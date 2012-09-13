Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Thursday – Yet another elimination

I’m still reeling from Wednesday night’s bizarre interactions between Danielle & Shane and The Fierce Five.
Nobody had a clue who anybody was, but they were all so darned pleased to be meeting.
And I’m also reeling from Danielle’s Head of Household win, as she continues to Forrest Gump her way deeper and deeper into the game.
On the assumption that Danielle’s going to protect her in-game boyfriend Shane, we’re about to lose one of the two people who actually deserve to win “Big Brother” this season.
Click through to see how the drama — Julie Chen’s been tweeting big promises — unfolds…
9:00 p.m. ET. Just live-blogged “The X Factor.” Now on to this. I’m a live-blogging fool!
9:03 p.m. Julie Chen, shoulders covered, welcomes us and tells us that inside the “Big Brother” House, it’s Day 69. Tee-hee. Danielle’s wearing her “I’m smart” glasses, a tactic which also works well for Britney Spears on “X Factor.”
9:03 p.m. We flash back to yesterday’s elimination of Jenn. The Quack Pack is overjoyed and Dan is Tebowing. Has he done that every week and I’ve just missed it? Ian thinks that it’s down to The Renegades and The Couple. “We’ve gotta start eating our own ducks,” Dan observes, wisely. As we already know, Danielle captured HoH on a “Price is Right” technicality. She’s happy. Very happy. Ian, however, knows that everything comes down to the Final Three. Shane things Ian is doomed. Shane has Final 3 deals with everyone and nobody knows it. Dan has Final 3 deals with everybody and nobody knows it.
9:07 p.m. Dan tells Danielle to put him up with Ian. He even gives her the speech. Will she listen? “I could be signing a check to someone else,” Danielle says of her nomination decision and its ramifications. She only has one key and it belongs to Shane. She apologizes, but only casually. “Strategically I felt like it was the smart move to save Shane,” Danielle says, observing that it broke her heart to nominate Dan. With the Veto coming, Dan isn’t worried about winning, insisting that he’s still got more rabbits to pull out of more hats. Or something to that effect.
9:09 p.m. The Jury House is going to EXPLODE! I kinda hope that isn’t hyperbole. I kinda fear that is hyperbole.
9:13 p.m. Off to the Jury House, starting with two weeks ago. Ashley was having a relaxing time meditating and blowing bubbles. It’s “very Zen.” She’s filling out a dream board in preparation of the arrival of the next bootee, rooting for Frank to win and for Dan to arrive at the Jury House soon. Instead, Britney arrives and compliments Ashley on her tan. Britney, hair switching from ironed to frizzy, tells Ashley the story of Dan’s Funeral and they do girlie things while waiting for their next friend to arrive. It’s Frank! Ashley’s got mixed feelings. She wanted Frank to win, but she also wants to make out with Frank. Ashley and Britney are adorably happy with Ian’s success, if you want an indication of how Jury votes might eventually go. Frank’s bitter at Dan’s lying and when Britney protests that it’s part of the game, shouting begins. Ashley’s in the middle with crickets chirping in her head. Screaming Tomato Joe is the next to arrive and the Jury members are perplexingly happy to see him. I still don’t know if Joe is a good chef. We’ve been getting mixed messages. Anyway, Joe enters yelling and soon, everybody is yelling, because sangria makes people yell. And Joe makes people yell. Britney’s completely in the right, lecturing Frank on gameplay, while Frank is self-righteous. Britney’s hypothetical friendly game, “Susie High-Horse,” sounds fun. Anyway, they yell at each other. Frank is loud and drunk and rude. Excellent. I hope people are watching this before they vote Frank whatever the equivalent of America’s Player is. Frank had no clue how to play “Big Brother,” which is why Frank lost at “Big Brother.” Rewarding him because he has adorably floppy hair and won a bunch of random challenges is silly.
9:23 p.m. It’s time for The Most Important Power of Veto Competition of the Summer.
9:24 p.m. “It looks like chemistry,” Ian says, walking into the backyard. They have a molecule puzzle featuring clues and pictures of former hamsters. Surely Ian’s unbeatable at this, right? They all quack and start the game. All of the participants claim to have strategies, but Ian finishes first. Shockingly, he’s wrong! He’s wrong in several ways and he begins a growling meltdown. Shane finishes. Wrong. Ian finishes two more times, wrong each time. Danielle and Dan are both wrong for the first times. Ian is getting closer and also biting his fingernails off. And then… Shocker! Danielle is right! I take back every mean thing I said about adorable Danielle’s “Big Brother” run. She’s a powerhouse. A bubble-headed powerhouse. Ian recognizes that he may be doomed. Dan is psyched and suggests he might even be able to convince Danielle to use the Veto on him. If that happens, I’ll take back everything I said about taking back everything I said about Danielle.
9:34 p.m. Who is really in control in this game? That’s what Julie Chen and I both want to know. Ian’s rocking back and forth in ADHD resignation. Dan initially seems miserable, but he goes up to the HoH room and he and Danielle exchange a big hug. “I beat him at his own game,” Danielle says. “What are you going to do?” Dan asks. “What do you want me to do?” Danielle asks. Sigh. She seems willing to use the Veto on him, though she tells Dan that if he doesn’t take her to the Final Two, she’d castrate him “with a butter knife.” She tries explaining to Shane that even if Dan comes down and he goes up, Ian will be going home. She tickles and kisses him as they celebrate romantically. Or… something.
9:37 p.m. “Are we in for another blindside?” Julie asks, salivating.
9:45 p.m. We’re live in the living room. Ian makes his case first. “Outrageous fun, outrageous summer,” Ian says and references his time in the dog suit and… whatever. Dan references his football coaching and his three books. He’s planning to write his fourth book about what coaches can learn from their players, all about Danielle. Oy. What will Danielle do? She decides to… USE THE POWER ON DAN. Shane shuffles over to the Hot Seat.
9:47 p.m. More last-second pleas? “I did not expect to be sitting here,” Shane lies. He thanks CBS and “Big Brother.” Shane tells Ian to remain confident. He tells Danielle that she’s a sweetheart. He hopes Dan will appreciate his respect. Or something. “I’m really shocked that that just happened,” Ian says, somewhat more convincingly.
9:49 p.m. Dan casts his vote. He says that he’s up to his elbows in blood. He says that the people in the jury told him he’d only have one chance to break something in the House up… And he votes to evict Shane. And Danielle’s jaw hits the floor. Oh, Dan. Making Danielle cry again. Everybody in the house is hyperventilating, especially Ian. “Why do you continuously lie to me?” Danielle asks. Dan tries insisting that he did what he did for her. He goes through the people in the Jury House trying to convince her that she’s got the votes to win. Danielle would be flummoxed if she knew what “flummoxed” meant. “I looked at Shane and I swore to him… I swore to him that Dan wouldn’t do that to you,” Danielle cries.
9:52 p.m. “It’s a tough situation,” Shane says. He can’t quite process what Dan’s last words were to him. He’s shell-shocked and doesn’t even remember saying good-bye to Danielle. “When I shake someone’s hand and I look them in the eye, I take that as consideration of the same thing,” Shane says, calling Dan “a dirty player” and getting applause from the crowd. “There could be, absolutely,” Shane says of the potential for post-show romance.
9:54 p.m. So Danielle, Ian and Dan are the Final Three. Not to take anything away from the game Dan has orchestrated — he’s moved the pieces around the chessboard as well as humanly possible given his position — but given the tone of the Jury, can Dan win? Does that mean that either Ian or Danielle would be right to take Dan to the Finals? Or will cooler heads eventually prevail and would Dan beat Danielle? I don’t think Dan could beat Ian. Presumably Dan knows that as well, right? Anyway… Just thinking out loud.
9:59 p.m. Back in the House, Dan is still trying to sway Danielle. Ian is still pacing. Danielle is still agog.
What do you make of what just went down?
OMG DANIELLE IS REMARKABLY STUPID. DAN THE PUPPET MASTER DID IY AGAIN.
That is what I have been calling Danielle all year. Dan’s Puppet. After seeing the Jury House, I don’t think Dan would beat Ian in the final two and while he should beat Danielle, not sure he will.
We’ll see.
The look on Danielle’s face was priceless.
I’m glad Shane is gone. He’s just another expendable pawn to be discarded like last nights leftovers. He won a few challenges but he’d never win the big prize.
So my prediction is that Dan will fight like hell to win the HOH and cast out Ian. The only one he could lose against. Then in his final speech he’ll remind the jury that he had lost all his players but protected Danielle the rest of the way and that the jury should vote for her. His last speech will instead convince the jury to to vote for him and his masterpiece will be complete. He’s $500,000 richer and goes down as the best player in history.
Pretty interesting prediction, and one that may work. What it will really come down to, is can Dan atone to Frank and Shane for his back stabbing? Based on past performance? Yup, easy.
Favorite line of the night:
“DAN! Why do you CONTINUOUSLY LIE to me!?”
Danielle it’s because you continue to forgive him immediately after you’ve caught him lying to you many times.
Dan beats anyone in a jury vote – they showed the bitter Frank argument with Brit last night to try add some doubt in the viewers minds that Dan wouldn’t win easily in a final 2 vote, should he get there.
Ian – For how shocked Ian was to stay last night (seriously he was having a scary panic attack after Shane was voted out), it’s clear he thought his Final 2 deal with Dan was over. I think if he wins HOH, he’ll be smart enough to take Danielle with him.
Danielle – I think Danielle had a chance to win the game against before last night. But this puts a bow on the “Danielle was just Dan’s pawn the entire game” final 2 argument, which Dan or Ian would beat her with. On the bright side it seems she secured herself 50K.
Just write Dan that check for 500K already.
I’m glad to see that besides Frank being a sore loser, no one is particularly bitter about anything. If anything I think Frank’s hatred for Dan (and everyone really) is only going to make the other jurors vote for Dan if only just to spite Frank.
That’s stupid. Why would anybody do that?
Hmm, because it already seems obvious to the other jurors that Frank is being a really giant sore loser. Like Britney told Frank, “It’s fine if you lie in the game because you have to, but if it’s anyone else, it’s wrong.” Frank being so rude and self righteous about Dan is definitely more of a positive for Dan rather than a negative.
Belinda,
Everyone votes on a different set of values.
Frank is well within his rights to continue to be bitter and not vote for Dan. As are the other jury members well within their rights to call it all good gameplay by Dan.
I’ve seen final jury votes being cast out of SPITE before. But NEVER can I EVER remember a jury member voting out of spite for another jury member.
Spite vote against one of the final 2, because of bitterness towards one of the final 2, YES.
Spite vote against one of the final 2, because of bitterness towards a jury member, NEVER seen it.
Another brilliant move from Dan, securing his place in the final 2. Danielle will surely take him, and I don’t think Ian has it in him to turn back on his “Renegades Deal”, probably knowing if he can make it to the final 2 with Dan he would win anyway.
Dan has a bit of a jury problem. Frank, Ashley and Shane will not be voting for Dan since they all seem pretty disgusted that he would lie to win 500k for some reason. Britney is a solid vote for Dan. Joe? Who the hell knows, he’s been pretty pliable with words so maybe he will vote for Dan too. How Jenn votes really depends on who Dan ends up in Final 2 with, if it’s Danielle, Danielle gets Jenn’s vote and clinches the win. If it’s Ian, then Dan will get Jenn’s vote and the decision will be left up to Danielle. Question is, will Danielle want to vote for Dan after all the lieing he has done to her? Probably. As I said last week, Dan never stopped “coaching” Danielle or telling her what to do.
I’m confident that Dan will have some excellent answers to the inevitable questions about how he swore on the bible/his wife/spaghetti monster and then went back on his word. If he does, that will clinch the win. If he stumbles in answering those questions, he will drown in the blood he has gotten on his hands this season.
HB,
I don’t think (okay its more of a very strong HOPE) that Ian would be dumb enough to take Dan to the final 2.
Ian has to know Dan’s final 2 speech can trump anyone elses: former winner (big target), coach with only one player, ran the game, saved myself dramatically, was Danielle’s puppeteer, etc.
Dan’s “jury problem” is BS. They always try to produce some sort of debate over “good gameplay” vs “can’t vote for that lying scumbag.” Good gameplay usually wins out in BB.
The whole “blood on his hands” thing is completely overrated. As evidence by Dan being the one to reference it, to try to reinforce that Danielle/Ian should take him to the final 2.
If they are dumb enough to beleive the jury would be too bitter to vote for Dan, they are idiots, and/or never watched the show before.
He’s trying to convince Danielle/Ian that he somehow decided at some point to play a “2nd place game,” for a former winner to claim is pretty unbelievable.
It is an unbelievable claim, but I think you are really discounting how terrible the jury is this year.
Aside from Britney, I don’t think any of them really understood the psychological social gameplay aspect of BB. None of them made any big moves on their own in the game (Frank just won competitions, Boogie made all the moves in their alliance) and I don’t see Frank, Shane or Ashley being able to get over the heartbreak of being put in a clown suit by Dan.
In any other season, you would be right. But I fell that this season features a uniquely terrible group of players in the jury.
HB,
The only player who has expressed his bitterness for Dan’s play in the jury house is Frank. But even bitter Frank never uttered the words “I’m never voting for Dan to win.”
Frank pretty clearly respects Dan’s game, even if he calls it shady, because he continuely said it’s Dan’s to lose. Frank said multiple times he was trying to get the house to go after Dan because he thought Dan was the biggest threat (after Frank went home). Why would he now turn around and cast a bitter vote against Dan?
I think Ashley would vote for Ian, based on their flirting, but no clue how she would vote for a Dan/Danielle final 2.
Shane was bummed out after he was sent home, but pretty much EVERYONE gets a blindsidey type send home when the jury is filling up. I think he gives Danielle a vote for his showmance/alliance with her. Not because he’s bitter towards Dan, but because vote for Danielle over Ian too.
My point is the producers of the show ALWAYS try to drum up/manufacture suspense/drama/uncertainty for viewers, even when they know someone is about to get voted off in a landslide.
Hence I’m EXTREMELY dubious that there is any real bitterness in the jury (besides Frank), that would stop them from voting for Dan.
The final jury vote becomes pretty clear when they have the sit in a semi circle and make case for why player X should win the game. When a jury member makes a pathetic attempt to justify them winning the game it spells doom.
If the jury really is bitter, and very against Dan, it would be revealed there. But showing a 2 minute argument between Brit/Frank, which was more about Brit bitching out Frank for getting her evicted (by listening to Dan), is is NO WAY going to convince me that everyone is bitter, angry, not gonna vote for Dan.
Jobin00 – The question I’d ask is if there’s sufficient warmth/respect for Ian to overcome the respect for Dan should that be the matchup. Do I think Dan beats Danielle? Of course. Easy. But I think people in the house liked and sympathized with Ian and will also respect some measure of game-play on his part. Say what you will about Dan’s huge plays — Yes, they shaped the game entirely — but Ian’s spy move to get Boogie out is, in the balance, a larger move, IMO. He could argue along those lines and win.
-Daniel
Daniel,
Ian’s double agent move against Boogie wasn’t viewed at the time as being Ian’s grand move. Frank kept voicing that it wasn’t Ian’s fault that Dan/Brit “took advantage of him” and made him flip. Maybe over time that belief has washed away, and Ian will get full credit for the move but I don’t know.
Being pretty certain that Dan would take Danielle, the only way a Dan/Ian final happens if Ian takes Dan to the final. Which would be a poor choice considering he could seemingly beat Danielle easily, and it would likely reinforce what I mentioned above that Ian is controlled by Dan (and Dan, not Ian, gets credit for the Boogie move).
I agree with you though Ian/Dan would be a close vote. As you say, Ian was seemingly friendly with everyone, everyone saw Ian as their little kid brother, he would use the money on school, promise to never dare write 3/4 books on coaching, etc.
But I still think Dan wins on the grounds of him playing up that he was a big target coming in, had a hand in every jury member being bounced from the house, had only one player to coach, etc.
Frank was still heated from being blindsided so he was venting. Plus they were all drinking which doesn’t help.
I have learned more about BB this summer than I have in the past seasons combined. I understand the strategies better now.
Frank was enrolled in “Dan’s School of Hard Knocks”. He should now see that Dan was doing whatever he needed to do to survive and that any oaths he took were with his fingers crossed behind his back. His family understands this and so he has carte blanche to lie as needed.
However I don’t think Dan has a win in the bag. So much depends on his final speech which I’m sure will be a doozy. But here’s how I see it going down. To me Jenn is the big wild card but her vote doesn’t really matter.
Scenario 1 (Dan, Danielle):
Dan gets votes from Britney and Ian and possibly Jenn. Danielle wins.
Scenario 2 (Danielle, Ian):
Ian gets votes from Ashely, Britney and possibly Jenn. Danielle wins.
Scenario 3 (Dan, Ian):
Dan gets votes from Danielle and possibly Jenn. Ian wins.
So a lot depends on Dan’s final speech and how much he can sway the jury. He could pull it off but he may have burned too many bridges this year and I don’t know if the jury will forgive him.
Dan would make an excellent cult leader.
Dannielle is pitiful and pathetic, an embarassment to her gender. I wish she would stop drinking dans koolade.
All I want is to hear Dan’s speech. I don’t really even necessarily need to see him win, but if we are robbed of hearing his jury speech, I will be very disappointed.
Usually I try not to judge others but when it comes to Danielle and Dan I can’t help myself. Danielle is a poor excuse for a nurse. She is so self centred and can’t see past her own needs…I feel for any of her patients. She has stood by and watched (and even caused) the distress of her fellow housemate Ian. True colours really show when there’s money involved!! Boo, hoo Danielle…I have no sympathy for the uncompassionate of this world. Dan is an idiot, he’s feeling very witty and giggles at the thought of duping people however; it doesn’t take much intelligence to lie all the time, in order to win a game, it’s more of a challenge to win with your integrity somewhat intact. This brings me to Ian, a sweet guy who’s managed to meet the challenges he’s been faced with in the house and still has his integrity intact. Here is a young, intelligent man, who has more maturity in his baby finger than Danielle and Dan have combined. I feel sorry for Ian, being one of the last in the house with these two selfish people who can’t see that perhaps this guy would enjoy some company or conversation as well. Ian has faced ten times more challenges in the house both with his health and with these two idiots and has made it into the final three. Danielle and Dan have nothing to be proud of, not their game play and especially not their attitude toward Ian. Go Ian go, really hope he takes home the big prize…he’s the most deserving!