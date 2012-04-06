Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Everything In Its Right Place’

Olivia Dunham has recently found herself unable to remember the events of her life since David Robert Jones” cortiphexan injections helped awaken her to her past reality. In semi-related news, I found myself in the curious position tonight of no longer really remembering what happened on “Fringe” before Peter fused the two worlds together. And honestly? I don”t know if that”s a good thing or a bad thing. On one level it was almost definitely a good thing: “Everything In Its Right Place” had problems but definitely stood out as one of the season”s strongest entries. But it”s also one of the strongest entries precisely because I no longer find myself wondering when things will return to normal. While that might be music to some of your ears, it sounds like Lou Reed”s “Metal Machine Music” to mine.
“Returning to normal” is, of course, a subjective thing. And there”s no indication there will be a return to anything at all, even if Over Here Peter and Over Here Olivia now are swooning over each other while taking Gene out for a grazing day with Walter. A few weeks ago, Lincoln Lee”s emo-fused trip Over There would have elicited a few paragraphs about how his emotions only derive from a reality created by The Observers. Now? Whatever. You win, “Fringe,” for better or worse. If we”re watching a Lincoln who joined Fringe Division because a new Jones created a new series of shapeshifters that killed a new partner, then let”s talk about that one. Let”s talk about character types, rather than actual characters. After all, that”s what tonight”s episode was all about.
We”ve seen plenty of ways in which one character Over Here is vastly different from the one Over There. Usually, “Fringe” posits that each person starts off with the same deck of cards, lifewise, and branches out based on which cards are played when. (This is the Kenny Rogers Theory of Causality: You have to know when to hold timespace, but also when to fold it.) But the timid, reserved, unloved Agent Lee and the powerful, outgoing, and revered Captain Lee share nearly identical backstories. Agent Lee keeps waiting for the one example that can explain where his “superior” version zigged where he zagged, but can find no biographical difference to explain the divergence. As the two versions hunt for the same shapeshifting, crime-fighting vigilante, Captain Lee suggests it”s all about free will. He does so via dialogue “Fringe” often deploys out that would undoubtedly look awesome on an inspirational poster featuring a forest or a whale emerging from the ocean: “I don”t buy that we”re all just defined by our circumstances.”
If “Fringe” is only concerned with a season-long “what if” scenario in which these characters learned about what makes them tick, perhaps this experiment will ultimately find a way towards a graceful conclusion. That”s different than saying the experiment was worth it, since I”ll never agree that”s true. One or two episodes TOPS would have sufficed, and even then, it might have been too much. But if there”s a way to incorporate character continuity, at the expense of actual narrative continuity, I suppose that”s better than nothing heading into the show”s still ambiguous future. This Lincoln Lee isn”t the Lincoln Lee from the reality with which we started. No one on the show (save for Peter and Olivia) is. But just as those Over Here and Over There find themselves in disparate situations, so too do Back When and Here And Now versions find themselves operating under different precepts. (Good God. My nose is bleeding after typing all this. And I”m trying to defend the freakin” show for once this season. Ugh.)
I”d argue that free will Agent Lee mentions tonight left the building the moment those bald-headed future scientists hit Ctrl+Alt+Dead on the universe, but hey, that”s the old me talking. Still, where stuff gets tricky here on in lies in the continuity of reality. Incorporating multiple viewpoints into one psyche? Difficult but possible. Incorporating multiple events into one physical plane? A lot messier. Let”s try to throw a few variables into the equation. Deep breath….
Olivia and Peter remember the old timeline, but no one else does…Captain Lee is dead, even though in this reality he apparently also survived a horrific injury once upon a time…Over There Broyles was once dead, but now he”s a shapeshifter, which means he”s dead but possibly in another way than saving Olivia as seen in Season 3…The old Jones died in Season 1, but he”s now alive…Also, he”s got a new breed of human beings in the works different from those in the old time line…But apparently THOSE shapeshifters also existed in this timeline, making Jones” current work a whole new ball of interdimensional (amber?) wax…
I”m not sure Walter or Walternate, from either reality, could diagram this in a way that makes any lick of sense at this point. This means, of course, that I”ve probably just described a vital scene from the season”s penultimate episode in which that very map will be drawn in four-dimensional timespace by four Walters as four Genes moo mournfully in the background. My head feels like I just drank an ice-cold Slusho too fast.
This is what I meant about the double-edged sword of just going along for the ride. On one level, I enjoyed tonight”s episode more than any other this year. On the other hand, I enjoyed it because I let just about all over it glide over me. I could try to figure out everything in that previous paragraph. I just can”t muster up the energy or interest to do so. I”m not sure I ever truly cared, except in as much as it mattered to the characters I followed each week. After all, this show never used to glide over me. This show used to punch me in the gut.
I should care that Agent Lee got killed. I should be happy for Lincoln that at least one Olivia in one universe in one reality might actually give him a shot. I should want Alterna-Astrid to figure out her boss is a shapeshifter. Instead, I spent far too long tonight trying to remember why Over There Broyles was being such a jerk. I used to be on top of the show”s various narrative machinations, treating them as gospel while each week added layer of emotional impact atop a solid genre show. Now? The show”s all surface for me. It”s a nice, shiny, still horrifically gross surface. (The less said about the new shapeshifting technique, the better. MY GOD, no one tell the PTC that happened.) But a rolling stone gathers no moss, and a casual fan gathers no lasting impression.
It”s weird being a casual fan with only five episodes left in the season/series. It”s not something I particularly enjoy. More curiously, it”s not something I particularly hate, either. It just is. But if this fourth season wanted to strip everything away from the show that made it one of primetime”s more vibrant, vital, and intriguing hours in order to go on a season-long journey without any of those aspects intact, apathy is perhaps the best outcome possible. The powers that be at “Fringe” might say this entire season was in service to their characters. But to pivot off the episode”s title, nothing has been in its right place on “Fringe” for so long that most of us have forgotten where it is supposed to be. Being in tune with this season should have solved my problems with this show. The problem? I still miss the old song and dance. I”ve spent nearly a year watching a cover band play the same melody. Sure, they are striking a lot of the same notes. But it couldn”t sound more different.
What did you think of tonight”s Lincoln-centric ep? Were you in tune with it, or find it dissonant? With only five episodes to go, what do you see as this season”s endgame? If there were a fifth season, what should happen to wrap things up satisfactorily for you? Sound off below!
You’re always bitching about this great show.
I agree. I come to Hitfix because of Sepinwall, and then I always check the Fringe recap, because I like Fringe. And McGee’s always saying how much Fringe is terrible, no matter what. For God’s sake, if you don’t like it, don’t watch it, I’m sure there must be at least ONE person at Hitfix who likes the show and would write about it.
ManMandiran – Loving a show without reservation is not a requirement to recap for us. Having enough passion for a show to find it worthy of interrogation and thought regardless of its varying quality is.
-Daniel
Worthy of the same thought…over and over and over again? If you don’t like a show anymore, at least be clever in your recaps of it (see Television Without Pity: Dawson’s Creek)
I didn’t love the start of this season either, but it’s actually developed new complex characters, and it’s telling some interesting stories.
I think you don’t like the show because it’s growing and changing, and if these copy-paste critiques are showing anything…it’s that you like things to stay the same.
You are so right – this season is a mess.
If i keep making the same comment its because i keep reacting to your same line of criticism. The
question is if you were writing a show where you felt like a show went completely off the rails (perhaps because you thought the show was going to be cancelled) how would you correct it? I maintain that it was last season that was the problem and this season was an attempt to erase our memory of that season and try to return the show to its core or home so to speak…
An episode like tonight would not have been possible in the all out end of the universe war scenario that drove last season. This episode along with the first over here/over there collaboration and the two astrids episode have been this seasons strongest episodes because they were able to explore the interactions of the two universes in ways that are far more interesting because of the alterations theyve made to this history. The over there folks are no longer these bad guys, fauxlivia is just as likable as olivia but in a different way and thats how it should be.
My theory is that maybe they will return us to the original storyline…maybe something will be introduced again that will pit one universe against the other… But the huge difference this time around will be that because weve come to understand and even like this seasons versions of the over there folks… The thought that one universe could be destroyed will be that much more suspenseful and potentially tragic. If they work together we will be rooting for them. If one of them dies like captain lincoln did tonight you will feel sad. (i couldnt have said that before in the old timeline).
Isnt this universe much more interesting than the one you insist on clinging to?
I do agree somewhat with your observation that this season is trying to erase our memory of last season. While 3rd season was an interesting place to take the Fringe story, I still think it fell short and went places it shouldn’t have. And looking back, fell short of my expectations and that’s why we are faltering this time around.
I think that Lee from the other side didn’t die. They turned him into a shapeshifter.
Great possibility.
Alt-Lincoln’s potentially fatal wound could have been seen by Team Big Bad (Robert David Jones, Alt-Broyles & Meana) as an unexpected yet highly fortuitous opportunity to use the “new shape-shifter Lincoln Lee” to pose as our/blue-verse Lincoln. The plan works better for them now that our/blue-verse Lincoln has decided to stay in their universe because Alt-Broyles will have control over his assignments. Team Big Bad can use the Lincoln shape-shifter in either universe, like they did with Meana whose nefarious deeds went undetected for months.
We’ll see…
Also @AM – Technically the real alt-Lincoln WOULD have to die (during the shape-shifting process) for him to be turned into a shape-shifter. But I understood what you meant. :)
Regarding the differences between the two Lincolns, I think it was clear that Captain Lee became the man he was through his long friendship/partnership with FauxLiv.
There was a point in this episode, where I had a stunning moment of realization, which finally freed me from any emotional ties I had with the show. It was the ridiculous moment, where an agent shook Lincoln’s hand, thanked him and Fauxlivia explained the reason, he was considered a hero. I didn’t feel any embarrassment at the stupidity of it and I didn’t roll my eyes. I just smiled, because it finally got through my thick skull, it’s not the characters without the memories of Peter, who were empty shells of their former selves, it’s the whole show. It died last season and it came back as a zombie, trying to look alive (and trying to eat my brain).
This realization is important, because my expectations to have the show I loved back were not realistic and I should have been aware of this a long time ago. That flawed show with a big heart will never be back, so either I enjoy it for the shallow creature it is now or I move on. For now, I choose the former.
As much as I dislike Lincoln Lee, the episode had enough forward movement and action to keep me entertained. I am not interested in Lincoln’s constant misery and insecurities, conveyed by Seth Gabel’s one-note acting, so I hope we lose him to the alternate universe. Let him replace his double. The action in the second part and the shapeshifter kept me interested, but it’s not an episode I’m ever going to rewatch. I wish I could say I missed the main characters, but the truth is that I was too detached to feel anything, even for AltLincoln, whose death had been telegraphed early on.
This is on of the most ridiculous comments I have ever read. Congratulations for your mental breakthrough and I hope never have to read a comment of yours on this show again :)
You don’t have to hope for anything, Comedy. It’s very simple, just don’t read my comments ;)
powerhouse performances by torv and gabel tonight
Why do you keep calling these posts “recaps”, when you never really recap anything?
Loved Seth Gabel’s amazing acting.
Note to the Closed Captioner: “Phase” and “faze” are not the same word. Please learn the difference. Thanks.
It would really be awesome if you “recaped” this show on the AV Club so you could get creamed by its users as much as Nathan Rabin on his 30 Rock reviews. Maybe that would make you realize how much have you failed as a “critic” in this season’s “recaps”. But what else can you expect from the person who praises “Spartacus”, loves Cougar Town that much and wrote that article about how The Sopranos ruined TV or something (your professional colleagues were certainty too kind on that).
I’d hat for poor widdle Wyan McGee to get his feelings hurt by everyone there pointing out what a lousy critic he is.
Even when he (supposedly) likes an episode, an episode that couldn’t have happened had this season not played out like it had, he still has to piss and moan about how much he hates the show.
Let the little baby keep his toys. I just come here now to laugh at his so called “recaps.”
Turn this over to a more open-minded critic, or just STOP WATCHING widdle baby man.
Hey, let’s leave Cougar Town out of this. Otherwise, I definitely agree with the rest of your points.
Fauxlivia, Fauxlivia, what a great character is Fauxlivia, and what an amazing actress is Anna Torv.
Fauxlivia with the jokes, the great attitude, the strong, independent woman, and the great artist with firearms.
(BTW Anna Torv once again got compliments from experts in how she uses guns and now also the rifle, ads a lot to the character, just like she is great in fight and action scenes))
But why was there so little with Fauxlivia this season?
Why did we only get one entire episode with Olivia and Fauxlivia working together, they really had great chemistry and a chat between the two of them could tell us so much more about why Olivia is who she is.
Now only 1 episode and a couple of scenes in 2 other, with Anna doing all the double act testing and others profiting from that.
Instead the writers have asked Anna Torv to do double amber and blue Olivia, and since midseason 3 she has to destroy both amber and blue Olivia, as they have both been reduced to the Girl of Peter and the Girl who is nothing wihout Peter and on top of that the victim.
No more BAMF Action hero wanting to get the badguys Olivia, luckily we still get that from Fauxlivia, keep Peter away from her as far as possible please.
And what a shame we saw so little Over There this season, I really thought every other episode would be there, as peter could be there as well, via the bridge.
But now they wait until 4.17 and 4.18 to almost fully return, only because mr. Jackson needed to do his film, so Over There has to cover that.
And a shame really that the showrunners have adapted their writing to the demands of an actor.
I wonder how much that has influenced this season, as Jackson already signed the contract in oct/nov to film in feb.
Loved the AltBroyles ( or is he Broyles playing both sides?) and Alt Astrid scenes, but had trouble with the two Lincolns, Glasses Lincoln and Fauxlivia had great scenes, but the two Lincolns together were really boring, and no need for that backstory as I am still waitig for a decent Olivia/Fauxlivia one.
Next week Meana again double play now with Fauxlivia?
Fauxlivia also target of Jones?
But please keep Fauxlivia feisty, strong, independent and let her keep her jokes.
Stop spreading lies about josh you bitch!!!!
you are both nuts
It is possible to be a regular on a TV show AND make a movie at the same time. Just saying. It’s not like this is a new trend that Joshua Jackson started.
You Torv fanboys crack me up. As I’ve said before Anna Torv is absolutely adequate. Nothing more.
Anna torv is an extraordinary actress.
Average at best. She’s fine for the part.
I’m still hating this season. It was an interesting episode but ‘interesting’ isn’t what made me a fan. I will 100% not watch the show live next week. I will stream it. Yeah, it took me 17 episodes to finally give up on my love for Fringe, but I’m there now.
They ruined the show and the characters (in my mind anyway) and technically speaking, Olivia is not the original Olivia. She has her memories which is not the same thing. The story is now where near as enjoyable as it was in seasons 1-3
Fantastic episode.
Ballsy season. Taking it to the Fringe as always.
Love this show.
Exactly… Fringe is to be commended for taking chances, and often defying expectations. Still one of the best things on TV and one of the best sci-fi shows ever.
A helluva lot better than that “Lost” crap that strung us along for five years and then pulled the rug out from under us with a bunch psuedo-spiritual nonsense that made no narrative sense and proved that the showrunners were just making crap up on the fly.
Thank you Ryan. Well done.
Good job Ryan. Well done…
I have come over to your point of view, Ryan. Fringe in all it’s glory is gone forever. We have a new shape-shifter version instead. By going this route, the Writers managed to erase all the awesomeness of Season 3 and have turned the clock back on us. The show now resembles an alternate version of Season 1 Fringe. Poor Fun-Lincoln! I am there till the end, but it is more for the show as it once was than for what it is now.
What was so awesome about last season? The awesome love triangle? The awesome “first people” story? The awesome “machine” that only peter could fit into in which he was supposed to decide the fate of the universe? The awesome love child of peter and fauxlivia? While it made for good weekly soap opera chatter, it was not the show that made the last half of season one and season 2 so good.
I am so sorry! I didn’t mean to spam the comments section.
Publicly I see allot of praise for this episode from fans but privately I see an equal measure of frustration with Alt Lincoln’s death and not in a frustrated but enjoyable, satisfying, great writing kind of way ( which I think most fans are mature enough and intelligent enough to be able to distinguish.)Last season I would have been unhappy if BOlivia had died in childbirth but the way it was written, acted etc would have left me satisfied by its delivery, Lincoln’s death doesn’t have the same effect. It feels like a disservice to him and his arc. Also, Col Broyles rebirth had the effect of watering down Lincoln’s death for me. It happened and I was like ‘meh’. And yet at the same time i would much rater alt lincoln be here than amber lincoln.
One thing is for sure, while Gabel is a good actor, nice guy etc etc, the Showrunners have completely overestimated the viewers’ affection for Amber Lincoln. He gets in the way and takes up more screen time from our core characters. He doesnt service the plot. I suspect perhaps, the producers wanted to free up some workload from Torv and Jackson before they potentially knifed each other. Gabel acts as a segue way in this respect.
Spot on, Ryan. It’s a real shame how badly they dropped the ball this year.
Reading some other sites I noticed how much people love Fauxlivia , and that they dislike how the writers have treated Olivia.
Olivia blue was the Active FBI agent, solving cases, thinking, shooting, fighting, and then there was midseason 3 since Firefly :
Olivia reduced to the girl who is nothing without Peter, who needs Peter, who has no abilities without peter and who is Peters girl, and off course will have Peters baby.
Why did the writers do that? Why was Amber saying to be less then Blue, because she did not have Peter?
What a way to destroy a fantastic female character.
John Noble said in his Noble intentions for 4.16 how he disliked the few episodes in the beginning when he had to play broken Walter, and even then he had fun moments,
with this comment I only admire Anna Torv more for her portrayal of Olivia, thanks to her Olivia is still interesting, not the writing.
Luckily we and fantastic Anna Torv still have Fauxlivia, Anna missed playing her, I missed seeing her.
BTW to the Peter fans complaining about not much Peter: he wanted to do a film while Fringe was filming, he signed the contract in oct/nov and everyone else had to adjust to his schedule.
And I do wonder how much that has interfered with the story they wanted to tell,
Not having much Over There until now, while I really expected every episode set there.
And rather sad that WB and Fox think that mr Jackson is so important that the two scenes he was so good to grace the Fringe set, are so exposed in the trailers.
I don’t understand why you’re trying so hard to keep what happened before straight. What’s going on in the show now is the new normal, nothing before it seems to matter…until it does. If it’s imperative for things to get fixed, then they will tackle it, but for now neither universe in this timeline seems to be in any immenent danger.
@BOB–I 100% agree. Well said.
In my opinion, it was the frustration over the removal of the Walter/Peter/Olivia relationship dynamic–its emotional potency and the 3-yr history that shaped it–that is now clouding some fans’/recappers’/critics’ judgement and ability to: 1) remember most of the show’s “narrative machinations” and 2) connect their dots.
(Maybe) if some had let go of that (understandable) frustration earlier on in the season, their minds would’ve been more open to seeing how the events of Season 4 connect to the entire “Fringe”-verse. I, purposefully, did that (at the end of episode 6, “And Those We Left Behind”) and it allowed me to let go of what was “left behind”, so to speak, and appreciate what the season was offering. I got back to being “…on top of the show’s various narrative machinations, treating them as gospel…” again and finally seeing the big picture. I fear it may be too late for people to do that at this point with 5 episodes left. Yet I’m still hoping for a ratings-upswing *miracle* and a 5th season pick-up.
I agree with Ryan. I’ve lost track of all the plot lines that tie it all together but I’m not interested enough to rewatch old eps or read up on Wikipedia. Compare this to L O S T where I was completely obsessed with all the intricate details and had seen all season multiple times.
I like Fringe for what it is. After it’s over I may revisit old seasons and try and make sense of everything.
i love this season,only 5 episodes to go and still no renewal news.
Awesome acting skills from Gabel and Torv !!! Especially in their final scene of the episode.
“How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb.” I’m not quite there yet Ryan, but close. I think the Seth-love is a bit hilarious (much more fun to read than the ObsessiveAnnaFan shtick) but think they’ve sent him away as they’re basically done with him. I’ve been trying to think what they could do for a season 5, with Jones finally vanquished (and by the looks of it, the Observers’ AntiFreeWill group vanquished too)… but there’s nothing much on the horizon that seems to have legs for another season.
Watching season 4 has been more like seeing a spin-off episode where they visit the old home, than a continuation of the arc of seasons 1-3; as though the writers WANTED to sever us emotionally from the show.
Oh, and could MeanaNina have looked any more stereotypical in her capture scene? You could almost see the comic strip “Curses! Foiled Again” bubble over her head.
S.Gabel proved that he’s a gifted actor.Loved him.