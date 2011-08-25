Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday – Double Eviction Madness

It’s going to be a wild and crazy Thursday (August 25) night on “Big Brother.” Not only are we going to see the result of the eviction vote between Daniele and Kalia, but Julie Chen already promised that this will be a double-elimination episode. Will the hasty second stage of competitions shake everything up for the hamsters?
Click through to find out…
9:00 p.m. ET. Madness, I tell you!Â
9:01 p.m. I don’t care how many seasons I’ve watched “Big Brother” and I don’t care how many times it gets said each episode or each season, every time I hear a hamster talk about “backdoor-ing” another contestant, it makes me giggle.
9:03 p.m. Julie Chen promised that *all* of tonight’s action would take place live. Did she really mean “live”? Or did she just mean “live other than long flashback clip packages”?Â
9:04 p.m. I hope somebody made a gif of Porsche randomly crossing her eyes. She’s a photogenic gal, Porsche is. Except for when she’s not.
9:04 p.m. Julie repeats that “it all happens live,” but she’s lying. Flashback to the end of the Power of Veto ceremony. “If I stay this week, it will be war,” Daniele vows. “Now I have to pick between the two friends I have in the house,” Porsche laments. Kalia figures she’s a pawn and plans to lay low, but she gets choked up about the possibility of losing her bestest friend. And Jeff needs to stop calling himself “Big Jeff.”Â
9:06 p.m. Daniele has decided that Jordan and Rachel are both guaranteed positions in the Final Two. Shelly and Daniele can’t bring themselves to give Rachel $50 grand. In an effort to win her trust, Daniele promises Shelly on her grandmother’s name that she won’t put her up if the opportunity ever arises. Shelly, who didn’t learn anything from last week’s scheming smackdown, decides it’s time to think about splitting up Jeff and Jordan and aligning with Daniele. She shares her suspicions with Adam, who has emerged as this season’s most spineless and annoying player. He waffles. Because that’s what he does. At least he mostly squirms silently, so I don’t have to hear him talk. Ugh.
9:09 p.m. Jeff is pumping iron and Adam is hovering in awe. He’s even aping Jeff’s weight-lifting, albeit on a far wimpier scale. “Adam doesn’t use Adam’s brain. Adam uses Jeff’s brain,” Daniele complains, calling the alleged rocker a doofus. That’s kind.
9:11 p.m. A strange snake game appears in the backyard and Adam sets to perfecting it. Meanwhile, with nothing else working in her favor, Shelly goes to Rachel and reveals that Jeff threw the Cornhole game. And that game sent Brendon home. Uh-oh. Hell hath no emotionally imbalanced fury like a Rachel scorned. She decides to play Encyclopedia Brown, investigating Jeff’s betrayal. Rachel senses that as long as Daniele is in the game, Daniele and Jeff will be at odds, which benefits her. Suddenly, Daniele sees “a vision of hope in red extensions and furry boots.”
9:14 p.m. Time for a live chat. The news of the double-eviction earns applause from the hamsters. Forget about chatting. We’ve only got time for closing statements. Daniele, looking very good tonight, thanks everybody at CBS for giving her a second chance in the game and calls herself the only person in the house who loves the game. “I came here to play the game that I love and unfortunately other people have a different agenda,” Daniele says in a tense, angry speech. Something happened that we didn’t see and Daniele knows she’s done. Kalia wisely says nothing.
9:16 p.m. Jordan votes to evict Daniele. Porsche votes to evict Kalia. Shelly votes to evict Kalia. Hmmm… Rachel votes to evict “bad gameplay and backstabbers,” and boots Daniele. Interesting. Again, we missed something fun. Boo. Adam also votes to evict Daniele. Because he’s pathetic. And useless. To think that I liked him in the first couple weeks. It takes more than shared love for bacon to win my respect, Adam. Anyway, that’s all she wrote.
9:18 p.m. It’s frustrating that we clearly missed the week’s most exciting drama. I don’t have the time to watch the live feeds all day, but that seems to be where the good stuff — fights, homophobia, bikinis — is hidden. Daniele is evicted. “Step it up, people,” Daniele says. In the house, people put on socks and Jeff applies chapstick.Â
9:20 p.m. “What do you think happened?” asks Julie. Daniele calls Adam “the worst player to ever play this game” and blames the hamsters for wanting to give Jeff and Jordan money. “I’m not a coaster. I’m a fighter. I came here to play a game,” says Daniele, who admits the Golden Key left her a bit bored in the beginning. Kalia cries in her taped message and vows revenge on Rachel and then Jeff. “I could care less about your stupid jury vote,” Rachel says, calls Daniele a bitch and says she isn’t half the game player her father is. Daniele rolls her eyes and reassures the audience that Rachel isn’t merely getting a bad edit, that this is who she is.
9:25 p.m. Head of Household time. It’s called “Before or After.” It’s all about remembering the order in which events occurred this season. First eliminated in Worst Player Ever Adam. Rachel and Porsche and Shelly all go out next. Your new Head of Household? KALIA, who beats Jordan and almost single-handedly restores the potential for unpredictability to this season. Like I said, madness is about to ensue.Â
9:32 p.m. Decision time for Kalia. Who is she going to nominate? She wastes no time and nominates Jeff and Rachel. That was a minute of programming. Off for more commercials.
9:37 p.m. That was a good commercial block. Let’s get the Power of Veto out of the way so that I can get some more commercials.
9:38 p.m. The PoV competition is called “Clowning Around.” It involves digging through a ball pit and finding two yellow clown shoes. Well, OK. Rachel is the first to find a clown shoe, followed by Shelly, Porsche, Adam and finally Jeff. It’s not an exciting challenge, but there’s so a lot of swearing going on. In any case, Porsche ends up winning. “I won something,” Porsche yells. [I guess that snake game didn’t come into play immediately, did it?]
9:45 p.m. We return in time for a lot more swearing. Is it *all* Rachel? Or are other people swearing as well?
9:46 p.m. Heh. Porsche doesn’t know where her mark is. Live TV!
9:46 p.m. Rachel’s practically broken, but she tells Porsche to think about her game moves before she makes them. Jeff points out that he used his Veto last week on Porsche and compliments Porsche’s hair. “It’s what Daniele would have wanted, for me to not use the Veto this week.” ZING!Â And that’s it for this programming block.
9:50 p.m. Julie Chen seems almost breathless with excitement. Live TV!
9:50 p.m. Back in the house, Jeff is lobbying aggressively. VERY.
9:51 p.m. “You’re going to make the best decision for your game,” Rachel says in her exit plea, swearing she respects them all as game player. Jeff references a blow-up that he had with Shelly in the morning and begs her to make amends. Yikes. What did we miss? Jordan is in tears. Darnit, Shelly. Are you going to make Jordan cry?
9:52 p.m. Jordan votes to evict Rachel. Porsche votes to evict Jeff. Even Julie Chen makes fun of Adam, who tugs at his ear and votes to evict Rachel. Shelly votes to evict… JEFF. That means it’s a tie, which gives Kalia the final decision.
9:54 p.m. Kalia votes to evict Jeff, saying that she’s voting him out because he has the ability to win the game. There’s a lot of swearing as Jeff departs. I’m not going to be sad to see him go, but it makes me sad to see Jordan sad. Shelly is also bawling for absolutely no reason.
9:55 p.m. Jeff doesn’t think he sealed his own fate by backdooring Daniele. “Nobody in there has a sack,” Jeff says.Â “I’m a man. I’m strong,” a pumped up Jeff rants.Â
9:58 p.m. We return to the house, where everybody is crying and suddenly Jordan and Rachel have become besties. They’re consoling themselves, while everybody else is consoling Shelly. To that, I can only say,Â GET OVER IT, SHELLY.
9:59 p.m. Anyway, that was a busy episode, eh? And probably it was eventful in the ways it had to be eventful. Nothing was going to be duller than watching Jeff and Jordan coast to the end and the Kalia-Porsche alliance was correct to boot Jeff and keep the odious Rachel. But just because I understand that what went down tonight was solid strategy doesn’t mean I have to be enthusiastic about the power alliance now in control.
Did you get enough commercial time this episode? Did you enjoy the way things played out?
How could it all be live when they won’t even show the blow. up between shelly and Jeff which played a big role tonight on how everything was carried out that is a bunch of bullshit on Julie Chen and cbs
The 9:58 entry should say Jordan and Rachel, not Jordan and Shelly.
Yup. Already fixed… Thanks!
Dan
Honestly, I’m happy with the new power alliance(mainly just Shelly), since I would really hate to see a vet win this game given their piss-poor strategic gamesmanship thus far.
At least when Parvati and Boston Rob took advantage of starstruck newbies on their semi-all-star seasons to get relatively easy wins, they both actually had some game. Jeff, Jordan, Brendon, Rachel, and Dani(she could be a good player, but her focus is way too heavily into stepping out from Dick’s shadow) are just terrible. I can’t think of a single intelligent game move a veteran made this entire game. From Dani turning on her alliance about 2 seconds into the game, to Rachel coming up with the smart idea of keeping Dani to have her to feud with Jeff to keep the target off of Rachel’s back… and then promptly ignoring that for a petty grudge, the strategy from the vets has been about as deep as a kiddie pool.
Shelly completely screwing up Kalia on her HOH, and Shelly realizing she needed to turn on JJ in a very Cesternino-esque fashion are the only two legitimately smart moves anyone has made this season from where I’m sitting.
If you’re going to blast Jordan about his mental capabilities Dan, at least do it when she is in the freaking competition, come on now, you’re a dim as she is to make that mistake.
Jason22 – “As dim as she is”? Geez. Anyway guess that’s what comes from watching on a tiny Slingbox screen… Details slip by. And it wasn’t so much blasting Jordan for *her* mental capabilities anyway…
Anyway, I apologize profusely to Jordan and, I suppose, to you.
Daniel
her not his.
Yup. Don’t worry. I understood the typo you made while insulting me for my error.
-Daniel
I was just busting your balls Dsn, I apologize profusely to you too.
Dsn is your twin right? Argh typing in the dark. Dan. Louie is really really solid so far.
Tonight’s “Louie” is, indeed, VERY good. As is “Wilfred.” Both shows are closing their seasons damn strong.
-Daniel
I only caught the last few minutes to Wilfred and so it made no sense to me, I will have to catch the replay. Last week’s episodes were much darker in tone and from what I saw, it looked like that continues, but maybe now. Back to BB I understand from reading one of the BB fans twitter feed that Jordan and Shelly had a huge shouting match after the show was over with some 4 letter words thrown around.
“Wilfred” is going wicked dark to end its season (which I’ve seen through the finale). In a good way.
I’d love to see Jordan show a little backbone. I hope we get to see it…
-Daniel
I agree, I think if Jordan can somehow get by this week and toughen up she will win, but first she has to get by this week. I guess this HOF is the most . important one of the season maybe.
One more thing before the end of Louie, you should check out the BBCA show Outnumbered on Sat nights, it’s the show Modern Family dreams of being only so so much better.
That was really awesome of Louie to dedicate the episode to Tim Hetherington. Now some dark Wilfred, lets see how dark this is. Enjoy your night Dan.
I’m disappointed Dani got the boot. The way it was edited it looked like she might have pulled it off. $%%$$% petty Rachel. She has some self-confidence issues when she is around women prettier than her (namely every woman on earth).
Anyway it was kind of cool to see Jeff all of a sudden whisked out. The power couple is no more and Jordan’s day are numbered.
I noticed the sound was going out quite a lot tonight. Was that to bleep out the swearing?
I’m pissed off to have missed most of the good stuff that wasn’t shown. Live feeds aren’t available outside the US so there’s no way for me to see it. Thanks a lot CBS…
Yeah the live shows end up being full of the sound dropping out, because they bleep pretty much everything.
Sunday will probably be really good, because we will be able to see all the madness that apparently led up to the Shelly flipping and teaming up with the “dream team” of Kalia/Porsche. Maybe Shelly found common ground with Porsche when they both discovered they had no idea what onions tasted like.
Thank God Jeff is gone. Too bad about Danielle being booted out but Thank God Kalia won HOH who evicted Jeff in a second. I wish that Rachel is next to be booted out. And Jordan, she’s just a floater relying on Jeff’s strength who is gone Thank God. I hope that the next to be eliminated is Rachel, then Jordan, and then Adam the dufus. I hope either Kalia, Porsche or Shelly win Big Brother.
This is my second season watching BB so I don’t quite know all the strategies. On Survivor unlikeable players usually make it to the finals to guarantee the other person wins. Dani mentioned this tonight I think.
So Rachel may get a free ride since she’s unelectable to win the half million dollars.
The reasons people have for voting a win are sometimes random, like in Survivor, sometimes people are petty and pissed at who voted them out, or sometimes they reward good game play, sometimes they just hate one person and vote for someone out spite.
I seem to remember most of the voting using rewarding good gameplay / big moves that type of thing, and the finals voting is usually pretty one sided. It seems that they juror house kinda of decides and probably helps sway peoples voting patterns.
I never thought it ‘d be nice too see Kalia winning an HOH, but… that fact alone saved the episode!
If Stupid Rachel had voted to evict Kalia instead of Daniele who knows who would won the HOH competition?
I’m happy that the game is finally shaken up. But it just goes to show how pathetic this years batch of players were.
The stategy involved in the game play this year has been downright awful. Honestly, I blame CBS for that, when they bring back all-stars and mix them with newbies, the newbies are always awstruck and made idiotic moves to benefit them, the same thing happened when they did this on Survivor.
Always love a good Encyclopedia Brown reference.
Big Brother gets a double eviction while the wall won in the Ronnie/Mike Jersey Shore battle. Plus check out more reality tv clips on tvgasm.com.
[www.youtube.com]