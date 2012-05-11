Recap: ‘Fringe’ Finale – ‘Brave New World, Part 2’

So, yeah, that happened.
By “that” I mean a few things. Primarily, I mean the second half of the two-part finale “Brave New World.” But I also mean the fourth season of “Fringe” in general, which I think will go down as a case study in how following one”s muse sometimes allows you to lose your way. I”ve been watching a lot of the reaction online the past few days to announcements of renewals, pick-ups, and cancellations of various television shows. And it strikes me just how much people feel invested in those programs. Sure, I”ve always known about that investment, but it”s felt particularly acute over the past 48 hours. But there”s a difference in feeling invested in them and actually owning them. None of us watching these programs own them. It might feel that way at times, but it”s just not true. So when I say that “Fringe” bitterly disappointed me for nearly an entire year, I want it clear that I respected the decision of the show to go this route even as they took it further and further away from what I used to love. They had no obligation to make any show other than the one they wanted, and they absolutely achieved that goal.
It”s a crucial distinction to make, and one that hopefully makes the last few months of writing about the show less about a personal grudge and more about analyzing the ways that shows can sometimes go completely off the rails. You can leverage many complaints against this show, but you can never, ever say it didn”t hold true to its own vision of what that show could and should be. In this day and age of so many cookie-cutter shows, “Fringe” offered up literally worlds of different experiences, tones, moral problems, and downright scary imagery (If Rebecca Mader”s reenactment of Soundgarden”s “Black Hole Sun” didn”t freak you out, I”m pretty sure I never want to be in a dark alley with you.) But “Fringe” got so caught up it what it COULD do that it rarely stopped to think about what it SHOULD do. Just as Walter Bishop and William Bell rarely understood there were theoretical lines that should never be crossed, the creators of “Fringe” saw narrative temptation and were unable to resist its siren call.
Here, at the end of all things (well, season-wise, if not series-wise), what can we glean from the past few months? “Fringe” took the opportunity to reboot its entire show in an effort not to preserve character but instead revisit lost villains in order to take another run at a season-long, potentially universe-ending threat. While the Peter and Olivia we knew from the first three seasons ended the season essentially intact (Peter corporeally, Olivia really only mentally), everyone else ended up as a variation on a theme, not a continuation of character. Astrid was basically Astrid, Walter eventually resembled Walter, and both Lincolns were fair approximations. These weren”t night-and-day different entities, but they weren”t the same people. Had all of this amounted to a tone poem based around a nature/nurture exploration of man”s innate existence, this fourth season would have been a ponderous but potentially interesting experiment. Instead, here at the end, we basically have the show rewriting its own rules to bring back two characters it had already killed off.
Thus, we open tonight on a scene I dubbed “Jurassic Spock” in my notes, with the once (many times over) dead William Bell extolling the virtues of the pristine world that would be populated with human porcupine people. This was the entire point of rewriting reality? Peter”s actions in the Doomsday device seem less like a sacrifice when 1) the show never planned on returning to that timeline, and 2) it didn”t solve anything so much as provide new opportunities for chaos. You could say neither point really matters, if you just cared about watching the actors and understand conflict has to exist in order for drama to unfold. While I lay no fault of this season at the actors” feet (the core trio did their usual stellar work all season long), I tend to want to be invested in the characters while watching the show and only think about those actors in the analysis phase after the episode has ended. There”s a huge difference between Walter Bishop making me cry and John Noble impressing the hell out of me. The two are interrelated, to be sure, but shouldn”t be mixed in the moment.
And that”s what the fourth season did over and over again: call attention to its artifice and thus denying attempts to suspend disbelief. Tonight”s hour was almost entirely hampered by “Letters of Transit,” an episode that looks more and more like a horrible mistake. Why? For one thing, it fundamentally robbed a lot of the tension from tonight”s hour. Did we worry about Astrid”s death? No. (We saw her in the future.) Did we worry about Olivia”s death? (No. We know she has to give birth to Henrietta before William Bell does something horrible to her.) Moreover, “Transit” was designed, conceived, and executed at a time when the show didn”t know if it was coming back. “Transit”, when coupled with the final moment in tonight”s episode, feels like the show saying, “Go ahead. We dare you to cancel us and enrage our fanbase.” I”m not accusing the powers that be of overtly doing this, but Lord in heaven that”s how it plays. As a point of contrast ook at the way “Parks and Recreation” pulled off this same trick and yet did so with respect to both itself, the network, and its fans. This balancing act can be achieved, when you respect the here and now while simultaneously laying groundwork for the future. Had tonight been the series, not season, finale of “Fringe”, then people would have lost their damn minds. And not in the good way.
I haven”t yet talked much about the plot of tonight”s episode, because there”s not much to tell. It was an unbalanced affair from the start, with the pacing of it odd due it being the second-half of a two-part story rather than a single installment unto itself. (“Sons of Anarchy” had a similar problem in its fourth season as well.) Events here might have played out more smoothly had they immediately followed last week”s episode, since we basically start halfway through Act 2 of a three-act play right from the get go. We learn that all of Bell”s machinations have been designed to activate Olivia, who in this timeline has been dosed with enough cortexiphan to turn into a human battery strong enough to power the collapse of both universes. Bell doesn”t see a future for humanity in that new world, but figures porcupine men and their hybrid brethren will make less of a mess of Earth than humans can.
Rather than allow that to unfold, Walter shoots Olivia between the eyes after she and Peter cross over and infiltrate Bell”s Ark. Killing her essentially powers down the energy, thus maintaining the integrity of both worlds. Bell then rings the soul magnet bell on the ship, which allows him to disappear. Then, Chekov”s Lemon Cake comes into play. Since we saw that cake regenerate last week, we knew that cortexiphan”s healing properties would come into play this week. And lo and behold, once Walter pushes the bullet out of from Olivia”s brain (into handy, necklace-ready form), her mind heals itself and manages to protect the fetus inside of her as well. It was a pop culture cornucopia of references tonight. In short: we had scenes inspired by “Lost” (a boat at sea that many can”t see due to electromagnetic barriers), “Heroes” (magic blood, not unlike that belonging to the cheerleader Claire), and “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” with a “Prophecy Girl”-esque workaround for The Observer”s claim that Olivia had to die in every timeline.
We also saw The Observer get shot by Jessica, working with Bell using “stasis runes” and a gun that counteracts The Observer”s fast-moving, bullet-catching abilities. We learn that he hasn”t experienced the scene in the opera house from “Back To Where You”ve Never Been” yet from his perspective. (This transforms The Observer into The Doctor to Olivia”s River Song, I suppose, although without all that fun banter and wildly inappropriate sexual chemistry.) It”s unclear what relation that bloodied Observer bears to the one that appears at the end of the episode inside Walter”s lab to set up Season Five”s invasion storyline, but that last visit will no doubt dovetail into Fringe Division”s newly obtained government funding overseen by (the now) General Broyles. I assume Walter Bishop with unlimited funding will be able to generate some interesting devices in order to pre-emptively avoid a takeover, or at least provide a nice amber encasement should things go south. Still, we know the invasion works…because “Letters of Transit” told us so! So either the future in which Henrietta is laced with Olivia”s “biological signature” is another theoretical one, or we”re going to spend a good chunk of Season 5 filling in the gaps while getting to that predetermined location.
You”ll notice I”m talking a lot about plot, and not character, here. And that”s because there”s little character left to talk about. These people are puppets at this point in the hands of the writers, unable to surprise us because they are enslaved to the story. Anytime character choice determines story, there”s a good chance for things to become organically interesting. Anytime story needs determine a character”s decisions, there”s a good chance for events to feel inorganic and inauthentic. “Fringe” has always been bugnuts crazy, but also made its unfolding action feel like the natural progression of its character”s decisions.
After all, everything in “Fringe” had revolved around a single act: Walter saving the Peter Over There. “Fringe” removed that act from existence, and thus robbed the show of its core emotional resonance. To put it in terms the show might: “Fringe” changed its own frequency. Many people still heard that frequency and enjoyed it, even it they understood that it had changed. Others heard either dissonance, or, even worse, nothing at all. That last sentence summarizes my progression this season quite succinctly: I couldn”t get in tune with the show at all for the longest time, and eventually, I stopped even listening for it. Eventually, I couldn”t even here it. For me, the show simply existed, and moved along as a shadow of itself, and I greeted tonight”s season finale with neither excitement nor anger. I greeted it with indifference. Sure, Olivia grabbing three supercharged bullets out of the air and hurling them back at The Observer”s would-be assassin was pretty cool. But while that Olivia shares memories we have of those first few seasons, she”s still fundamentally different on a molecular level. She has old memories in a body that went through a different reality. She looks the same. Maybe she even acts the same. But she”s not the same. Not truly. Nor is “Fringe.”
I don”t know what the future will hold, either for the show or my place writing about it. I”m guessing this will be it, although I would never say never. Shows ebb and flow, as do the passions of those watching it. Getting thirteen episodes to wrap things up will hopefully bring some closure to both “Fringe” and its remaining, small, passionate fanbase. I have no doubt the show will continue to follow its own muse. Again, I respect that. I hope the show respects the fact that there”s probably no place for me in that future. I also respect all of the opinions you, dear readers, have expressed over this season, just as I hope you have respected mine. It”s been an instructive, illuminating year covering this show, and I”m grateful for the chance to have done it.
Even with its missteps this year, “Fringe” is a special, important show in the current TV landscape. It had the courage to try something bold, to go beyond what most shows would risk in order to try and achieve something unique. The fact that I think it failed in that attempt couldn”t be less important in the grand scheme of things. It”s a disappointment for me, but it”s a step forward for television in general. More shows should be as bold as “Fringe.” Being bold means risking failure, but those failures are as instructive as successes. By engaging with what works and what doesn”t as a result of those bold choice, we learn more about what”s possible than we would from watching shows that stay within boring, pre-existing boundaries.
What did you think of the finale, and the show as a whole this season? Are you excited by the prospects of the invasion-centric fifth season? Did Olivia”s “death” feel cheap or clever? Did “Letters of Transit” augment or hinder your enjoyment of these last three weeks? Sound off below! (And once again, thanks so much for reading all year.)
Following up on the tone of this comment, I want to ask Ryan a question. Did he ever watch ‘Lost’? If so, how in the world could he be disappointed by this just-concluded season, when it came to me these last couple of weeks that JJ Abrams is playing out similar themes from his formerly much-analyzed ABC hit.
How many times in ‘Lost’ did we see jumping around to various timelines, changed and unchanged? What about Jacob and the Man in Black playing a good-versus-evil version of chess, with characters like Jack and Ben Linus playing various game pieces?
So the last two seasons of ‘Fringe’ are the same plot points being played out similarly to the way they were on ‘Lost’. At the end of Season 3, we see the Observers/September trying to stop the destruction of the universes by using Peter in the machine as their pawn (going so far as to giving him the last name of Bishop, to carry out the obvious chess analogy). So the timelines change, then fast-forward to the end of Season 4 and now we have the evil Bell/Spock recovering from the results that happened 22 episodes ago and hatching his evil plan to create a new universe (which of course was hatched decades earlier with him and Walter and cortexiphan subjects like Olivia).
Peter and Olivia may be destined to be together, but they were actually used as opposing pieces to the good-versus-evil universe end game.
I also have a theory that the last scene with Olivia announcing her pregnancy was only added after Fox gave the thumbs up for a S5 renewal. There could have easily been an alternative ending shot that would’ve been used in the event of cancellation that provided full closure to the series.
I have really liked and mostly agreed with your recaps this season, Mr McGee. Let me enrage some future commentors by disagreeing with you about Fringe’s intentions with the reboot. I don’t think it was daring and I don’t think it was done with much foresight. I think it was an easy way out of a couple of bad decisions made at the end of Season Three. And I think the writers this season were flying by the seats of their pants, patching holes that the reboot punched into the fabric of the show. Yes we got DRJ back, but at what cost? To have him diminished into a small-time hood and killed off with a shovel? Just so we could also get William Bell back? I know a lot of fans think this show is clever beyond belief, but the clever thing would have been to work around the problems of last season without creating a whole new set of characters to do it. I don’t care if anyone dies anymore — I know they can all be brought back in another universe. Clever is when you get around the rules you’ve set up. Lazy is when you pretend those rules didn’t exist in the first place.
Enjoyed BSG and the finale (except for humans abandoning all technology). Strongly disliked this season of Fringe. They’ve completely changed the driving momentum of the show.
No, Ryan. Don’t think you’re a terrible critic. You back up your reasoning for your dislike/disappointment. Just think you’re missing the point of this season, and thus, the show’s progression as a whole. Hopefully you won’t be recapping season 5. You’ll save yourself the disappointment, and many fans from frustrated head-scratching over what, exactly, you expect from this show.
FYI: Alan Sepinwall doesn’t like True Blood and American Horror Story at all, but he was kind enough to write a few words and put up a post for his readers to discuss each episode. Maybe you should consider doing the same.
I have been grateful for these recaps, Mr McGee. Only someone who likes the show as much as you do could criticize it as intelligently as you do. I know you’re about to get your usual lambasting but I’m impressed at how you stood your ground.
I thank Mr McGee for doing these reviews. It has helped me come to terms with why I don’t like the season and discuss it with others.
Yep, thanks for the reviews. I appreciate someone willing to discuss the faults of the show without giving up on the show altogether.
I believe the final scene with Walter and September would not have aired had another season not been worked out.
That still leaves ‘Letters’ as televised blackmail, designed solely to enrage fans if Fox hadn’t agreed to another season, at the cost of ruining all suspense in this episode. (You know Astrid is fine, you know Olivia lives and is pregnant, you know the universe doesn’t end, etc.)
My view is that the show has gone from being one of the best on television to a mess of alternate timelines and retconned histories I simply do not care about. (This episode alone retconned Mr. X into Walter, required the out-of-nowhere new magical healing powers of Cortexiphan, and gave no reason why September needed to warn Olivia that she might have to spend a few minutes dead.)
I don’t think Mr. X was Walter, at least, not based on the interviews out there that they did post-morteming the season. I think Bell was Mr. X, as the Nanites carried the sign, and Bell’s activation of Olivia was what would lead to her death. It would also explain why Mr. X existed in that episode with Bell/Olivia.
Do I think they had the answer when they did that episode back then? Probably not, but it actually seems to make some sense. Of course, there’s the whole issue of … the realities changed, and yet the end game is still the same (of course, one could point to the cortexaphan trials as a … relating factor).
It was an ok and largely predictable finale in what has been one of Fringe’s weaker seasons. As another commenter mentioned, this season was indeed a variation on “It’s a Wonderful Life.”, but a poorly executed one filled with awful heavy-handed dialogue and disappointing resolutions. Then again, the Fringe writers have always done a better job with setting up mysteries and conflicts than they have with resolutions. Here’s hoping they can close out strong in their final season.
It’s a Wonderful Life is about convincing the main character that the world is better place with him in it. Fringe this season was about Peter desperately trying to get back to a world he cared about and then realizing he was in it already. I guess it could have been an interesting twist on It’s a Wonderful Life, but even that scenario was botched by Olivia remembering him. So he didn’t completely have to adapt to a new world. And as for his effect on the other characters? They all sort of morphed into relating to each other the way they did before the reboot. With no help from Peter, and no explanation. So freaking half-assed.
Hmm … quick thoughts, and I have some mixed thoughts.
As a finale, I thought it was a fine episode.
On the season, I think there were missteps, but missteps borne more out of not explicitly stating things.
Let’s see, how do I state things – I tend to view this season as being too much of a character study, if anything. I think they tried to answer whether or not there was something innate within these characters that led them, in this world, to act in a certain way. The X-factor was Peter, and it’s fair to ask whether or not they adequately addressed Peter, particularly when this was the Peter season. Let’s be clear, though, Peter was the X-factor that drove the original timeline, and he was the X-factor that drove this timeline. They gave us a different view of the characters there a different prism.
I can understand different people taking different readings out of this season, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the Fringe team is okay with that. (heck, I completely missed the fact that Mr. X was revealed clearly). What I believe they tried to do was to give us a more nuanced look at each character, giving us a better understanding of the motivations and fears of each person. For some, they didn’t do this that well (Lance Reddick, IMO, was a bit short-changed this season, outside of a couple episodes).
I believe that, where we end in Season 4, we have a clearer understanding of Olivia, who she is, and what guides her, than we did at the end of Season 3. In many respects, for a “Peter season”, I think they did a far superior job developing Anna Torv as a character than previous years, which were often focused on her but often too plot heavy at times. I think the utilization of Astrid was far better than you acknowledge – through giving us a look at Over There Astrid, we gain an understanding of how our Astrid was able to adjust and survive, and I thought the finale, Part 1’s scenes with Astrid and Walter were superb in giving us an understanding of Astrid’s relationship with the team, because often times, she seems like a bit player.
I think that what they attempted to do, in the end, with Walter was to show that, while his grief overwhelmed him, Walter never lost a sense of what purpose Science could offer. I’m not real sure how to explain what I feel they tried to do with Walter, partly because I don’t know if they did that great a job with it.
I do somewhat agree that the placement of the 2036 episode did somewhat impact the … potential resonance of the finale, but I also tend to think that this season was fairly short on plot, relatively speaking.
There’s a lot more that I could say, but I’ll just end on a quick note – the fact that they didn’t “return” to the original timeline could be anticipated, but I don’t think they provided a … sense of closure to some of the plot holes there.
I think people see different things when it comes to a nuanced show like Fringe, and I understood Ryan’s complaints with the show this year, but I tend to feel like I got a completely different take from this show than Ryan did. In fact, while they provided “answers”, I’m not sure they did that well on the plot front because of the emphasis that I think they placed on their character study.
I’m also very fascinated to find out what Olivia “saw” which leads to her apprehension when meeting with Peter at the end. They’ve hinted in interviews that there’s something there, and I imagine it ties in with why she’s not there in 2036.
Then again, a part of me wonders if Jessica Holt and William Bell end up motivating the Fringe team to recognize that the future that the Observers foretell does not have to occur.
A lot of ways they could go with things, but the interviews out there make it seem like they have … roadmapped things to a certain extent.
While I can see your point that some of the decisions behind the rebooted universe didn’t really pan out, I have to say that the second half of the episodes this season absolutely did it for me, so I can’t feel the same frustration as you.
The finale was quieter, and it did suffer from our expectations of ‘Letters in Transit’ but having seen what a future dystopia did for Dollhouse’s second season, I’m completely psyched for the final season. I can’t wait to build up to that Observer world, and spend more time there with everyone.
Our take: [wp.me]
I expected this season at least in the second half to be finally about Olivia Dunham, her backstory, her past, and her dealing with being abused, and with her abilities.
What I got was the last episode of the series (it was the series end when they filmed) and Olivia is super woman , not growing in dealing with her abilities, no activated by Bell, used as an object again.
you know, I had a completely different read on Olivia. I think they did the most justice to Olivia this year, of all the characters, as she, IMO, was the one character that they explored in depth, in regards to her passions, her motivations, what drives her. In the first three seasons, I was left with too much of a “Olivia needs Peter” feeling, but I think the finale nicely developed/finished what they attempted to do with Olivia this year.
Since Letters of Transit I have watched Season One and am half through Season Two. They planned Transit and the invasion from the first season. It’s really quite impressive.
really? I’m going to have to revisit those things at some point.
I’m on the same page as you. Just as the writers did with Lost, who wrote a brilliant, mind blowing first few seasons and as I feared w would happen w Fringe, once again there’s no consistent story or, gulp, no payoff in the final season. It’s extremely disappointing that these guys don’t bring in a writer who can continue the story the fans loved and give us a satisfying ending. They r making the same exact mistake again This entire season 4 was meaningless. Who are these characters? I don’t even know since theyre all mixed into a new timeline – just as irrelevant as the flash sideways timeline in LOST. there would have been much more continuity if they found out that bell was doing what he was doing to prevent the invasion. But his motivation was silly. ultimately, you are correct that rebooting fringe, leaving the original story/characters of the Walter who stole Peter was a massive mistake. I only hope they can forget this irrelevant season and get back to the original storyline where there will be mind blowing episodes ala there are others on the island or that there’s a parallel fringe universe. Those episodes caused excitement and shock while pushing the story we were invested in forward. Please don’t end this like lost – totally unsatisfying and fuel to the fire that I should never invest in a show again.
I don’t have a problem with these recaps, and not just because I’ve generally agreed with them this season. I read every CHUCK recap by Sepinwall, going back to his old site, and often disagreed with his work, especially in that show’s final season, but that didn’t stop me from reading and accepting his opinions. It seems like some people think there’s a right way and a wrong way to view/interpret a show, and maybe there are certain ways in which that’s true…but I don’t think that applies to FRINGE. I don’t care how the writers want me to feel as I watch…all that matters is what I actually feel. If the writers’ intentions/desires really mattered, then no criticism would be valid or acceptable.
With that said–I think this season screwed up. The show took a HUGE risk and for me it just didn’t work. This goes back to the last couple of episodes of season 3–the gimmicky animated ep and then the season finale that wasted our time showing a world we knew wouldn’t come to fruition. I felt then that the writers had bought into the glory heaped upon them by the fans(including myself) and took it as a license to do literally anything they want, indulging themselves to their hearts’ content without any regard for the audience. To me at least, it feels like they’ve used the show as an experiment and I don’t like it. These are not the same characters, not the same world they existed in…not the show that I truly enjoyed for the better part of three seasons.
As for this finale–nothing happened that was a surprise. We didn’t really learn anything new, making it completely devoid of drama, which is bad for a tv drama. I kept waiting–and hoping–for the show to throw a huge curveball at us, like they did last season, that might deliver a course-correction…but ended up with nothing. A lot happened, but it feels like nothing did ’cause it was all inevitable. Oh, and I cannot belive the show did something I’ve never seen on a tv show before–creating a storyline where two universes freaking MERGE, bringing people into contact with alternate versions of themselves–and did virtually nothing with it to the point that it was easy to forget it ever happened.
And on top it all, “They’re coming.” How many times is Bad Robot gonna rip off its own shows? I’m still watching to see how this whole clusterfark ends, but I’m just disappointed with what’s happened the last season+.
I’m sorry but the writers of fringe are too brilliant to just randomly reboot the show in its fourth season for no reason. I have the up most confidence that everything will tie together nicely next season. Remember, every season fringe didn’t know if it would would be there last. This year, I think they were comfortable in knowing they would have at least one more season since the show was so closed to syndication.
Also, it didn’t take a genius to see that Fox’s new line up of shows had no chance of making it, outside of Alcatraz, of course. Tera Nova is gone, The Finder will definitely be cancelled, Alcatraz is about a 99% chance for cancelation, House is finally ending, and Touch is on life support. Fox should have just stuck with human target, lie to me, and Chicago code for another season each, the first two also being close to syndication too.
Utmost (yeah, I make tpyos too). Fringe has been aiming high but wide since near the middle of last season, so we shouldn’t be expected to wait for this miracle season next year to pay it off. Which it won’t. But yeah, I wish Chicago Code was still on, too. Alcatraz dunzo, BTW.
While it was never really explicitly brought out during this episode, I think Mr. Nimoy’s acting convinced me that the real reason William Bell was destroying the universes was because he wanted to cure his lymphoma and live forever, an echo of how Walter saved Peter from death.
I also don’t feel “Letters Of Transit” ruined the series for me even if it had ended tonight, because I feel that Walter and Peter would save the world and that hope is enough for me. Because the lesson of “Fringe” is that we are better together than we are apart!
Bell specifically said that he wanted to wipe humanity off the face of the earth, not live forever. He was totally unconcerned at the prospect of being killed by Walter. “I wouldn’t be the first God to be martyred,” is what he said. I’m still annoyed that the wonderfully enigmatic DRJ was destroyed so that we could get this hackneyed reason for obliterating a universe.
Thank you, Ryan. You did well. Thank you, Fringe, you tried your best. It just wasn’t good enough this time. I know I’ll be seeing one of you next season, and I hope I actually see you both, right here, once again.
I loved Fringe. I hated Season 4. I like these reviews because I can connect with them.
While I appreciate your point of view, I couldn’t disagree more. Was this reality avoidable? Not if you had to heal one world without destroying the other. Were these characters different to the one we followed for three seasons? Maybe on a molecular level, but they were the same characters none the less. It is true that there were a few episodes that weren’t up to the standard that we expect from Fringe but the future looks bright. I for one can’t wait to see the Observer Invasion and am sure that we will have all the answers we want by the end of it.
This season was a brave experiment from the fringe team but the trouble with experimenting is that you run the risk of having things blow up in your face.
And for me that was what happened with this season.
Your description of the frequency sums it up very well. First it just felt like something was off and the longer it went on the more I lost any connection with it and ceased to care about these echos of the characters I was interested in. Its still a show thats worth watching but simply not the one that I enjoyed so much in seasons 2 and 3.
Thanks for the reviews.
Woohoo! I only found out about a month ago that this season had upset people and I was shocked because I’ve loved the crap out of it- bring your crazy, TV, I’m ready for it. So it’s nice to see there are plenty of people who also loved it, they’re just the people yelling at Ryan McGee rather than writing the reviews. This season has been a master class in thwarting expectations and giving great actors a chance to show that they could do anything. Glad the show is getting a proper send-off next season.
First, Ryan, I respect your continuing to review a show you’ve become massively disappointed in and withstanding the ire of the show’s fans (ala many critics and the fourth season of SONS OF ANARCHY).
Second, I think you meant to say
“This transforms The Observer into The Doctor to Olivia’s River Song, I suppose, although with[OUT] all that fun banter and wildly inappropriate sexual chemistry.”
Third, be grateful, Gaius Baltar, Head Six, President Roslyn and baby Hera didn’t show up in the Opera House. (There are many Observers. They look and feel real. And they have a Plan.)
Fourth, “Letters of Transit” didn’t hamper the finale because that assumes the timeline can’t be changed when we’ve already seen it happen–or at least seen timelines branch off into another parallel timeline.
Fifth, I think TPTB could have eaten their cake and had it too if they had NOT TAKEN FRELLING FOREVER REVEALING THIS TO BE THE SAME UNIVERSE(S). If the first two eps had been sans Peter, then Peter shows up in the 3rd ep, and confirmed this was his timeline but with history altered, more of the audience might have maintained an emotional bond with the characters.
TPTB of FRINGE did, to quote Steven Tyler when guesting on THE LATE LATE SHOW, with Craig Ferguson (the best late night *interviewer* since Johnny Carson), “To get to the other shore, you have to lose sight of this one.” [or maybe that was a clip of him from AMERICAN IDOL, whatever]. The problem is with speculative fiction, Setting is CRUCIAL, more crucial than any other genre because rules of science may be bent and audiences need to know what are the limits so we can adjust our suspension of disbelief appropriately. Unfortunately we were fully lost asea between either shore as to whether this was the same universe(s) or whether Peter was elsewhere until about a month ago. Some liked being totally adrift but many many others did not.
Sixth and finally, I stuck with the show because I liked the talent and the previous three seasons and it was easy to record GRIMM, the only interesting show airing opposite it. However around January, I worried that for all of its ado this season FRINGE would essentially end Season 4 basically back to where we were at the end of Season 3. Now it looks like LESS. Now the Bridge is closed. Over There is likely locked off and seems unlikely that TPTB will use their fifth, final and shortened season to reopen the Bridge in light of having to deal with the coming storm previewed in “Epitaph One”-er “Letters of Transit”.
At least we finally got episodes spotlighting Jasika Nicole as variation of Astrid and finally got to see her to something more than be an overgrown babysitter and lab assistant, but a full-fledged action sequence.
“I went to Quantico for this?”
— Ken from Chicago
P.S> It would be nice to see more of Jedi Neo Mau’dib Olivia Dunham superwoman in the final season, even if only set in the future setting of “Letters of Transit”.
P.P.S. Maybe Olivia could lead a band of jedi ocrtexiphan kids to cross universes in a battle against the future evil Observers.
What you say about the setting is interesting because I felt all season that the heart of Fringe was the house shared by Walter and Peter. I could never get over Walter living in that lab by himself. To say, as some commentors do, that the characters are “essentially the same” is ridiculous and inconsistent. This is NOT the same Walter. The old Walter went through dark nights of the soul and moments of redemption that this Walter, happily living in his lonely lab, can never go through.
I see it as the same, and not the same. I think, and again, everyone reacts differently, what they tried to do was to frame a discussion on human development and how individuals react to issues they are faced with.
If they failed in anything, it’s that they didn’t give us enough glimpses of the past. For example, Bell telling Walter about his dark days of despair … had we “lived” it, I think it would’ve given the season more resonance. It might’ve been nice to see Bell’s despair as he became more cynical. There were definitely some poor episodes this season that could’ve been replaced.
But where did we end up? We ended up in a place where the internal characteristics of the characters show a lot of similarities to the characters that “were”. These characters aren’t necessarily bound by each other – they are bound by the fact that, in Fringe’s opinion (at least my take), each of us needs human bonds to drive to us to our best.
At least, that’s my take on the season. So … that leaves a question. Is 2036, the view we saw, a definite future, or do we have the capacity and capability to change it? There are a lot of ways they could go with it, but reading b/w the lines of the interviews, it sounds like they have made a decision on what direction to go.
“But there’s a difference in feeling invested in them and actually owning them. None of us watching these programs own them. It might feel that way at times, but it’s just not true.”
Ryan, I’ve given you crap over your opinions of this season, and I still disagree with you about a lot of it, but you did a nice job of summing up your feelings here. Well done.
I also see your viewpoint a bit better, if only because both parts of “Brave New World” were huge disappointments for me. Rushed, frequently awkward and riddled with convenient, “magic” shortcuts that really undermined so much of what I thought the show was doing well up until now, especially in terms of reducing both Jones and Bell to be cliched villains.
But I still disagree with you mightily on “Letters of Transit.” It’s setting up the entire 5th season (OK, that would’ve been a disaster had the show not been renewed) and I’m hoping that the coming Observageddon will tie back to Bell and provide a great motivation/explanation for what (so far) seem to be the worst kind of cliched B-movie plans.
Also, just like last season’s finale, who’s to say that the events in “Letters” will actually come to pass? We don’t know that. How many times in other sci-fi have we seen a possible future that is later prevented by a choice someone makes? That may or may not happen here, but even if it does it will (hopefully) be a fun and wild ride connecting the dots between what happens in Fringe’s 2012 and what happens in 2036.
With a lean 13 episodes left, the writers should hit the ground running and give us all kinds of excellence with few or no distractions from the main plot.
I was disappointed with this two-part season finale, but if they explain those stupid runes, Bell’s magic transporter bell, and tie it all together with the Observer invasion, this could be a great final season. We’ll see.
Nice! What a well-written, succinct summation — I’m impressed!
It would not surprise me if the Observers motivation for interfering was out of “goodness” – that is, they saw the devastating future that Bell planned and decided they had to take action.
That said, your point about the future is something I feel as well – 2036 may be a possible future, but it may not be this future. Jessica Holt and William Bell showed Fringe Division that they can do things to surprise the Observers.
I agree with 100% Ryan.
I completely agree with your review. Though, I will be sticking around for the last season. I love Fringe, even though it has strayed so far from what it used to be (for worse not for better). Fingers crossed that in this last season I’ll see remnants of what I loved so much about the show in the first place.
The great part of this episode was Olivia dealing with her being abused, her fears, and her anguish.
Ive agreed with every Fringe review you did this season Ryan.
I agree with you to a certain extent, Fringe has fundametnally changed, and not for the better, and by the time they realised that, it was too late to go and change it, so they essentially dropped the new timeline story in terms of another world ending plot. Either the new timeline reboot is going to pay off next time with the observers (I mean they all were watching when peter dissapeared) or it isn’t, but I still think the show is more or less saved by its emotional resonance, while watching fringe you get caught up in it, and I challenge you not to feel moved when oliva got shot and peter was crying over her, even if in the back of my mind I she would be okay, because of letters of transit, in that moment I was so caught up in the emotions, and that is what continues to make fringe a fantastic show
I’ve agreed with almost every one of your reviews this season. Don’t mistake me for a McGee ‘fanboy’ though, I do have my own opinions as well. I don’t think S4 reviews were really that, more of reflections. For those Fringe fans that still enjoy the show, these reviews probably diminished their enjoyment due to pointing out the flaws. However, I didn’t like this season or how they changed everything.
I’m disappointed that in the finale there was not a hint of why the world became what it is in Letters of Transit. Why did the observers turn bad? And William Bell is completely unrelated to the Observers? Very lame, with all of his high tech machinery they could have given us a excellent tie-in with an observer alliance. Here’s to hoping (but not much) S5 will wash away the bad taste of S4.
I think they did loosely hint at why the Observers “turn” bad. Perhaps they didn’t do a good job of articulating it, but I bet that you are going to see some exposition from the Observers next year roughly, about how William Bell showed the dangerous nature of the humans of this time, through nearly destroying everything and through developing weapons to contain the Observers.
Upon second thought, they did touch on it, through Bell’s ‘new world’ and the rune technology that was too advanced – but loosely. Not enough to make sense.
It’s like Dylan.
The show has gone electric.
