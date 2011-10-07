Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Alone in the World’

One of the great pleasures of reviewing “Fringe” each week is that there”s rarely a lack of things to discuss. Writing about certain shows is akin to drawing blood from a stone every seven days, to be sure. But there”s usually a lot of ground to cover when it comes to this one. Even when I don”t like a particular episode (and both previous ones this season have given me pause), there”s hardly a time when I stare at my computer screen, blankly staring at the cursor blinking before me. Well, congratulations, “Alone in the World”: you”ve achieved the seemingly impossible.
I don”t want to make this space a weekly rehash of what I”ve called “The Peter Problem.” If you read this space after each episode (and comments lately indicate that many of you do), then you already know my issues with the narrative steps taken since Peter fused the two worlds together. Repeating these concerns won”t doing you or me any good. But “Alone in the World” married a boring case-of-the-week with a personal quandary that was well acted but still feels utterly unnecessary. If you thought anvils were dropping left and right over the first two hours of Season 4, then it was Wile E. Coyote”s worst nightmare this week.
The episode started with a visit from Walter”s doctor from St. Claire”s. We haven”t seen Bruce Sumner since Season 1″s “The Equation”. He mainly appears to set up tension surrounding Walter”s possible re-admittance to that facility. The problem with this lies two-fold: 1) we know he”s not crazy, and more important, 2) we know the show won”t actually follow through with that option. They are devoting a majority of their narrative energy in getting Peter back in a semi-believable fashion, and hardly have time to separate Olivia from both Bishop boys at this point.
With Walter in a downward spiral, along comes young Aaron. He has a friend. That friend is a giant spore-like neural network living underground in a manmade facility. The two bond like Elliot and E.T., only in this case, E.T. convinces Elliot to lure two bullies into his neural lair as appetizers. The less said about said network (named Gus* by Walter as a way to avoid continually saying “neural network) the better, since it”s up there among the lamer threats in he show”s history. No, the focus of the episode lay between Walter, Aaron, and The Boy Who Never Should Have Lived.
* “Gus”. “Fringe.” Just sayin”. Now where”s that box cutter…
Looking at Walter”s solution to Aaron”s connection with Gus is informative. It”s a metaphor in many ways for the approach that the show takes week in and week out. Walter”s analysis starts in the prefrontal cortex, an area of the brain associated with things like decision making. It”s not exactly the epicenter of one”s intellect, but it linked with personality traits and social behavior. But Walter realizes the true connection between Aaron and Gus lies in the limbic area, which is associated with emotion. That emotion provides the way to solve the episode”s problem is emblematic of the show”s “heart over head” approach to the scientific wonders of the world.
This approach simultaneously lets Aaron break his mental link with Gus while Walter temporarily reestablishes his mental link with Peter. It”s an approach that I embrace: give me a strong emotional response over a strong mathematical equation any day. That humans can break the rules of nature through sheer willpower, emotion, and empathy gives them an agency that can undo even the worst circumstances. Even the rewriting of reality itself.
The big push forward in solving “The Peter Problem” comes at the end, when we realize that Olivia, in addition to Walter, has been “seeing” him all this time. Absolutely nothing in these past three episodes suggests this fact, but that”s fine: this version of Olivia is so tightly wound and buttoned up (emotionally as well as sartorially) that she wouldn”t give the game away unless Walter did first. And we know Olivia likes to draw men she sees in her mind (hello, Mr. X!), so her having the drawing handy makes sense. I”m guessing over the next few weeks we”ll see Fauxlivia and maybe even Walternate confess similar sightings on their behalf, building into a huge “Doctor Who”-esque moment in which their collective yearning for Peter will bring him back. (As The Doctor might say: doomsday devices are coooooool.)
But again, at the risk of breaking my own self-imposed rules: I am not sure why we need to see how Peter”s absence would affect these people as a major, multi-episode arc. We get it: Peter was important to them all, and their lives would have all been different. Point taken. I cry uncle. You win. Part of any drama is the need to overcome obstacles, to be sure. And many will see this particular phase of “Fringe” as a necessary step in order to bring its characters to the next phase of this interdimensional tale. And that could very well be true when all is said and done. But there”s a major difference in having characters deal with obstacles that stem from their own decisions, versus creating a new set of scenarios in which all previous decisions have been rewritten to fit the new reality.
That Anna Torv and (especially) John Noble are playing the hell out of these new iterations of Olivia and Walter is undeniable. Not for a single second would I want anyone to think things onscreen are ringing untrue in an emotional sense. It just all rings as overcomplicated and unnecessary in a narrative sense. The show is approaching a storytelling crossroads in the near future, and the possibility of a 42-car pileup at that intersection is incredibly likely. The two likeliest outcomes** from what”s currently transpiring: 1) the timeline in which both Peters died as children stays intact when he returns, meaning that the timeline before Peter entered the machine is gone forever, or 2) all of the episodes this season are set in a timeline that will disappear once Peter returns. In Scenario 1, we have lost the first three seasons of the show as having true bearing upon current action. In Scenario 2, we wasted a large chunk of time in what might be the final season of the show on a “what if” scenario.
How is either option acceptable?
**I say “likeliest”, not “only.” I realize there are other permutations here, but all of them give me a migraine when trying to tease them out. Most of them involve Colonel Broyles looking at his own corpse while Baby Henry has the greatest existential crisis any toddler has ever experience.
Now, the “what if” phrase caused a near riot last Spring when I floated it in my Season 3 finale review. So let me explain more fully what I mean by a “what if” scenario. Insomuch as Peter going to the future and gaining knowledge led him to create the interdimensional bridge, the time spent in the future mattered. But it mattered in a way that felt manipulative: the show wanted Peter to create the bridge, and did so through in a scenario that has no actual bearing on actions in the “present” of the show now. Olivia”s death in the future left me unfazed, because it will now, by definition, never happen for the people we are currently watching. Peter changed the future. That”s fine. But the writers changed the show. And with THAT I have a problem.
Much in the way that a certain storyline dominated the third season of “Sons of Anarchy” to the point of drowning out the importance of anything else***, “The Peter Problem” is an albatross hanging around the neck of “Fringe”. It”s currently as unbalanced as “SOA” was last year, because a cool cliffhanger doesn”t always guarantee a successful subsequent season. The work that “Fringe” has to do now feels less like an organic extension of its über-story. Instead, it feels like a scramble to figure out how to undo the narrative problem it created for itself. Because while the characters in the show are leading with their hearts in trying to find a man they can barely remember, the writers led with their head when they removed Peter in the first place.
In short: I want Peter back on the show, but I suspect not for the reasons that “Fringe” wants me to have him back. They want people to feel the ache of Walter and Olivia, and to have a desire to see them right the wrong enacted by The Observers. But all I feel is an intense desire to see him return so the show I used to love returns with him. And the longer this goes on, the more worried I am becoming. Some shows get a hall pass in times of uncertainty such as this, based on their previous track records. Before the end of Season 3, “Fringe” had that hall pass in my books. That I can”t see this all ending well doesn”t mean it can”t do so. But I can”t say I have full faith in the show providing a solution that”s emotionally satisfying as well as intellectually sound. Yes, the limbic region of the brain should always trump the prefrontal cortex. But I shouldn”t have to perform my own self-lobotomy to deal with Peter Bishop”s return.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? Am I alone in wanting Peter back for the reasons listed above? Did Walter”s interactions with Aaron warm your heart or make you mad such a scene has to exist at all? How do you envision the world after Peter returns, and how much longer are you willing to wait? Sound off below!
That was a great episode of Buffy!
Seriously though I did feel that this episode harkened quit close to Buffy. Focusing more on the emotional implications of the science fiction than on the science implications themselves.
The impact of the case of the week on Walter himself, leading to the lobotomy procedure, made the episode really scary and emotionally dark in a way that made me care about the show in ways that say last years flashback episode to the cortixephan trials left me feeling cold which just told me what happened with the show’s writers assuming I as a viewer would be consumed by just seeing back story without really creating any emotional stakes in an interesting way for the characters with whom we have become aquianted.
I wonder if this episode is a turning point for Fringe where they delve deeper into kinectic character interaction (much of which was missing from Olivia and Peters heart to heart conversations in the car on the way to crime scene) and darker and deeper emotional stories relating to the bizarre science with which the characters engage. This would make the serialized elements a lot more palatable and interesting.
Good job David Fury hope to see more of your scripts/
I get where you’re coming from re: ‘The Peter Problem’, but I’m really glad that we’re not getting what really drives me nuts about show that throw in seismic twists that have no lasting effect or consequence. It’s what I like to call The Star Trek Perplex — when a show can’t keep it’s finger off the third act reset button, and nothing and nobody really changes, why the hell should you care about any of it?
Your “one of two scenarios” about how Peter “must” return don’t make any sense in the context of Fringe. Of course Peter from the season 1-3 timeline can emerge and interact with people in the season 4 timeline – indefinitely, if it serves the wider story. Time in Fringe is not linear. It consists of strands that can fork and braid and get thoroughly mingled, as the Observers could tell you. The treatment of time (and memory, for that matter) in Fringe is just as “crazy” as the warp drive and faster-than-light travel was in Star Trek. It’s what makes the story work, even though scientifically “impossible” – according to our current, possibly limited understanding of How Things Work.
So, criticize this episode for being boring and clunky (blame the novice Fringe writer, David Fury, and the novice Fringe director for that, IMHO) but in my view there really isn’t too much of a “Peter Problem” except that his absence is overshadowing the stories and not always being handled well. Last week it was handled great, this week not so much.
I see your frustrations with the Peter story and whether it’s necessary, but I enjoyed tonight’s episode more than I thought I would. Usually the COTW episodes are the weaker ones, but I thought this was one was pretty solid. Maybe it was John Noble/Anna Torv’s perfomances or maybe I don’t miss Peter as much. Also, I thought the whole Gus thing was good metaphor for Fringe. Anyways, the show is hinting that Peter is coming back soon…so I don’t think it will be a long wait.
Oh, and one other comment: The entire action of Season 3 was driven by something that didn’t even come up in the plot until the Season 2 finale – where the Observer just strolls by and drops a strange drawing on Olivia’s chair. The Machine. That wasn’t exactly an organic plot development, but we wound up not caring that it wasn’t. The Observers pulled another fast one and we may not wind up minding this time either.
Lastly, Season 4 does seem very organic with the other 3 seasons. Season 1 was about the Investigation of the Secret; Season 2 was about Revelation of the Secret (and of the other universe); Season 3 was about the War; Season 4 is about, presumably, the winning of the Peace. For Peter to have to force his way back into existence oddly parallels Walter forcing his way into the other universe at Reiden Lake.
wow for someone who claimed the episode didn’t give them a lot to type you sure did write a lot!!! this was a good episode, not excellent though..i love a slow burn esp on fringe so can’t wait til next week..btw the review was way too long…:(
Ryan, I feel you are looking at the show too mechanically. I agreed with your review of the finale 100% and still do. I don’t have a problem with Peter being gone because he was never that interesting to me. Joshua Jackson even though he is being presented as a Jack of all trades never made me feel like that in a compelling way and while has his moments with Olivia their chemistry is lacking in that he could not make their car chat scenes spark (Anna Torv had more chemistry with herself than she did with Jackson).Therefore Jackson just ends up being the thing we want back just because he is part of the cast and we want a complete cast before the show ends.
What is interesting to me is that Jackson is in a story line that is usually reserved for a young beautiful actress. Where the whole motivation for the character fighting to get her back is their love (even if the actress playing the role is vapid).
While nothing the writers do this season will get me to like last seasons finale. I am very happy that they chose to tackle the emotional journey the character’s are on.
Joss Whedon said when talking about casting the Avengers that even though he was doing a big movie he still wanted down to earth actors for with Hawkeye even though he is shooting arrows from 1000 yards away he still needs to be vulnerable and sweet and compelling enough for the audience to care about him and his story.
This for me is a great rule for all science fiction that even if you are dealing with universe changing science or magic at the core are relatable actors with stories you care about which is why last season finale failed and these last two episodes have largely been working. The episodes have been speaking to the main characters emotional states and the tough decisions they have to make regarding their own lives, a wrong one could drive them to insanity. Those are some great stakes.
“But again, at the risk of breaking my own self-imposed rules: I am not sure why we need to see how Peter’s absence would affect these people as a major, multi-episode arc. We get it: Peter was important to them all, and their lives would have all been different.”
I disagree, again you are dealing with the show to mechanically. I started thinking about that halfway through the episode and told myself to stop. Then when the kid was in Walter’s lab I asked myself now what does this case have to do with Peter’s absence and how the characters feel about it. A few moments later I got my answer. “Gus” (a very Buffy moment of humor there) wasn’t holding on to the kid, the kid was holding on to “Gus” much the same way that Walter is holding on to Peter. That is why the observer could not erase him because Walter’s emotional time to him is so strong. What is also interesting about this is that this reverses what Broyles told Olivia about the absence of a person leaving an indelible mark.
This made a lot of sense to me both themes and revealed something great about the writing- how emotionally profound those statements are- and terrible- that Joshua Jackson’s acting has not left an indelible mark but Walter’s insistence on his love of Peter (and Noble’s acting) have kept Peter alive. In regard to the rule that Whedon established this is heavily problematic and is emblematic of what is wrong with the scene where the kids picks up the the plastic toy of a boy with the car still on the table. Even though Walter tells us it is Peter’s there is no emotional connection that the audience has with that toy because we never saw Peter play with it and it becomes to general to have any emotional impact. Jackson and the writers has not done anything to show why Peter is special in an emotionally resonant way to the audience or Walter. Therefore Peter only remains “the thing” Walter must get back and not a large specifically special emotional part of his life with specific traits that he needs back in his life.
Yet, because the writers are tackling this emotional ground rather than focusing on mechanics of how to get Peter back is what is making the show feel grounded, real, dark and a little bit painful (specifically how John Noble is depicting how it is tearing apart Walter).
“In Scenario 2, we wasted a large chunk of time in what might be the final season of the show on a “what if” scenario.”
No, this is not just a what if scenario because in this case there is an emotional impact that we are seeing the screen for the characters we relatively know and care about. For me last weeks episode with Pyper-Ferguson remembering the themes of his adoptive care takers messages to him show me that the emotional lessons we learn from these episodes will last when Peter returns. That for me makes it worth it.
The other part of it is that these episodes are establishing what a whole Peter’s loss has created in the team (although for me it does not feel all that different Lincoln Lee has done a great job filling in that gap and has better chemistry with Dunham) and when he returns to the cast we will see how much he adds. This arc will hopefully show us the importance of Peter. We already know that Olivia is versatile an can do anything, Walter is brilliant and funny and Peter… well I think he is supposed to humanize them (but I think the writers I are supposed to do that with more compelling writing of the character and Jackson to rise above that material to show us why he is so important to the group).
Not sure if I agree with your review as I think this arc will work well in the greater narrative of the show (come ON Ryan its only THREE episodes – Lost went longer without Desmond in an episode) but you REALLY made me want to watch Dr. Who for the first time ever.
Ryan, the idea that calling the neural network “Gus” was a reference to Breaking Bad, which you implied with your “box cutter” statement, is an interesting idea, but highly unlikely. It was a FUNGUS. Fun…Gus. It’s exactly in character with how Walter’s mind works without being an allusion to another show.
Personally, I wasn’t a huge fan of this week’s episode, as it wasn’t all that thrilling or dramatic. I did like some of the things that we found out, though, and I thought the idea of a fungal neural network was a cool idea. Overall, I like the way this season is steadily marching towards Peter’s return with the overall theme of exploring the lasting impacts people have on each other.
I will say that, from the way a lot of people are reacting to this episode not talking about the alternate universe, you’d think that it was always a part of the Fringe universe. Episodes of this type were almost exclusively what season one was about, and I kind of like the return to form. I’m excited to get back to those questions, but I generally like the case-of-the-week format.
Agree about most of what you said, except for the monster being boring, I actually find it really creepy and intriguing.
What surprised me too was that they didn’t wonder why Aaron survived the thing in the first place, and they didn’t hesitate for one millisecond about sacrificing Aaron. Sure, they’re different, and it’s probably the right decision, but not even discussing the matter seemed very weird to me.
This one struck as being flat too. I’ll chalk it to novice Fringe writer David Fury because John Noble and Anna Torv – when she could break away from the case of the week imposition – acted the heck out of the episode.
Especially Noble.
Guess I just find the other Gus, from Breaking Bad, more compelling.
The thing that struck me as being off in this episode was Lincoln Lee making the steps and connections that Olivia usually does on a case. Hopefully this is not a sign of things to come as it could be problematic.
While this Olivia may be more tightly wound up, the conceit that she would keep her Peter dreams to herself while remaining oblivious to Walter’s deteriorating condition runs counter to her observational abilities as an agent and her sensibilities of helping others.
The net effect of this episode diminished Olivia, unnecessarily, and its a storytelling device to generate tension that Fringe rarely lowers itself too.
But my goodness that last scene between Walter and Olivia, stunning.
The child actor that played Aaron did a solid job too.
Oh Old Darth…you are so grasping at straws…now I know that Chuck did really, really, really mess up big time. The way you defend this abomination is inspiring but futile. Well, Yet again the show proves just how much they are making it up as they are going along, lol. They said that they had seven seasons worth of story yet they relied on Joshua Jackson to help them come up with this story arc, were they lying? of course they were! That is the worst part of this whole situation! That they just have no clue where they are going and yet keep lying and telling people/fans that they know and it is affecting the quaility…what are they doing? Lost was never this clueless! Dare I say even Chuck with their half season orders were this clueless…you quit the wrong show, lol.
Every show has episodes better than others.
Yeah ryan, i didnt think i would but i find the opening of this season much more than last season. Even though im sure it is coming back, i a, glad to not have to deal with the whole peter – olivia relationship stuff from last season.
Last season i felt much of the peter – olivia stuff was emotionally forced – where as this season rings more emotionally true. I like how they explored the over here over there dynamic in last weeks episode.
I guess I’m in the minority in that I actually miss Peter *as a character* and therefore want him back not just because metatextually speaking it’s inevitable, but because he adds something to the mix in his own right, whether it’s his deadpan reactions to Walter’s eccentricities, his anger at realizing he was taken from his rightful universe, or what have you. So while it is interesting to see these what-if versions of Walter, Olivia, Astrid, and Lincoln, I’m also saying to the writers “Get ON with it, already.” At least after this episode, it seems like the characters will be doing something to bring about Peter’s return, so it feels like there’s momentum starting to build in whatever arc the writers have in mind.
I’m pretty sure that the majority of viewers do miss Peter, and that’s not surprising considering that Peter is a really likeable character in a show with a fairly small cast. I also feel that the absence is necessary to drive home his loss, although if I didn’t knew how long Peter would be gone for I would probably change my tune.
I actually liked this episode more than the past two, and minded Peter’s absence less. I liked Gus, the little boy, and Olivia and Walter connecting over their seeing the mysterious man. There was a moment early in the show where Olivia is shown at her desk with a computer screen showing a shifing face–I recognized it as Peter, so wasn’t totally surprised when she showed the sketch to Walter at the end and said she’d run it through facial recognition software. I guess I felt satisfied that they have established that this is a real person, not a figment of the imagination, although neither of them remember who it is.
I share your misgivings on how they will resolve this, and what will ensue when he returns–I guess I’d vote for him coming back without their memories of him returning–no change in the new timeline. I didn’t like the “which Olivia will Peter choose” storyline from last season, or that he had a baby with AltOlivia. So I guess my own prejudices are at play in my hopes.
Ryan, you’re recaps of Fringe this season are the only anvil-like objects that I’m getting right now. The, “Peter Problem,” has existed for a whopping 3 episodes this year and 2 minutes from the season 3 finale.
I was less than thrilled with the Peter’s trip to the future and subsequent removal from reality. It annoyed me for a few months, but then when I realized Fringe was coming back for another season and I would actually get to see how the Fringe team were going to spin this story I put my reservations on hold.
I’m still willing to extend the hall pass for this show because of the depth and brilliance of the story they’ve told so far. I feel bad that you’re unwillingness to “let go” of The Peter Problem has prevented you from giving this season (undoubtedly it’s last) a fair shake.
I’ve enjoyed seeing more of Seth Gabel as Agent Lee and figuring out the differences in the characters lives. Is it necessary? I’m not sure if I can ever answer that question since I don’t know how this story unfolds. And that’s what’s turned me off of your reviews this season. You’re reacting to these episodes as if you’ve already read the book and turned in your term paper.
Maybe it’s because of being burned by too many JJ-verse creations but your almost literal insistence that the show has a “Peter Problem,” is both lazy. Essentially you’re abstaining from reviewing the actual arc of the show until the producers/writers of Fringe make-up for what you’ve decided is a mistake.
To borrow from your first 3 reviews of the season, “We get it… you don’t like the Peter storyline.” The fact that you’ve fallen “out of love” with the show so quickly makes me wonder if I’ve been watching the same show and it certainly makes me reconsider your previous takes on the series.