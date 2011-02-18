Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘6B’

“Fringe” is all about an impending universal collapse, in which Over Here is locked in a war with Over There that neither truly understand. Problem is, “Fringe” is threatening to collapse under a different type of struggle: the struggle between the show”s sci-fi strains and its increasingly melodramatic ones. It”s not as if the show has been devoid of emotional elements: indeed, the core family at the heart of the show (The Bishops, Olivia, Astrid) have given it a special place in the post-“Lost” pantheon of genre shows. But there”s a difference between having a beating heart at the center of a fantastical story and explaining away intergalactic vortexes away through the power of THE HUMAN HEART, as evidenced tonight in “6B.” One makes me happy. The other makes me slightly queasy.
All of this is a shame, since there was an incredibly complex moral conundrum beneath all the Sturm und Drang of Olivia and Peter”s will they/won”t they saga. Back in my would-be theatre days, the first play I ever acted in was Tom Stoppard”s “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.” That play, Stoppard”s first and still one of his most beloved, featured a lengthy opening sequence in which the titular pair discuss the nature of reality while flipping a coin that lands hands over ninety times in a row. So, imagine my delight at watching Walter flip coins tonight inside the Rosencrantz Building, assuming the show would turn into a treatise on how events tend to take on more meaning as more people witness it. After all, at some point our world is going to have to be made more aware of its counterpart, no matter how much Massive Dynamic and Fringe Division seek to cover it up.
And in some ways, that”s exactly what happened as one major element from Over There threatened to cross over into ours: the horrific amber. I enjoyed how the show retrofitted the bus incident from Season 1″s “The Ghost Network” into a way to introduce the moral quandary of unleashing Over Here”s first quarantine. Massive Dynamic, usually so gung ho about new technologies, tiptoed around this new substance with fear. Broyles bugged out at the possibility of encasing city blocks. And Walter started to wonder just how different he truly was from his counterpart, Walternate.
That last aspect fascinated me the most tonight, as it got to the central aspects of the small yet palpable differences between both sides. Using the metaphor of the coin toss, Walter”s dilemma shows just how random events that happen to each identity iteration can”t fully take into account the fundamental sameness of the subjects being affected by this cross-universal butterfly effect. Quantum entanglements not only affect couples in love on either side of the great divide, but potentially affect one”s doppelganger as well. What kept our Walter from truly turning into Walternate by now was the brain matter removed by William Bell. But did that operation prevent it or merely delay it?
That”s a question Walter asks himself as well as Nina Sharp during the cost-benefit analysis inherent in “amber quarantine” versus “city-sucking vortex” presents itself for the first time Over Here. We”ve seen just how pervasive they are on the other side, which is indicative of just how much worse things are on that side at the current moment. It”s a world in which vortexes are incorporated into everyday reality, whereas the first amber encasement Over Here might make what”s going on in Wisconsin right now seem like a friendly disagreement between BFFs to say the least. Between Alice Merchant realizing the true nature of her vision of Derrick and Olivia having to brief Broyles on the proper protocol for amber quarantines, it was an hour in which Over There truly started to bleed into the everyday on our side.
All of this is great. I”m jiggy with it up until this point. What worries me, and perhaps terrifies me a touch, is the way in which one can look at the resolution of “6B” as a test run for the resolution of the Doomsday Device plotline. I can deal with something like quantum entanglement causing people to reach out and touch another across universes. If it”s good enough for Einstein, it”s good enough for me. (Basic rule of thumb and all.) But what bugged me, above and beyond the anvilicious way in which Alice/Derrick stood in for a possible future Olivia/Peter, was the way in which emotionally letting someone go somehow shut down a potential black hole. Because if the world survives because our Olivia plays Peter some Velvet Underground while he”s in the device, then I”m going to find the “Fringe” writing staff and encase THEM in amber.
Moreover, this soapy plotline between the pair has turned Anna Torv back into Season 1 levels of lethargy, yielding a performance that has very little to do with her talent and almost everything to do with the quality of material handed to her. Likewise, letting Joshua Jackson essentially spend half the episode doe-eyed hoping for a smooch isn”t the best use of his skillset. These two are now nominally together, so hooray for that, but we know there”s an ever-growing problem (literally!) Over There to complicate this newfound love connection on our side.
Having the romantic relationship between the central pair high in the overall narrative mix might work for a show like “Chuck,” but could potentially cripple “Fringe.” I have absolutely no way of proving this, but I can”t help but wonder if the slightly (yet unfortunately steadily) dropping numbers for the show reflect fan resistance to the heavy emphasis on plotlines aimed at ‘shippers more than fans of the show”s mythology, quirky sense of humor, and makeshift family dynamics. There”s still plenty of reason to think Sam Weiss” declaration a few weeks back is, not unlike the Transformers, more than meets the eye. But episodes like tonight aren”t giving me a lot of confidence at this point.
There”s a vortex starting to open at the heart of the show. I just hope they can fix it before FOX quarantines it for good.
Other thoughts about tonight”s episode:
*** Walter”s wistful line about William Bell”s “soul magnets” is the type of fusion between pseudoscience and emotion that actually WORKS. Telling Nina that he was still waiting for Bell”s call from the great beyond was a highlight of tonight”s hour.
*** What is it with Bad Robot and balcony incidents? First Hurley causes a collapse of one over on “Lost,” and tonight a group fall right through one.
*** While I had issues with the resolution of the vortex, I did like that Over There Astrid”s math was proven wrong. I like the idea that science can only calculate human decision to a point, which leaves free will in play. Reminds me a lot of Asimov”s “Foundation” series, in which a mathematician could predict the actions of civilizations but couldn”t account for the actions of a single agent.
*** I want to read Walter Bishop”s 1973 article in the New England Journal of Medicine scientifically proving that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
*** My favorite line? “Perhaps I should have made a frittata!” Least favorite? “If there was a rift here, it”s closed now.” Just sounded like a bad closing line to a bad Bond film.
*** Should we be worried about a potential scene in the season finale in which everyone Over Here can see everyone Over There? And who will be the first side to offer the other a conciliatory Coca-Cola?
What did you think of tonight”s episode? Are you happy with the way the season is progressing, or are you sharing some of my concerns? Does the Olivia/Peter romance enhance the show for you or detract from it? Sound off below!
All shows’ ratings drop in the spring. And Fringe has been steadily losing viewers since it switched to Thursdays, much less Fridays. It’s a bit of a stretch to blame low ratings on a plotline.
Also, the amber wasn’t “retrofitted” – the writers did the bus incident in Season 1 in full knowledge it would be brought back later to serve the plot.
Great review mixed with insight and humor as always. I have to say I agree with everything you said almost letter for letter but I liked this episode and am liking this season of Fringe.
I have to admit for awhile Peter and Olivia’s relationship being front and center was bothering me. But to me it feels pretty honest emotionally (at least as much as it can in sci-fi) and it enhances the other elements of the show.
Is it perfect? No. But after investing so much of myself to LOST I am just going along for the ride with #Fringe. If the show did not have Walter and other interesting characters it would be too soapy for me-but scenes like him playing cupid and making pancakes take it too the next level.
I actually have no problem with a little more emphasis on the relationship angle in some of the overall episode storylines. Perhaps neglecting that aspect for too long at times has been a factor in the ratings struggles? Without the emotional relationship component to balance so much of the heavy sci-fi, maybe casual viewers have been reluctant to jump on board? I’m not saying I want the show devolving into a melodramatic soap, but I’m not opposed to seeing where the Peter/Olivia relationship goes, as long as it’s written with as much intelligence and depth as the rest of the show. Maybe the random viewer, who isn’t as into the hard core science fiction stuff as the rest of us, will see the heart in the show and stick around. And hopefully tell some of their casual-viewer acquaintances.
@Ryan At what point will Hitfix let you have your own blog?
Found this a solid episode.
Did you just compare the skillful way that Peter and Olivia’s relationship has been handled in contrast to Chuck’s? Really? Nope. Not going to go there at all.
Seems like an article about the season arc is order as it is blurring what you are writing about happened in this episode.
You are creating story vortexes where none exist yet.
Not at all. Just talking about overall focus on the relationship versus the story as a whole in terms of the energy spent.
Understood. Still contend that Fringe has done a fine job with the Peter and Olivia relationship. They talk to each other like real people.
The energy being spent is temporary and unavoidable if the two are being brought together.
As for the relationships of the characters gaining import over the strange things they run into, I find it very Lostian in its conceit.
Final point of dissension, thought Anna Torv gave a great performance struggling with her fears over her desires.
As always, reading your reviews is something I look forward to. This is one of the few instances where we diverge in our reactions to an episode.
Cheers!
Lou
Forget to add, the one thing this episode was slightly guilty of was being a tad predictable.
Thanks to Einstein we know that Time and Space are just different dimensions of reality. Tonight’s Fringe reminded me of something else I have heard a while ago that because time goes forward we do not remember the future but only our pasts. Is their a biological concept of memory that is physically tied to the dimension of reality time? Because only in that way can I make sense that emotion is related to time because then humans are incapable of holding the complete memories of two different time lines at the same time and causes such a rift.
There were a lot of plot holes that needed to be filled. I’m glad that shipper fans got what they want to help boost ratings. But the writers have to do better to convince me that they really have something great in store. Not leaving the sci-fi in the dust.
Maybe now that the shippers have been pleased they’ll give us back Peter who hasn’t been seen this season much, instead they keep giving us some shmoopy guy who looks the same and doesn’t have the great lines Peter used to have.
Shmoopy. Awesome. Will have to remember that one!
Hey Ryan, I saw your tweet your ELO cover band is called “Quantum Entanglement”. I want to start a band called ‘Soul Magnets’.
First of all, the plot wasn’t resolved by letting go of her dead husband, it was resolved by letting go of the literal substitute. Tying the emotional to the scientific was earned by two seasons of prep with Olivia’s crossing experiences, so I accepted it.
Secondly, we’re ignoring that the ending introduced an element that was until now lacking in the warring universes story – hope. A problem was fixed here, and thus fixed There. It was an intriguing development.
Third, I think we just found out how Leonard Nimoy will presumably return to the show this year.
I dunno, the whole thing just worked for me. The parallels between the “case of the week” and the emotional drama at the center of the episode reminded me of season 2/3 Buffy, which is THAT bad in my book.
This episode was giving me flashbacks to both the Doctor Who episode Army of Ghosts and that John Cusack haunted hotel movie from a few years ago. I found myself hoping there was more to the story – something about the level of detail in the opening sequence, and the doorman, and the vaguely period feel of that opener had me thinking things were going in another direction. I found that I like the simpler approach, though. I could accept the rarity of two members of a supremely loving relationship having a 50/50 chance of dying, and that that uniqueness brought about these events. Why not? I’m also pleased that O and P are going to give it a shot already.
This show pleases me, even though it makes me sad to choose between Fringe and SPN when there’s hockey on a Friday.
They even used the same effects for when people were partially crossing in between the universes as Doctor Who did when the Cybermen were crossing over. I was having flashbacks as soon as I realized that Alice was sitting down to watch something.
Ryan how could you not mention Walter’s “It’s like a flashmob! Of suicide…” line?? I nearly lost it when I heard that lol
All I can say is; have they forgotten that John Scott existed, and that Olivia has opened up to someone, romantically, before?
I’m thinking that her relationship with John Scott will be more explained as less emotional, as in “they thought it was love, but it was just an affair” that could get them out of this AND still respect Peter and Olivia
I think they have put a lot of things from season 1 out of their minds. Remember Broyles and Nina kissing? Remember the ZFT? Remember the guy played by Jared Harris and how he left his hospital bed via bursting through the wall, never to be seen again?
Jared Harris character died in the season 1 finale, and he was seen plenty of times after he burst through the hospital wall….terrible Ed W.
“terrible Ed W”? Not sure what that means but if I made a mistake so be it. :) I’m sure it’s the first time anyone has made a little error on the internet.
I saw season 1 at the time but that was 2 years ago. Still it’s strange they haven’t come back to the other things I mentioned.
They came back to the ZFT also, end of season 2 , when they first went “over there”…they established walternate wrote it and that it was a well known book over there……far as broyles and nina kissing, i guess they just didnt think it was significant enough, i know i dont really care about it…..sorry for saying terrible, i was way out of line
Your reviews are always insightful but I think you’re being a little hard on them here. I like the way they have taken formerly standalone episodes and integrate them now with the mythology and move it forward. A degree of difficulty never attempted on, say, X-Files. It was pretty blatant how the elderly couple’s story was meant to echo Olivia/Peter, but they get points for trying. It’s hard to please everyone and strike a balance between the sci-fi and the emotional aspects, but it wouldn’t be the show we love without both.
Before I get to my main points, just a small correction to your review. Walter was speaking to Peter, not Nina, when he spoke about Bell calling to him from the great beyond. Now, to begin, my comments are not meant to be critical, I just disagree with some of the points you’ve made. Firstly, I thought John Noble’s performance in “6B” was one of his best. The performance in which his character, Walter, demonstrated his impatience and anxiety when he realized that our universe was beginning to tear apart was excellent. It culminated in the laboratory with the great line “is it second guess every thing I say day, because I haven’t been informed.” Next, this is the second review in a row in which you’ve lamented the show’s focus on Peter’s and Olivia’s relationship. In your review you laud the show’s “makeshift family dynamics”, yet you are troubled when two members of that family struggle to make a relationship work, especially when one of them has had a knife stuck in her heart. That is how Anna Torv herself in an interview described her own impression of all that had happened to her character. Finally, you state that Torv’s performance has suffered from the soapy storyline handed to her. However, IMO, her talent was clearly demonstrated in the last scene in which her transition from Olivia to Fauxlivia was on display as demonstrated by Fauxlivia’s swagger and teasing of her new boss compared to Olivia’s insecurity. I’ll conclude by referencing a line that Peter spoke to Walter: “This is where you draw the line. Ghosts?” You obviously drawn the line at relationships. I agree with many of the other commenters that the Peter/Olivia relationship doesn’t detract from the show.
To defend ryan here, i echo his worry while still be a strong supporter of the show.
I love the relationship stuff and loved peter and olivia’s conversation early in the episode. seemed like an honest way for peter to break through the wall that olivia had built.
where i do get worried though is where the relationship and the reality/science start to mix. A physical rupture in the universe caused by emotions and relationships? The fate of the universe being decided on who Peter chooses? While i will continue to watch, i will be a little dissapointed if this is where they really choose to go.
I loved that they introduced the concept of the tears opening up on this side and what that would mean, but to make that tear based on a wife not being able to let go?
It is one thing to make the relationships a key part in how characters choose to react to certain situations but does it have to be physically embodied?
I agree with your concerns Ryan, although I enjoyed this episode more than last week’s, with the ‘baby mama’ reveal. I wish they’d gone a little slower, instead of zero to the bedroom in one hour, but the story does need them together for Peter to have a real ‘choice’ (although I still hope it doesn’t come down to that). Liked Walter’s struggles, and the ending where Fauxlivia talks to Derrick and he’s like nope, nothing to see here. Wonder if he had told them what happened if they’d try to reopen the connection. And on ratings falling in the spring, that may be so, but its so not spring at the moment. Don’t think we can attribute ratings decline to that.
Hurley did not cause a balcony to fall over. It was a pier/dock.
I have a theory on where all of this goes, although I may not be the only one to think it: that “doomsday” machine can only support in saving 1 universe and 1 universe only and it can only be operated by Peter. So, which Olivia he’s interested in and loves, is the universe that will live. Which is why Fauxlivia got pregnant in the first place in order to make Peter really care about that universe a bit more and give it a deeper consideration.
And to add to this: this is why Peter grew up Over Here because he has his entire lifetime spent Over Here where it’s all he really knows as “home” and is essentially a part of, even though he’s foreign. Which ironically, in turn, growing up Over Here throughout a significant amount of years makes Peter more and more foreign to Over There at the same time.
The baby reveal last episode made me so disgusted that I struggled with this show. I’m fine with a love triangle, but did we really need to bring a baby into the mix? It bothers me a lot. And why did their relationship move so fast? It went from zero the first two seasons to 100mph in this season and I’m struggling with it. If all the Peter/Olivia stuff was removed, I thoroughly enjoyed this show. Walter was fantastic.
With our SuperCouple ( OLeeter) currently in faux-conjugal bliss, the Universes are temporarily in a Love State, as demonstrated by the Heartfelt 6B episode (the heart wants what it wants and apparently also HAUNTS what it wants) and Walter is naked somewhere in NY w/his face painted, smoking mushrooms, happily chanting &
dancing to Violet Sedan Chair’s “Hovercraft Mother” playing backwards on the turntable,
because his psychic SHROOM ability tells him (and Me) that like salmon, at this moment a million little guys are struggling to swim up a very arduous stream, against violent storms of acid and alkaline soaked rain with obstacles around every corner. Walter and I both are cheering for that ONE special little guy will make it to the finish line and meet it’s soulmate, culminating into a monumental merging of the two, and in nine months time, the ONE will join us here, on the outside, in our universe.
Okay a bit melodramatic, so what. This episode also reminded me that “there’s more than one of everything”i n c l u d i n g everybody/thing outside our little circle of Fringe Friends. Something to think about.
I still really dont know why Peter is the only one that can operate the doomsday device, does he have some ancient first people DNA in him somehow? Maybe they will address this further, or maybe we just have to accept it because hes a main character on the show and thats that
I loved how during the scene at the bar, Peter put some coins into a jukebox and told Olivia he had a surprise for her. The song that then played in the background was the same song she sang to him in the musical episode last season – “For Once in My Life.” I’ve watched the show since the beginning and I happen to like the relationship aspect of it just as much as all the fascianting sci-fi stuff. Hopefully it doesn’t get canceled!!
Raychel i like your comment i agree with you. i hope they do something about the baby situation and just let Peter Olivia and Walter be and keep the show like it used to be season one and 2 were really good this one is different and the over their stuff could stay over their a little more.