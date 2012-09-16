Recap: ‘Big Brother”s final three duke it out as the finish line looms

Can you believe Shane, totally suckered by Dan’s Personal Sock Puppet (Danielle), is gone? Or that resident dork Ian, who seemed destined to be heading home on his tippy-toes in week one, is in the final three? Actually, the same could be said about both Dan (otherwise known as the biggest threat in the house to anyone thinking clearly) as well as Danielle (see sock puppet reference above). This isn’t the final three I ever would have predicted, but that’s the thing about “Big Brother.” Hard to predict. And this season, that doesn’t even take into consideration predicting the Hamster Most Likely to Wear a Pink Tank Top category. I mean, come on! It was a guy!
8:37pm – We’re running late due to football. But hey, tears are promised in the promo!
8:38pm – How many times are we going to see Danielle do that large mouth bass face as she reacts in shock to Dan’s decision to send Shane home? Danielle is still stunned. Ian is still stunned. Stunned, stunned, stunned.
8:39pm – Dan is worried about getting votes in the jury house. He should be. Dan tells Danielle he’s her coach and it’s his job to take her to the end. Ahem, hello? Not a coach anymore, Dan. But he has no doubt he can reel Danielle back in, because he’s fairly sure she’s slightly brain damaged.
8:40pm – Ian tip toes around the house and talks to himself. And then, he QUACKS to himself. I am afraid that if Ian wins, he will spend the money exclusively on box sets of “The Big Bang Theory” and Oreos. Lots and lots of Oreos.
8:41pm – Danielle yells at Dan. He lied to her again! He may actually stab HER in the back! She’s hurt! She’s not mad! Hurt! Get mad, Danielle. Dan assures her he’s trying to get her to the money. Dan tells her he only wants to coach her to the winner’s circle.
8:42pm – Danielle seems to be coming around. She tells Dan she’s a bad person. Wow, I actually think this is actually Stockholm Syndrome. And Danielle… yes, she’s forgiven Dan.
8:44pm – Oh wait! She hasn’t. She’s just TELLING Dan that. Thank God. If she really had been won over that easily, I’d say she’s too simple minded to actually hold down a job.
8:48pm – It’s a champagne brunch for the final three. Ian finds it unbelievable that he’s lasted this long. Me, too! Dan toasts to Danielle and Ian, who he’s coached the the finish. Um, no one has forgotten you can’t win this, Dan. Or at least I hope not.
8:50pm – Time to reminisce (reminiscing = lengthy clip package). “Remember when I suggested we call ourselves the Quack Pack?” asks Ian. “Remember when I said Dan will be returning to the show to coach?” asks Danielle. I swear Dan had more hair at the beginning of the show. “Remember Janelle?” This is starting to feel a little morbid. She’s not dead, guys.
8:53pm – Dan talks about how his Bible has been so important to him. “Remember when Boogie read the bible?” This is the longest brunch I can remember that didn’t involve vacation pictures.
8:56pm – “Remember when Britney beat up Frank’s teddy bear?” Sigh. It’s not a good sign when you’re relieved to get a commercial break.
9:01pm – “Remember Willie?” Aw, that was the first time Frank ended up on the block. That was back when he used to get upset about that sort of thing.
9:04pm – “Remember when Willie almost slugged Joe?” Was that the week the have-nots had fried pork rinds? Those do not look terrible.
9:07pm – Ah, Willie. Just as crazy as you remember.
9:11pm – Time to reminisce about Shane. Does Danielle have a Shane-shaped hole in her heart? Yes, actually, because SHANE NEVER STABBED HER IN THE BACK, DAN. She doesn’t say that exactly, but more or less. We watch Britney play therapist to Shane and Danielle in the Magic Way Back TV Machine. Britney tells Shane he needs to be consistent with her, and Danielle needs to understand why he doesn’t want to be overly affectionate and put a target on their backs. Honestly, I think Britney does a pretty good job. Go figure.
9:14pm – Ian reflects on his date with Ashley. She asks him to explain inorganic and organic chemistry, as she thought organic was the stuff she bought at the farmers’ market. Ian wishes Ashley could have seen him confront Frank. He showed confidence when he fought with Frank! Oh, that’s what that was? I thought he just lost his cool and was a sore loser. I still think Ashley would have always preferred to make out with Frank. Even when he was wearing a carrot suit.
9:18pm – Watching Ian and Frank fight, I’m still not so clear on why everyone thought Frank was guaranteed to win if he stayed in the house. Because he was largely friendly? They felt bad about his hair? Sorry, but Dan was always a bigger threat. And he hardly ever won a challenge.
9:25pm – The final three sit in the living room. “Remember Dan’s funeral?” Just as stupid the second time around. Effective, but stupid.
9:27pm – Okay, the only non-stupid part was making Danielle cry. It was just evil. Smart, but evil.
9:29pm – Ian says may the best duck win. I think the Quack Pack may go down in history as the dorkiest secret alliance name ever. But maybe Ian will get a guest spot on “Duck Dynasty” someday.
9:30pm – Part one of the final HOH competition. It’s called Hook, Line and Sinker. It involves sitting on a hook and being smashed against a wall while being rained on. Ian traditionally does well in these competitions.
9:31pm – Dan will do whatever it takes to get to the final two — even if that means stabbing one more person in the back. Yeah, we knew that. Danielle hopes Dan isn’t getting too comfortable, because it might be time for him to get stabbed in the back. Oh, we can only hope!
So, the final HOH has begun, and everything will be wrapped up on Wednesday. I’m a little nervous thinking that Ian may win HOH and take Dan to the final two, because I really want to see if Danielle stabs her pupper master in the back. That stuff never happened on “The Muppet Show.”
Who do you think will win? Who do you think deserves to win? And who do you think will win part one of the HOH competition?
Watching the Willie segments again reminded me of my original annoyance with Britney. Where was she when Willie and Frank were arguing? Why didn’t she try and stop him? I still think she could have tried harder to control him. He had no one left after Britney cast him off and thats when he got booted. That said he’s still a redneck piece of trash and I’m glad he’s gone and not eligible to win America’s Vote.
I also never understood why Ian hated Frank so much. He’s the one that went behind Frank and Boogie. Maybe he was jealous because of Ashley.
Anyhoo, it should be an interesting HOH. They’ll all be strong in the endurance part.
I predict the final winner of the 500k will be Danielle. I don’t think she deserves it but that will be the way the jury will probably go. But again it comes down to Dan’s speech.
I certainly can’t count out Dan, that’s for sure. I’m torn between being impressed with his deviousness and feeling he played some exceptionally dirty pool.
Mulderism,
Britney pretty much disowned Willie as a player after he blew up at Frank outside and started yelling about froot loops. This was about the 25th time she told him to not start any trouble and he didn’t listen. Willie was a ticking time bomb, and she did it to try to save Shane/JoJo who she still had to coach.
Considering Brit wanted nothing to do with Willie BEFORE Willie picked a fight with the oldest guy in the house, it’s pretty clear it was the right move.
Ian flipped out on Frank because Frank voted out Ian closest ally Brit in the house.
I actually think Danielle loses to both Dan or Ian in final vote. Dan beats Ian in a close vote.
How do you see the votes going down? This is my breakdown after Thursday.
Scenario 1 (Dan, Danielle):
Dan gets votes from Britney and Ian and possibly Jenn. Danielle wins.
Scenario 2 (Danielle, Ian):
Ian gets votes from Ashely, Britney and possibly Jenn. Danielle wins.
Scenario 3 (Dan, Ian):
Dan gets votes from Danielle and possibly Jenn. Ian wins.
The jury is Ashley, Brit, Frank, Joe, Jenn, Shane, and then whoever gets voted off next.
Dan/Danielle:
Dan – Brit, Ian, Joe, Jenn, Frank, Ashley
Danielle – Shane
Danielle/Ian:
Danielle – Shane, Dan
Ian – Brit, Frank, Ashley, Joe, Jenn
Dan/Ian:
Dan – Brit, Joe, Jenn, Danielle, Shane
Ian – Frank, Ashley
My main presumptions:
1) Joe votes along with Brit in the voting for the best “game” player camp, and votes Dan over Ian, and both over Danielle.
2) Joe votes for the best game player as well, he was never angry over how Dan played the game, Joe was just pissed he couldn’t figure out a way to get Dan out.
3) Ashley votes the same as Frank, because honestly I have no idea how she’s going to vote.
4) I have Jenn voting for Dan over Danielle based on gameplay, but Danielle over Ian based on her friendship with Danielle.
5) Frank’s not as bitter as the producers want you to believe. The gameplay gap between Dan/Danielle is too great, and Frank votes for Dan to win. The gameplay gap between smaller, and combined with his bitterness and his once friendship with Ian, he votes for Ian to win.
I take it you mean Frank in your first point (not Joe)?
A lot of people have been saying they think Dan will win and he certainly deserves to on gameplay alone. Danielle won a few comps but basically she just did what she was told.
However I think the jury will vote on emotion like when Russell lost on Survivor. Dan certainly has a better social game than Russell but I think the end result will be the same.
I don’t want to see Danielle win but I still think she will.
Forgot to delete my first point, the more I thought about the more I think Frank votes as my point #5.
I just don’t think the bitterness of the jury is what the producers are trying to be.
It’s unfortunate, anytime anyone plays a strategic game, it involves lying, then they get lumped in as playing an “evil” game, then they finally get lumped in with playing the game as Russell.
The problem with Russell was that he was a complete bully and jerk every second of the game, which was completely unnecessary. I can buy a jury having an extremely hard time voting for someone like Russell.
But Dan was not a bully or a jerk to anyone in the game. He just voted you out. The only possibly uncessary jerkish behavior was tearing Danielle apart emotionally at the funeral, and even that is debatable (even though I’m in the jerkish behavior camp).
I just can’t see Danielle winning. Her strategic moves are all going to be viewed as Dan’s, as evidence of her trusting Dan and getting Shane (who would have taken her to final 2) sent home.
Danielle’s social game wasn’t all that impressive. She wasn’t such good besties with every jury member, that they are going to overlook her strategic faults of being Dan’s puppett to throw her enough votes to bring her a win. She’s got Shane’s vote, and Dan’s if he’s in the jury, but the only other possible friend vote is Jenn and that is debatable.
I just want to hear Dan’s speech. If we are robbed of that with Danielle just being vengeful, I will be upset. It she is eliminating him for strategy, then I understand.
I’m sure it will be available in paperback soon should he not be able to deliver it on TV.
I’ve learned in this season to never count Dan out ever…so while I really do think Ian will win over Dan…I would not be surprised at all if Dan just sinks it whether it’s with Dani or Ian at the end.
#dansmist
I hope Ian wins Part 1 of the HOH comp.
Then watch Dan/Danielle battle in Part 2.
Then watch Dan try to convince Danielle that he has the best chance to beat Ian in Part 3, and Danielle should drop off, etc.
