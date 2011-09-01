Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday – Another Newbie Evicted

After “Big Brother” went into a rut for July and much of August, things have certainly been shaken up over the past week, with last Thursday’s double-eviction marathon leading to a seemingly huge momentum swing for the Newbies only to see the pendulum sway back again after Porsche’s strategically faulty Pandora’s Box decision, the resurrection of the Duo Twist and Rachel’s clutch Power of Veto win. As this week’s eviction episode begins, the Newbies are suddenly facing the choice between losing Adam or Shelly, based presumably on whether they prefer lumpy jellyfish or over-tanned flip-floppers.
Let’s see how the vote goes down…
9:00 p.m. First off, apologies for the late recap. I had a fantasy football draft that needed to be hideously botched. Priorities, y’all. Priorities.
9:03 p.m. Like I said, it was a busy week and a busy week means a busy episode-opening recap.
9:03 p.m. The hamsters have been in the house for 62 days (not “weeks” as I originally typed, not that these people have anything better to do than spend a year in the House) and a bare-shouldered Julie Chen calls this one of the most tumultuous weeks in “Big Brother” history.
9:05 p.m. We pick up in the aftermath of Adam and Shelly taking their seats on the Block. “My chances in the house should be absolutely slim-to-none,” says Shelly. “I need to start kissing some Veteran butt,” Adam sighs. Wait. Kiss *more* veteran butt? Wow, Adam. Is that even possible? Rachel has coined a new Power Couple name for her pairing with Jordan — decked out in a “Geaux Tigers” shirt in honor of LSU’s upcoming opener. They’re now “Jochel.” Sure they are. “I trained monkey could have done my job,” says a suddenly astute Porsche. I would watch a “Big Brother” season in which the hamsters were placed in a house with two or three trained monkeys.
9:08 p.m. Wow. Shelly sees the Fortune Teller machine start moving and she kneels before it like a graven idol, hoping that the animatronic crone will give her advice or a special power. Because there’s nothing else to do in the house, Shelly spends a full three hours waiting for her chance to wish to be big. “Obviously the joke’s on me,” a disgruntled Shelly says. Shelly eventually decides that she will be her own instrument of deliverance, vowing to be a movable pawn for Rachel. Shelly already told us that she has no real plans to give Rachel and Jordan the $500,000 but in the moment, she offers Rachel her “Past, Present and Future” diamond ring, which Rachel politely declines. The ring, by the way, is a fugazi, a CZ. It’s a genuine as Shelly.
9:12 p.m. The “Big Brother” house is so full of pathetic things each summer that it’s hard to categorize something as “most pathetic.” So when I say that the spectacle of watching Adam suddenly decide to scramble and play the game is the most pathetic thing this summer… Well… Yeah. It’s pretty pathetic. Jordan and Rachel aren’t swayed by Adam and they don’t trust Adam, which gives them a sad, sad Sophie’s choice.
9:15 p.m. Jordan gets the “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me” saying right. I’m astounded. This week is forcing Jordan to take off her dunce’s cap and put on her thinking cap, not that either hat is spending much time in place, with al the head-scratching she’s doing.
9:18 p.m. Live conversation time! “She’s a handful and she’s very entertaining and I never get bored with her,” Jordan tells Julie Chen of her ongoing alliance with Rachel. What’s been the most difficult thing for Shelly this week? Hurting Jordan. “It broke my heart. I adore Jordan. I adore her heart,” Shelly says. Adam says that he has lots of female friends, so being the only male hamster hasn’t been hard for him.
9:21 p.m. Off to the Jury House, where Brendon has been living like a king for a week. He’s been studying, working out, picking oranges and playing ping-pong by himself. He’d be OK with a week’s vacation with Rachel, but he’s also happy to have Daniele out of the game when she walks in the door. They plunk down on the couch to watch Daniele’s last days in the game. Presumably moments later, Daniele is saying she wants Adam to join them, when… “SHOCKER!” In walks Jeff.
9:28 p.m. Why does Daniele think Jeff getting voted out was karma for him getting her out? She’s a cackling lunatic. Watching his dismissal episode, Jeff sees that he accidentally tossed a clown shoe out of his ball pit, costing him his “Big Brother” journey. Ooops. “I’m pissed that that clown shoe decided my fate for $500,000,” says Jeff, who vows that his kids will never get clowns at their birthday parties.
9:32 p.m. Let’s talk to Porsche in the Head of Household room. “I guess it wasn’t so bad,” Porsche rationalizes, pointing out that she and Kalia got a little extra money out of her Pandora’s Box gaffe. Ideally, Porsche wants to be in the Final Two with a fellow newbie. Well yes. Given the composition of the jury, that would be ideal, wouldn’t it?
9:38 p.m. Final statements: Shelly panders directly to Jochel, calling them the most important people in the room. The camera keeps finding Kalia looking flummoxed. “Your decision tonight is going to be huge in deciding who’s going to be sitting in those last two chairs and it needs to be the people you want there,” Shelly tells Jordan and Rachel, turning her back entirely on Kalia and Porsche. Adam asks them to let his “Big Brother” dream continue. Maybe if Adam actually woke up, he wouldn’t be such a consistent dunderhead?
9:38 p.m. Kalia, not the most important person in the room, votes first. Kalia would prefer to evict Adam. Rachel, however, votes to evict Shelly. And that means that Jordan is also going to vote to evict Shelly. Indeed, she does. So that’s it. Farewell, Shelly. Float on, Adam. Float on.
9:43 p.m. I’ll say this for Shelly: She played the game. I don’t know if she played it well, but she put a lot of effort into her twisting in the wind.
9:44 p.m. Julie Chen calls Shelly a fighter. What does Shelly think went wrong? “I tried to make a big move last week,” Shelly says. Julie Chen’s having none of it. She asks why Shelly made the big move so early in the game. Early? We’re two weeks away from the finale, Julie. You make the moves when you can make the moves. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but I don’t think Shelly was wrong to break up the game’s power couple with the available opportunity. “I did not think I was going to have the chance again,” Shelly accurately tells Julie. I’m not sure Julie Chen is a very good “Big Brother’ strategist. She just keeps shaking her head over Shelly’s move like a disapproving, over-dressed school marm. Shelly’s looking forward to apologizing to Jeff. I assume that Jeff is looking forward to being sanctimonious.
9:48 p.m. Good-bye messages for Shelly aren’t going to be as vicious as in past weeks. Porsche praises Shelly for keeping the house clean and telling her when her skirt was too short or her bathing suit was too sexy. DAMN YOU, SHELLY! Kalia thanks Shelly for being her “mom away from mom.” Rachel, however, says she didn’t need a mom in the house and guesses that the ring was fake. Jordan’s disappointed in Shelly’s behavior, but doesn’t want to disrespect her elders.
9:51 p.m. Head of Household competition time. Guess what? This Head of Household competition is important. Each of the hamsters will tell us as much in Diary Room footage airing on Sunday.
9:52 p.m. The Duo Twist is over. Again. The competition is called “Rollin’ in the Dough.” They have to run through glaze and a field of sprinkles. They then have to collect donuts. They have 13 minutes to collect their donuts, guaranteeing that the results won’t be revealed in tonight’s episode and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday.
9:57 p.m. Rachel appears to be winning. Jordan appears to be sticky.
9:58 p.m. Next week, we have eviction episodes on both Wednesday *and* Thursday. Woo.
What’d you think of this week’s eviction? Do you agree with Julie Chen that Shelly made her move too soon?
Shelly’s got nothing to apologize about. If J/J weren’t broken up then she would just be biding her time until she got picked off. Adam’s a big waste of space so he’s not going to help. For being such a big fan of the show he certainly doesn’t seem interested in doing anything. Too late now.
Anyway, no big surprises tonight. I sure hope Rachel doesn’t win HOH tonight. The way everyone was sleepwalking through it she just might have. That would suck-didly-uck.
And could someone please get Julie Chen a calendar. Apparently she thinks the show is still in week 2 or 3.
Also, where did Brendan learn to make orange juice? The juice goes in a glass or a jug dude, not on the counter. This guy is getting a PhD???
Adam’s a floater because he never wins challenges. If you don’t win anything its nearly impossible to not be one, unless you are some master manipulator, which none of the hamsters are this year.
His play has been pathetic, but he clearly wasn’t along. Kalia was floating before she started winning those random guessing HOH comps, then losing her mind during said HOH reign. Shelly was floating until she decided to turn on J/J. And Porsche was floating until Jeff screwed up and threw the clown shoe out of the ball pit, and she won an athletic competition.
Shelly never won anything but at least she was strategizing (poorly) and talking to people. So I give her points for that.
Adam just sits around and smokes and eats and begs people not to vote him out. Pathetic is right.
But I got to say that Jordan is the ultimate floater. She rode Jef’s coattails the whole season and now Rachel is carrying her. She never tries at challenges. If she wins I will be pissed.
Meh, I see Shelly as barely a step above Adam. Shelly was running around making final 3 deals with anyone and everyone when there usually wasn’t even a point to doing so. That isn’t exactly an intelligent strategy, because eventually people put it together that you are “playing both sides” too much and get yourself into fights over lying and end up evicted.
The Adam version of floating, involves going with whoever is in power, and its lame and predictable, but its predictable to everyone in the house, and doesn’t make him a target.
Even Shelly’s attempts to stay in the house this week were pathetic. She was trying WAYYYY too hard to get them to keep herself in the game, which always ends up backfiring, or at the very least sealed her fate that she was going to do anything, say anything, in order to keep herself in the game for another week (and she would do the same next week).
Chalk up another BLATANT attempt by CBS to make sure a vet wins this year, with the HOH competition.
This is comp is again a basic repeat of the duos who had to wear one jumpsuit and crawl through sticky mess early in the season. The one where Kalia was awful and had to get cut out of jumpsuit and “injured her shoulder.” Also the one where Adam/Dom were way far behind as well.
Obviously this is another comp that favors Rachel/Jordan, it would favor Porsche, but of course she isn’t playing.
This meddling by CBS is getting pretty ridiculous.
Dan, do you agree?
Jobin – I don’t know if I agree that the fix is necessarily in, but I definitely don’t disagree that a semi-suspicious number of recent twists have ended up favoring the Newbies. What the producers would tell you is that twists in the game invariably favor the side without momentum and the Veterans just happen to have been struggling a bit more in the second half of the game.
Maybe the upcoming “celebrity” Pandora’s Box will sway momentum back to the newbies? Dunno…
-Daniel
They were having a Pandora’s box every other week it seemed last season. Now they do it after Dani/Jeff are bounced during a double elimination, with a twist the favored Rachel/Jordan staying in the house.
I wrote this yesterday, but every “twist” has favored the vets:
Duo Twist / Golden Key – Made sure that at a minimum there would be 4 vets left of the final 10.
Bring someone back – America is more likely to vote back in a “vet” rather than one of the 3 people they had just met for a combined 6 weeks (?).
The Pandoras box twist
Last weeks POV of hang onto your partner, was just a reincarnation of the banana comp earlier that Rachel was dominant in.
The latest HOH – as discussed above.
You could even make a case that the newbie contests were quiet a weak bunch of contestants as a whole.
I mean I know that every year they throw in “twists” that help mix things up in the house. It just seems like CBS isn’t even doing a solid job of concealing their pro-vet agenda.
Dan, are you in favor of the half vets / half newbie contestant setup? In my mind its failed in Survivor and its failing again now. The vets are always better a the game, they get built in advantages because CBS doesn’t want them going out early, and the newbies always seem to be in awe of them and just blindly follow/ally with them.
Jobin – A lot of my pleasure in Vets/Newbies showdowns comes from liking the returning Vets. So I liked having Boston Rob back on Survivor last year. And I actually loved the “Fans vs. Favorites” season. Because I didn’t particularly care for most of the Vets on “Big Brother” this season, I haven’t liked the mix. But I think “Survivor,” as a game, lends itself better to mixed all-star formats than “Big Brother” does. Then again, I’m not even vaguely looking forward to Coach/Ozzy on “Survivor” again.
-Daniel
Dan,
I see your point, I mostly growned when they revealed who would be coming back as vets in Big Brother this year (and as well when Coach/Ozzy were announced).
All I remember about Fans/Favorites is the boneheaded game play by the Fans, highlighted by the worst move of all time with blonde haired whats his name giving away an immunity necklace and getting voted out.
I do agree that Survivor lends itself better to the all-star formats, since its team vs team game to start out.
Where Big Brother is an individual game (HOH/POV) from the start. It seems that especially with this season of Big Brother, the vets dominated air time, comps, etc. and now there is little to no vested interest in any of the newbie players to win (even though I was rooting for them as the underdog to start with).
Allow me to chime in…
I’m quite vocal about my dislike of mixing vets and newbies together. Jobin has made a strong case for vet bias in BB this year. I think they are trying to maximize the entertainment value by keeping the vets in. This is annoying. All the interesting players are gone.
As for Survivor this is the same problem. I’m all in favour of all-star seasons where everyone returning has played the game. As fans we are familiar with the players and we can get into it right away.
But mixing vets and newbies is not good. Fans vs Favorites was okay because everyone seemed to get equal air time. But last season with Russell and B’rob it seemed these guys were getting the spotlight. And then B’rob ended up winning too. How much of an advantage did he get from playing the game so many times and people being in awe of him?
And now they are doing this again with Ozzy and Coach? More of Jeff’s buddies getting to spend time at Probst’s Country Club. Pathetic…
Survivor needs to believe in itself again. Go back to the old days like S:Australian Outback and S:Africa when the game was tough and heroes were born.