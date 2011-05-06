Recap: ‘Fringe’ Finale – ‘The Day We Died’

So can “Fringe” make me forget this hour ever happened, the way that it made everyone in the show forget Peter ever existed?
OK, that”s a strong statement. And not entirely accurate. But let”s be frank: that was a 55-minute dream sequence followed by five minutes that set up Season 4. And while predicting that last five minutes was essentially impossible, the fact that everything we saw unfolding up until that point was either 1) a potentiality or 2) a reality that would be undone at some point robbed the proceedings of anything resembling drama or tension. And that”s a shame. I”ve championed this show long before covering here at HitFix. I”ve reviewed every single hour of it. And I”m not sure I”ve been more disappointed by any single episode of the show more than I was by this one.
That”s not to say it was the show”s worst hour. Far from it. But let”s compare/contrast what the show did with Earth 2026 as opposed to Over There. The latter had one thing that the former didn”t: stakes. That world was foreign to us, but home to people that we came to care about. That was due not only to the amount of time narratively spent over there, but the knowledge that they were in the same predicament as those Over Here. By playing with both perspectives as equally valid, “Fringe” played with the notion of perspective in narrative with a deft hand. Know how they say history is written by the victors? We the audience spent the year on the outside looking in, wondering which version of the story would last, sitting in the unique position of remembering both.
What we got tonight wasn”t a slice of the single, definitive story of what unfolded after the destruction of Over There. What unfolded was more akin to a “What If?” comic, with all the emotional heft of a one-off involving Bruce Wayne marrying Lois Lane. It”s interesting to read such a story, to be sure. But the level of emotional involvement one has with it is diminished than compared to a story in-canon. The beauty of having only two universes (as opposed to, say, “Crisis on Infinite Fringes”) lay in the way that the show didn”t deal with a myriad of theoretical possibilities: it dealt with two singular universes. But in undoing “The Day We Died” by sending Peter back to the present (and then, ultimately, out of existence) in the last act of the season, the show undid a lot of that hard-earned narrative work and, in the process, potentially a lot of heard-earned audience trust.
The joy in watching Fauxlivia this season wasn”t in seeing what might happen if our version existed in another reality. The joy was in seeing how similar building blocks formed two related yet fundamentally different people by virtue of environment, history, and thousands of small decisions that ultimately form a life. By halfway through the season, I hated the moniker “Fauxlivia,” because I felt it did a disservice to what the show was putting forth. However, constantly typing out “the Olivia who is every bit as real as ours but has Lincoln Lee for a boss” would have been cumbersome. Fauxlivia isn”t fake Olivia. She”s very, very real. But the Olivia that got shot in the head in 2026? That chick”s totally fake.
She”s fake because that version of the character, along with all the nice little character moments built in for her, were erased the moment Peter came back to 2011. It”s not that the world from which she came was eradicated: it”s the reality from which she came that was eradicated. And with the episode all but shouting, “TIMESPACE WORMHOLES ARE EVERYWHERE, COME HIT YOUR RESET BUTTONS HERE!” throughout the hour, I couldn”t be bothered about the fates of anyone in this world. It was just a place we were visiting for a little under an hour, during which Walter turned into Doctor Exposition and filled us in on a decade-plus of history that also now never happened. I need a drink. Maybe Future Me will send a case of beer through a wormhole.
Anyways, those wormholes didn”t just deliver Peter”s consciousness back in time. They also sent pieces of the Doomsday Device back as well, thanks to Walter”s headache-inducing paradox by which Theoretical Future Him sent pieces of the machine back to the Paleozoic Era. This helps explain why supposedly ancient civilizations could produce such monumentally complex pieces of machinery and then scatter it across the globe. It”s a decently neat trick that “Fringe” did here, but largely serves to once and for all separate “The First People” from “The Observers,” a group who apparently really hate the reality of Peter Bishop.
People with stronger mental fortitude than I can try and tease out why The Observers needed Peter Bishop to act as the literal as well as figurative bridge between the two worlds. I”m assuming that his dual citizenship, so to speak, positioned him uniquely in the history of the universe. But we”re three seasons into the show, and we know that The Observers dig super spicy food, occasionally get involved more than they should with human existence, and seem relieved that Peter never existed. That”s it. I imagine Season 4 will finally shed some light on these mysterious folks as The Walter/Olivia pairs try to work together, but I”m so confused by the choice to erase Peter from existence that I can”t possibly work out what”s to come.
But I”m still tempted to look ahead, since looking back is pretty painful right now. That Peter learned both worlds need to co-exist was predicted by…well, almost everyone. Today”s study question: did the show need to send Peter to the future to learn this fact? I”d say no. Emphatically. But since the show decided to go there, I suppose it”s good that it only went there for one hour and say, not an entire season. Maybe that could have allowed time to find out what terrible thing happened in Detroit with Broyles. Or perhaps we could have seen, not simply heard about, The People v. Walter Bishop. But that also would have been the science fiction equivalent of Bobby Ewing in the shower. And would make me want to punch Jean the Cow in the udder.
Normally, I have a lot more to say about “Fringe.” I love it for its audacious concepts, and love it even more for the heart it puts into each character. But tonight, I spent most of the hour with characters I didn”t even know. That choice transformed what should have been a heart-wrenching hour into an academic exercise, an exercise that an admittedly head spinning final five minutes couldn”t remotely save. Perhaps the search for Peter will yield the type of all-too-human drama that the show generally produces. But that search will have to wait until the Fall. For now, I can only sit here, sigh, and wonder how a show that usually gets it so right got this so wrong.
i thought it was great
Tip from an Observer…Pay attention on the details… The badges of some characters are different when Peter “joins” the two Universes: FBI badge with Olivia is different and her face changes as she never knew Peter, the badge of the cientist in white goes from “back white” to “back blue”… and where’s Broyles?… he helped Olivia with the stairs then suddenly gone… And what about the clock? (5:20… 60 seconds said twiece and then 5:26). So Peter’d fallen into a third Universe where he never existed…. “AH…HAHAHAHAH!!!”
Why/How did Peter just disappear like that?
Through something that he changed with time travel…he ceased to exist. In fact he never existed. Think of it this way. You travel back in time, you kill your father and mother before they meet and birth you. You simply “bleep” out of existence afterwards because you had never been born. Now what happened precisely to make Peter cease to exist? No idea.
Except that Peter did not travel to the past. He traveled to the future. Nothing in what he did would have logically led to his ceasing to exist. And I’m not terribly happy about the whole “we are the first people” stunt that the show tried to pull. Now the doomsday machine basically does not have an origin. There are a lot of other things I could pick apart, but I have neither the time nor the energy to do so. I get that suspension of disbelief is a necessity with this sort of show, but I just wish the writing was strong enough to abide by its own internal logic. Beyond that, the episode was just bad. I could tolerate this sort of one-off, no-stakes episode in the middle of a season, but as a finale? It completely derailed the narrative momentum. I don’t altogether object to where this episodes leaves us for next season (with the exception of Peter’s disappearance, but we all know that will be temporary), but they could have handled it so much better. The time travel was unnecessary and needlessly complicated matters. He could have simply got into the machine at the end of the last episode and that could have led to the alternates crossing over. That was the only interesting part of the episode and it could have happened without the 40 minutes of filler preceding it.
Peter cannot cease to exist because if Walter hadn’t gone to the other universe to bring him to this one, there wouldn’t have been any holes/problems for the two universes to fix — AND no purpose for the machine in the first place. Besides, nobody’s explained who built the machine in the first place — all they’ve (almost) explained is that Walter sent the pieces back in time, supposedly. But someone still had to make them the first time. So who did, and why??
None of this makes sense, and this was a stupid episode for such an otherwise intriguing and intelligent show. They really screwed up here.
Besides, if Peter never existed, there’s no reason to fuse the two universes … so why are they still there together? I’d have thought everyone would go home to their proper places.
I did NOT think it was so great. The show has been losing its heart lately, and tonight was total cardiac arrest. Maybe it was an interesting twist to the story, but it also seemed like a cheap way to turn. I agree with Ryan that it was hard to care about these “fake” characters. This is one of my favorite shows and I’ll be anxiously awaiting season 4, but this was NOT a quality way to end season 3. Reprehensible actually. On the other hand, Justified set the bar for season finales Wednesday night. Right up there with The Sheild, SOA, and Lost for season ending drama.
I’m incredibly glad this isn’t the series finale, because they have to do something to make this right.
I love your comment about how they’ve potentially undone a lot of hard-earned audience trust. It’s a shame that it’s months before we can see if they re-earn that quickly.
As to this: “I need a drink. Maybe Future Me will send a case of beer through a wormhole.” — I think I’ll re-watch tomorrow night, but with a nice Kahlua drink to soften the blow.
Are you kidding me?! I loved the finale. Wow…this is totally off from what most people are saying and/or what I’m seeing.
I’d also like to add because I really think you missed the mark with this one:
Fringe shines because of its characters. So seeing the future was refreshing.
-Peter calling Walter ‘Dad’ and Walternate ‘Father’
-The moment where future Walter meets future Olivia
-Peter and Olivia are married
I don’t know, but I loved seeing that.
But we never understand why they are doing any of these things. Either emotionally in the future or for how it resonates with the story we cared about previously.
It really feels like they reworked a series finale (and not even that some times) for a season finale.
Showing us a possible future just to let us know things makes sense if you have no more story to tell but even then it has to emotionally pay off with what you were working with the before. It helps if the science fiction that is working in your series ends up being a strong metaphor for the emotional lives of the character.
I guess it’s really how you look at the show. Because you never know where the show takes you. For me, I don’t really try to pick things apart, but rather just go where the show takes me. I don’t think people expected the whole alternative universe, but it worked out really well. For me, Fringe has always been a character driven show. So while the the whole future concept was out there; it worked for me because of the characters. The cast is dynamite.
I agree completely with Jay. Personally, I started watching the show for the sci-fi component, and admittedly, I probably wouldn’t have started on it if I knew just how dramatic it was going to get. But following the show every week since then, it almost seems like the drama’s changed me, in a way. I found myself relating to these characters in a way I hadn’t experienced before. It could very well be that what I went through personally over the last 2 and a half years played a role in this, but I think this season finale did an excellent job of intertwining intellect and drama (which, I think, J. J. Abrams has always done), and I’m ecstatic for the fourth season.
The difference between this future universe and the altunverise is that the writers spent time in the altuniverise developing the characters. We understand why Bolivia is quicker to smile than Olivia we were given the background that her childhood had been better and we saw that in her performance and it connected her to us as a different person than Olivia. We saw Walter take altPeter from Walternate and therefore we understood why Walternate was bent on vengance and his militaristic stance.
The line in this episode where Peter calls Walter his father had me attached for a second before I realized that by the end of this episode this future will be undone because Peter will find some way to return to his timeline (this may not have been true but the writers did not give any indication otherwise). I wanted to buy this line of attachment between future Peter and future Walter based on my time with them in this episode. It would have resonated with me more if this statement was tested once more at the end of the episode where the Walters once again have to lose their son once again bringing up the character arc for Walter of seeing the big picture and to think about society. Instead it just a throw away line intended to inspire nostalgia for the characters of our universe.
It was very much a “What If” storyline that undeniably robbed the episode of some of the immediate emotional tension we experience when these characters that we’re so invested in are facing immediate jeopardy every week. That much was clear when Olivia was shot in the head and the moment somehow seemed to ring hollow because we knew our Olivia was alive and well, and the show acknowledged this strange disconnect in rendering Peter’s eulogy mute (moot). But the stakes were still the same, and as soon as we cut back to the present I’m certain every Fringe fan sat up in their seat to see how the writers had decided to play this out. It seems unfair to criticize the show for drifting into danger of melodrama when it came to potential plot resolutions earlier this season (love triangles and quantum entanglement), only to reject a resolution that deftly avoided that very melodrama and made fairly clever use of the pieces on the board to close this chapter and go in a completely different direction week to week in season 4. And thankfully there is a season 4 to look forward to, otherwise this would have been “Dr Sam Beckett never returned home” all over again.
I thought it was awesome…Peter paradox’d himself out of existence, and the two worlds are now reconciled to working together. Brilliance.
When the Observer commented to the other that Peter never existed I thought it was as Starbuck moment (from BSG not the coffee chain).
No, really NOT a Starbuck moment, because 1) an original Starbuck really had existed in a previoius iteration, as the second one found the evidence of the first, and 2) everyone still remembered interacting with the second one: nobody forgot about her. They just couldn’t explain *what* she really was, but they sure recalled *who* she was.
Like I said: without Peter ever having existed, there’s nothing for both sides to solve, because Peter being taken to this universe by Walter is what started all the trouble, supposedly.
SO WHY ARE THEY STILL ALL THERE TOGETHER ONCE PETER VANISHES, NEVER HAVING EXISTED??!
I’m a life-long hard sci-fi reader and have read my share of time-travel paradoxes, but in real sci-fi, even time travel has rules it must obey. This, on the other hand, breaks all the rules and has devolved into idiocy. Now it’s not sci-fi — it’s fantasy for science illiterates.
“People with stronger mental fortitude than I can try and tease out why The Observers needed Peter Bishop to act as the literal as well as figurative bridge between the two worlds. Iâ€™m assuming that his dual citizenship, so to speak, positioned him uniquely in the history of the universe.”
Um…I think you’re missing something important here.You’re kind of close with the “dual citizenship” comment, but you have to look at where that came from to understand why he disappeared from reality.
The whole reason why the 2 worlds are at war is because both Peter Bishops should’ve died as children. Ever since Walter mucked with that fate, the 2 universes were in disharmony. Blame Walternate for being evil, but Fringe would have you believe that his evilness was solely due to the fact that his child was stolen. (Similarly, they would have us believe that if we were in a high-tech, Big Brother police state like the Other World, 9/11 wouldn’t have happened because it would have been uncovered).
Anyway, as the 2 observer episodes hinted this season, they had to see if Walter would be willing to sacrifice his son to save the 2 worlds. Walter knew all along that if he let Peter restore fate that the 2 universes could coexist peacefully, but it wasn’t until the final act where he convinced his son to go on what was essentially a suicide mission.
What I can’t explain is what would ever possess me to watch a 4th season, because with Peter gone and there being 2 of everybody, it doesn’t sound very promising plot-wise.
No worries… it’s already been stated that season 4 will be Peter’s season so he’ll definitely be back… Joshua Jackson’s not going anywhere :)
You have this wrong.
Peter shouldn’t have died. The Observer interfering when at the lab made it so Walternate missed the catalyst forming with the cure.
Remember the ep where one Observer says to the other that he changed things and now there were new variables or something of the sort?
Any disharmony was actually caused by the Observer…and not at all because they both were supposed to die.
Grifter your comment made me realize that the Observer fixed his mistake with the finale. Whatever he did in the previous episode is now undone because Peter is gone.
Therefore the Observers were setting up this finale to begin with. They were the ones pushing all of the action eventually leading to the disappearance of Peter.
However, if Peter is in fact in some sort of trans-dimension I wonder if it is anything like the hell that Angel was sent to by Buffy for a thousand years.
I actually had a different interpretation of ‘he never existed’. I actually thought that Peter never actually existed and had the same effect as the Walternate hologram.
As far as Walter sacrificing his son to save two worlds, now that Peter has never existed, the sacrifice has no weight and effectively never took place. He may have seen his son in the machine, but he won’t remember it. All the emotional resonance for Walter is gone.
I say all that of course not knowing how Peter’s “never existed” story will play out. I have no idea how these duplicate people will understand how/why they’re now working together, but it doesn’t leave me particularly excited for next season.
I didn’t see it as a “what if” â€”Â that was an actual future reality, and the actions taken by Peter and Walter there (or rather, then) affected the present. Sure, those actions effectively prevented that reality from occurring, but in some sense those events STILL DID OCCUR. If nothing else, it showed us Peter and Olivia as a happy, married, couple, without actually tying the show down to that arrangement.
And erasing Peter? Brilliant. I love the ensemble, and I love Peter, but frankly I’m not sure he had much to do anymore, and I think Fringe could stand to shuffle the deck and bring some more of the alt-Fringe agents into the fold. And I love the idea of multiple Walters and Olivias in the same universe…
Even though the episode showed us all of these future events how did you connect with beyond nostalgia? Was there anything drawing you to the future events emotionally from the presentation itself? Why does it matter that future Olivia dies and her funeral is had on Lost?
It matters because Peter realizes that altering his past decision is the only way to save Olivia. And so just as Sam Weiss predicted, it’s Peter’s love for Olivia that saves our universe from destruction. It just didn’t fall into place the way anyone predicted.
Ryan, you’ve got to be kidding me! You’re telling me that when Future Peter gave Future Walter the Twizzlers and told him that he was his Dad that didn’t mean anything to you? Sounds like you need to watch the episode again to gain some perspective.
I will admit that this was a way out there finale, but it was far from disappointing. I’m as invested in this show as I’ve always been. I can’t wait to see how they get Peter back.
Future Peter giving Future Walter the Twizzlers and telling him that he was his dad didn’t mean anything to ME at least. Why would I care? These people aren’t anything to me because the entire episode was pretty much a dream sequence, and I knew it going into the show. Did you watch the crappy Bones dream sequence episode? Sure Bones and Booth were together, but we knew it wasn’t real, so it didn’t mean anything. Now, if Peter had done the Twizzler/Dad thing BEFORE he got into the machine, it’d mean something to me.
Obviously there are some plot holes stemming (at the least) from Peter’s disappearance that will be presumably addressed in the next season*, but, beyond them, the “problem” with this episode is only that it has the misfortune of book-ending the season, as the ongoing narrative is interrupted by a summer break. As a viewer, witnessing this future may be absolutely essential. This episode sets out once and for all what the stakes really are. Without both universes existing _and_ presumably existing independently, all is lost — that was not clear prior to tonight. This allows the turn of events that we all knew was coming, i.e. “bridging” the universes, to be as compelling as possible. Now, if things start to go wrong in the new inter-universe partnership, we can see things sliding toward this future and that will strike fear into our hearts. I don’t think for a second that this partnership is the panacea for the multiverse’s ills. Things are going to get even darker before they get better and this episode is going to give the next season the weight it needs.
*Peter is, after all, the partnership’s reason for being brought together and part of the reason for everything happening in the first place, so his disappearance begs the question of what exactly do the Olivias and Walters think their reason for being in the same room and being at war at all is? I’m presuming from the Observers’ comments at the end that the other characters won’t (initially) remember Peter.
tl;dr -> This episode _is_ the stake.
I agree. I don’t understand the argument that this didn’t work because it wasn’t Over There, Redux. This allowed us to see the ending that would happen without having to spend a season on the characters doing all the stuff the Earth-2 people have been doing. How would that be interesting? The characters resonate because they are the same people we’ve been watching for years, just older and having been through some more. Of course we still care about them, and understand who they are.
Echoing the confused comment…a little help from those who are not…why did Peter lost to the paradox?
I loved it. I’ll agree with you on the over-telegraphed “use the wormhole to go back in time”, but that’s it. I think you had an idea of what you wanted from the finale, and this wasn’t it. We weren’t watching “fake” characters. We know the characters, and that’s why I thought seeing how the events of their actions in the present day would effect their lives down the road was great. Were the characters on “Lost” fake when we were watching the flash-forwards? (Maybe you did.)
I think we were all expecting an episode high on suspense and action, and I thought it was nice that they gave us somewhat of a curveball. Just a real quiet, emotional, and somewhat eerie view of their future.
And in a perfect universe, John Noble would win an Emmy for tonight’s performance.
Totally agree on an Emmy for John Noble – did you see his right-sided weakness from his stroke in prison… so subtle, but gave us a little insight into what life must have been like for him after his sacrifice.
I completely agreed with you for the first 55 minutes of the show about the lack of stakes. I was just getting mad about them setting up a timeline/reality that had no stakes. But by positioning Peter as a time-paradox in the “original” timeline, they ensure that the “future-reality” will continue to play prominently into the show, because it’s the only way Joshua Jackson can really stay on the show. That means that there ARE stakes, especially since they’ve essentially set up everybody in the future to be The First People. The future timeline is really the past timeline, which must eventually affect the present timeline. Those last 5 minutes are what gave the first 55 their weight.
Me fifteen minutes into the episode: What show am I watching? I don’t have an entry point into this universe and I don’t care about any of these sketches. What happened to all of the mythos from the previous couple of episodes?
Me 30 minutes into the episode: Why are we on Lost having future Olivia’s funeral with what I can only assume is Jeff Probst? Who cares? (who are these people?)
50 minutes in: Okay this is starting to make sense now but I don’t really care about the logic what about the emotional pay off?
At the end: Peter doesn’t exist? Interesting. Eh. Oh well.
I thought it was great. I was originally concerned about the jump they made with time travel undoing things as you were, but you know what? I trust Fringe at this point and am ready to go where they lead — for now.
Personally I have to disagree with Ryan. These characters weren’t “fake” because they were the natural evolution of our characters. admittedly, I wasn’t worried when Olivia was shot, because I knew tat couldn’t stick, but that would be true in any episode that wasn’t the season finale. Olivia isn’t going to permanently die, otherwise there just isn’t a show.
We got a glimpse at the potential of Olivia and Peter’s relationship, which was a happy thing in a screwed up world. With Peter now gone, the future of that relationship will still echo in the next season.
It also gave us a real example of what could go wrong. The what if is interesting when you keep it as a contrast to what you want to have happen. Because they did it one episode and not one season, it’s an interesting example of what need to be avoided.
the connection between Walter and peter and Walter and Olivia were also highlighted, as well as the full potential of Olivia’s powers. These facets of the future world still hold true as parts of our characters regardless of what choices were made.
So does this mean baby Henry also no longer exists?
The observers seemed have a bet going on whether everyone there would or wouldn’t remember Peter…does that suggest that only within the confines of that joined space Peter created they would not remember him? I must admit, if the observers had not explained it I would not have gotten what had happened.
What is funny to me now is that when Peter just blipped away like that, I was really confused as to why no one reacted or panicked that he wasn’t there anymore and instead just kept talking/arguing with their doubles, looking as if they were about to start fist fighting.
Damn you, I was going to ask that! Does Peter not existing mean Fauxlivia isn’t/wasn’t pregnant/didn’t give birth? If so, does she remember giving birth? If Peter is restored will Henry magically appear?
I think I’ll like this more the 2nd time I see it. It’s hard to concentrate on what the hell is happening the first time around. I’m slow that way.
Dollhouse Epitaph 1 v. Fringe The Day We Died
the difference between these two episodes for me is that while both played out an intellectual/philosophical exercise and introduced new characters we knew nothing about the success of the former is that the audience was able to connect to these characters emotionally within the context of that episode. The characters were so rich they spawned their own comic. Fring failed completely on this account. This compounded by the fact that these new characters were future versions of characters we have seen before (albeit with different histories).
it wasn’t a “what if” dream, it was a peek into the future that actually happened when Peter destroyed the other side. so the future folks, the first people, set up the message to the moment when Peter decided their fate. At least that’s what I thought until observer’s last sentence.
mind blown. it was pretty amazing, and hit the emotional core of the show too.
I honestly have no idea what happened and I was paying attention.
I Just Don’t Get It.
WIKIPEDIA TO THE RESCUE
I am split on what i feel on this episode. I really want to like it, and I think I did…
But on the other hand, when Olivia got shot in the head, I literally just laughed. I don’t think that was the response the writers wanted.
I don’t think we can really say now whether or not this episode was a “what if” episode. My first impression is that there were far too many easter eggs (Walter’s apparent stroke, Astrid being a pushover, Broyle’s eye, Olivia’s abilities, etc.) for this to be our only journey into the future. That said I get where Ryan is coming from. I didn’t love the ending. How could I possibly imagine the consequences or look forward to it’s resolution next season? It was just confusing and somewhat corny with all the doubles facing off.
Despite my reservations I will definitely be turning in next season. I am invested in the characters and hope it pays off. There were certainly some scenes tonight that tugged at my heartstrings (Walter and Olivia renion FTW).
I completely agree. There were way too many specific details from future world that would be unnecessary for the writers to include if they did not plan on elaborating on them in future timelines.
I’m feeling a little nervous about the introduction of time travel to the Fringe Universes. Sometimes shows use time travel as a cop out – the writers can do anything to characters but then – tada! – just send them back in time and you get a free do-over. (Which, I know, is what a lot of people are thinking tonight’s episode did. I hope that doesn’t turn out to be the case.)
Fringe always leave me wanting more but the fact that Peter does not exist anymore boggles me. I’m glad to know that there will be a 4th season consider the time slot that Fox moved them to but now I’m completely confused with the storyline. I hope the 4th season will bring Peter back because to me without Peter, it doesn’t make sense how or why Walter enter the other universe. Peter was such a big part of the show for so long I think it’s ridiclous to completely discard him from the story. This season finale just brought up millions of questions that I hope the 4th season can explain.
I did like the show but kept checking my DVR to see if I missed an episode between last Friday and tonight… It seemed like a waste of 50 minutes to play in an alternate future that just got erased. I’m sure season four will start with a bang because the bridge to the two universes is now open. I hope the cast gets paid double for have to play two characters.
Are we supposed to know what happened to Broyles’s eye? Was that explained and I just missed it?
Great episode. You’re way off the mark, reviewer.
Ryan, I’m sorry, but you’re simply wrong on this one. I thought the dialogue could have been better, but this was a mature and bold episode and I’m quite curious to see how the writers address many of the feelings the viewers have about Peter’s supposed disappearance. It’s called “suspense.”
how can there be a search for Peter if no one remembers him, or as the Observer said, he never existed?
Stop it. We’ll have no more of these types of questions!
We already know that in the Fringe universe, time is not linear. “Various futures are happening simultaneously.” The Observers have already explained this. Keep in mind that Over There is not a “place” – it is a separate timestream. The nature of Time in the Fringeverse is not a single line, but a network of possibilities. This has been a recurring idea all season, and it’s quite possible Peter still exists in another timestream (ie “alternate universe”) How do the writers keep up the emotional continuity? Well, that’s the challenge. We want it and they want it, so we’ll see how they do it next season.
I think your quote on your personal site (“Well. THAT happened.”) nails it right on the head. Did you ever see the teaser Rob Thomas wrote for Veronica Mars Season 4? That’s kind of what this felt like, with a dash of the “Epitaph” episodes of ‘Dollhouse’ thrown in for good measure. The combination wasn’t particularly good, though. I mean, sure, it had me interested all the way through, but that’s more out of brand-name loyalty; the show’s been good in the past, and I have every reason to believe it will continue that success. But that was… not a success.
It’s a shame, really, because some of the ideas were very cool. The idea of Walternate as a bitter old terrorist was intensely intriguing, and I liked the self-assured Astrid a lot. But there were a lot of reaches, like Olivia’s niece pulling a Chrissy Seaver (okay, yes, I know she wasn’t just magically aged, but it still seems a stretch to me that she’d be experienced enough to work on an elite team like Fringe Division. And yes, I realize that, given the nature of this universe, that sounds like a ridiculous thing to dwell on. I don’t care.) or, maybe most egregiously, the over-the-top bad-guy lines Walternate uttered through the whole episode. I mean, wow, that dialogue was simply depressing.
But I’m wiling to forgive. You are too, right, Ryan?
At the onset, I figured this whole episode had to be a “what if” situation, but the whole sudden non-existence of Peter in the last moments was a hugely confusing blow! I don’t like it. I’ve grown all too fond of the Peter/Olivia interaction and hope this doesn’t mean a permanent disappearance of the character. Also, does this sudden retroactive non-existence of peter mean no Peter and FauxLivia child in the alternate univers? Then wouldn’t that also retroactively stop the whole machine thing–there being no Peter or Peter’s DNA on the other side?
Ok, I’ll take that beer, now!
So Ryan, from what I’m reading, it wasn’t great as a stand-alone episode, so for an hour that is supposed to be a finale, it’s disappointing. I agree. However, in the bigger picture, I like the story it’s trying to set up, and it makes me quite excited for season 4, which I guess a finale is supposed to do if it’s not a series finale. I didn’t mind it
Well, I not only liked this episode, but I really can’t imagine how this story could have played out without the addition of the future story. Seems like folks are only arguing about too much time being spent there, not that going there was the wrong thing to do. And besides, as has already been pointed out, so many little details of the future are obviously there to create a sense of dread/suspense later on.
For instance, I predict that at some point next season, we’ll see Broyle’s eye injury happen. That moment will suggest that despite whatever crisis aversion was attempted, somehow our heroes are now back on track toward the future they tried to avoid.
It’s a nice plot device, giving us things that portend the future every one is calling a what-if story is actually not only real, but possibly unavoidable. Love this show!
Gosh, I hope Peter comes back in time to tell Broyles not to go to Detroit, and that in Season 4 Broyles gets to keep both of his eyes. ;)
I don’t think Fringe has been about hopelessness, or the inevitability of losing a fight to protect the innocent. That would be a huge change from seasons 1 through 3.
I thought it was typical FRINGE awesome…call me fanboy if you want. That ending raised so many dam*ed questions it was awesome!!! This is the last show on TV that makes me go WTF at the end. Love it Love it Love it!!
I think it went great overall. The ending did feel a bit cheap, but it’s not reason so many here are railing at the episode. I feel that the bitterness here largely stems from the sensation that this episode essentially did nothing to the plot that the critics seem to have got caught up on (which is probably in part the point Ryan was making). Some comments here seemed to reflect the sentiment that certain plot elements should have been resolved.
In the end though, isn’t this why we watch this show? Not for the weekly monster gags, but for the prospect that somehow the next episode answers a few questions but raises a lot more?
I second Tausif’s guess that this might have been a series finale, which could be the cause of all its problems. It seems it was supposed to end with Peter creating the bridge between Universes yadda yadda yadda. They added the disappearing act after they got picked up. Anyone?
agree with you 100% previous plot twists always had some foreshadowing clues dropped and when the reveal happened you went aha! This was totally from nowhere. as if they had to shoehorn a 4th season plot seed at the 11th hour.
im surprised there dont seem to be comic fans who beyond the obvious Crisis crashing universes ripoff dont spot the painful simarities with XMen Days of Future Past – dystopian glympse of the future, character swapping consciousnes with themself.
overall i though it ws weak. Peter gone is obviously not permanent and they are not going negate the first 3 seasons plot drivers. it is very hard to do mindf*ck stories well. Star Trek TNG Inner Light was a great one.
Rajah, if you think that timestream-related stuff was not a big part of Fringe Season 3, you simply weren’t watching. How could you say this development was “totally from nowhere”? My goodness, the writers were showing off timestream-related things all season, from Milo in “The Plateau” who could see all possibilities, to “The Firefly” where the Observer explained timestreams and cause and effect. What show were you watching this season?
The producers specifically stated that they did not write a series finale. This episode was never intended to end it all. If the show had been cancelled, it would have been the series finale, but only coincidentally. (And yes, that’s a seat of the pants way to approach possible cancellation, but that’s what they did.)
I can agree with the review, despite not feeling that “cheated” with the finale.
However, here’s one little thing. Who actually built the machine? Walter sent it through time, sure. However at what point in time was it built?
At this point the only thing I can think of is that The Observer who screwed up Walternate’s attempts to save his son put the machine in the human timeline. This is the only way I can think about it and have it be interesting. Otherwise it was future Walter who invented the machine after the future we saw in this episode.
The first bit was a bit ‘meh’ but I thought the last ten minutes was great. Was always a bit uncomfortable with the ‘prophecy’ aspect, peter and olivia with their pictures on an old bit a paper. Walter gave a reason for the prophecy (whether liked or not it was an explanation unlike a certain other show ‘a glowing light’), which could be expanded on next season. And what a twist/ cliffhanger, the last two seasons have been about Peters destiny and now it turns out he has ever existed. Fantastic. Cant wait till next season, haven’t got any idea what it will be about,that is why it is becoming one of the best shows on TV.
Also there is no way Joshua Jackson wont be involved next season.
Where’s the machine to forget this review ever existed? Oh, here it is: the beer fridge.
Along with the new futuretech terms in this week’s opening credits, they showed “Water” and “Hope.” Perhaps, to help out Mr. McGee, they should have included “Apples” and “Oranges.”
Anyone worrying about Peter/Joshua not being around next season obviously isn’t watching the same series the rest of us are. Peter and Olivia are THE focal points of the show. He’s was born in one universe, raised in another. She is able to travel between them. Peter WILL be part of the story until the end.
And, yes, perhaps this episode was originally geared to be a series-ender prior to its renewal, but I don’t think the season-long narrative suffered at all by any type of ‘retrofit’ to make it a season-ender. It seems to be the next step in keeping both universe’s characters relevant (and alive), while incorporating the possible future events (from Peter’s perspective) as well.
Needless to say, I can’t wait for season four.
Point of order: The cow’s name is Gene, as in DNA.
I am not exactly sure that they got rid of the cow (we know it died in that once future that Peter visited). However, if they did I will be really angry. They should have ended the William Bell arch by putting him in Gene. They could have had some voice actor take over from there and try to imitate Nimoy’s voice (hell they could have Anna Torv and come and read Bell’s lines).
I really don’t understand the petulance about “OMG, we wasted 55 minutes on a future that never happened!” It’s called storytelling. We needed to know why Peter made the choice he did, at the end. Also, we got to see some details about things that might have happened in the future if he had chosen differently. It’s called teevee sci-fi, so what’s the big problem? (Yes, an hour was a bit too short to delve satisfyingly into all those future developments…)
I’m really getting tired of the brickbats hurled at every TV show (like Lost, Dollhouse or whatever) that dares to bend things. I don’t care if Ryan hates the show now, but is it possible that people in the end don’t really care for science fiction on TV? Would every science fiction story ever written eventually become objectionable if it went on too long? I’m guessing yes, which probably makes shows like Fringe and Lost destined to disappoint everyone in the end. As for me, I’m a little more relaxed and patient.
Also, anyone who thinks this development “came out of left field” has not been paying attention, since the theme of “multiple time streams” and time tricks has been recurring all season long, from Milo the Savant to the Observer taking Bobby out of the past into the future to create change. How could anyone have been blindsided by a twisty cliffhanger here?
I don’t think the time travel stuff came out of left field, but I think Peter disappearing did. I’m sure there is some ‘science’ behind this, but there was no hint of it this season.
Don’t get me wrong, I love the show. I just feel this rushed a lot of things to wrap up the War of the Universes arc as a potential series finale.
I hope they go back to the future (zing!) to expand on tonight’s new mythology.
Had a thought this morning over coffee. If the universe only recognizes balance could Peter have disappeared because he doesn’t have a double? Doesn’t explain the observers comments, maybe that will come to me with a second cup of coffee.
The future wasn’t fake. If it didn’t happen, Walter wouldn’t have sent the machine back in time. If Olivia didn’t die, I doubt Peter would have chosen to make a different choice.
Wow, this review has me flummoxed. bewildered, and disappointed.
This finale is almost identical to the S3 finale for Lost but instead of giving us the fates of the characters in drips and draps over the entire next season, Fringe gives it to us up front.
The show should be commended for that. Not condemned.
Its a fantastic setup for next season and is not a WHAT IF scenario. It is what is going to happen if the two universes do not learn to get along together.
And the fact that we know where the Machine comes from and the price that was paid to create the bridge between the two universes was Peter…. is moving and a staggering concept with to explore next season.
Seeds were planted ie Detroit, Broyles eye, Olivia reluctance to have children etc. for visits into the future next season.
And what about Walter, Walternate, Olivia, and Fauxlivia interacting on a regular basis next season as well!
What a fantastic table setting for next season!
Bring it!
We see aspects of our characters in the old future that remain true in the rebooted present. I liked it a lot. The timeline was reset but not our understanding of the characters which has grown and moved forward.
There was one thing I was expecting to happen during the episode that did not: soul-patched, sworded-up Hiro Nakamura showing up looking for Peter Petrelli, only to find Peter Bishop and tell him “save the girl, save the world” in reference to Olivia. Based upon the idea that Peter’s return to the current timeline changing the future events portrayed in this episode, the events of Fringe will be like that of Heroes where we never saw that which was foreshadowed. (Believe me, I’m not saying Heroes and Fringe are nowhere near the same quality or level of show – just that it is a direct reference point. Also, that Hiro was much better than any other iteration of Hiro.)
Secondly, what I’m expecting to see happen in Season 4 is Olivia to find an engagement ring (or Fauxlivia to find a pacifier) and have a faint recollection of something, but she can’t quite remember. Then, Walter will build a TARDIS-like time machine where they travel back to visit the Pandorica, which is protected by a Roman soldier who turns out to be a Plastic-version of Peter Bishop. Upon seeing Plastic Peter, Olivia has a flood of memories of their time together and remembers Peter, thereby bringing him back into the fold. They then end up back in the current timeline fixing things with sonic screwdrivers and such and commence with the rest of Season 4.
But, seriously, the episode spent a great deal of time tugging us with cheap emotional moments (of course we found post-stroke Walter heartbreaking and his questions about Astrid and reunion with Olivia deeply emotional, but it is in a world in which we don’t understand their specific context for these events happening) to get us to an ending that expressly states it is preventing what we just saw. Hopefully we never go back to 2026 Fringe as a way to fill in the backstory of this finale. I hope we’ll go forward from here and fix the universes and find a way to for the characters to level quickly because I don’t look forward to a doppleganger-rich Fringe. If not, I’ll consider “The Last Sam Weiss” a series finale and go on with watching other shows.
It seems as though the writers of Fringe have turned the Doomsday Machine, in essence, to nothing more than John Locke’s compass in LOST. Alpert gave it to Locke, who gave it to Alpert, etc. That’s really the only part of the finale that annoyed me.
I liked the episode’s overall tone, and unlike Mr. McGee, actually enjoyed the ‘What If?’ scenario. I think it was important to show this, because if they hadn’t, then we truly WOULDN’T know ‘the stakes’ that the Walters and Olivias were playing for next season. If this situation hadn’t been presented, then next season, each time tensions got high between the two worlds populations, the audience could just shrug and say “Oh well, whatever… let’s just kill ’em all, and let God sort it out.” But now that we know that both worlds are completely and totally intertwined, and that the fate of one universe hinges on the fate of the other, we know that there are higher stakes on the table to play for.
Wow, I certainly didn’t care more for the Over There characters the first time we met them, than I did with those 2026 characters.
And just because it seems that they changed the future, doesn’t mean what we saw was irrelevant.
I also don’t understand the need to complain about the final twist when we basically don’t know anything about what they are going to do with it. It was a twist, only S4 will tell us if it was a good way to go or not. For now, was it surprising? Yes. Does it make me want to know what’s next? Also, yes.
Enjoyed it. Think it served fine as a warning Peter lives and then passes on to the other characters from both universes that if one is destroyed they both will be. The audience might have already guessed that but the shows characters hadn’t.
How the writers will deal with the Peter never existed idea should prove interesting though, and might become a problem. Hopefully it works as well as I thought the First People being Walter etc. did.