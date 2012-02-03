Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Making Angels’

One of the fun parts about watching a long-running show on television is when a secondary, or even tertiary, character gets a chance to step into the foreground. As a “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” fan, I loved watching an episode centered around Xander or Willow. (Not Dawn though. Blergh.) So when I heard that tonight”s “Fringe” episode, “Making Angels,” would be Astrid-centric, I did a little Snoopy dance. Jasika Nicole has done a lot of great work in a rather thankless role, and I have been in a large chorus calling for her screen time for Astrid. As much as John Noble and Joshua Jackson get credit for their onscreen chemistry, the connection between Walter and Astrid has often been equally as wonderful.
But first things first: this was NOT an Astrid-centric episode. It featured a lot of Astrid, to be sure. And watching the two versions interact with each other and others inside of the laboratory was a delight. But Astrid didn”t particularly drive the episode in and of herself. Over There Astrid (OTA) came to visit Over Here Astrid (OHA) in order to deal with the grief over her father”s death. And honestly, had the episode been a bottle episode concerning that grief, it would have been a fairly spectacular hour of television. It would have had a built-in ceiling based around my misgivings around the season as a whole. But it would have been pretty great all the same. We”re three and a half seasons into “Fringe” at this point. That”s a ton of narrative time. We can devote forty or so minutes to delving into the mind(s) of OTA and OHA.
If only these meeting had occurred sooner. I don”t mean that simply because Nicole deserved to be front and center long before tonight. That”s certainly true. But like so many encounters this season, what unfolded lost power due to the conceit of this season”s re-imagined reality. Many of you are enjoying this season, and through reading your comments, I think I understand why. This season, you are watching different facets of characters we already knew. From those differences you have gleaned insight into these characters as a whole, which helps contextualize those with which we spent the first three seasons. If/when this reality ever resolves itself, either as a reboot, a perpetual continuation of this timeline, or some type of merge, then what we”ve learned will factor into whatever unfolds thereafter. That”s my understanding of the more positive viewpoint on this season, and if I”ve gotten that wrong, I apologize.
From that perspective, the final scene in which we realize OHA straight up lied to OTA would have had crushing power. I think it still was plenty strong, but it was strong in terms of the performances and the cumulative weight of a half season of a new world order. That”s not nothing, to be sure. But Lord almighty, how amazing it would be to get that first glimpse of OHA”s home life based on the single, continuous experience between we the audience and her as a character. Many of you feel that experience is continuous. I do not. And therein lies the crux of the difference in viewing experiences.
A lot of characters tonight look at life through the prism of math. Neil, our guardian angel serial killer, gets a piece of Observer tech at Reiden Lake that allows him to see all time as a single point. He”s Dr. Manhattan without that nice blue glow, unless you count the one inside his magic vial lost by September. He wants to save random people from their horrible fates through the more “genial” approach of applying a futuristic aerosol toxin that painlessly kills them. For her part, OTA also looks at the world through numbers and patterns, with which she related more much intimately than actual humans. For his, Peter Bishop sympathizes with those that see the world in this way, since he feels like he”s in one of an infinite number of universes at this point. I worry that in trying to attempt an emotional story this season, the “Fringe” showrunners instead got caught up in a type of narrative math as complex as that which intrigues Neil. When there are an infinite amount of character possibilities, how can you care about any one over another?
That conundrum lies at the heart of my emotional distance towards “Fringe” this season. To put this in terms related to the schism in the audience: do you want to experience this show, or do you want to solve it? I”m not sure there”s a wrong answer, but I certainly fall under the former category after spending far too long in the latter as a television viewer. To some, the characters onscreen this season contribute to the ones we spent time with over the first three years. But to me, they are simply variations on a theme, ones that no longer have intrinsic value since they are but a single iteration amongst billions upon billions of possibilities.
The smartest thing “Fringe” did in its early years was limit the scope of this brain-bending thought experiment. Instead of proposing there was a crisis on infinite earths (to invoke a certain comic book series), it gave us two universes that co-existed, one door between them, and then let slip the dogs of inter-dimensional war. Now? I can”t latch onto these people because they aren”t continuations so much as deviations. They bear resemblances to those we remember. But so would a thousand other versions of them as well. If I am thinking about all the others ways in which this could play out, I”m not watching the show in the present. I”m simply spooling it out along multiple paths in my head. There”s some fun to be had in that, but it”s not sustainable for me in the long run. If it were, I wouldn”t actually need television at all. Rather than watch what unfolds, I”d just look to a future that inevitably wouldn”t line up with what eventually unfolded onscreen. That dissonance might produce delight. But it more than likely would produce anger.
To really grasp the problem, one need only look at the “Previously On” segment for tonight”s episode. In some ways, it”s a minor quibble, as it”s not part of the episode per se. But the show cut together footage in a way that indicates they truly believe that events before Peter disappeared are concretely related to what happened after he did. And yes, on one level, that”s absolutely true, in that Peter”s disappearance caused the new timeline/reality. But it”s also completely disingenuous to show Olivia captured by Walternate in one timeline and insinuate that it”s related to what happened in this new timeline. They are two totally separate things. The show broke the connection between them with this season”s conceit. To link them together in this way is either really shoddy editing or betrays a core misunderstanding of what the hell has happened inside this show.
And this makes me extremely sad, because a Season 3 bottle episode consisting of Walter, OHA, OTA, and Fauxlivia messing around in the lab while others were off having adventures would have been A+ entertainment. Not only does the show have the right to take the foot off the narrative accelerator every once in a while, it”s probably in the best interest of “Fringe” to do so from time to time. Combining propulsive story with deep characterization should always be the goal, but it”s not always a mandate. Better to have characters we love hanging around for an hour than a bunch of things happening to people we don”t care about. I sort of love that Walter pricked up when OHA called him out for saying her name incorrectly. It”s an intriguing little character note (albeit for a character that”s vastly changed), one that suggests he is actually aware each time he says the wrong moniker. And sure, this Walter calling this Fauxlivia “Mata Hari” was plenty amusing. But he”s also calling her that based on events WE NEVER SAW. There”s no context for any of these character interactions. And therefore there”s almost no connection to any of them, either.
Thus lies the tragedy with that final Astrid scene. I love that OHA gave OTA peace of mind through the type of angelic action that Neil perceived himself to be performing. But since these two Astrids simply aren”t the ones that I fell in love with before Peter”s disappearance, tonight was tantamount to a short story in an anthology rather than a devastating chapter inside a novel. It”s part and parcel of the same self-inflicted wound this show gave itself at the end of Season 3. Even though there have certainly been strong aspects to this fourth season, it”s just not the same show anymore. And “Fringe” has no one to blame but itself for this.
What did you think of tonight”s episode? Did you enjoy A Tale of Two Astrids? Did Neil”s storyline compel or bore you? Do The Observers still intrigue or are they too vague to merit consideration? Sound off below!
I won’t repeat my criticism of your criticism of this season because it will come off just as tired, but as someone who has been able to roll with this season and its alternate timeline, I have to agree with your point regarding Walter and Fauxlivia.
The whole source of Walter’s antipathy towards Fauxlivia as shown in the “previously on” scenes was based on her seduction of Peter (hence the priceless “vagenda” remark which they showed). With Peter not existing at that point in our S4 timeline, it makes no sense whatsoever, especially the “Mata Hari” insult. Just who did Fauxlivia seduce if not Peter?
Walter in this timeline hated Fauxlivia because she was in his lab, he said so in episode 2, and he needed all the drugs in the world.
So he knew who she was all the time.
And he needs this Olivia,
But he had FBI gueards, and there is Astrid who cares for him with Olivia, no one missed her? And tehn Olivia comes back, and forgives everyone except Fauxlivia?
I really hoped that the kidnap story would be explained tonight, instead it looks like just another factbit that seems to make Olivia Dunham.
The writers have not written one scene for Alt/Fauxlivia in this timeline to give us an idea where she comes from. The only bit was breaking with her boyfiend.
Conclusion: see below: Olivia and now Alt Livia do not get a backstory at all. Walternate was introduced and scene after scene explained/told us he was a different man/
AltLivia is now the Fringe agent and because of the kidnap, pain in the butt of Olivia, and Walter.But what is behind the great sassy attitude?
But why do they not give her more scenes?
I loved the scenes between Fauxlivia and Walter most, Anna was great, and finally not the Poor walter act.
I think you answered your own question, Art Deco.
Let us now shudder and realize that much like Henry Jones, Sr and Henry Jones, Jr, the Bishop Boys may have both been… intimate… with a total of three different Olivia’s now.
First:
Your problem is that others have as well, you keep saying that this is not your Olivia, Walter, etc.
They are your Olivia, Walter etc, only shown without the event Peter in their lives in Olivia ‘s case not at all, in Walters he died.
In Walters case in this season you cannot have missed that, he told you that at least 10 times already.
In the case of Olivia, her change is seen through Anna’Torvs great acting, and from the bits we get about Nina, we can guess she had a somewhat different life since the death of her mother, but ending up at the FBI and being who she is, that being with Nina has not chnaged her so much, damage done with he abuse and killing the stepfather and taking care of herself at a very young age. So the time with Nina is varnish.
My problem with Fringe is a different one: I agree that Astrid could have been shown outside the Lab before, but frankly she is a support character and tonight we already learned more about her family life then we have about Olivia Dunham.
So my problem is When is Olivia allowed to talk about her mother, her father?
Great chance tonight, both Astrids lost their mother as a child, so did Olivia, why not have them talk about that?
For me Fringe has overwritten the Bishops, I lost count of the losing my son and wife etc scenes, and the rest nothing, most notably Olivia Dunham.
It is as if the writers see losing your son as the only real pain, tehy even said so in Peter S2, and for me losing your childhood, through abuse, being tsted on, losing your mother, father, killing a stepfather, is multiple that pain.
I agree with the kidnap, with showing the bits from last season and Fauxlivia as a blonde, they suggest that that was how it went here. But we were told by Walter in the brilliant One Night in October, that she was in his lab for two weeks, he knew who she was, and kept stuff of her, and she must have met Astrid. Walter needed a lot of drugs during taht time, as he is dependent of Olivia.
In teh very first scene this seson between the two Olivia’s it was also about two week, and Fauxlivia living her life, but how?
That should have been in tonights episode, but once again Olivia has to do with a fact.
The kidnap is the reson Olivia does not like Fauxlivia, very legitimate reason.
This episode was a mix; AltAstrid passing the FBI checkpoints like that? AltAstrid Over There always calculating with the computer, here she knows even this side without one? And why does even AltAstrid have to start about the son with Walter.
The man using Septembers tool, is acting like an Observer gone wrng, to contrast September and Co doing the right thing?
Thanks to Fauxlivia/Altlivia Walter for once was not the Poor I am so to be pitied Walter, there should have been more of her.
And as much as I like Jasika Nicole and the Astrids, AltAstrid is mostly what she is saying, not the acting.
Fauxlivia is a great character based on nothing, what do we know about her in this timeline?, but she is a complete character, just like Olivia, thanks to the brilliance of Anna Torv.
See the scene between the two in the office, that was a quick dialogue, that needs changing every 10 seconds, but there was so much tension between the two, it is truly awesome acting by Anna Torv.
I swear to god, shut up! I swear this is ASTRIDS first episode and you complain about ANNA TORV? Why can’t you get over your damn love for her and realize that EVERY SINGLE DAMN CHARACTER deserve the spotlight not just Anna torv!!!!
God shut up!
To me and some others they are like identical twins. An identical twin may share the same dna and many of the same life experiences but they are still not the same person. A “different version of Olivia” without Peter in her life may look and act like Olivia but she isn’t her, at least not ours. Regardless of how similar.
Even if this Amber Olivia had Peter in her life and everything had been just like with our Olivia’s life, it still simply would not be her.
The protagonist of this series has been AWOL all season and if you try that on *any* show people will be upset and annoyed. I don’t see why it should be a surprise that some Fringe fans are too.
Don’t take this personally, I’m just making a point in general and responded to you because you addressed the issue.
@ED W you said: “Even if this Amber Olivia had Peter in her life and everything had been just like with our Olivia’s life, it still simply would not be her. ”
But Amber Olivia is different from our Olivia BECAUSE Peter wasn’t in her life. So if Amber Olivia had Peter in her life she would BE our Olivia.
The only difference between the 2 Olivias (blue and amaber) is Peter. It’s not genetic, it’s not because they are from different universes (like the Olivia Altlivia difference).
Olivia actually talked some about her family and her past in Season 1, mainly focusing on her abusive stepfather. Not to mention that we have seen quite a bit of her sister and niece…
Ella was so cute.
I agree with most of the things you said, however I think Walter’s “Mata hari” reference is (and it’s entirely possible that I’m remembering this wrong) to the fact that, according to Walter, Alt Olivia did live for a while as Olivia and that she got Walter to trust him by “seducing him with pastries.” Hence she didn’t physically seduce anyone, he’s just making a reference to what he said previously.
Ryan’s point of view is interesting considering that what has essentially happened here is that all the characters this season bar Peter have ammensia and no one remembers or knows Peter Bishop. Chuck just did this to Sarah Walker and yet Ryan loved it. The idea may be a solid one but playing that out is always difficult and Fringe has made it difficult for themselves.
It is not only difficult trying to re-write their narrative but they also have not done themselves any favours and put undue pressure on themselves by proclaiming this to be a Peter season. 11 episodes in and the Peter arc has not started really.
So now not only are they show runners who cannot be trusted with their plot but they cannot be trusted with their characters and that is what is probably causing fans to leave in the 1000’s and what is what will most likely cause their cancellation at the end of the season.
Fans need to have a tacit understanding with a show in order to invest in where the show is going if you keep pulling the rug from under fans feet it leaves a lot of confusion and mistrust. Why should a fan invest in this new timeline if the show runners are just going to reset the whole damn thing at the end of the season if it is getting too difficult for them ala last season? Why bother investing in a character like Astrid or Lincoln or Broyles or yes even Peter if they introduce the characters and give them some sort of storyline but never pay that off?
End of season 2 they just screwed up so badly Peters return to the other side it was epic proportions of screwing up. They have never recovered and I think that is when fans left in the millions. Trust broken = fans leaving.
This is a cautionary tale to film students….do not take your audience for granted…payoff what you started or do not bother setting it up..simple and easy.
Well said. These are more like dolls being played with on a whim, than following a story any longer. I’m sad this wasn’t OurAstrid meeting her alt, but sooo relieved it isn’t our Walter being the creep they showed tonight. It’s odd too that they have taken the alt-universe, alt-timeline to such a length that it breaks the mythology idea even. (A mythology being the underlying premise, the carry-through, with standalones as punctuation or waypoints.) It’s not even daring, it’s tiring, and one step away from self parody.
What a pity.
I loved the character interaction in this episode. Particularly because the character interaction was mainly between the Olivias and Astrids and were great examples of how the actresses have created wholly different characters. The set felt full and vibrant even though there were so few of the main cast on set.
I particularly want to highlight that I am happy that the Fringe writers addressed one of my qualms about the show. Jasika Nicole got a great episode to play. Now I am hoping there is an arc for her beyond this episode. Alt-Astrid seems to take like Fred/River position in the group this episode particularly Walter and Astrid’s reactions to Alt-Astrid.
Broyles also is playing an important role but now he just seems like a cog in the machine. Before with Broyles personal connection to a case through his son he seem more like a real person. I hope he plays a more complex and more pivotal role in the road ahead.
I think they have set up the ending of the season pretty well. Our heroes are fighting the evil excess of Massive Dynamic in the form of Nina Sharp.
I felt all of the allusions to god were a bit clunky in this episode and didn’t really evoke much. It really brought down the episode for me.
I really liked Alt-Olivia’s relationship with Walter in this episode.
Just a lot of great character interaction all along.
There was one thing I was thinking about last week as I was watching Fringe. This that the relationship between the two worlds that exists now is essentially what Peter created at the end of last season. He ripped holes in both universes forcing the two groups to work together which is what is happening. I don’t think Peter can get home. I think he is home.
I understand many of your issues with this season, particularly in struggling to invest in the new iterations of the characters at times. But aside from nullifying a few plot developments such as the Peter-Fauxlivia baby, this current arc makes complete sense to me as a narrative progression to me.
When you say you that the theme doesn’t have intrinsic value any more because the characters we’re seeing are one in a billion other possibilities, I don’t entirely understand what you’re saying.
Based on the rules of the show’s multi-verse/multi-timeline/whatever, there are theoretically a billion other timelines with a billion other versions of the characters, you’re right. But I don’t see why that’s a factor.
The war between universes (which is essentially the premise of the show) was incited by Walter stealing and saving Peter as a boy, and now we’re seeing what would have happened had Peter not been saved. It’s a natural progression for the plot to take, so the fact that there could be billions of other possibilities out there isn’t really a factor for me.
“Making Angels” was indeed an atypical, fun-filled Fringe episode tonight, teeming with inter-universal and inter-timeline interactions. The juxtapositioning of each of the show’s parallel characters was true-to-form, while the nuances of each parallel character’s personality and quirkiness bled through perfecly. I cannot imagine how difficult it must have been for Jasika Nicole to have acted these two very diametrically-opposed parallel characters from each side! I think that these characters are so talented to be able to switch from one side’s character to the other so seamlessly, and be so entertaining. I disagree with your assessment of the quality of tonight’s show–it was Fringe all the way, and exactly the interplay between the two universe’s characters that we Fringe Show lovers love the most! What fabulous lines and interaction between Fauxlivia and Walter–how can anyone not have loved the treat in “Making Angels?”
jasika is as terrific an actor as the main three
Jasika owned this episode, I don’t think this much deserved focus will continue in the future, but here is hoping that they’ll give Jasika much more to do from now on.
I see this OHA/OTA interaction differently from any other interaction between doubles. I find any current conflict between the Walters and Olivias completely meaningless, because I don’t know the particulars of their feud, I didn’t live their history, like I did with the original characters and all they manage with their animosity is look juvenile. Astrid, however, is different. She’s been mostly unchanged by the reset and in the original timeline, there was no beef between them. Having them interacting so warmly, both trying to reach out, was like a breath of fresh air. Jasika’s acting felt subtle and natural, something that has been missing from Anna Torv’s acting choices, when playing doubles. I also think adding so much Fauxlivia spoiled the broth, as it made the differences between acting choices so glaring. All in all, this friendly approach between Astrid and Altstrid worked for me and the case of the week wasn’t too bad with those little morsels of mythology dropping here and there.
I have to agree with you on your comment about the “Previously On” segment, though. It served no purpose, because those events from previous seasons have no meaning now. It was jarring and it was a waste of valuable seconds.
Today’s episode was just another instance of Anna Torv’s and John Noble’s great acting skills,i loved the Fauxlivia/Walter chemistry and adorably funny interactions.Fantastic performance by Jasika,alternate Astrid was a delight to see.Good stuff overall more pieces moved slightly forward.
About the double acting:
Anna Torv is truly top class highest level, and according to Jasika she should write a book about it, Anna helped her a lot with the double in one scene.
Anna is the only one who really creates rounded characters with depth, not much info, nothing about Altlivia, but just by her walking, talking, looking you can see what a different childhood can do to you.
Olivia closd off, thanks to childhood from hell that we have to guess, as it is only a few facts, reflected in her bodylanguage, and speechpattern and how she looks into the world.
See Alt/Fauxlivia, we can guess childhood reasonable normal, not dark, not much negativity in her life, we do not know that, but the way she walks, talks, and smiles it is clearly someone who never had to deal with hardship.
Really what Anna Torv does with all those versions of Alt/Fauxlivia and Olivia is truly awesome.
“Anna Torv is truly top class highest level, and according to Jasika she should write a book about it, Anna helped her a lot with the double in one scene. ”
LOOOOOOOL. Anna Torv went from being a laughably bad actress in early season 1 to a serviceable one. She’s not that good, and after Fringe ends, she’ll fade into obscurity. Playing several characters doesn’t somehow make her better, she still can’t show emotion convincingly. Not to mention she still struggles to hide her accent and that stupid smirk still pops up at inappropriate times. John Noble is the only person on the show worthy of an acting accolade or award. If you want to see real “top class” acting by a female lead in a drama, Claire Danes’ performance on Homeland this year is on a whole other level.
All that aside, I agree with most of Ryan’s criticisms, but I’m holding out hope that this will all come together before season’s end. As each episode passes by without that happening, I am slowly losing confidence in that.
i completely disagree with you saren
@Saren Maybe if you saw the interviews about S1 you would’ve known that Olivia was written like that, Anna just played her too well. Anna was encouraged by the writers to have patience, because the Olivia character will evolve and she will have plenty of opportunities to show her talent. And so it happened.
And how do you know her career will fade after Fringe? Do you have an Observer device that sees the future? I’m not saying that it can’t happen… it really depends on every actor’s choice. I’ve seen in films and TV series so many actors and actresses that don’t really impress with an entire carrier behind them.
Look at John Noble. He is amazing, he’s so talented, why isn’t he one of the most known actors? Because life is like that. It doesn’t mean he’s not talented.
Yes, there are other good actresses, but they don’t exclude each other. And I liked Claire Danes performance, but I think it’s actually below Anna’s level. To create a character with Olivia’s subtleties is much harder that to create a character that expresses herself so strongly in her hysteria.
I think Anna is truly an amazing actress and if she chooses to, she can have a great career ahead. If she won’t have a great career, will be because she will chose not to… maybe she wants to start a family, or maybe she prefers theater etc.
@Danielle
exactly what you said
I would just like to say that a view that says “we cant care about these characters because they are not the same” seems too static to me. I think the last six episodes have been astonishingly great, tv at a high level we are not likely to see again when /if the series is cancelled.
I am not who I was a mere 2 years ago. The one constant in life is change. In order to get the artistic message and metaphor of the show in its depth , one has to be flexible enough to realize that persona is an artifice to begin with and it changes constantly. The writers and producers are trying to make statements about life and loss, and the characters and their timelines can be seen as a metaphor for the constant change the envelops us. From that point of view, last night’s episode was brilliant, at least it seems that way to me.
Great comment.
I don’t believe that Astrid straight up lied to Alt-Astrid. She just wasn’t talking about her real father. She was talking about Walter. We saw throughout the episode that she was rather peeved by how Walter took to her double, and she used her attempt to come to grips with their relationship to put Alt-Astrid’s mind at ease. She knows that Walter loves her, even if he isn’t overly demonstrative about it, and that any failings in that area are his, not hers. I thought it was a lovely little moment.
nice take on that…
I like your take on that scene. It works for me.
It’s not that I don’t agree with your views, Ryan– I have been equally frustrated with the season. However, taken in themselves, the past two episodes have been fun! Many of your reviews (of other shows as well) have been negative lately. Maybe you need take a step back and try to find some things you enjoy in the shows you review.
I meant to say the past four episodes (ever since they came back from the hiatus) have been good. I am starting to have some hope the will wrap things up well..
“But since these two Astrids [or any of the characters besides Peter] simply aren’t the ones that I fell in love with before Peter’s disappearance, tonight was tantamount to a short story in an anthology rather than a devastating chapter inside a novel.”
Well put. This sums up my feeling about this season of Fringe. I’m along for the ride but am no longer invested in these characters.
From somebody who has seen every Fringe episode, I thought last night’s episode was great, just like last weeks. I’m enjoying this season a lot.
Great article and comments. Hubris has been a big problem on this show. From the 7-8 year story arc, to the by-the-numbers perp of the week’s heavy handed metaphor. Then there’s what I call the TWIN PEAKS CONCEIT of the reboot and audience abuse. It was all just a dream, mostly. One of the cascade of problems Season 4 produced was changing the past selectively w/o explanation. How could there have been a capture and replacement of Olivia when there would have been no rescue mission w/o Peter? Where’s Wm Bell? If all the rest happened, why is there an altBroyles? They should stay away from this as much as possible, since they have not thought it through. Nor is it enough to say, “It’ll all be clear soon why we did this.” There’s too much time and audience under the bridge by now. Another thing I don’t understand…. Peter IS home. There is no “back there” where his friends and family are missing him. Once he used the machine that timeline doesn’t exist. If there’s a timeline where he didn’t disappear, then there’s no reason to go back. He’s here to stay. There’s certainly a lot more time for character driven stories like “Angels”. They’re headed in the right direction with a mellowing Walter, but for most of Season 4, there was no Walternate, no altLincoln, no Olivia’s sister/niece, no Fauxlivia’s mom, no Henry. Relationships are cheaper to produce too than action and location shoots. When this series ends, who will care about the ‘creep-of-the-week episodes? It’s the characters and mythology that will resonate with fans and TV histoire.
Yeah, I’m getting the feeling that this is the only timeline as well. The observers saying “Peter’s back” at the end of the episode kind of confirmed that.
Also, how could September have lost his blue rod thing at Reiden Lake in this timeline if in this timeline, he never attempted to rescue Peter?
September still saved Walter.
Hmmm, somehow I missed that, thanks. It definitely changes my opinion of the story if that’s the case. I was under the impression that the whole purpose of the observers orchestrating events in the way they did in season 3 to get rid of Peter was to course correct the mistake they (September) made in intervening in the first place (at Rieden Lake).
Saving Walter and not Peter is still intervening, so I don’t really get it…
”’But he’s also calling her that based on events WE NEVER SAW. There’s no context for any of these character interactions. And therefore there’s almost no connection to any of them, either.””
I love you Ryan for saying this and the part about ‘previously on…’
FRINGE has become so shoddy it makes me want to cry.
No solutions are needed for assumptions made by a viewer.
Fringe has never stated explicitly, until this episode, which universe Peter is in.
Now we know and we know what is happening in this season counts and has lasting dramatic persistence.
‘But to me, they are simply variations on a theme, ones that no longer have intrinsic value since they are but a single iteration amongst billions upon billions of possibilities.’
Your hyperbole is showing. We have seen only a couple of iterations. The exercise still has merit for me this season.
Jasika killed it. She played both versions of the same character beautifully and her white lie was poignant indeed.
Loved how the new Observer morphed out and back through again the window. It’s those little geeky touches that makes the show so fun to watch.
Great turns by the rest of the cast too.
The only riddle left is how the character history from the previous seasons will be ported back into this timeline.
No doubt the coming conflict with Nina & Dr Jones will up end being the catalyst to that.
Man have you over simplified the issues currently facing this show! There is a lot more to answer than simply how do these characters history get ported back into the timeline. They have thousands of questions that have been raised that are not all viewer assumptions that should be answered but I doubt they will.
I am not a Peter fanatic and do not care whether they answer his story or not….I thought I would just clarify that now before you dismiss me as one of those fans.
But the show is being incredibly uneven its storytelling this season. It has been up and down, we see Jones in episode 8 and 9 and then the next episode and this one it never gets mentioned…continuity?
So, so, so many questions and not enough answers…”Lost” anyone?
So how do the observers who are all seeing and all knowing and in all universes and timelines not know for 11 episodes that Peter is back or sorry…11 episode Peter was not wiped from existence or sorry 7 episodes back?
How did the Fringe team not open the safe looking for a piece of technology they knew Niel had?
ooh, ooh this is a good one! How is it that ……you see? this is one episode and a lot of questions are raised with no answer. The whole show?
Too many damn questions, I admire the simplicity you attach to your viewing experience, it means your expectations can be met with ease and laziness that sums up this show.
What tech are you referring to? The spray atomizer or the mini-light saber? You did see that Neil had two different devices, right? They only knew of one and it was on Neil’s person. Why would they look for something else?
More problematic to me is why Peter ignored all those time equations. They seemed to relate directly to his current situation.
How many questions does the show need to answer? If all the questions are answered then what is the point of continuing? Are the questions you are asking the right ones to begin with?
Why make things more complicated? Your over zealousness is hindering your viewing experience.
Jones is still out there. We know it. They know it. Why does it have to be brought up?
The Observers were obviously busy with over things. They do not view things in human terms nor do they respond to things in human manners because they are not human.
They knew that Neil had the ability to see the future because of a Device that was left at Reiden Lake that Peter knew existed because he brought it up. But again even if they did not know about that piece of technology how come they never combed the whole house and specifically the safe?
The questions that need to be answered? The pattern? what massive dynamics stake is in this whole war? ZFT – is Jones still working from that rule book? What happened with Peter in the machine (on Screen no Comic Book short cuts)? The history of the characters without Peter (and not just crappy exposition)? Peter’s thoughts and feelings and emotions being laid out in a detailed manner that helps the audience understand his plight? The observers motivations and overall function in this whole war? What happened to Peter’s son? If Peters son is removed and the characters do remember Peter at the end of the season than how do they deal with the Peter and Faulivia love triangle in an appropriate way?
There are so many more relevant and interesting questions that the show could answer if it was not too busy on sweeping under the rug storylines that they are too lazy to answer because it got too difficult for them to answer based on the shows heavy reliance on proceduralness (i.e. lame MOTW).
This is why Fringe should never have gotten serialised, they are terrible with answering questions in a satisfactory manner.
I honestly didn’t know there was a question of what universe this show has been taking place this season. But I’m not sure I’ve bothered to really think about it, since my problems with the seasons would be the same if we were watching an alternate universe or the old one but altered. To me, it’s always been the latter, but had I been wrong, it would be skinning the same cat in a slightly different way.
Again, it’s the problem of experiencing it versus solving it. Something may happen down the line. But it also may not. You can’t assume “dramatic persistence” anymore than I can assume this will all continue to go downhill. All I can analyze is the present. Do I like these characters? Kinda. Do I know them? Sorta. Should I care to know them more? Not as currently constituted. I’m not dismissing your opinion, as much as you have consistently dismissed mine all season. But if all of this ends with characters having evolved from the experience, I’ll still wonder if we had to spend this long watching the story in this way to get there.
Or is my hyperbole showing again?
Although I think I enjoyed the episode more than you, I can see where your arguments have some merit. The biggest challenge with introducing the information that OT Olivia did impersonate our Olivia for a while raises all sorts of paradoxical questions. Why would she have come over if not to find out info on the Doomsday machine…which never existed in this alt-world?
The Astrid stuff was good. The Bo-Olivia and Walter stuff was good. There were just lots of questions raised that the show doesn’t seem to have time to answer.
i liked your take :)
Burning Questions:
The writers have decided to give Walternate in two episodes those emo scenes so that we now must except he is a good guy, why not let Noble act that, why via telling?
And this Walter, I lost count. Actually both walter and Walkternate are just what they tell us.
In this episode AltAstrid was given all those lines about her mother, father dying, doubt about his love for her, and Astrid had some lines like that as well.
Why has Olivia Dunham never had any of those lines?
BTW I read about people feeling sorry for Astrid/AltAstrid about losing their mother, they do not feel sorry for Olivia, who did not even have a father, why is that?
Because they do not write those scenes for her.
At least Astrid and AltAstrid have/had a caring dad.
The writers know that people feel sympathy for a character when they write those emo scenes, since they write them for every character except Olivia and Fauxlivia, is that because we must not feel sympathy, except when on the verge of dying?
Olivia has had the most horrible childhood, nothing done with that.
Question to the writers: Olivia’s coming of age is part of the premiss of Fringe, for that you do need to know where she is coming from, her roots.
NewOlivia is still a mystery, like oldOlivia,and same goes for Fauxlivia, so Anna Torv is the only one who shows the depth and roots of her characters only through the fantastic acting.
Could we please have an episode with Olivia and Fauxlivia together exchanging their childhood memories?
Would give them both long overdue emo scenes like they write for the Bishopfmily, and now Astrid,
and I really want to know from adult Olivia what it was like killing a man at the age of 8 and how much impact being abused by so many men has on your life (strange that she does not have man-issues, you would think she would hate them) and how it impacts your life when you have to grow up so quick and have a childhood, with on top of that losing your mother at 14, orphin.
I can see it in Olivia, I love that character and did so from the start, but that is all Anna Torvs brilliance, would be lovely to let that part of the audience that seem to need to have it told to them, feel for her as well.
I meant Olivia Dunham did NOT have a childhood at all, only misery, abuse, death, abondance and more death.
And to top it of here in this timeline :
modelchild for Nina, to show her off.
Wonder why sister has vanished, she was with Olivia when their mother died and went to live with Nina.
Is sister dead? Sick? Killed by Nina, for not being special enough?
BTW Olivia on the photo with Nina, has to be around 14, so natural talent in horseriding or always done so.
Since they make so much of that picture and horses, book Horse on the table of Olivia, are we going to see Olivia riding a horse?
Okay, enough is enough. Ever stop to think that maybe olivias mother , childhood is not WHAT FRINGE IS ALL ABOUT? do we REALLY need to know Olivia’s backstory? No we don’t unless it is part of the mythology of the show. The only reason why they spend time on peters and Walters story is because it’s the BACKBONE of the show. So get over it, the show is not called ‘the life and family of olivia’
i’d like a nina centric ep.
The problem right now with this show is that it is trying to do a thousand things at once and failing miserably in the process. Walter is a prime example of this:
1) They need to have Walter behave a certain way for the overall narative because Elizabeth asked him to help Peter get home and so he has to forge a working relationship with him for the overall season.
2) In this episode that gets thrown out the window because they need to mirror Astrid/Alt Astrids daddy issues with Walters isssues with his son because that is what the episode calls for. So Walter is an ass for this episode so that Alt Astrid can see that he is an ass so that she can call him out on it and say Peter may be different like I am different but maybe you can learn from my dads mistake and make life easier for yourself and taper your expectations.
3) They need Walter to be an ass to Peter in this episode to set up that he does not like Peter taking over his responsibilites even though earlier in the season Walter showed some pride. They need to do this so that Walter can leave the lab more often than the one time in subject 9 and more than once in 3 years. So they have to put some fake angst to get to that point in a crappy way.
This season is up and down. 2 episodes ago it was about Peter (well lets just say that was sweeps weeks and they were trying to satisfy fans) and then this week and last Jones and the rest are not heard of…lack of continuity going on here.
The writers forced themselves into a corner this season and are doing a very incoherant and poor job removing themselves from said corner. Fans clamoured for a Peter season after the Where is Peter Bishop campaigne and so the show runners lied and came out and said this will be a Peter season and now they are being called out as liars because they are liars and they are dishonest idiots at that. They said Peter would be the focus and now they say that he is part of the ensemble.
Wyman and Pinkner are just terrible narrative storytellers, there is no nuance or layers to their stories. They are trying to jam in past seasons history that existed but we never saw instead of paying off current or previous seasons stories that we did see.
They are introducing new elements when the old ones have not been paid off, this comes out as a giant inchoerant mess and that is probably why any critic worth their salt has abandoned this series.
One lucky have season and that is it….they are done as a show to be honest.
At this stage of the season (and series)you’re either on board with the story or you’re not. Reading these reviews all with the same caveat has become a fascinating window into the ego of a TV critic.
Ryan McGee knows what the show “Fringe,” is, possibly even better than the people who are making it.
I used to come here to get an honest review of a show I enjoy watching and dissecting afterward. Unfortunately this space has become more about the reviewer than the show being reviewed. There’s a difference between being critical and being insufferably arrogant.