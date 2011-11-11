Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘And Those We’ve Left Behind’

I”ve said this before, but I think it”s worth repeating in light of tonight”s episode of “Fringe.” In writing about the works either inspired by or directly overseen by J.J. Abrams, certain “patterns,” if you will, have emerged. These patterns extend to both the abstract and the concrete. The former is marked by having mysteries, time travel, and near operatic family issues. The latter is marked by a recurrence of certain objects (red balls, Slusho) and numbers. I think the red balls and fictional drinks are amusing Easter Eggs, but I think the numbers speak to something else at the heart of what I call “Earth-J.J.”: there are things in this world that are unimportant until certain people pour importance into them. Both “Alias” and “Lost” used certain numbers as a way to signify connections between events, but ultimately revealed the connection inherent in those numbers to be people. In humanizing the abstract, Earth-J.J. shows just how interconnected we all are.
It”s a grand notion, and a deeply romantic one. And it”s why so much of this fourth season of “Fringe” has driven me absolutely batty. More than ever after tonight”s episode, “And Those We”ve Left Behind,” I understand the logic behind what the show is trying to accomplish through Peter”s disappearance and reintegration. I”ve always intellectually understood what they were going after, but I didn”t understand how things would go once Peter returned. I can still appreciate what they are doing…and yet be completely unmoved by it. Oddly enough, tonight”s episode was a Rosetta Stone for helping tease out what has not worked about this season, and why that has been so frustrating for so many.
In many ways, tonight”s episode played like a “Greatest Hits” episode of “Fringe,” with callbacks to episodes like “White Tulip” (genius scientist with the power to manipulate time) and “The Man From The Other Side” (Peter attempts to breach a time-space anomaly that kills another agent). At the heart of this week”s case lay a couple inside a Brookline house. Raymond (Stephen Root), and his wife Kate (Root”s real life wife Romy Rosemont) have set off a chain reaction of time displacements, thanks to Raymond building a time chamber in their basement based off her research. He”s built the device after she developed early-onset Alzheimer”s, in an effort to keep themselves in a literal bubble from disease and aging. Raymond is the classic “Fringe” sympathetic antagonist: our heart breaks for him even as he reigns down death and destruction around him. He does so unwittingly, but in getting the chamber to reset for 47 minutes (a classic Rambaldi number that Sydney Bristow would be all too familiar with), he”s also disconnected the pair from the world around them. They may live together, but plenty others will die together as a result.
Root and Rosemont are insanely good together in this episode, and I felt every emotional moment between the pair. And while it was a delight to watch, it also highlighted the fundamental problem with the rest of the series: this emotional connection is missing in every other frame of it. It didn”t help that the show used Olivia Dunham to baldly state the problems in her dialogue. At one point, Peter asks Olivia what she felt when she saw him in her dreams after he disappeared. “You’re a stranger. So what would I feel?” she replies. Perfect. Couldn”t have said it better myself, Olivia. You hit the nail right on the head.
Yes, this is the entire point of this season: getting Peter to return to Kansas, as it were. He tells Broyles by the end of the hour that he must be in the wrong place, and that he has to figure out how to get home. All of this is meant to evoke a strong desire for these people to reconnect and remember what happened. But all it”s really doing is presenting obstacles that ensure we don”t get that happy reunion for quite some time. Yes, drama is defined by conflict. But if you don”t care about the people involved, what does it matter? “I was important to you, wasn”t I? The other version of me,” Olivia asks Peter inside Walter”s campus housing. He takes the tarp off the furniture, just as he did in Season 1. You know, when we didn”t know anything about these people, long before the show had done incredible work making us care about these people. If that “other version” of Olivia was important to Peter, then it”s equally important to the viewers of “Fringe” as well.
It”s one thing for characters to be disconnected, to be separated, to be at odds with the people they want to be. But it”s quite another for them to not possess the ability to reconnect or have any memory of the people they were. “Earth-J.J.” constantly puts ordinary people in extraordinary situations. Say, like time chambers. But “Fringe” is currently a chamber of secrets in which people aren”t keeping things to themselves: external forces have actually stolen things in the metaphorical night and hidden them away. That shift things away from character-based drama to deus ex Doomsday machina. Do we really need a half season of Walter cooped up in his lab, unable to look Peter in the eye? That makes sense on paper, perhaps, but plays terribly once onscreen.
In short, it”s not terrifically important to me as to the mechanics of how Peter returns, and what that means for the relationship between the two universes. Peter”s reintroduction seems to have made the once theoretical now possible, but Walter already achieved that by crossing over. So there”s nothing really new there. The only thing new is that our main characters no longer remember Peter, and Peter no longer seems sure he”s even in the right reality. Meanwhile, we had Raymond and Kate, reminding us all of the type of show “Fringe” used to be. I promised myself I”d never use this phrase again, but “Fringe”? We have to go back. Back to when these characters mattered, not only to us, but to each other. You put forth a fine episode this week, one that had all the hallmarks of a classic “Fringe” episode. But you”re missing the central component of “Earth-J.J.” right now: the relationships between its denizens. And until that returns, not unlike Peter, I”ll be looking for home.
Other observations about tonight”s “Fringe”:
*** Poor Seth Gabel. Both as an actor and as a character, he”s already been marginalized with Joshua Jackson”s return.
*** Speaking of Jackson, he”s doing great work. His annoyance at his own time jumps made me laugh, and humanized the fantastical aspects at play in the hour.
*** “Earth-J.J.” links: time bubbles link to events 4 years ago; the time chamber eventually set to 47 minutes; Peter bemoaned the lack of constants in his equations, and the use of Faraday cages, and use of the Boston Red Sox winning the World Series. Sure, in “Fringe,” it”s the 2007 World Series, but still!
*** Another unintended reference, but one I couldn”t help think about: Stephen King”s recent novel “Under the Dome,” in which a mysterious bubble drops over an entire town. The correlation between that novel and this episode break down past that, but that”s quite a fun read all the same.
*** I miss seeing the Other Universe. I wonder if/when we”ll see Peter go over there, and what might happen once he”s there.
*** Anvil Clang of the Week: Walter listening to Styx”s “Too Much Time on My Hands” while watching Peter work in his lab. For those that say “Fringe” has always been anvilicious, just watch those Raymond/Kate scenes again tonight. It”s not the show”s default position. Saying so does the show a disservice.
What did you think of tonight”s “Fringe”? A return to form, or did it highlight the season”s problems even more? Is the show handling Peter”s return well? How much longer are you willing to tolerate people not remembering him? Sound off below!
After the premiere a lot of people theorized that the new upgraded Shapeshifters were from a 3rd Universe. But the Peter-Broyles conversation at the end of tonight’s episode made me wonder if maybe everything we had been watching to this point in Season 4 was actually the 3rd Universe itself, and that Peter being “erased” from our Universe instead sent him here.
i thought the same too, that Peter wasn’t in our universe at all. but this theory wouldn’t explain why the observers said that everyone didn’t realize Peter never existed when he vanished from our universe. even if this is the 3rd universe, our universe still don’t remember him either then? wouldn’t the over-there be the 4th universe now too, although that would explain why the alt-Broyles was still alive? ugh so confused.
LOVE the episode. I loved all “greatest hit” moments from previous seasons mirrored in this episode, and I too notice all the similarities from other JJ-verse motif. the constant! red sox! considering that Jeff Pinkner was the showrunner for Alias in its final year, i wasn’t surprise with all the number 47 popping up, the Rambaldi number was in many recent episodes.
Didn’t catch the previews for next week.. but considering next Friday’s ep is the last episode of 2011, you gotta imagine there’s gonna be some heavy Observer interactions. They’re the only engine the show can use to reset it to the emotional show most of us fell in love with.
I’ve felt similarly to you up to this point, but tonight felt like a turn in the right direction. It is obvious now that Peter will be the only source of that old school Fringe emotion we’re use to, at least until the timeline is corrected and we get our Olivia and Walter back. While thats perhaps not ideal, it worked for me tonight, particularly in peter and olivia’s final scene (but definitely not during that stranger scene).
My problem up to this point has not been with the story itself but the time it is taking them to tell it. I feel (or perhaps blindly trust) that this will be a good storyline in the end. Tonight enforced that for me. But let’s be honest they could have done this in four episodes and I can’t help but feel it was done this way so it wouldn’t confuse anyone and attract new viewers that are never coming.
To quote another show that had its own missteps along the way, “whatever happened, happened”, but I’m along for the ride, good or bad.
The problem for me is the endless recycling of the Walter and Peter story already in these 4 episodes, while they could have explored Olivia’s past finally, and given some background to Nina and Astrid.
They had better used the first episodes showing the new bond between Walter and Olivia and Olivia and Astrid and more how they worked together without the Petervisions.
Even without that I liked the first episodes better then 5 and 6.
if you are only waiting for Olivia to run after peter again and the same Peter and Walter scenes, then you will have liked 5 and 6, because this is the start of a predictable road of walter and Peter first breakking up then together then breaking up etc, and Olivia reduced to a go-between and petersgirl.
If you were hoping for new relationships, new conflicts like me then 5 and 6 are too predictable and the rest as well, and will be no longer interested.
I saw a lot of emotion and love between Olivia and walter in episode 4, and a different kind of emotion in 4.02 between the two Olivia’s.
Also in 4.01 I could feel the pain of Olivia and in the endscene of 4.03 as well.
Not when it comes to the enless walter about Peter scenes.
So Ia am not waiting to go back where it was, bu was hoping for new relationships and conflicts.
The episode was written for the guestactors, and besides them for me the standout was once again Anna Torv who is there intense in even the smallest scene and manages to create a new Olivia with almost no backstory.
Remark- I wouldn’t say I’m waiting to get back to old storylines. I want to get back to healing the universe, observers, mr. X, baby Henry mama drama, etc. And I’d like to do it with the characters I know.
Observation- You’re right, one night in October was fantastic and Olivia had some great stuff. But what will it mean in the end if we go back to our Olivia? Hence why I think Peter will be the emotional core for me at least.
*** Poor Seth Gabel. Both as an actor and as a character, he’s already been marginalized with Joshua Jackson’s return.
But Joshua Jackson is STILL one of the lead actors and characters so I’m not sure what the problem with seth gabel being put where he belongs, as a supporting character.
I think Lincoln Lee on the crime scene takes away from Olivia and Astrid, since they are also FBI.
In this epi you had 4 FBI on the scene, and 1 line per person.
Acually I liked the iedea of Lincoln on this side, but I am not sure now.
The problem you have with this season is that you have been told from the final that it would be Where is Peter Bishop, they should have told you that there would be a new timeline, where he was never an adult.
So they decided to write this in the dialogue and we got the endless recycling of Walter about Peter story again etc. What they should have done is end season 3, leave every one guessing, start season 4 with the new timeline and these people acting how they are, without the Peter references, where were they for??,(if he would have come out of the blue more shock) just show them in their daily routines and relationships.
They should have given Olivia in this timeline at least one scene of 3 minutes,(they do it for Walter, so??) so that we could see their different realtionship instead of 15 second facts. etc
Mr Noble got all then backstory, the minders, phobia and 3 scenes or more per episode but hey, we write for Walter and Peter, says PandW, not OLivia.
This episode was written for the two guest actors, said by Pinkner himself as he wanted Stephen Root on the show, it shows. He got the sort of scenes they usually write for Walter and Peter, actually never for Olivia. So may be proof once more that they can only write for men? Only 2 women write for Fringe, and that are always the best episodes for Olivia, see 4.02 this season, acually the best episdode this season.
I like the idea of Lincoln Lee, but now he only takes lines from Olivia and Astrid.
We were supposed to get Olivia and Astrid on the scene, Anna and Jasika were looking forward for that, Jasika recently said that they had been asking the writers to create a bond between the two women , but all they got was 4.01 and the beginning of 4.02.
So Lincoln is more pushing aside the women on the scene.
And I am sorry but where was Josh Jackson doing a good job?? I really think that if they continue this road with him central, they may not even get a full season. He just does not engage the viewer, certainly not like Anna Torv does so beautifully.
Anna in season 3.01 was central with only the aid of a new character, for almost the entire episode,and everyone felt with her, she was in another world, you were curious about that world and their characters despite the fact she was their prisoner.
In this version Peter is being treated with all respect, he gets his freedom, Olivia trusts him.
So the only reason you have a problem with this is that then characters shoudl have been given time to be who they are without any peterreference, and probably they should have spent epi 3 on that if they wanted the return in epi4.
So far my favourute episodes as a whole were 4.02 and 4.04, and I liked most of 4.1 , the enscene of 4.03.
a bit fell away: A scene between Olivia and Nina of 3 minutes, actually more would have been better, so that we could see their new relationship, not just 1 kine in a 20 sec, scene.
The last bit fell away, so I liked so far the most 4.02, and 4.04, most of 4.01 and the endscene of 4,03.
This episode had some great effects, White Tulip like, but used most of the cast to little to be interested. But like I said they wanted the Root couple to be on the show, so they wrote for them, not sure if that is agood idea, since they have so much to explore first of all with Olivia’s past and then there is Nina and Astrid, but they are women, they do not write for women, do they?
You want more Anna Torv/Olivia and less Peter. Last season was all Torv, this season has been basically all Torv and one episode Peter. Joshua Jackson is now in only half the show and that is still too much for you? give me a break…let the guy have one episode in 2 seasons.
OMFG SHUT UP REMARKS! Shut up! Shut up!
Oh Jesus Christ, not this annoying anna torv fan again!!!!
Fantastic episode! Stephen Root and Romy Rosemont were great together.
Loved the sequences with Peter jumping through time. Petulant Walter was a hoot. The only weak part was Olivia’s seemingly lack of comprehension/empathy about what her ‘previous’ relationship with Peter must have been.
Also, after 6 episodes, these ‘new’ characters are not going anywhere soon. The lack of interest comments about mirror the same ones being made about the RedVerse version of the characters when they were first introduced.
As to what a Time Line Convergence would look like…. I’m thinking yellow.
I disagree with your comment about the interest level of the red verse characters. Yes there were and are people that do not like them. But I don’t think you can compare the two. They were better developed and as Ryan has been saying, we could invest in them because we knew the consequences of their actions were real and they wouldn’t be converged anytime soon. We can’t say with certainty that these won’t be throwaway characters.
Disagree with your disagree. The RedVerse characters were initially met with a lot of resistance.
And it took time to develop them. Same consideration should apply this season.
And the uncertainty is exactly what makes the
What Ifness of this season highly enjoyable for me.
Everyone else’s mileage will, of course, will vary.
Thanks for the review anyway. I enjoy this episode a lot.
Thanks for the review anyway. I enjoy this episode a lot!
Hello – spiderman fanny pack ?? I’m glad Walter at least got a couple of his classic lines and moments of levity.
Im sorry but i totally disagree with you ryan. And oddly enough this in the same way that thisnepisode was a rosetta stone for what you think is wrong for the season, i thought it was the same for why this season has worked for me.
Ir comes down to the fact that in hindsight i thought last season was just not that good…especially given the great season that preceeded it. My biggest complaint was that the entire olivia peter relationship felt so forced and contrived…and it also began to overwhelm the week to weeks fringe cases.
I feel in more ways than one that this season is a reset. The cases, like this week are much more interesting. And it seems that the impetus of the cases drive all the relationship stuff…instead of the other way around…like it did last season. That is getting back to what made fringe great to begin with.
The interactions between peter and olivia while totally contrived on one level…ring more emotionally true in this reset…the start of which you could see in tonights episode. They are allowing peter and olivia to find each other again and hopefully arrive at a point that feels more authentic. Again this is based on my feeling that their relationship last year, while logical, just always felt so hollow, forced, and contrived. Especially when they finally got back together.
Especially with the way season 2 ended, i sooo was looking forward to season 3. And i just remember the general feeling last year of feeling dissapointed each week, but talking myself into liking them. All the stuff with the machine, the first people, the will peter choose olivia or feuxlivia stuff, the way each case was some sort of larger metaphor for peter and olivias relationship… It just got to all be a little much no? It seems the writers may have felt the same way and almost want to erase much of what happened last season.
Dont get me wrong there were still some awesome episodes last season, but i feel like this season has come back down to earth…and in a good way.
Ill be curious to see how they transition the other universe back in with peter back.
My guess is thenwriters thouht last season was going to be its last so they rushed to bring everything to this epic grand conclusion. They almost wanted to see how crazy they could make it. Some, like the animation episode made for some great tv…last season was all about spectacle at the expense of storytelling.
I have been willing to go along with this new timeline and put the larger story arc on the backburnsr for now because i feel the week to week storytelling has been much stronger this season. This episode and the one with the parallel universe serial killer were just great concepts, that im glad to see return to the forefront for a little while. I have a feeling they are building up and easing us back into all the big picture stuff later on.
Sorry i keep posting. You know what i also dont really miss? The war between the two worlds…the idea that what was at stake was the destruction of one universe or the other. Like in the serial killer episode i think it is much more interesting to see the interaction between the two universes. I like that they definately still have problems and a distrust of each other enough for there to be conflicts but to not have to be all defcon 4 or end of the world about it.
And am i remembering correctly that feauxlivia was pregnant last season? Im definately glad we dont have to deal with that either this season.
This is the problem when a character is a plot device. Peter is a plot device, his character is built up of short cuts after short cuts. There is no nuance to his character and so when they try to do something, they fail. Look at how many flashbacks Walter gets or how the whole season 3 was about olivia…time and effort was put into their characters. The same cannot be said of Peter, I think with the lousy writing that the writers have contributed to his character, Josh has done good work, it is just a shame that they have half assed it.
Thinking about it, this episode contains everything I started to dislike about Fringe in most episodes from 3.10 Firefly on in S3 and in 4.05 and this one 4.06.
It is the man who sacrifes for the woman, and doing it in a way that in the end he is the one to feel sorry for, no matter what the damage.
The women how strong, intelligent, independent they may be, they still are the caring stand behind your man women, see Olivia, Nina, Astrid,and have to be saved.
The other thing:
The Bishop Boys in the old timeline were already irritatingly always the clever ones, but sometimes Olivia and Astrid were allowed to have some ideas, and there was dorky Brandon from Massive Dynamic who was more clever then the Bishop Boys but not pompous, just fun. In this timeline the Bishop Boys are once again the only one who can think , no Brandon and the FBI is made to look like a fool.
Last week the FBI did not know what to do with the disk, despite knowing about the shapeshifters, this week, well they were not even allowed to use their guns because Peter also had to be the hero.
Combined with some strange remarks about Intelligent Design, Genesis and theories from Scientology from mr. Pinkner I am getting very afraid for the direction of Fringe, including what they did with the First People explanation.
The showrunners alwasy tell us that Fringe consists of the hart Bishop Boys, 1 relationship, all they write for, and Olivia.
If we look at most of the episodes from 3.10 and 4.05 and 4.06 I would say that they have gone over the top with the Bishop Boys:
besides being the only relationship they write for, (the only good episode for Olivia and Peter was Marionette, written by the two women) they have made them the superior brains as well, and Peter the hero.
So where does that leave Olivia? She was supposed to be the hero, gatekeeper, and if Olivia already has lost her function I dare not mention the rest of the cast.
About the acting: if you want to see the difference between average acting from Josh Jackson and brilliant acting from Anna Torv, watch the scene in which the FBI agent goes up in thin air. This was done afterwards , so while shooting they had to pretend. Notice that Jackson only is seen for a few seconds looking expressionless, while we get a long close up of Anna Torv and see in her eyes what is happening before hers and our eyes. That is high class acting, that is how you draw people in.
“Frustrating for so many” ought to be used with a large caveat, or at least with some additional clarification. A bit presumptuous to make such broad claims, no? Is there some survey you’re referencing? Allow me to clarify “frustration.” I don’t know if many would agree with me, but it indeed has become a very frustrating experience for me, frustrating – week after week – to read what used to be a sound critical review, reduced to the same redundant, whiny complaining. Yes deconstruct, yes critique, but really, was it that bad for you, really? To be into a show, you have to let yourself be in it, in the moment, and the possibilities that these moments offer. You have to be willing to let your imagination out of its box for a bit. But the author of this column has so pre-dispositioned himself to dislike any potential direction that this show may be going in (since – gasp – we might have to actually employ a little patience on that front) that unfortunately the good moments get sidelined in favor of perpetually uncreative critique. It is only unfortunate that the author of this column, whose insight has so charmed me in the past (and that is why I have come back so often to what is now a dry well), it is only unfortunate that this author cannot allow himself to go back 3 years in time, and begin to appreciate the new dramatic possibilities in a show, which he has clearly become far too smart to enjoy anymore.
When series like mad men, breaking bad and the wire construct near flawless works of art in story and character telling then that is the standard a show will be compared to by any critic worth their salt. A show like chuck gets a pass from sepinwall and Ryan because their budget is smaller then fringes. Fringe gets full season orders up front whereas chuck lives on half seasons, etc. There is no excuse for fringe to be lazy with their mythology or character journey’s yet they are. Peter is one massive short cut, no one can track his characters path because it is hard to understand his emotions because they are always brushed over in favour of moving the plot to open up new paths for other characters. Why did Peter come back at the end of season 2? Because Olivia said she loved him and only displayed any emotion other then friendship 2 episodes earlier. What does his character do in season 3 when he had been duped by alt Olivia did they let him be upset that he was violated? No, they made it all about how olivia felt…shortcut. This is his season…yet he has missed most of it already…these short cuts are adding up and it is hard to tell if he has any agency, emotions, feelings, value as a human being. So why is Ryan critical…because compared to the three above shows this is a giant mess. It did not have to be which is the saddest part.
@K.L. Osterhol,
Couldn’t agree more with your sentiment. I read these recaps to see if anything has changed or anything is being brought to the discussion of “Fringe,” but sadly they have not. And based on the editorial voice of Hitfix I don’t see any of that changing in the near future.
Cue the pithy commenters speaking on the Mighty McGee’s behalf, “Ryan can only write about interesting things if Fringe decides to get interesting….”
I am not down on Fringe near as much as you are, the first few episodes were hard to get through but I really loved last nights episode. I am enjoying the changes and think they are sad (in a good story kinda way) although I am looking forward to the day when the characters remember Peter. That being said I am just loving the complete reversal of the peter Walter relationship. Walter wants nothing to do with him and it’s peter who is looking to connect with his father… Prety cool
Again Ryan, you say exactly what I’m feeling when it comes to fringe. It makes me feel less of a bad fan to know that someone else out there understands what I’m thinking when I go through the motions of watching season 4 episodes.
”At one point, Peter asks Olivia what she felt when she saw him in her dreams after he disappeared. “You’re a stranger. So what would I feel?” she replies. Perfect. Couldn’t have said it better myself, Olivia. You hit the nail right on the head.”
Yep!
”All of this is meant to evoke a strong desire for these people to reconnect and remember what happened. But all it’s really doing is presenting obstacles that ensure we don’t get that happy reunion for quite some time. Yes, drama is defined by conflict. But if you don’t care about the people involved, what does it matter? “
EXACTLY!!!!
Jeff and Joel take note. I even liked the red universe characters when no one else did but the Amber characters are just inanimate objects .
Continuity ? – If no one has lived in the house since Walter went to the hospital, why is there a flat screen TV in the living room?
im sad how unlikable they have made this new walter.
i hope they fix this timeline thing soon.
loved seeing stephen root. along with pete hutter earlier, a great season for guest stars.
Well said. The new characters are cold (Walter hoping Peter would be turned to dust like the other agent? WTF?) and otherwise bland & boring. It’s taking far, far to long to get to the point this season; we as long-time viewers feel the loss, the urgency, for things to be righted, but the glacial pace of this season, and the cold lifeless characters in yellow-land are terribly disappointing. And while it’s probably fun for the writers to mine old episodes, they’re not doing the stories better (White Tulip didn’t need a re-do, guys!)—they’re making me homesick for the way Fringe used to be: riveting. I adore Peter, and am excited that he finally is having some front and center screen time, but having him so cut off from his Walter and his Olivia makes the rest of the show just dull now. The immediacy, the emotional rawness of season 1, the wildness of what our three were into (and up to) seems to be lost. I don’t care about these new versions, actually don’t like them or this re-set. Boring is not a word I ever thought I’d use in reference to Fringe, but without our original emotional core, that’s where the show is going. Breaks my heart.
Dear Ryan McGee there are a few Fringe questions that have been bothering me for a longtime and that I have never seen adressed in interviews with the showrunners or in any review, maybe you could ask them ?
1.Why have they decided to portray Walter as the man to feel sorry for, in the old timeline and even more here? Even in the 2 small scenes Olivia got to confront him so far, he was the one the viewer had to feel sorry for and Olivia the “bad one”, yet she is the victim and was damaged for life, as was every child as we have seen, only recently in 4.04.
Why not opt for Evil Walter this season?
2.Olivia: from the start they decided to only write for the Bishop Boys, they have all the backstory, they get the big emotional scenes, the long scenes explaining who they are, over and over again.
Olivia only gets a few facts, never a chance to talk about her feelings concerning her abuse, stepfather, mother, father, why?
Why has Olivia been isolated so that you only see the FBI agent, never a balance?
Why did they not give her the bond with Charlie (Anna and Kirk love working with each other and they both were upset when Charlie was written out), why did they reduce the sister to babble about a divorce?
3.see point 2: Olivia or better Anna Torv was only centre for some episodes second half S2, S3 from 3.01-3,09 and then in second half some episodes, like I said more Anna then Olivia,
beause from 3.10 it is back to the Bishop Boys like S1 and S2 and now again 4.05 and 4.06 and Olivia seems to be back to being the go-between,Why?
Olivia versus Fauxlivia is a delight to watch, but does not give us those scenes from this Olivia or Fauxlivia , it only highlights Anna’s great psychological insight.
There is so much to be explored in Olivia’s past, so many characters we know nothing about, NEW information and you have a truly fantastic actress Anna Torv, do something with that.
I’ve been keeping up with these recaps because to quote Sepinwall, I thought Ryan McGee had “made the leap,” as a tv critic that wrote can’t-miss stuff but I think I was wrong.
Just as all of McGee’s recaps have lamented a lack of connection to the characters leaving him “unmoved,” I am left uninformed by his subjective ramblings. There’s a ton of rich stuff (from my perspective) in this season of Fringe and I’m willing to see where it goes despite the fact that it wasn’t the road I expected the show to take. I like not knowing where the story is headed, it’s fascinating to be wrapped up in that kind of mystery. To get to see echoes of all of my favorite characters from the Fringe-verse play out on whatever version of “Earth JJ,” is absolutely intoxicating to me.
The depth of the father/son dynamic between Walter and Peter continues to grow. I think having Peter ripped away and then placed out of his time is giving the character a newfound perspective on his father. Granted he knows that the man before him is not the one that raised him but the experience may ultimately inform his relationship with the “right” Walter. On a purely psycho-analytical level it’s kind of fascinating to watch Peter try and connect with not one, not two… but three variations of his distant dad. He’s a therapist’s wet dream.
In my view, the show is still a beautifully tragic family drama that is being played out on a huge scale and it’s still a slow burn of a show. The characters are different and new and that puts me as audience member in a confused but nonetheless excited place of anticipation. The declaration that the show must “go back,” to the way it was wreaks of impatience and immaturity.
I’ve read enough of his reviews and listened to the “talking tv” podcast (I even read the “nature of criticism” piece on his blog) to get the gist of the where McGee is coming from… and I don’t like it. Everything I’ve read, especially these Fringe recaps, has some of the appearances or “hallmarks” of good/interesting criticism but the more I read the more formulaic it sounds. The more I read the more I pick up on the embedded narcissism and the flat out disdain for the readers of the material.
Basically, these recaps read like college essays that have been copied with slight modifications so as not to arouse suspicion from professors. I’m getting the perspective of an immature man-child. These reviews can be boiled down to one phrase: “It looks good, but I’m just not feeling it.” Emphasis on the word “feeling.” Good criticism can be and should almost always include some subjectivity, but what we’re getting here is just unexplained nonsense. It’s all about the characters and there relationship to each other, but these reviews have yet to discern what separates the “red-verse” newbies from the “amber-verse” ones other than,”I liked it when they did it before better.” Everyone “feels” a certain way but isn’t it the job of a critic to articulate said feelings?
“I like the way things used to be, so I want it to go back to that.” These are wishes that I expect from a child. So maybe when Mr. McGee decides to engage readers in actual dialogue and approaches the world of TV criticism from outside his own personal vacuum.. I might be interested in what he has to say. Then again anyone who thinks they are going to bring a “punk rock” revolution to TV blogging probably has such an over-inflated ego that expecting grown up discussions is way too much to ask.
Or Ryan just realised that they broke the number one rule of a serialed show…..the dismissed all of it. It is like chuck waking up at his desk at the buy more and these last 5 seasons being all a dream. Fringe basically lost track of all the stories they were telling and did not want to deal with Those consequences and so reset everything. That is very dumb storytelling, fans lose faith in a show if it does that..1.1 in the ratings gives credence to that theory. I have no faith anything they will do will stick if they are willing to abandon it so quickly and easily. I can see it already, the season finale reverting back to peter’s timeline in the blue and red verse yet with none of the story they do not want to keep. Basically another reset….how insulting.
Except, they didn’t dismiss all of it. Peter is still around and not only remembers everything but recognizes he’s not in the right place. The question for me is why can’t/won’t the observers write him out of existence? What does this seeming third reality bring to the overall story? Will the universes always end up destroying one another?
You’re perfectly within your rights, along with Ryan, to be bored by these questions and dislike the direction but to declare that the story hasn’t payed off is just ridiculous. None of us know where the story will end just as nobody could’ve predicted the the last two season finales.
I’ll grant you that this first leg of the season may have been concocted for the fringe producers to come up with an actual endgame. No one in their right mind thought this show was coming back and the Disappearance of Peter was kind of a really brazen move for a show on the bubble. Since this is an “earth JJ” show any long term planning that has been discussed should be met with healthy skepticism. There’s a decent chance that the “peterless” world was an easy and cheaper way to stall for time. That’s pretty lame from a purely fan standpoint but I also understand the logistics of where Fringe stands as a tv production.
Regardless of what stall tactics may have been used this season, the show has perfomed fanatastically in all previous ones and I expect a pretty awesome story this time too.