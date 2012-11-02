Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘An Origin Story’

“You don”t even know what you don”t know.”
Thus sayeth a captured Observer to Peter Bishop in tonight”s episode of “Fringe”. But it also sounds like a showrunner talking to his or her audience, as well. Part of the fun in reviewing a show on a weekly basis is the opportunity to capture immediate reactions in real time. The downside, of course, is that you”re always operating with only part of the overall puzzle revealed at any given time. Just as Peter tries to assemble a cube that might deal a crippling blow to The Observers, those following along with the show on a weekly basis are constantly evaluating and re-evaluating how to fit the pieces of the show together in order to produce a coherent image. “An Origin Story” doesn”t fill in all the gaps, but certainly provides some sense of where things might go over the last eight hours of the program.
To wit, the title refers to Peter”s “birth”, if you will, as an Observer. Of course, the word “Observer” in and of itself has always been problematic, much in the way that “The Others” was always a troublesome moniker on “Lost”. Both are insufficient terms to collectively describe that which is unknown. Given what we know about how Peter and Olivia reacted after Etta disappeared as a child, it makes sense that Peter would take a more active role in avenging her death than Olivia would. That doesn”t make Olivia”s approach weaker than Peter”s. In fact, the episode ends siding with her in terms of her moral and emotional dealings. But this was The Peter Bishop Power Hour, by the end of which he has successfully removed a piece of tech from the Observer”s spine and affixed it to his own. He”s either The Six Million Dollar Man or Locutus of the Borg.
What an idiot.
Still, he”s an idiot in a way that the show intended, which makes the decision unfortunate but keeping with the world established at this point. Many of you astutely prognosticated in the comments last week that Etta”s death set up a possible situation in which Peter could re-stage his own version of the original sin of the show: Walter”s abduction of him as a child. I didn”t think that far ahead, since thinking ahead in this show has led me down too many incorrect paths over the years. But it felt right from the moment I read it. So when I saw The Observers open a window to another time and place, I thought we”d see an attempt of that re-enactment tonight. Instead, the show took a different approach, using the spirit of Walter”s action in 1985 and letting Peter put his own spin on things.
Like I said, shoving that semi-omniscient needle into his neck was an extremely dumb maneuver on his part. But it”s designed to be dumb, which justifies the decision to have Peter lose his mind while going all “Man On Fire” on the Observer. Learning about his decision to press on looking for young Etta while Olivia went back working for Fringe Division in the season premiere rang false, since we only heard about that choice anecdotally. We didn”t have any context. All we had was exposition. It”s one thing to hear about it and another thing to see it. And while “Fringe” rebooted its reality in Season Four, Peter Bishop remained the one true character who has remained the same since Day One. So you can quibble all you want with the massive time leap and insane compression of this final season storyline all you want. (I have before, and probably will again!) But I couldn”t argue with this turn of events as the sadly inevitable result of what had come before. I couldn”t have predicted it, but it seems now like a logical series of events.
I don”t watch the previews for upcoming shows, and I hope we can avoid talking about them in the comments below. But the insertion of Observer tech into Peter”s brain brings up plenty of plotlines over the last half of this final season. The plotlines in and of themselves don”t particularly interest me, especially if “Fringe” drags out “people notice something is off about Peter” for 4-5 of the final installments. But the moral questions of Peter”s decision tie in deeply to the show”s core question: namely, “What does it mean to be human?”
Pondering just how Peter”s new form might be related to the giant “RESIST!” signs that popped up all over town the instant he took off to torture the Observer is cool and all. (I welcome and any all theories you have below in the comments.) But let”s get back to the quote that started this review: “You don”t even know what you don”t know.” It”s true that we don”t know how those signs showed up, but the show ostensibly will answer it in due time. I”m content to not ask questions about that until the show”s ready to reveal it. What I am interesting in asking are the types of philosophical queries that genre shows like “Fringe” excel in posing. Are we doomed to be the agents of our own unmaking? Is grief a curse or a blessing? Do science, medicine, and engineering help us unlock our humanity or in fact close it off? What function does life serve if it always ends in death?
“Fringe” at its best has always served up interesting conundrums such as these within fantastical procedural drama coupled with serialized narrative. The introduction of this post-apocalyptic setting semi-obscured these elements in favor of world-building. And Etta”s time on the show was too short by far, because I don”t miss her so much as grieve for Olivia and Peter. That”s not to say that fourteen episodes would have solved the problem, unless those fourteen episodes were dedicated to making us care about the Bishops as a united family. Etta could have only been in a single episode and had an effective death, had the show earned her iconic stature. Desmond Hume and Penny Widmore earned their place in the “Lost” pantheon in the second season finale of that show. It”s totally possible to fall in love with a character in just a single installment. Those of you that did grieved for her. I grieved for her parents, who never got the proper onscreen time to truly bond with their re-found daughter.
Still, I buy that Peter and Olivia would mourn the way they did tonight, so I”m ultimately talking about degrees of success rather than any thought of failure. It”s somewhat cheeky for me to write, “Why did we get her back, and then lose her again?” But it”s absolutely devastating to hear Olivia say it, and it”s even more powerful to hear Walter try to offer his sadly expert advice on dealing with grief and loss. I tweeted earlier today that while I”ve had issues with the past two seasons of the show, television will be less interesting as a whole when “Fringe” is gone. And much of that has to do with Walter Bishop, and John Noble”s portrayal of him during the show”s run. He”s trying to comfort Olivia in the scene in question, offering up a tape of Etta”s birthday party as a healing agent for two grieving parents. But Walter is barely there himself, which makes his efforts to help Olivia that much more affecting. Watching that mixture of fragility and strength in tandem was wonderful to behold, and I”ll gladly take all the Walter I can get in the little time remaining on the show”s run.
A lot of tonight”s episode featured Olivia and Peter gazing at their own reflections, searching to identify the person staring back at them. How these two find their way back to each other will chart the course of the final run of the series. I have a feeling the show will starting pointing its way back to 1985 before all is said and done. Whether or not it decides to reboot things one last time is anyone”s guess. Only Joel Wyman know how to put the show”s narrative cube goes together when all is said and done. Let”s see if he produces something shocking or simply something that singes all who observe.
A few more thoughts about tonight”s episode:
*** “That”s my girl!” Peter”s line early in the episode was both awesome and sobering simultaneously.
*** Still no Nina this season. No Broyles this week. And poor Astrid might never leave the lab again in this series.
*** If Peter starts developing a taste for really, really, REALLY spicy food, I”d start to worry.
*** Walter”s explanation for destroying the wormhole was the best episode of “Mr. Wizard” ever.
*** During the interrogation scene, I kept flashing back to this past week”s episode of “Homeland”. Carrie Matheson would be an incredible Fringe agent.
*** I was going to quibble with Etta”s birthday party being on VHS, but then theorized that Walter would have simply grabbed his camera from the lab before attending the party.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? Did Peter”s decision at the end shock you in a good way or a bad way? If the show ends with history rewritten and Etta alive again, how would you feel about that? Sound off below!
Kudos Ryan! Each week I’ve read your Fringe reviews and have generally agreed with most. This one is perhaps my favourite. For the notes we disagree on, I appreciate your honesty in actually explaining where your POV comes from. While this isn’t necessarily the place I had hoped Fringe would end up in S5, Josh’s opportunity to shine tonight was one of the brightest points the series has had. Although I’ve had my issues with story direction and plot development, I will be very sorry to see it go in January.
I think that the implication of the title may have been that what we saw tonight was the origin of the observers. Peter is the first observer. And that is why Peter had to be saved as a boy, and why it was so important for Peter to end up with the right Olivia. So that Etta would be born, and would die, and Peter would inadvertently set everything into action.
Honestly, that was my first inclination – that Peter was the first observer. But … damn if that seems like a tough concept to sell in the final season, a final truncated season. I’m not sure they could capably explain all the paradoxes and issues away (for example, if the Observers come to fruition, what is the necessity in having them go back in time to “start” the process to develop the Observers).
I’m not against it if they go that route. I just don’t know if they could capably explain it in their few episodes left, and I think this is not a situation where they could just “Lost” it and come up with some random “pool of light” type of “it is what it is explanation”.
As for Ryan’s question on a reset, I’m not against it, but there needs to be consequences for actions. I wasn’t against last year, and actually enjoyed last year a fair amount, but with them making fairly clear that Peter’s doing this on his own, as no one else knows as of now (why doesn’t the resistance have cameras in there), there needs to be a consequence.
One wonders if the appearance of the posters is a signal of some sort from some other time. The easiest thing they could’ve done was have Olivia ask Anil where the posters came from, but I guess that would take away from the potential.
Wow Preston! That’s a brilliant deduction, I would agree with it, but one question, didn’t the observers come back to set things right and make sure Peter never existed?
I approached the idea pretty much the same as Toonsterwu – that it could make a certain amount of sense, but it’s hard to give it much weight in the time remaining. On the other hand, it could be a tool for the truncated season to tie a lot of elements together at once.
You may very well be right … the entire television series is centered around Peter Bishop and so its reasonable to now assume he is very likely the first ‘Observer’ … looking at a Wikipedia excerpt of the plot recap from episode 4×14:
“With September nearly dead, Peter decides to use Walter’s equipment to enter the Observer’s mind to try to learn of Olivia’s location. Within September’s consciousness, Peter learns the Observers are a team of scientists from one possible future of humanity, having used technology to travel to the past to witness their own creation. September, however, disrupted events by attempting to observe the point where Peter’s cure was discovered, and his disruption has since caused several unintended changes within the timeline since, including the war between the two universes. Ultimately, this would lead to the birth of Henry, Peter’s child with the parallel universe’s Olivia, which September claimed never should have happened and a catalyst for disruption of future events. By Peter entering the Machine and altering the timeline, Henry also ceased to exist. September explains that Peter’s reappearance may be a means to set things right, and insists he find a way to reunite his romance with his original Olivia. As the reality of September’s mind breaks down, claiming “they are coming”, the Observer tells Peter to “go home”.”
I never picked up on it during season 4 but it all makes sense now. It is very possible that the Observers through season 1-4 are not the Observers that have come back to invade their past. When Walter cracked the universes perhaps changing the evolutionary development of the Observers also happened in addition to starting a war with the other side?
Just some notes: it could be possible that Walter’s plan to defeat the Observers has to do with the creation of the Observers? Remember that the formula Walter uncovered is not decipherable to him at this moment – considering a good chunk of the season has been devoted to Walter’s plan, it would be reasonable to bet its somehow related to Peter installing Observer tech in his brain.
Also, there seems to be a disconnect from the abilities of September and his crew and the invading Observers. September et. al. are able to see every potential future, present and past – but the Invading Observers don’t seem to have this ability (if they do, they haven’t shown it and haven’t reacted adequately enough to the very real threat by the re-emergence of the Bishops (they understand they are a threat, but they don’t seem to place the same importance on the family as the September group of Observers did – perhaps September et. al. Observers are even older than the invading observers and they have even greater abilities as a result? Or they could just be an alternate future of the Observers development that didn’t occur as a result of the events in 1985 (yes, lots of paradoxes).
Also, no one seems to be asking how the Observers have come back in time to oppress their ancestors without knocking themselves out of existence. Is it possible that they aren’t from this universes’ future, but from the future of the other side?
Why would they be coming back in time to invade? Remember, by shutting down the machine to stop Jones, that meant that the other universe would no longer continue to heal – perhaps the purpose for their invasion is because the other universe is no longer inhabitable?
Remember, Walter kidnapped peter to save him because September distracted Walternate and as a result he overlooked finding peter’s cure. But September was Observing developments in the other universe. Remember that the two universe do not evolve in tandem (the other side still had the twin towers in New York and no Massive Dynamic, not to mention it was far more advanced technically).
Perhaps September lied when he said Peter’s son with Fauxlivia would cease to exist as a result of Peter’s actions – perhaps he does exist and he creates the observers instead of Peter Bishop. And as a result of their dieing universe the development of the Observes changes and faux Peter’s son takes after walternate but instead of trying to destroy the other universe, he is simply invading it?
This may be why September said that Peter has to be with that particular olivia, and have their daughter – so she will die and thus sending Peter off on a selfish rampage in much the same way Walter selfishly kidnapped Peter.
It is also possible that Peter’s son does not exist on the other side, but these invading “Observers” are still from the other side, but that doesn’t explain how the Observers came to be (Unless they are the creation of Walternate and Peter Bishop is just the first observer as a result of what happened in this last episode, but that wouldn’t explain why September was first observing peter’s cure being developed as a monumental part of their development, unless their development had always depended on the collapsing of the universe (why humanity evolved into the observers) and everything that is happened was supposed to happen and September didn’t interrupt history, he is a crucial piece of it – but that again would be a major paradox of chicken and egg scenarios).
I agree with the theory that Peter may be the first human/Observer hybrid. I do not think he is September. And I do wonder, what generation of Observers are the ones that have taken over the earth. We never saw their dark side in the previous four seasons, so I do not understand why this group is so vile. What happened to the original science team of Observers who came back to learn how to save the earth, vs. the group who came to take over the earth? And if they are the same Observers, what happened to change their minds and their plans from saving to conquering the earth?
I thought about this idea as well, but it is such a headache to figure out. it makes sense until came you remember that the original observers wanted to wipe Peter from the timeline altogether. But now I’m wondering if Peter is the beginning and the end of the Observers, and because of the paradox they original observers needed him to both live and die? Very confusing stuff.
This season has been terrific, in spite of the compressed timeline. Only “The Recordist” has been a bit of a dud. It has been almost a point-by-point correction from last season, with characters taking center stage, and a plot that is evolving organically again. It’s nice to see the universe still expanding in meaningful ways (new information about the Observers and their future), when so many shows shows start to “shrink” and funnel toward an inevitable endgame.
I’m hopeful now that this will be remembered as a terrific series with one muddled season (4), instead of a mediocre series with one great run (2-3).
Loved the shot of Olivia cramped on the couch, perfectly framed in the television, and the dual image of the wide-eyed observer “upright” on the monitor with his horizontal body beyond, blood pooling below.
Well you are going to get 4 episodes of dark or whatever Peter (courtesy of the P actor himself) and Olivia will be further reduced to the woman behind her man role.
Which Elisabeth is the question, the good mother Theresa from Over There,
or the one that will hit the bottle and commits suicide,in teh blue world.
Well everyone would commit suicide if you have to deal with the Bishop Boys, they truly are the most egocentric men, it is all about how they feel.
The showrunners always forget Olivias backstory, that is what you get if you do not tell it, only with bits of info here and there,
but don’t you think that Olivia knows all about losing someone?
She lost her mother when she was 13, never knew her father, her stepfather beating her,
and best of all Walter and Bell used that already abused girl to do soem more abusing.
So she never had a childhood.
I wish they would have taken that more serious.
But they have forgotten Olivia, who was the go between in S1 and S2, where everything was about Walter and Peter,
And since midseason 3 it was all about Peter.
So Peter started as high IQ and expert on everything then he got the Hero and Important and Savior (used to be Olivia)
and now he runs around with 2 guns, machine gun and on top of that he is switch on and off Hulk, or Neo with all the extra abilities.
What is left for Olivia?
the girl needing Peter since midseson 3, but at least she was a FBI agent and allowed to think, now she is the girl that has to take care for Macho super hero Peter.
Peter treated Olivia like she was the little wife that was only there to admire him, the big macho.
Anna Torv has created the most beautiful female character on tv, what she has done what so little material is beyond amazing.
In this episode again every scene she had , awesome.
All Anna Torvs subtle acting has been so underrated, as it is always the big emotions the big everything of Walter and Peter that get the attention.
Well my predictions are already there another round of Walter and Peter and father like son,
would have been great if for the final season Wyman would have remembered that Olivia is the Chosen One.
I agree , Olivia had the focus on half a season, the brilliant season 3 After the focus was everything about peter and who lost it was with the show Anna Torv and John Noble are brilliant actors, but showrunners prefer to write for Parcey
I agree , Olivia had the focus on half a season, the brilliant season 3 After the focus was everything about peter and who lost it was with the show Anna Torv and John Noble are brilliant actors, but showrunners prefer to write for Parcey
I agree with your sentiment. I want to see a focused, strong, capable, take charge Olivia. I have trouble being invested in Peter, I just don’t find him very interesting. I really hope they give Anna Torv some awesome material soon. Time is running out.
“Anna Torv has created the most beautiful female character on tv, what she has done what so little material is beyond amazing.”
I wish you didn't feel the need to be be crude in your description of the character/actor. I'm not obsessed like Anna seems to be, I just am more interested in Olivia than Peter. It's perfectly fine if you're not into Olivia but I like to come to Hitfix to avoid the level of comment you posted.
Josh Jackson has actually impressed me over the course of this series. He’s a pretty good actor – way better than I thought he was prior to Fringe. For me, Peter is probably the most interesting character on the show, followed closely by Walter and David Robert Jones.
As a huge fan of 40k, I for one love to see vengeance come into play as a successful action – a vengeful Peter, armed with this tech, is the single greatest thing that happened to the Resistance since the takeover.
I think it’s a possibility that he ends up being the first Observer – does anyone remember that ‘casting’ video pre-season 5 they released, where at the end we see Peter dressed up as an Observer? Who knows. But maybe by interfering in some unforeseen, different way, the Observers have changed that. I don’t know – I’m just throwing things out there.
2 final notes:
1
Walter always telling Olivia that she does not know his pain of losing a child,
He tells that to the woman he abused and damged for life, and who has lost her mother when she was a child and who never had a childhood, thanks to Bell and Walter.
She was 3 when they thought it was fun to use her as a labrat,
I wanted to have Olivia finally confronting Walter for what he did to her, but be certain after Peter you will have Walter being into selpity modus again.
2.
Why can they write for Walter and Peter , give them different dimensions, and not Olivia,
she has been the go-between, stoic agent or girlfriend, with that dark backstory,
)they even did more for Etta in 5 epi than Olivia in 5 seasons.
She now has the grieveing mother, but we did not see her as amother, not with baby Etta, and Etta adult was just a few scenes,
Brilliant acting from Anna, but you have to give Olivia both sides.
Wyman not reacting to multiple tweets of people who want to see Olivia Pro Active, confirms that Olivia will be even more the wiman that has to take care of the Bishop Men,
Or commit suicide, with those 2 egocentric bastards where we always have to feel sorry for.
The only way they can make up for Olivia neglect is to make her Pro Active, taken Initiative, and make her the Chosen One again,
Let Olivia be the one connected with the good Observers, the interesting ones, Inner Child, September, and let her be the Savior.
Hate to have to tell you this, but Olivia is working with The Observers. She is a traitor to the human race, and she is personally repsonsible for Etta’s death. At the end of the series, she actually succeeds in destroying the planet. The very last scene in the series finale is of Olivia, grinning ear to ear, as she watches Peter, Walter, and Astrid die. Sorry to have to ruin your life. Hey, look at the bright side, at least she turns out to be multi-dimensional.
Fabulous job on the recap. The thing I love about Fringe is the ability to juxtapose human emotions against a backdrop of fringe science and still come across with emotional time bombs like Etta’s death last week and the aftermath this week. I expected Peter’s original black hole plan to fail because it just seemed too easy. I was not expecting Peter to put that tech in his head. But as an engineer, I believe he felt that was the only way to get on a level playing field with the Observers. FYI – IMDB only shows Nina and Broyles listed in episodes 5.6 and 5.13. Maybe it is a budget issue? Or maybe they are in other episodes and it is a surprise? Not sure what the deal is.
It seems clear to me that Peter is becoming September. My guess is: September is Etta’s birth month — hence the video of the party. It explains September’s presence throughout their relationship, and why he saved Peter from drowning in the first place.
I don’t think Peter is September. I do think he is probably going to be the first human/Observer hybrid. Where it goes from there is anyone’sguess.
Two points: First, I would disagree with Ryan’s statement that Peter Bishop never changed. He started out on the show as a con man who didn’t care about other people and learned about the importance of family and love. Maybe Jackson’s likability as an actor didn’t make this come across very well, but I believe that’s what the show was aiming for.
Also, to Paradoxes’ question. I believe it has been said that the original Observers were scientists and the invaders are the working class of their world.
I don’t mean that he didn’t change as a character. I meant that his character was always the same version, free from reality reboots.
I actually liked this episode. Fringe, as a whole, will never be memorable television to me, but sometimes it has some sparks of brilliance. They never catch on, but I appreciate them anyway and I think I saw some this episode.
If there has to be misery, let it be for something our characters have some control over. Peter is making a huge mistake, that’s what the writers have no so subtly hammered all through the episode, but that struggle, the enemy within, is what has always made him interesting to me. Being always right is the easiest thing in the world, so bring the Peter Bishop wrath! The good side will eventually win him back, but in the meantime, I hope there’s lots to enjoy about Dark Peter.
Thought this the best episode of the season so far. Seems to say that Etta’s main reason for being on the show this season was to examine the reaction of her parents and grandfather to her death.
Have no idea about Peter as first observer. Was going with the idea the only way the humans could fight the observers was for one of them to have observer like abilities.
Do wonder about differences between observors from previous seasons and this group. Maybe it was only September who could see past, present and future? Idea that as future changed it changed observors makes sense. But if their world in the future was ruined, why would they care about whether or not the past was changed or not? Might be the best thing that could happen to them.
September wasn’t the only Observer that could see past, present & future. All of the Observers we met before these invading ones had that ability. These are a new version, intent on conquering rather than observing humans.
Great review, Ryan. I appreciated your thoughtfulness in analysing key elements of the episode.
I don’t know if it’s been mentioned already but at Comic Con 2011, Joshua Jackson made an appearance as an Observer. Kind of makes sense now.
“…the title refers to Peter’s “birth”, if you will, as an Observer.”
It may also refer to the origin of the “Observer species” Is it possible that by taking the tech into himself he becomes the genesis for the Observers?
“Pondering just how Peter’s new form might be related to the giant “RESIST!” signs that popped up all over town the instant he took off to torture the Observer is cool and all.”
Peter said he wanted everyone to know that Etta had a part to play in the downfall of the Observers. I can only believe that he managed to go back in time and made that happen. Another question to ask is “What else has changed?”
BTW, I’m sure the actor playing captured observer also playing in Stargate SG1, The Ark of Truth as the guy who got turned into a replicator fleshbot.
I understood the “Origin Story” title as a reference to the type of person best known for having an origin story – the superhero. I think over the rest of the season we’ll see Peter grow into his abilities until he’s powerful enough to use them to stop the Observers.
Makes much more sense than him becoming an Observer, as they kept trying to let him die, make September kill him off. So, no on him being the father of Observers.
Sadly, nothing this season makes me stop feeling the S4 finale should have been the series finale. The humans get less and less recognizable and the events get less interesting to suspend disbelief for. I’m still trying to hang on both as a Jackson fan and a fan of serious drama, but it’s all Mawkishville now.
The only explanation as said in a previous season is Peter will have to die…to prevent the loss of humanity….I say he dies at his own hand or that of Olivia…and then time restores itself to the beginning of the series with only one peter in only one time and thus no observers
Just to add to my comment…I expect to see September come back as clearly Peter will be able to travel in time. September said the obvservers traveled in time to view their beginning…which clearly Peter is at the heart of that time line ending or beginning. Just depends how the writers play with time. Maybe they will go back and bring back Vulcan before their timeline is diminished;)
You wrote “semi-omniscient” to describe the needle, but I think you meant “semi-sentient.”
I actually waited for Peter to snap for two seasons. He is the only one who remembers what was done to him (so does Olivia, but she sees it from her POV) and he has a very reason to be angry and irrational. I loved that twist.