8:01 p.m. ET. Odd that the pre-show recap ignored that Cody won Head of Household, but was booted for an infraction after a review.

8:03 p.m Oh. There it is. The episode begins with the disqualification. “That just makes my heart drop,” Cody says, trying to deny wrongdoing, but saying he wished he'd taken his time on the balance beam. Devin apologizes to Cody, he's excited to see a picture of his daughter. Victoria is dreading what Devin's HoH will mean for the house, while Cody hopes his alliance-mate will be able to avoid going power-crazy. “I feel like Devin is just going to do crazy things,” Frankie worries, admitting that he doesn't trust Devin. Whee.

8:06 p.m. Cody still isn't sure if he fouled, but Zach reassures him that this is not a big deal. Zach needs to keep the Suite Life Alliance under control.

8:06 p.m. Who wants to see Devin and Amber's HoH room? Meh. Awww… Devin's daughter. Awwww… Amber's sister. Letters from home make Devin emotional and make Caleb leer at Amber in terrifying ways. “She amazes me every day,” Caleb says, already planning to take Amber home to his mother. I really hope this isn't a “Psycho” situation, but would you be surprised? No. No you would not be.

8:08 p.m. Devin, always one to tell the truth at the stupidest times imaginable, goes downstairs and wakes Duck Donesty up to admit that he misjudged him. I hope Devin doesn't see Donny with his glasses and think that he's actually a rabbi, because that's what I'm thinking. Oy. Now I'm misjudging Donny. Sorry, Donny! Zach, dreaming of “jelly beans and unicorns,” is perplexed to wake up to this confessional. Donny smiles, tells Devin that everything's forgiven, but tells us that trust must be won back. This is utterly bizarre. Devin thinks EVERYBODY needs to hear his apology, calling a house-meeting. Devin's voice cracks as he discusses his desire to play the most honest game that's ever been played. Make this stop. He continues and explains that putting Donny on the block last week was his decision. It goes on. And on. And on. Devin, stop talking about being in the same house in which “the greats” have played. Just stop talking. Apparently $500 million isn't worth sacrificing his integrity for. As this blather progresses, Brittany remembers that she was told that people were put on the block based on when they fell off in the first challenge. She's irked. Derrick is looking for ways away from Devin. Caleb and Frankie feel like they were thrown under the bus, which Devin doesn't understand at all. “Please. This is 'Big Brother.' Stop telling the truth,” Frankie says, speaking for America. Devin feels that Brittany twisted his words and now he wants to take her out. How dare Brittany listen to the words you said and understand what those words mean, right Devin? How DARE she.

8:18 p.m. “I just hope my mom's OK,” Nicole laments. No, Nicole's mom isn't being beset upon by ghosts. She's just a worry-wart. Nicole and Hayden are flirting. We discover that her favorite color is mint-green and that she doesn't do anything and that her favorite movie is “The Notebook.” This makes Hayden tell Nicole that he'd like to ask her out. “Hayden just made me feel… good,” she tells us. Nicole is so smitten that she even goes to Christine and asks if Hayden can be brought into their Weirdo Alliance, an expansion on the Big Glasses Alliance. They're whispering in the pantry when Hayden wanders in and agreeably says that he'd work with them. Christine has two growing alliances and she knows she's either a genius or on the verge of destruction. I hope she's a genius, because I like The Weirdo Alliance more than The Bomb Squad.

8:22 p.m. Poor Caleb. He's missing his alliance of booty calls back home. Devin reassures Caleb that he'll cuddle with him. “Just know, man, that I'm always gonna be there fore you,” Devin says, making Caleb cry. “If I could sing you a song, I'd sing you the greatest song I know,” Devin tells Caleb and… What is happening?

8:23 p.m. Amber and Devin are strategizing their nominees. Devin wants to nominate Brittany and PaoPao. Amber doesn't want to out up two girls and she only has two guys to choose from. Devin throws out the idea of putting an alliance member up as a ruse, an idea that Derrick punctures. Derrick thinks Nicole is a floater and a threat. Caleb thinks Jocasta is a floater and a threat. I think we have a difference of opinion on the definition of “floater.” Jocasta isn't even vaguely afloat, much less floating between sides.

8:29 p.m. Why are the HoHs cleaning the kitchen? I mean, it's gross, but why are they the only OCD people? And why *is* there hand lotion in the kitchen? It's Brittany's, which is another reason for Devin to want her out. “He needs to tame himself,” Brittany whispers, worrying that Devin is about to turn the house.

8:31 p.m. The eggs are back. I still don't understand the eggs. Amber predicts the house will be shocked by her nominee. Devin's nominees are: Pao-Pao (“Devin, you suck,” she says) and Brittany (she blows him a kiss). “I don't want to make this personal, but I don't want someone like you in the house,” Devin tells Brittany. “Ditto,” she says. Amber nominates Hayden and Nicole, calling them “very strong players” and saying she didn't have many options. Christine is worried that one of her alliances targeted her other alliance. Nicole is freaking, but Devin sneaks in, tells her to surreptitiously come upstairs and asks why she's on the block and she'll get a good answer.

8:39 p.m. Brittany and Pao-Pao are perplexed and they blame Devin and the both vow vengeance. Up in the HoH room, Devin explains that Hayden is Beast Mode and Nicole is “intellectually above-and-beyond” and that Brittany is his target. Devin loves Hayden and thinks Nicole is the sweetest girl he's ever met. “Bro, if you love us so much… Don't put us up,” Hayden observes. Devin's plan also includes getting Pao-Pao to throw the competition. Make Devin stop.

8:42 p.m. Ah, time for the Zach/Frankie showmance that feed viewers have been buzzing about. They've become close. They've become very close. “I am not gay, but the bond that Frankie and I have is so genuine and sincere that I truly feel that he is my boyfriend,” Zach insists. They're lifting weights and taking hammock rides together and it's kinda adorably silly. Frankie adds, “I don't know what I have in him, but it's lovely for now.” Apparently they've even been cuddling in bed after dark. Not that there's anything wrong with that. “I'm straight and I only date women, but Frankie is one of the greatest people I've ever met,” Zach says. After his rough attitude in the premiere, who would have guessed that Zach would be among the more likable people in the house? Or at least somewhere in the middle?

8:43 p.m. But enough of Zankie. Devin makes his comp-throwing pitch to Pao-Pao. He promises her that if she throws the competition, she won't go home this week and she won't be the target next week. “Working with Devin is going to be a huge gamble,” she tells us. But he's the most integralous playing in “Big Brother” history! That's what he told us! Where's the gamble?

8:49 p.m. At 5 a.m. the Battle of the Block competition is on. A disoriented Donny is roused from his slumber. “I feel like I'm back in Vietnam, Devin,” Donny says, winking at the camera. The backyard has been done up like a horrifying frat party — Jello shots, stuffed animals, Dixie cups everywhere — which means Zach feels like he's right at home. Pao-Pao is doing a lot of jello shots. The BoB competition is called We Did What? It's a “Hangover”-inspired memory game, with photos flying by and questions based on the pictures. Brittany misses the first question and Hayden smartly forces her to wear beer goggles, rendering her unable to see. Pao-Pao gets her first question right and Devin wonders if the fix is no longer on. She makes Hayden take a shot made up of pizza, soy milk and hot sauce. Brittany misses another one and Nicole makes her do a cannonball. You have to ring in and Nicole and Hayden are smartly just letting Brittany and Pao-Pao blow the competition on their own. Pao-Pao misses a question and Devin is smug. Brittany gets a question right and makes Hayen do a swirly. It's 3-2 for the Weirdo Alliance. Hayden gets the last question right and the Weirdos are off the Block. Amber's reign is over.

8:57 p.m. “I'm not going down without a fight,” Brittany swears. I'm positive Cody would say something lewd in response to that.

Yay? Whatever? And how much are you hating Devin now?