figure he is a bigger threat. He also knows that they were gunning for him for weeks already, so why should he believe that changed?
Kalia originally wanted to say Ho “H” room, but the producers wouldn’t let her. They were talking about that on BBAD. haha
Nobody wants to be the pawn. You can’t bringsomeone up to the HOH room and tell them that and expect them to be ok with it, though some are. I definitely wouldn’t be.
Kalia really should have listened to Jeff. He made good points. Kalia lets her pride in being “strong” get in the way of her judgement. There is a big difference between strong and stubborn and someone needs to tell her that. Danielle will probably throw her under the bus in the coming weeks. She knows the odds are against them both staying.
You can convince a floater who hasn’t won anything yet, but is likeable to the rest of the house, that they are safe as a pawn.
Because they know they are a weak player, or have been thus far, they can at least believe that they arne’t the target. Putting up a strong player as a “pawn” is pretty much BS, and everyone clearly sees through it.
The problem with Kalia’s nominations is that she didn’t appear to make ANY deals with anyone else in the house for the next few weeks. Granted these deals usually mean nothing, because everyone just says YES to whatever you propose, but its worth trying something.
Now that I think about it, Kalia signed her own eviction notice by putting up Jeff. Danielle’s hands are clean (as she said) and Kalia will get targeted with lasers. Unless Danielle wins HOH this week she’s as good as gone. And even then she may still get thrown under the bus as you said.
Kalia could have sold not putting Jeff/Jordan up on the block as “Dani would obviously like me put Jeff up, but I’m not going to do that because I’d like to work with you…so I’m going to put up Adam/Shelly/Porsche.”
Kalia was in a quasi-alliance with the vets earlier in the season, until Brendan went nuts on her in the backyard. Not sure why she doesn’t say she wants to try to work with Jeff/Jordan now.
Even if Kalia would put Jeff up, had Rachel won POV.
It really amazes me that people make dumb moves like this without thinking things through first, when that is ALL you can do 24/7 is think about the game.
I think that people get worn out being in the house 24/7 and it messes up their gameplay. It gets to some, but not to everyone.
Even the weak players don’t like being the pawn, but they’ll agree to it.
The amazing thing is that Danielle makes Rachel almost likeable in comparison. Rachel is annoying, but she isn’t evil. Danielle is evil, and I don’t havea problem with evil, I have a problem with someone not being good at it.
Rachel and Jeff should just act like her dad and follow around and annoy Danielle and Kalia the whole week.
TAT, I can see people making a dumb strategic decision based on getting SUPER paranoid, and maybe falling for a clever lie that someone is “after them,” but I can’t see them getting worn out from it.
I don’t think Daniele is evil. I just think she has a bigger ego, in that she thinks she can win the game alone, or always trying to go against the rest of the house.
What I don’t get about Danielle is why she doesn’t use her charisma to bring in more than one person into her inner circle? Because she can clearly get people on her side when her backs against the wall, first it was Dom, because Evil Dick left, then it was Kalia, since Dom was bounced.
I think that Danielle charming anyone at this point is an uphill battle. Between what they already know about her from BB8 and the house meeting they had a few weeks ago no one will join Danielle unless they’re convinced she can take them to at least final four.
What I find funny about both Danielle and Kalia is the hypocrisy. They both accuse the others of having traits they have. Like when Danielle was claiming that Brenchel were being king and queen of the house. First off, HOH basically is king of the house, that’s why everyone grovels and begs to them. Second, Danielle always is gunning to become dictator of the house, or at least puppet master. Meanwhile, Kalia is always pointing out everyone’s personal flaws while she remains the most arrogant houseguest.
Was that house meeting on showtime? Which are you referring to? Is it was the one on CBS where Dani was outed, and Kalia and Dom were noted as Dani’s puppets?
If it is that one, then I’m not sure the newbies cared to pick sides during the whole Dani vs the other vets fight, because it benefited the newbies either way since the vets were no longer targeting them, they were targeting each other.
I’m not sure if Kalia is the only one being showcased for talking to herself alone in a room.
But this is now that the second time she’s done it, with her pantry pep-talk to herself about how great she is for finally-winning a contest.
And previously with her beyond crazy looking snapping of her water-bottle cap, while talking to her self in the padded have-not room.
I don’t know. I think it might have taken some of her “charm” points away. Danielle hasn’t hidden her flaws very well. The one thing she does have is that she doesn’t completely suck at competitions, which will make the rest overlook the negatives. They also know that one of their own was thrown out for being her puppet.
Either way, Kalia is probably the only one who would join her and not throw her under the bus in one or two weeks at this point.
