Recap: ‘Big Brother’ Wednesday – Another PoV Shakeup

I”m not much for prognostication, as a general rule. But even if I were a long-term “Big Brother” viewer, I would have ceased long ago trying to figure out who is the favorite to win this season. Trying to apply things like “logical reasoning” to what”s gone down this year is a sure fire way to drive oneself crazy. The best way to think about anything that happens is to assume that the person making the latest bizarre decision just got hit in the head with a shovel by Julie Chen. If you go off of that premise, then everything else falls into place.
When last I dropped in on the show here at Monkeys as Critics, Kalia was HoH, Brendon was out of the house, and Lawon had only just come up with what certainly has to be considered one of the worst strategic moves in reality television history. Daniele managed to win HoH at a critical time in the game…only to put up two relative floaters instead of purging the field of fellow veteran competitors. My best guess at to why she did it?? Brendon is in fact a Dementor. It makes sense, in that every time I look at him I worry that I will never, ever feel happiness again.
Guess that means the next hour will be sour, if you”ll indulge a brief moment of recap poetry. Only one way to find out…
“Here we go again,” says Adam, now on the block for the third time. Daniele thinks she”s played this well, with the option to backdoor Brendon still in play. Shelly”s still a lying liar that lies about her previous deal with Brenchel. (I CAN”T BELIEVE I have to use that combo name again. I thought I was past this. Sigh.) The two women agree to unite and cleave that couple once and for all. “I suck at lying,” Daniele says once alone. Heh. Next up in the HoH Room: Adam! She reiterates that Brendon needs to leave, thereby neutralizing Rachel on her own. “You”re just a pawn in my game,” she says. “Pawns go home,” says the newly shorn Adam. Had he decided to grow a Fienberg-esque beard, he would be my prohibitive favorite to win. Oh well. That whisker war is over.
OK, more drama time: Shelly tries to go on offense about her earlier deal with Brenchel, essentially trying to be so loud in her denial that no one will believe it could be true. Brendon doesn”t want to get in the middle of the Shelly/Rachel squabble, which instantly puts Rachel on the defensive. Seriously, if this were a role-playing game, all of Rachel”s stats would go down 50% without the Power Ring that is Brendon. Jordan”s really confused as to what to believe. To be fair to Jordan, confusion is her perpetual state.
Back from commercial break, Shelly is wearing sunglasses at night. Corey Hart 2.0 is puffing cigarettes to stem the flow of tears. Awesome, more crying. Just what we need on this show. Jeff and Jordan try to calm her down, letting her know that they recognize Rachel”s probably lying and they are still willing to play with her. They just prefer to put on a happy face in front of Brenchel rather than the splotchy mess Shelly”s sunglasses are barely concealing.
Time to the PoV nominations! Playing this week alongside Daniele, Adam, and Shelly will be Jordan, Kalia, and Jeff. Wow, neither Rachel nor Brendon get picked. That was everyone”s hope going into the vote. Then again, what people normally wish to have happen to the pair often backfires. I half-expected Brendon and Rachel to both get picked and then dry hump in the Barney Room in celebration. But not this week! In another shocker of shockers, Porsche gets picked to host the competition. You can add that to “death” and “taxes” in terms of things you can count on at this point in history.
Next up: Porsche”s boobs! I mean, next up: the PoV competition! The backyard has been turned into a farm, and Porsche Duke leads the flock into a field of hay and fake veggies. Jordan notes that Jeff looks like a member of a ’90s boy band. She”s 100% correct in this assessment. Turns out he”s also a boy band fan as well. Just take “Big Brother” step by step, my good man. Otherwise, it”s bye, bye, bye for you. And trust me, you don”t want it that way.
This week”s game: “Big Brother Cornhole,” which sounds dirty but is essentially just a bean bag toss on steroids. Atop the target is a small hole worth one point. If the bean bag doesn”t make in the hole, it slips to a spinning wheel below with slots between 2 and 13 points. The person with the highest score each round is eliminated, and then picks a prize out of the bucket. One of the prizes? The PoV necklace. Sounds like it”s dumb luck in terms of winning it, until you learn that prizes can be exchanged in a Yankee Swap-type fashion. That”s actually a fairly interesting way of making each elimination count for something. Is one of the prizes “Porsche has to wear this outfit for the rest of her time on the show”? Let”s hope so.
Round 1: Adam gets a 13, the highest score possible…except Shelly misses the board entirely, which means she automatically gets the highest score. And her prize: the PoV necklace, which she calls “bittersweet.”
Round 2: Daniele gets a cornhole. (I can”t wait for someone to Google that exact phrase and find this recap.) Jordan loses the round with a 13, earning “24 Hours Solitary Confinement” with a phone call from home as her prize. Jordan initially takes it, but then gives it to Shelly so she can talk to her daughter. She reasons that with Jeff there, Shelly needs it more than her. Aw. Kinda sweet.
Round 3: Daniele scores AGAIN! She”s a freakin” cornhole assassin. Adam actually gets one as well. Kalia gets eliminated, and gets…a Caribbean vacation. “Kalia needs a vacation from what…taking a nap all day?” grouses Jeff. “There goes our honeymoon!” mumbles Rachel. People have a lot of opinions about this prize, apparently.
Round 4: Jeff worries about winning the competition, with Adam whispering in his ear and Brenchel staring daggers into his JC Chasez-esque physique. Daniele confirms that he”s not the target, and then ends up eliminating herself on purpose. She wins a Veto Ticket, which guarantees a place in next week”s PoV competition. She keeps the ticket, recognizing it”s strategic potential. (See: Brenchel.)
Round 5: Jeff tries to throw the veto, but makes it look like he tried for appearances” sake. He gets an 8, which Adam beats barely with a 7. Jeff”s prize? A cool $5,000, which he keeps. Adam”s prize is “The Humilitard,” which is a unitard that the winner must wear for a week. He promptly trades it with Jordan to win the competition, completing a trifecta in terms of staving off elimination.
“This is the worst-case scenario for my fiancé and I,” says Rachel. (I know! It”s awesome!) Upstairs in the HoH, Daniele confirms to Jeff over and over again that he”s not the target for backdoor voting this week. He”s still not on board with Daniele as an ally, but is fine teaming up for now to help himself and Jordan. With Shelly in the Have Not room in isolation, Jordan busts out the Humilitard. It features a dunce cap and “I”m With Stupid” written across the chest. And this is the last time I will ever type out the word “Humilitard.” My spell-check is getting annoyed with me already.
Shelly gets a call from her husband while in isolation, and instantly starts breaking down. She”s acting like she”s been gone longer than Tom Hanks in “Castaway.” Yikes. If you turned off the sound, you”d swear that she was learning that her family had been kidnapped by terrorists. The following day, the group greets her with food and drink to celebrate her release from solitary. They also inform her that the terrorists shot her husband after she failed to come up with the ransom in time. OK, not really.
Brenchel visits the HoH room to fight for their lives. Daniele lies about having a deal with Jeff, which they don”t really question. Then again, they can”t: they realize that for now they have to eat crow and worship at the altar of Daniele. However, she”s once again confused as to what to do, after an hour in which she was solid in her plan to remove Brendon. DAMN YOU, DEMENTOR! I need to whip up a personal Patronus to stave this dude off. Luckily, she comes to her senses and puts him up for eviction anyways, likening him to a “zombie that won”t die.” Wait, is Frank Darabont now working on “Big Brother” and no one told me?
Do you have a favorite to win it all at this point? Will you be happy to see Brendon permanently leave, or did his return signal just how strong a player he really is? Will Rachel spontaneously combust if she”s alone again? Sound off below!
I love that Brendon’s on the block. There is little that makes me snicker and grin more than to see Rachel in permanent melt down mode. She’s a glass house of emotion, and I can’t wait to see somebody hit her with a big fat rock. Keeps me warm at night. Haha!
I couldn’t agree with you more, Alan!!!
its stupid that jeff threw the game. last week he complains about the floaters in the house and what does he do let a floater win the PoV. what he should have done was win and take the PoV after adam took it and then use it on shelly then vote of another floater!
I completely disagree, Jeff should have thrown the game.
If Jeff won, and pulled Shelly off the block, then who is the replacement? It’s either Jordan, Brendan, or Rachel who are going to be put up in her place. No way Jeff would do that. He would put Jordan at risk, and openly side with Shelly (weak player) over Brendan/Rachel. Then Brendan/Rachel go up and then next week blame Jeff for one of them going home.
This way Brendan goes out without Jeff being at fault, and Rachel sticks around still alligned with Jeff/Jordan and goes after Danielle instead. Also, it keeps Shelly in the game, without opening forcing Jeff/Jordan to make a move to save her and declare they have a strong alliance.
He complained last week about floaters, because his head was on the chopping block. It was either, floaters, someone in Kalia’s alliance, or Jeff/Jordan. So clearly Jeff was saying “put up a floater last week.”
Don’t get me wrong – I despise Brendan and Rachel and want them gone. But right now I want Shelly gone first. She needs a good slap across her ginormous lips to wipe that smug look off her face. I almost want to see Brachel work some deal where Shelly gets the boot. But then Danielle would be in big trouble. That girl doesn’t likes to rock the boat. And is she smokin’ hot in her Daisy Dukes!
On the other hand it will be nice to see Rachel have another series of meltdowns next week.
My favorite to win is Danielle, followed by Jeff/Jordan (either one).
Typo: Danielle LIKES to rock the boat. She not afraid to make big moves.
I think I depise Kalia more than Rachel at this point. The tipping point was when she did the Oprah “you are all getting a car” voice to congradulate herself on winning a cruise.
Rachel is clearly going to lose her mind again, and I’m sure it will be even worse than last week.
Do you think there is any chance that Shelly gets voted out instead?
Kalia, Porsche are going to vote out Brendan.
Adam votes out Brendan as well, not sure why he would have any reason to keep Brendan over Shelly.
Rachel votes Shelly.
Then Jeff/Jordan make it either 3-3 or 5-1. Either way Brendan goes home, but then Jeff/Jordan could play the card that they didn’t want Brendan to go home, thereby trying to get his final vote in the end.
Adam is a wild card. I could see Brachel working him over and convincing him to vote for Shelly. And if J/J want to keep their alliance then Shelly’s going home.
Adam will do whatever Jeff tells him to. What Jeff & Jordan do is really up in the air. From the viewers perspective, Shelly looks like a complete nutcase who has been playing both sides and doesn’t even realize that when she accuses Rachel of lieing that she is in fact incorrect. The editing so far has not been favorable to Shelly in the least, but you don’t really know how things are going in the house.
Also keep in mind that Shelly was in solitary for 24 hours, which was a great opportunity for Brenchel to work on Adam and J/J to secure their votes in case Brendan got put up on the block again (which he did).
From my perspective, J/J should be more comfortable voting Shelley out because a) Brendon will keep Rachel under control. b) Brendon is a strong competitor and can help J/J keep safe by winning HoH and Shelley has proven to be completely useless in competitions (completely missing the board during the veto on her first shot is a nice summation of her competition performance)and c) because Brendon staying in the house is a bigger target than Jeff himself is, so the longer Brendon stays the longer Jeff has before others in the house start targeting him.
Being that I’m rooting for Danielle I am afraid of that scenario since B will go after her. Adam is the key and I expect to see him schmoozed tonight. I see it like this:
Kalia, Porsche vote for Brendan. (2)
Rachel, Jeff and Jordan vote for Shelly. (3)
So who does Adam vote for? If Danielle can pull him over than it will be a tie and Danielle can send out Brendan.
Brachel may try and tell her that all will be forgiven if Brendan stays but I think that bridge has been burned too many times and she’s too smart to fall for another truce.
I never miss any episode of Big Brother TV Show. B’coz this is the only show which I like most.
