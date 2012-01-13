Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Back To Where You’ve Never Been’

Welcome to 2012, “Fringe” fans. Did you miss the show? Most likely. Did you miss my reviews? Less likely. But that”s fine: it was probably as little fun to read my frustrations with the show as it was to write them. I”ve gone over my problems with this fourth season week after week this season, so regurgitating them here is pointless and waste of all of our times. What I will say is this: while “Back To Where You”ve Never Been” didn”t solve those systemic problems by a long shot, it was certainly a step towards something better in what may be the show”s final season.
The biggest shift? Using Peter Bishop”s third-rail status as a way to both drive the narrative engine and explicitly comment on ways in which these unfamiliar iterations of beloved characters” interaction with the singular constant in this show”s universe. If the first few weeks of Season 4 played as a series of “what if” episodes, “Back” gave temporary purpose to this reality by grounding it in some old-fashioned character-based moments that reflected as much on those versions no longer around as much as those presently onscreen. Peter”s presence helps tether these individual moments since his mere presence acts as a type of mirror to reflect what has been lost and bring it temporarily back into the fold.
Let”s take one example and extrapolate things from there. The Peter/Fauxlivia relationship in Season 3 was spectacularly tangled, driven through complications that were both fantastical (he”s dating two versions of the same woman without realizing it) and realistic (love can make us blind in ways both positive and negative). Undoing the reality we saw last year means that there”s no longer little Henry roaming around, something that still drives me up a wall. But if we can”t have him around, it”s good to have small moments in which Fauxlivia is caught off guard tonight by a seeming stranger”s trust in her inherent goodness. It”s a moment that pays homage to Season 3 precisely because the stranger is anything but. The dramatic irony exists not simply because we know something that NONE of the characters know. That way lies madness. Rather, even though Peter is under the false assumption about his own reality, he sees the inherent qualities that still persist in those that no longer recognize him.
Again, this isn”t ideal, but at least we”re no longer regressing in terms of the show”s overall storytelling. Pre-Peter, Season 4 was horrific, asexual fanfic. Upon Peter”s return, the show didn”t seem to know what to do with him. Now, his journey to return home is like pinball careening wildly across the table, without regard for what it”s going to hit. It”s messy, but it”s the kind of messy that unearths truths hidden in plain sight. It forces characters that shouldn”t interact come face to face with each other. The results tonight were often fascinating, especially the fun Lincoln-on-Lincoln snipefest. Would I rather see such a confrontation with the two Lincolns I got to know this year? Absolutely. But that ship has sailed.
What”s left is a story about the New World Order Mr. Jones as the culprit behind the shapeshifters. Had FOX not been determined to spoil his return via its PR department, his reveal would have been fairly shocking. I was trying in vain to think of the third option for their creation that the show had been teasing for weeks, but honestly didn”t think of him until he showed up in the Fall finale tease for 2012. Jones was the hook that got me into the show in Season 1, transforming a solid if unremarkable show into a horror house of oddness. The bonds between the characters made me fall in love with the show, but Jones was always a character that made me sit on the edge of my couch whenever he appeared.
His appearance ties into what seems to be the central theme of this season: even when things are seemingly put back together, something will always try to undo those bonds. As Yeats once famously wrote, “Things fall apart, the centre cannot hold…” In this case, the forging of the two universes and the removal of Peter were acts enabled by The Observers in order to guarantee stability. Of course, such a guarantee is/was fruitless. Harkening back again to Yeats, the next line of his poem “The Second Coming” speaks of “mere anarchy” being unleashed upon the world…or, in the case of “Fringe,” upon two worlds. All of this works, and speaks to the show”s overall romantic ethos that actually relying upon other people is both a noble goal and the only way to prevent Yeats” “blood-dimmed tide” from drowning us all.
So here”s today study question: did we need this new world order to achieve anything related to the show”s current narrative arc? If you took out every single thing related to erasing Peter and the domino effect thereafter, would that prevent Alterna-Jones from still being a third party responsible for once again plunging two newly-united worlds back into the brink of war? I think you can guess my particular answer to that. Now, of course, everything around that central narrative (i.e., the character interactions) would change, which means that”s the more important thing to discuss. In that regard, it is still unfortunately true that everyone besides Peter is in some ways as much a shapeshifter as Alterna-Brendan apparently was. The new Walternate is seemingly more like Walter than before, but is that important or merely anecdotal? Last season, we lost Over There Broyles to a noble sacrifice. Now, he”s either a traitor or a shapeshifter. In either case, his sacrifice has been undone, which makes the pathos we felt upon his death now seem silly.
What made the Over There versions of these characters work in Season 3 was that the show demonstrated how equally “real” they were to “our” versions. I put both words in quotations marks because last season shows our arbitrary those words are. Context is key, and the context for each world was equally legitimate based on your point of view. Both occupied the same reality, just different slivers of it. And now, both are occupying what feels like an un-reality, one forced upon them by external sources that don”t occupy different slivers but rather a completely different universe. While Peter is paying homage to those we experienced as real in those first three seasons, the truth is that those people, along with their lives, loves, and losses, have not yet come back. And they may never come back.
All of this points to the cryptic words of The Observer, seemingly mortally wounded, telling Olivia that in every permutation of the future, she is doomed to die. Perhaps this ties back to the mysterious Mr. X we met in “Lysergic Acid Diethylamide”. But maybe, just maybe, this means that the show”s narrative is finally demonstrating the futility of The Observers” efforts to rewrite reality, and that their meddling to date has only made matters worse. I won”t hazard a guess to where this is all going (I”m guessing her heart stops, and Peter smooches her back to life), mostly because the mechanics of this show don”t terribly interest me in this point. The only way in which they serve a purpose is to get me back to the people I cared about for the first three seasons. Sure, it”s heartbreaking to see Peter repeatedly tell people he”s not the version they remember, even though we all know he”s actually right. But such heartache is muted without any sense of knowing if anyone, including Peter, will ever truly know how right he is. Tonight wasn”t a bad start. But let”s see where this journey takes us before I start getting truly excited again.
What did you think of the show”s return? If you”ve been happy all along, did this help/hurt your opinion? If you”ve been on the fence like me, did this help you jump off or jump ship? Sound off below!
This was a horendous, horrendous, horrendous episode of Fringe. Peter was being dragged from destination to destanation to destination all so that other characters could get their moment to become relevant in this mess of a season. Peter had no agency, he had no voice, he was just there to let other characters make the decisions.
They have lost the Peter character, they have lost him so badly that I only hope you are right and this is the final season because this is getting distasteful.
This is supposed to be a Peter season and this is supposed to be the start of his arc and he was hardly on screen both literally and figutively.
Oh Fox just cancel this rubbish and let Joshua Jackson go. I am so angry right now, David Fury wrote Lost’s Walkabout and based on Fringe and what he is doing…those episodes on Lost were a one off a fluke, what a hack. This show has lost its bearings and Pinkner and Wyman have lost fans respect, I predict the ratings to fall even further when fans realise the duplicity in all of this and how just much they have lied, lied, lied.
Olivia, Lincoln, Walter, Walternet, alt-lincol, Broyles, astrid…they all had more dialogue and more lines and more everything. Oh what the hell is this crap.
I am done with this show, good luck Ryan.
Ep was great. Hey Jonny just change the channel.
Well your Josh thinks this was the best episode of Fringe this season, I do not agree, that was One night in October, with awesome Anna Torv.
Peter had plenty of dialogue, far more then anyone you mention, but the trick is how you bring it.
Josh Jackson just recited his Peter lines, except with the Peter/Walter scenes,he did some effort, but that is the only thing he actually wants to play.
So probably because of that you get the impression that everyone else had more to do.
Every episode that has him central falls flat, he had a lot of those in S1 and 2 and also second half of S3.
It is funny really, the US critics have always protected him, they make him even look like the poor boy who gets nothing to do, while season 1 and 2 was all about the Bishops and Noble and Jackson with Olivia/ Anna used as the go-between.
You never heard any complaint of Jackson then, he only did that first half season 3 when Anna Torv finally got her chance, She is the main lead after all.
If they continue with peter central, things look bad for Fringe.
Wow… You REALLY like Peter. But it sounds like you need to calm down a bit.
I knew Harris was coming back on the show as well, but I wouldn’t have been spoiled for his last-minute reveal tonight had not his named popped up in the credits, almost at the exact moment when the characters were speculating on who was behind the shapeshifters.
I am going to try and remain positive, I really am. The story is moving forward…great! Peter had more screen time…great! There is a new big bad and more coherency to this particular narrative…great!
But…and this is a big But….Peter lacked agency. The episode started out ok then after 10 minutes it just stalled. It was like Peter was being pulled from one contrived destination to another all so that we could get the other sides views and opinions and guage their emotional states. This episode was not about Peter but about how this universe is coping. It is like the show did what our Lincoln and Olivia wanted to do…we wanted Peter to have loads of dialogue and stuff like that but the show had other ideas and wanted to spend more time with the other side.
What was the point of this episode? for Peter to go and speak to everyone in their universe to “recontextulise”? to get their understandings?
This was supposed to be about Peter going for broke and revealing himself in the heartbreak of dreaming day after day after day of not being able to get home and his actions should have been of a man in a desperate place to go for it with full emotions. This Peter seemed…I got to go home..whatever.
I am sorry, they have lost the Peter character for me. I have stopped caring about him, they had a chance to redeem him but nope, not interested. He just has no agency, none at all. I bought his not alt moms emotions more than his, this is not I feeling I like.
Well the good thing is that I am done complaining about Peter. I will watch the next episode to see if they can rectify this and then I predict that they will put him further into the background and string us along to the finale. So one episode either side of the long break with Peter to tease the fans and that is it. Awesome. I look forward to how Olivia and Walter find their overall hapiness.
Funny that people complain about Peter being used to meet people, that was what Olivia Over There was all about, that everyone got to know he people there, and would be interested in them, and people did.
Well if it makes you happy, Peter is the one who is going to fill the gaps of Olivia and Walter, so we get a replay of Walter/Peter scenes, and Olivia has to fall for Peter again, who knows Fauxlivia as well, poor Anna Torv.
Only that scenario does not make me happy, I was hoping for new relationships in this timeline, Walter/Olivia (Anna and John looked forward to that, but Peter is back and gone is that option) , Nina/Olivia Astrid on the job with Olivia (remember how happy Anna and Jasika were about that? Never happened)
And within that new reality Peter could be different as well.
And for those complaining about this Peter, this is probably supposed to be the one that was before Olivia picked him up in Bagdad.
The Jones reveal was meant to be the big reveal that ended the fall run, so we should remember that and really consider the next episode as the jumping on point for the next part of the season narrative.
If you don’t like the show, change the channel. Don’t sit and gripe about it. Don’t you have better things to do? Geez.
A lot of people already did. That’s why it’s the last season.
It’s kind of his job to review it. I hate to do it, but I have to reverse the question back unto you. If you don’t like Ryan’s review, why are you reading it? Don’t you have better things to do?
September and Olivia together and the reveal of Broyles (shapeshifter>) working for Jones made the episode.
I actually think the idea of this timeline is great, and from this season One night in October with the two Olivia;s and Subject 8 Walter and Olivia had me really engaged from beginning to end.
September telling Olivia that Olivia had to die, was shocking in that he came to tell her that.
And the Observers seem to have done everything to find a way to save Olivia, so she must be more then just Peters girlfriend.
Problem for me is , is that from midway season 3 they shifted to Peter central, his choices, machine, hero, and still he is central and with that Fringe is dull, no energy, which has everything to do with the acting.
And I really am tired of seeing the same Walter and Peter scenes over and over again.
Olivia/Fauxlivia central is what gives Fringe the energy and drive and power, Anna Torv takes viewers with her, you can feel her pain and agony and fear.
She did that as well in this episode, with the Olivia scenes and Fauxlivia as well brought the energy.
So back to Olivia central, she has never been given a bond, Nina has been made evil after 2 scenes, but Olivia’s backstory is so much more interesting with the abuse, who is her father, how did her mother die exactly, and what about the stepfather?
Pity that the evil one to Olivia had to be Nina, I guess John Noble is afraid to play evil Walter/Walternate, last season it was up to Brandonate, and this season Walternate is even more soft.
Pinkner and Wyman say that they are blessed with great strong women, DO something with them.
Why did they isolate and give every backstory/storyline. big scene to Walter/Peter?
Why still nothing with the backsory of Olivia, only a few facts?
Why not an ambiguous bond between Nina and Olivia from the start, or a freindship between Olivia and Astrid.?
I’m new here & have only sporadically watched earlier seasons so forgive me if this is a dumb question but is Nina evil? Is it wrong of me to think that she might be trying to stifle Olivia’s ability to travel between worlds to protect her or for some other greater good & that migraines (& scary break-ins, for some reason) are a regrettable side-effect? If it’s okay to ask here, fill me in on what I’ve missed that makes my theory faulty. Thanks!
The best episodes of Fringe are the ones with Olivia central, Over There and Cortexiphan.
Season 1 Ability, Bad Dreams, More then one of everything, season 2, Momentum Deferred, Peter, Jacksonville, Olivia in the Lab, the two Over Theres, Season 3 first half and 3.13, 3.18 and 3.21 some parts of 3.17/3.19 and 3.20/3.22.
the writers dedided to go with the lest favourite bits, like the shapeshifter or the finale.
I must agree with Ryan, the episode was enjoyable and a step in the right direction, but the show still has a bunch of systemic problems, that bog down the entire plot. I feel like they replaced my favorite show with a sick dying pale imitation and I can’t see a way out of this mess the writers are so proud of.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying this episode was bad, quite the opposite, but I have no emotional connection to this timeline’s Walter and Olivia. I felt nothing when Walter whined about his guilt and I didn’t feel anything, when September told Olivia about her impending death. Why should I be concerned? It’s not like the they won’t use resets and reboots to get themselves out of trouble. I’ve come to the conclusion that this is an intellectual exercise and that I’m not meant to invest in the well-being of the new universes. Peter said “This is not my fight” and that was my position exactly, this is not my show, let them destroy each other and be done with it.
We had the marvelous scenes with Peter and his mother and Peter and Walternate and I had a glimmer of hope, but then I realized these characters are not meant to interact on a regular basis and my heart sank. It’s not that I’m enamored with the other side’s characters, but at least they look alive and they are more human. I can’t stand the thought that Peter has to go back to dull Olivia and dull Walter. Reflecting on what this show has lost, the family core, I would have to question the producers’ obvious pride on what they’ve done.
Ryan you may have hit on something with Peter “smooching” Olivia back to life. It reminds of the time Buffy died (season one?) and Xander brought her back to life. Things were changed and a new Slayer appeared. It will be interesting to watch if something similar happens in Fringe. A new (old) Olivia returns? We’ll see.
Hey, Ryan, while I’ve been going along for the ride much like the Over There last year, mostly enjoying the world building and seeing are things differ–I can agree that your criticisms are valid.
Often a series will have good episodes that are enjoyable on their own but are contradictory when you stand back to look at the Big Picture and notice conflicts with previous episodes. That occurs when TPTB are not seeing the “forest” because they are focusing on the “trees”. (Similar to comic book issues vs a series or a comic book series vs the shared-universe multiple series lie in or even individual scenes in a movie vs the movie as a whole.)
This season FRINGE is suffering from what I’ve seen in many series, even good series, which is the opposite, not seeing the “trees” for the “forest”. In short, TPTB know the whole arc of a season and looking at the Big Payoff but individual episodes don’t seem as enjoyable to viewers as they wait week after week for the payoff.
How many times have a BOARDWALK EMPIRE or GAME OF THRONES or some other critically-acclaimed series that’s been described as “getting good” after 5-6 episodes in? It feels worse when it’s not a new series but a new season that starts off really slow, so you’re trying to be patient for the payoff to make sense of baffling individual episodes (I’m looking at you, later seasons of HEROES and final season of LOST.)
I agree context would really help. It might have helped simply SHOWING Olivia as being on the surface more personable but revealing that to be a veneer over a whole in her heart–instead of whacking us over the head with obvious statements thereof, and oh-so-convenient cases of the week that (ala HOUSE or CHUCK) happen to mirror the emotional pain Olivia’s suffering.
Also it might have helped to show there’s something bigger wrong with both universes because aside from Olivia, mostly everyone is doing fine. I mean “the centre cannot hold” seems to be popular in scifi (e.g. BABYLON 5 explicitly quoted Yeats and that was 2 decades ago) but not only does everyone but Olivia seem to be doing well, they actually seem better off–except for Walter, and as by-product, Astrid.
So a handful of people are suffering is worth risking the fate of two universes? Even if Peter makes it back to his timeline, would he be restoring the timelines of these two universes or traveling to third universe? or would he be returning to his universe and these two universes are actually the 3rd and 4th parallel timelines (after all, a multiverse can have an infinite number of timelines, in spite of DC Comics’ current limit of only 52 timelines, but I digress)?
Ultimately the series seems to have two choices:
1) Peter travels … somewhere, somewhen and changes the timelines of Over Here and Over There, thus restoring Olivia’s and everyone else’s memories–altho Over There’s Broyles might be dead (depending at what point in time Peter shows up).
This is the kinda Happily Ever After option–the option that seems counter to the bittersweet nature of the series (e.g., the awesome “White Tulip” starring Robocop’s Peter Weller, and similarly-theme “And Those We Left Behind” with fantastic performances RL married couple, Stephen Root and Romy Rosemont).
2) Peter returns to his home universes, Over Here, linked with Over There–while leaving behind this season’s pair linked universes, Over Here 2, Over There 2, still fighting it out with each other–and the mysterious Mr. Jones, from possibly a FIFTH timeline altogether.
This option leave Over There 2’s Broyles alive, but has Olivia having to deal with Nina Sharp late night migraine-inducing experiments. Then again, Peter might leave things with Olivia finding out and dealing with Nina, Walter and Walternate each more at peace, Olivia and Fauxlivia finding love with their respective Lincoln Lees. (See above about that being contrary to the bittersweet nature of the series.)
Then again, have a proper villain maybe the series will kick into high gear, now that both Over Here and Over There have a common foe to band together and fight.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Why is British Evil so entertainingly delicious? And Jared Harris seems to be relishing the eeeeveeeel these days as Professor Moriarty on the big screen and as Mr. Jones on the small screen (providing an outlet for poor Lane Pryce’s “treatment” by his father).
Look: I do not like the new timeline characters at all. It’s not just that I don’t know them well enough or they are too different. We’ve had 8 episodes to get to know them and the sad fact is they are just not interesting. I don’t care about this new, personality-lacking Olivia, shy Lincoln, or paranoid/irrational Walter. That’s been the problem for me this season.
The good thing about this episode is it focused on a character I do love and care about: Peter. Not an alternate version, not a different timeline version, just plain old Peter. Also, the episode mostly took place in the other universe, where the characters are not only familiar, but lively and seem fun to be around.
I think the show is definitely moving in the right direction, with Peter’s crossover, Walternate opening up to him, and hopefully the 2 universes uniting for a common cause. I hope the momentum picks up and the rest of the season plays out in a satisfying way, so that if it is the last season, we will get closure for the characters I’ve come to love: OurOlivia, OurWalter, Peter, Fauxlivia, etc. Also, it would be nice if to know that the spent in the new timeline was not just wasted time.
for that last line, I meant to write *that the time spent…
I found this episode to be awful. There was so much exposition, apparently to orient the oodles and oodles of new viewers Fringe had gained. The telling rather than the showing soured me on the episode.
I found a couple moments interesting where the characters were dealing with the scenarios they were living rather than telling us about it. The observer scene was interesting. I wondering if the observer being shot meant we won’t see them any more. The character interaction between Lincoln and Olivia was pretty cool as well as between the two Lincolns.
This episode left me with one question, particularly because the character’s in “our universe” just seem like amorphous blob’s now, why does Peter need to get back to his universe? Why can’t he just live in the one he is living in now?
In my mind the biggest mistake the writers made was was in the last episode of season 3. I watch the show because I love the interaction between Joshua Jackson and John Noble and I was left at the end of the show wondering if Joshua Jackson had simply left the show. In that case, much as I love the Walter character, I wasn’t sure I would want to keep watching.
The beginning of season 4 was far too confusing and it took far too many episodes to bring Peter back into the story. And by the time they did it was completely anticlimactic.
I think that maybe the writers themselves weren’t very clear on how to present this new story arc. A reader of science fiction would recognize immediately that in fact the “alternate universe” of the 1st three seasons was, in fact, another time line and that Walter Bishop had found a way to access this time line caused all kinds of trouble in both. Very interesting premise, fascinating to watch.
But, this season they have created yet a third time line and this time both of the original time lines are affected. Confusing, yes? Also, since they were calling the original time lines “alternate universes” now they had to come up with a different term to explain this 3rd “universe,” hence the new term “time line” made its way into the show. Even more confusing, yes?
Problem is they didn’t explain what they’d done this until several episodes into the season, AND–most–importantly didn’t change the new time line ENOUGH to make it instantly apparent what they had done.
So here we all are kinda flailing along trying to figure out just what is going on!
I have hopes with this last episode that they are FINALLY getting back on track. Though the teaser is probably going to make Jones’ return another anticlimactic moment….sigh.
This whole season has basically been a string of blunders, but I think that cutting off the emotional connection the audience had with the characters was the biggest one. It’s the surest and quickest way to fail. Which they did. Hard.
“I won’t hazard a guess to where this is all going (I’m guessing her heart stops, and Peter smooches her back to life).”
This made me laugh.
This show spends of most of its time being a procedural and uses tiny bits of serialisation to refresh the material so that they can spin off another batch of procedural episodes. They lost control of the serialisation last season and did not know how to pay off all the open threads and so just wiped everything away in an attempt to save themselves spending all of season 4 dealing with Peter and Bolivias baby, the up coming war, the pattern, Sam Weiss, etc, etc, etc. This show just does not know how to deal with serialisation or continuity.
An ambitious procedural at best and even then they are repeating key themes again and again and again. I think at a certain point Olivia and Walter became irrelevant and Peter was the key in terms of storytelling.
By choosing this method of starting season 4 it has allowed them to reinsert Olivia and Walter back as the leads and in charge of the narrative. Shame, really shame they had to result to this.
I agree. Why they had to go off in this completely confused direction when they had a perfectly good storyline going with the “[faux]livias baby and the coming war, the pattern, Sam Weiss, etc, etc, etc” is beyond me.
Surely they could have found a better way to reinsert Olivia and Walter as leads then this.
Unless, of course, there was a question as to whether Joshua Jackson would be returning to the show.
Really good comment — the best I’ve read about this show.
From midseason 3 it was about Peter and his choices, and Olivia was reduced to the girlfriend, in a more passive role, so that he could be the hero.
So from then on it was about Peter, also in this season. Peter is supposed to make this Olivia and Walter better persons, since they miss something, so Peter will remain the hero, or god.
He will be the active one.
Olivia and Walter here are not the center at all, they are passive, Olivia the most, she is the girl and the victim.
As much as I would like to think that Nina wnts to protect her, do you do that with an evil face and in that manner?
And I do think something has been going on behind the scenes, since the only thing for a while the showrunners wanted to say is that Jackson has a contract. They have a contract for 6 seasons, but may be he was being difficult, and for that they wrote the first 4 episodes in this way, because they could always change those little scenes to something else in case.
And again Olivia and Walter are not in charge of the narrative the opposite.
I hoped the new timeline would mean new relationships, like in Subject9, but reapting the same story , no. With the callbacks, it gets to artificial.
Anna Torv and John Noble are doing a great job, and especially Anna Torv who has to create these Olivia’s from almost nothing.
MYB109, all along the writers have said that with the cliffhanger at the end of season 3, they had to pay that off. To do that, was to show for the first four episodes what life was like if Peter hadn’t been saved in the lake, like in the other timeline. So, the first four episodes were done like that on purpose.
Since the beginning of the show, the contracts for the regulars were for six seasons. At a paleytype event, just after they finished filming season 3, Josh was with John and he told everybody he was returning in season 4. However, the writers hadn’t figured out how, at that stage. So, there was never a question that he wasn’t coming back.
Alot of the interviews that the producers have done from the very beginning of this season, even the ones recently, give alot of insight into their decisions for this season, etc. They are a good read, and always explain why they are doing things and what the characters motivations are etc. I recomment reading the various ones they have done.
Once they run out of material for John and Anna they get rid of plots and abandon them. The pattern, timelines, universes, characters (Peter). This explains the ratings…how can fans invest in a show that narrows it’s whole existence to two characters? How can anyone invest when these show runners will rest everything?
Payoff for season 3 cliffhanger would be to explain why Peter disappeared. Payoff would be Peter in the machine showing what happened over an arc of 4-8 episodes and how these events lead to the universe being connected and him disappearing. But alas no, this show wants to bs fans and skip major stories in order to keep Walter and Olivia relevant. This show is a disaster and extremely obnoxious at that.
You want to know why the ratings suck, why almost all critics have abandoned it? It is this dishonest wretched storytelling that lies, lies, lies to everyone and then resets ieverything when things get too complicated and it is time to move on past olivia and Walter.
Wyman and Pinkner are the biggest culprits and they should pay the ultimate price for this deception. Their reputation will be in tatters after this, they deserve that.
Ryan, you’re assuming that Peter is under a false assumption. There’s nothing concrete either way.
Last season i thought Anna Torv deserved every award, this season im looking at a different actor. Her performance is inconsistent and over the top. She’s turned Altlivia into a cartoon character with that Jan Brady walk and excessive gesticulation. The new timeline Olivia is beyond annoying and reacts in the most ridiculous way (expressively) to anything that Peter says. Come on Anna, we expect better from you.
I don’t! I think she had a hard enough job being two Olivias without them throwing a third one at her. And honestly I thought Anna was laughably stiff at first — she has really improved as the show has progressed.
I thought she was good at the beginning of last season, but something happened after Entrada and her performances got progressively worse. This season she’s a complete miss both as Olivia and as Altlivia. That ridiculous duck walk Altlivia has, my God!
Taylor , thi season you see two different versions of Olivia abd AltLivia, Altlivia is more like the one end seson2, and look at Over There, she talks with her hands, as more people do, and she walks in a certain way. Anna has to vreate a new AltLivia without any info.
Olivia in this version is beautiful subtle different one from the other Olivia, Anna had the help of two facts, that were different in this timeline.
May be you should learn to watch without wanting to bash it.
Edith: Anna Torv was nevver stiff, you may not have like Olivia Dunham being so closed off after the Pilot, but that is how she was told to play her. you should watch her old stuff before Fringe.
Thom Anna Torv has always been great, only got the decent material since Jacksonville and after Entrada she did Marionnette, Emmy worthy even acoording to the HitFix folks, not to forget Bloodline, Sam Weiss, etc.
And the idea was that Olivia was changed after what happened to her ,
But why bother since you do not know great acting when you see it.
I agree with Taylor, but the two versions of Olivia and altOlivia, Anna has made really annoying this season. I so want to go back to the blueverse everytime when they are on screen. Not sure what’s up with her this season.
Observations/Point, people can like an actor, but also acknowledge when they are not doing it for them. You’ve got opinions, and so do we. No need to insult people’s opinion when they don’t agree with your opinion.
I’ll stick to my opinion, Observations. I’ve seen too many reserved female characters in my life to be able to tell bad acting choices from good ones. Her performance was never consistent enough to be Emmy worthy, according to the Emmys.
well i happen to disagree with taylor respectively ;)
I agree with the person who thinks Nina may be trying to protect Olivia from something. I had the same feeling. I hope that storyline does actually come to the foreground this season and isn’t hinted at (migraines!) until the last seconds of the finale to be used as a teaser for next season. Which probably isn’t going to get made. I could see the writers doing that.
I do not think this story will be that important, stories involving Olivia’s pesonal life never do.
They wanted Nina to have an active role, which then makes Olivia passive.
I think they should have waited with Nina giving Olivia Cortexiphan till later, so that there would be time to give some scenes between the two to learn what has happened to Olivia in her childhood and youth.
They will probably give a bit of info every few episodes.
This Olivia and Walter have been set up as being lesser versions, so they need Peter to make them better. I love this Olivia just as I did the other, in fact I think they ruined Olivia from 3.10 on , they way she was made needy, insecure dependent on Peter.
Since Noble was given the chance to tell his Walternate is diferent story, I assume we will get a bit more insight in AltLivia next week, finally.
My predictions is that Walternate and AltLivia will be more like the old Walter and Olivia, and that the new Walter and Olivia will become like them.
The Obebservers remark is just to set up Peter so that he can save Olivia.
Only he did not in the future, question is when will she die? My guess around 4.20 to create a new universe.
I will check back here after 4.20 if I am right.