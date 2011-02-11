Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Immortality’

It”s a week later, and I”m still not sure quite how to feel about the revelations in the end of last week”s episode of “Fringe.” But the follow-up installment, “Immortality,” certainly indicates that this new direction will be followed through for the rest of the season. And if the fate of the two universes coming down to essentially the most dramatic rose ceremony ever bothers you, then the revelation of Fauxlivia”s pregnancy probably made you perfectly apoplectic. (And perhaps alliterative, as well.)
Returning Over There for this installment of the show was a smart move: not only have all episodes in that world been fairly strong, but it felt fresh to return there after several weeks spent Over Here in the aftermath of the switcheroo reveal. We”ve seen what lingering affects in our world for some time, but learned just what impact they had Over There as well. The investigation to find Broyles has shut down, Lincoln has been installed as new head of Fringe Division, Brandon has been experimenting on people using samples obtained from Olivia”s cortexiphan-enhanced brain, and Fauxlivia can”t seem to get Peter out of her head (or off her coffee table, for that matter.)
Of course, lingering over all of these events is the single one that set everything in motion some twenty-five years ago: the crossing over by Walter to keep Over There”s Peter from dying. And what “Immortality” strove to drive home throughout the hour is the price that people pay for men that want to achieve greatness, to break boundaries, to perform through intellect and force of will that which is supposedly impossible. These people are often celebrated as heroes, such as the names listed by Dr. Anton Silva just before killing his second victim. But Silva learned the wrong lesson from people such as Salk, Watson, and Crick: those people may have blazing trails, but they certainly weren”t seeking fame.
That Silva has, as his dying wish, the desire to have his name spelled correctly speaks to the type of scientist that craves glory over achievement. The “immortality” of the title comes not from his desire for the skelter beetle to return from extinction, but his desire for his name (and thus, himself) to live on longer after his death. Whereas many “villains” in “Fringe” avenge what has happened to a loved one through the misuse of science, Silva loves no one more than himself, happy to separate himself from society through his insect obsession yet desirous of the recognition that he is superior to his fellow homo sapiens.
Contrast that with Walternate, who managed to come up against the one thing he couldn”t do in the name of saving his world: experiment on children. It”s good to see that he has at least some semblance to the Walter over here, since the key to having any audience member care about the fate of these two worlds is to have its sympathies split between the two of them. Were Walternate simply a blustery, 100% evil caricature, the choice would be simple. If Lincoln Lee were a sociopath, the choice would be simple. If Fauxlivia were just looking for a baby daddy like someone out of a Kanye West song, the choice would be simple.
But “Fringe” has done a wonderful job fleshing out what could have been a simple nemesis for our side to face and combat with audience allegiance easily intact. But it”s hard to hate Over There, especially with all the little touches the show throws in to garner our begrudging respect and/or love. (Personally, the running gag over Charlie”s arachnid infestation is just as funny and endearing as the ongoing torment of Jerry over on “Parks and Recreation”.) Having Walternate choose not to experiment on children puts him the complex, interesting position of having chosen the opposite of what Walter did with William Bell. Those two created an army out of what they felt was necessity, but you could easily argue that Walternate finds himself, from his perspective, in a much more dire situation than the one in which Olivia received her treatments in Jacksonville. So, who are we supposed to be rooting for, again?
These types of rich, compelling contrasts makes the whole pregnancy element seem too on-the-nose for a show this smart. Pregnancy storylines in general are a staple of serialized television, to be sure. But they have hit-and-miss results. Waternate”s plan to switch Olivias stemmed from his desire to analyze Olivia”s brain, not exploit Fauxlivia”s uterus. That this unforeseen side affect gives Walternate a way around his “no experimenting on children” rule is clever, I suppose, and does yield a smile so creepy that I may or may not have shivered while watching it. But will this already make a pretty soapy storyline even sudsier?
I”m not against romance in my sci-fi, let me state that clearly. I”ve rooted for plenty of Des/Pennys in my day, and still found time to enjoy the electromagnetism as well. But if this all ends up with Peter making a list of pros/cons like Ross did for Rachel on “Friends,” well then color me disappointed. The storyline should have an emotional component, to be sure. Things can”t get purely mechanical when it comes to the end game. But the fate of an entire planet resting in the hands of a man who has to pick between a depressed, inferior-feeling Olivia over here and a suddenly pregnant, suddenly single Fauxlivia over there feels like an incredibly reductive way to solve the interesting, multifaceted conflict at the heart of the show.
That”s not to say that “Fringe” can”t resolve this storyline satisfactorily, nor that they”ve showed all their cards in terms of the overall endgame. But while the overall episode was stronger than last week”s edition, I”m still a little leery of where this is all going.
*** I want Crazy Bug Lady to come back in future Over There episodes. Charlie needs a groupie, and she brought some fun energy to her single scene.
*** Did Lincoln have a crush on Fauxlivia before tonight that was overtly expressed? I can”t remember. Not sure we need ANOTHER person that can”t stop thinking about her. We seem to have plenty as is.
*** In the pantheon on all-time “Fringe” gross-outs, that queen beetle coming out of Silva”s neck has to be Top Ten.
*** That was Joan Chen as Reiko, Walternate”s mistress (I assume). I trust her about as far as I can throw her. Between her presence and the second victim ordering cherry pie, it was a pretty “Twin Peaks” episode of “Fringe.” I approve of this.
What did you think of “Immortality”? Does the pregnancy element introduce tension or merely groans? What did you think of Walternate”s inability to experiment on children? Sound off below!
Yeah I think this was the first bad episode of the season for me. Of course all the production values and acting were good but I just didn’t like any of the characters. If Lincoln had frozen to death and Altliv died on that table – so what?
This season intrigued me at first and I was into it for a while but I’m increasingly missing the style and pace of last season.
Good writeup. I appreciate that you seem unswayed by what others might say and just call things as you see them.
“Fauxlivia canâ€™t seem to get Peter out of her head (or off her coffee table, for that matter.)” — I don’t understand this line. What did I miss on the coffee table?
I really enjoyed this episode, as I’ve enjoyed all the episodes set Over There. It seems more interesting and colorful there.
I loved the now ex-fiance’s line “You were going to marry me.” Such a subtle little slam.
A picture of Peter was in a folder on Fauxlivia’s coffee table.
I have sympathy for fauxlivia. I can only assume that she is not allowed to tell anybody about her time over here, so her life was so uprooted that she still is trying to live like a spy. She feels as though she has to agree to marry him so as not to raise any questions. I really was afraid for her in the infestation scene. I was especially shocked about the violent methods Lincoln used to try to save her. It made me realize that this wasn’t a normal fringe science story. These people are not evil counterparts, they are normal emotional humans that are being manipulated.
It was a little soapsy, but I have faith that they are trying to get these stories out of the way so that they can have some action packed closing episodes, especially to improve their ratings in this these crucial times.
I think she did want to marry him. Obviously she has some lingering feelings for Peter, but she’s too pragmatic to derail her life over them.
imagine if you had the perfect womam in Olivia, that you tried to go out with but was closed off and never seem ed to open up to you…then all of a sudden a woman who looks just like her is funny open honest and acts like she wants to be with you…..who would you choose? The fact that olivia is mad that Peter slept with fauxlivia is hilarious!!! She looks like you only has a better personality GET OVER IT!!
It’s not ok to experiment on children, except when a child presents itself. That’s is scifi at the core. That’s the freakiness of it.
Joan Chen looks even more amazing because i remember for The Last Emperor, before Twin Peaks.
The question of which Olivia will Peter choose also brings up the old question of if a person is meant to be with a person from the beginning the idea of destiny. Parallel universes complicate this question in the sense that Peter might be meant to be with Olivia but which Olivia and if can choose among the Olivias does that mean who a person is on the outside does not matter as much as the decisions that they make?
My prediction is that Peter is playing a con game with the original Olivia.
I completely disagree with your idea that Walternate sees Peter’s baby as a test subject. How could you get that from anything that went on? Why would Walternate refuse to experiment on other people’s children but decide instead to use his own flesh and blood? Walternate wants Peter back in his world and will use the lure of his unborn child to get him back.
I was leery of last week’s reveal and this week’s is even worse. I can’t imagine that this is going anywhere I remotely want this show to go. It’s so Days of our Lives. I would have been happy with the reveal that Fauxlivia loves Peter but they had to throw a baby into the mix. It’s just really disappointing.
I really don’t understand how that could have been disappointing. Sci-fi has always been operatic. Isn’t that kind of the point? To showcase the hightened emotions and tough choices that people have to make when put in the most extreme and unexpected scenarios imaginable?
Plus, should the show be about where it logically goes based on the internal dynaics of the characters, or where you “want it to go”?
Yeah, it would suck if the fate of a universe were decided by Peter’s love life, but do you really think that is going to happen? Do you really think that the season or the show will culminate in the alternate universe being destroyed? We’ve spent too much time over there for them to just obliterate it over something so trivial. Maybe they’ll make us think that’s how it’s going to go for a while, but something will change before the endgame. The pieces are not all in place, but they will be.
I’m wondering if Peter’s baby isn’t going to be so much a ploy to get Peter back as he/she will be some crazy doomsday factor all on his/her own. I mean, it was conceived Over Here but then was transported Over There while Peter was conceived Over There and then transported Over Here. Also, will the child be sick the way Peter was?
I’m guessing there’s more to this than just a “choose between your baby mama and your gf” type thing.
As a side note, how do people keep getting pregnant on TV shows? Are we to believe that TV people don’t use condoms? Or that their condoms seem to break at an unusually higher frequency than real life ones? I understand the reliability of the things is like 96%. For people so smart you’d think they’d invest in some contraceptives.
When used effectively, they’re about 98% reliable. Key words “used effectively”. Most often they’re not, making the actual percentage reliability of condom in the 80s.
[www.who.int]
More than that, you’d think someone in her position would be doubly careful and use birth control medication as well. Presumably she was having regular sex with her boyfriend in her home universe before crossing over, and I’m guessing she was avoiding pregnancy by more than just luck.
On the Lincoln tip, they had in a previous episode hinted that he had feelings for Fauxlivia. I believe he and Charlie had a conversation where Lincoln said he kissed her once and that was why he didn’t suspect any switch back when Charlie felt Olivia was acting funny.
I don’t worry too much that Peter’s choice will be simple, but I do think the pregnancy helps to even things out a bit. Could Peter ever make a choice that would sacrifice a child?
This story also ties directly back to the Observer’s line about how hard it is to be a father, which we all thought was a bit portentous at the time.
Why are airships so popular over there? Did the Hindenburg not blow up?
I like the Earth 2 episodes. Their earth and Fringe team are more interesting.
This was the first thoroughly good episode since Our Olivia returned. We really do need to spend more time in Over There.
Yes, the love triangle to end all love triangles (literally) is cause for concern, but there’s enough good things at work that I’m willing to go with the storyline.
They write characters so horribly on this show – especially Peter – expect to be disappointed. I’m sure they’ve got the pro/con list scene written already.
That statement bears absolutely no resemblence to the show the rest of us are watching… How could you look at the character of Walter and not marvel at what a brilliant creation of fiction he is? Let alone the rest of them – Astrid, Olivia, Nina, Broyles. I really don’t know what else you could possibly be looking for.
To answer your question about Lincoln Lee’s crush on Fauxlivia, t’s yes. He has a long-standing crush on her, one Charlie has teased him about several times. Plus his body language and facial expressions around her, or in the case of “Olivia,” around our Olivia acting as Fauxlivia, are especially boyish and tender. Even when horribly disfigured by burns, he glows when he sees her.
I’m de-lurking to call shenanigans on this pregnancy. I can’t believe that Walternate would skip a thorough, thorough medical examination on alt-Liv upon her return from Over Here. How could they possibly miss the pregnancy? How could *she* miss that she was six weeks pregnant, especially given her (ahem) undercover assignment Over Here?
It struck me as lazy, lazy writing on what is usually a much better show. They even had me convinced that con-man Peter didn’t (*wouldn’t*) suspect that the “new” Olivia was not the “old”.
Liked the episode, didn’t like the pregnancy reveal, something many of us thought might happen, but wish wouldn’t. Even if Peter is supposed to choose between Olivias, I’d like it to be based on them, not have a baby tossed in, which IMO gives Fauxlivia a huge edge. Of course, if I were Peter I’d just bring her back to the world he is in now (where he grew up). Next season we could have the two Olivias both on the team. But I think rather both universes will survive, remember when Peter said he wanted to find another way? And Olivia promised Alt-Boyle that she’d try to find a solution that doesn’t end in all out war.
The baby will have Peter’s DNA…I wonder if it will be enough to control the doomsday machine in Walternate’s world.
I don’t see what the problem is. All this discontent over a pregnancy.We have a great science fiction show about multiple universes&dopplegangers, universal decay, time travelers, ancient people,freaky XFile like stories, a doomsday device, a crazy but loveable mad Scientist and his maybe not so loveable doppleganger, and a romantic twist that is uniquely FRINGE.I’m gonna trust that the Fringe Boys (writers)know more about what they are doing than I do.Just like the apple glyph has two embryos, maybe BOTH Olivias will have a child by Peter-Oh no I swear I heard somebody curse LOL!
Just because Fauxlivia is pregnant, it doesn’t mean that Wyman and Pinkner have gone all girly and soapy, and that Fringe is going to become a science fictional version of desperate alternate housewife.
The writers love science and fiction too much to let that happen.Besides, Dana Scully had a baby on the XFiles and it didn’t change the show into the XFile mommy diaries. Fauxlivia’s pregnancy is only part of the whole picture.I’m just sayinnnn…..
Just because Fauxlivia is pregnant, it doesn’t mean that Wyman and Pinkner have gone all girly and soapy, and that Fringe is going to become a science fictional version of desperate alternate housewife.
The writers love science and fiction too much to let that happen.Besides, Dana Scully had a baby on the XFiles and it didn’t change the show into the XFile mommy diaries. Fauxlivia’s pregnancy is only part of the whole picture.I’m just sayinnnn…..