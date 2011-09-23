Recap: ‘Fringe’ Premiere – ‘Neither Here Nor There’

When last we met, “Fringe” fans, a lot of you were unhappy with me. Whereas the Season 3 worked like gangbusters for most of you, to me it felt hollow, cheap, and too clever by half. Staging a future that will no longer exist thanks to Peter”s intervention and a time-travel twist stolen from “Bill and Ted”s Excellent Adventure” simply didn”t do it for me. (“Doomsday Device…remember a Doomsday Device!” I can hear Walter Bishop, Esquire, saying.) Did that undo all of my good feelings towards the show? Of course not! It”s a stellar show that got away from its strengths in the final hour. Having the show back on my television now makes me happy. But I”m still wary.
Here”s the problem: it”s not as if the show ever planned on keeping Peter off the show for good. It didn”t make a bold, fundamental change to the show”s structure when it erased Peter from existence. In a way, I”m glad, since the interplay between Olivia and The Bishop Boys sits at the heart of what makes this show work. On the other hand, we now have in the show”s present the same problem we had in its potential future: the people that we”ve followed for three seasons are gone, replaced by variants that possess the same DNA but slightly different personalities, behaviors, demeanors, and histories.
Now, that”s obviously the point of the early goings in Season 4. So, seeing a colder Olivia, a more agoraphobic Walter, and an in-field Astrid may have delighted many of you. And it”s certainly interesting from an intellectual perspective. But I like to turn my brain largely off while watching an episode of TV, using post-show analysis to turn it back on and figure out what I just saw. A structure such as the one in place right now on “Fringe” constantly calls attention to what”s different, which leaves the ability to suspend disbelief and simply experience the episode hampered. How hampered? Mileage will obviously vary. Some people will marvel at how Olivia Dunham is emotionally distant without Peter. I marveled at how good Anna Torv has gotten since Season 1, when such a cold demeanor didn”t indicate acting savvy so much as an inability to define Olivia amidst the crazy chaos of those early episodes. Neither way is looking at the show in a negative light. But I long to be able to once again connect with the show in the former way, not the latter way.
Now, in some ways, how well these episodes work before the reintegration of Peter happens is hard to judge. Episodes such as this one could work like gangbusters in hindsight, or completely fall apart when all is revealed. It all resides in the execution of his return. But I can”t help feeling like “Fringe” has given itself an enormous, unnecessary, self-inflicted narrative challenge here. Peter”s disappearance may have made for a crazy cliffhanger, but what will it ultimately add to the story? I”ll be happy to be proven wrong down the line if this all ties together in a neat little bow. I”m not rooting against this show in any way, shape or form. But if you want a recent antecedent for how I”m approaching this season of “Fringe,” look to the final season of “Lost.” That was a season in which I could appreciate individual episodes on their own merit, while affixing a metaphorical asterisk to each review, Sepinwall-style*, to each one.
* Given how the sideways world in “Lost” resolved, I think several episodes work even better in hindsight, while many now appear to serve as enormous wastes of time. And this is coming from someone that actually loved the resolution to that sideways world, even though I operated under a false hypothesis about it all season.
So there are two questions about “Neither Here Nor There” that need addressing, in terms of its place in this Peter-less “Fringe.”
1) How did the episode itself work?
“Fringe” doesn”t really do season-openers particularly well. Their seasons tend to gain steam as they progress, stringing together an increasingly cool set of episodes that expand upon the themes of that particular year. “Neither Here Nor There” gains one aspect of narrative power from Peter”s absence, in using Lincoln Lee as an onscreen surrogate for anyone at home that might be checking out the show for the first time. Shows such as “Fringe” usually don”t gain audience members this late in the game, but between Lee”s curiosity and the online series “Past, Present, Future,” it”s easy to see that the show is anxious to get more fans to ensure this fourth season isn”t their last.
As for the case itself, it was fairly pedestrian as far as the show goes. It existed largely to introduce a new breed of shape shifters to exploit the already tense truce that was established in the week since Peter created the bridge between the two worlds. I will confess I did not understand exactly what Peter did in the final moments of last season: I thought the bridge literally combined the two worlds, whereas all he did was provide a central link for the two worlds to cross over. Seeing two different skies from the same building was utterly thrilling, and the idea that it”s now easy for both sides to cross over and interact opens up an immense possibility for the show”s storytelling. (Next week”s hour, which I”ve already seen, takes quick advantage of this development.)
This all leads to my second question about the show…
2) Did they need to erase Peter in order to create this season”s conflict?
Honestly, the idea that these two worlds have to work together in and of itself seems like enough conflict for a fourth season. I could watch nothing but Olivia/Fauxlivia scenes and be pretty content. Having Walternate still present but largely offscreen works to that character”s advantage. Astrid as potential peacekeeper/voice of reason gives her something new to add to her arsenal. That Peter didn”t simply solve things but instead provide a chance to avoid mutual destruction feels right: it”s not like he cured humanity”s inherent ills, after all. But he sits in a pivotal position: he belongs to both, yet neither, universe. He himself is as much a bridge as the one he constructed with his mind. So why did he have to leave the show entirely for a brief period only to haunt the show, both literally and figuratively?
Again, all of these questions will be answered upon his return. Whether we”ll like those answers or not is another story. What made Over There work so well was not that we were seeing “what if” scenarios for our people over here. What made it work is that we got to know those “secondary” versions as every bit as real as those we”d initially followed. I hate calling the red-headed version of Olivia “Fauxlivia,” since it implies that she”s inferior in some way to the one we originally knew. I only use it to avoid confusion in these reviews, but I want to reemphasize just how equal both are to each other in terms of relevance and importance. And yet, now we”re watching two sets of people fundamentally altered by the removal of Peter Bishop, which in my mind makes them facsimiles of the real thing. In other words, by erasing Peter, “Fringe” has created the exact problem that it so skillfully avoided last season.
“But,” you say, “When Peter comes back, those characters will return. What”s the problem?” The problem is that this might be the show”s final season, and I want to spend as much time with the “real” characters before it bows out. If Peter”s return reboots everyone to normal, that means we”ve spent a chunk of episodes watching a “what if” scenario that doesn”t interest me. What we”ll get are lots of cases in which our characters will be faced with anvilicious plots about friends/partners/loved ones lost, as they edge closer towards what they can”t and shouldn”t remember. It”s part of the show”s romantic streak that The Observers couldn”t erase Peter from the minds/hearts of those that loved him. But I didn”t need to have Peter removed to show what he meant to those around him. Why? Because I”ve watched “Fringe” for three years, that”s why! I”ve seen what a skillful job they”ve done in demonstrating his affect on those around him. The show has already done the work, and has done it wonderfully. Having to do it again seems redundant at this point.
But hey, in a few weeks time, when his return pays off in ways I can”t imagine, and I”m applauding the show”s ingenuity, I”ll be happy to eat crow. I”d LOVE to eat it. For now, though, I”m watching from a distance instead of being immersed in the action. There are a lot of good things still going on in this show, but it”s all hampered by the elephant in the room. Or rather, the elephant that is no longer in the room.
Some bullets on tonight”s premiere…
*** New intro! Love the yellow-ish hues of that title sequence now. I didn”t catch any new type of cases in it, but I”ll trust some of you caught some new ones.
*** Part of what really bugs me about Peter”s absence ties into my need to finally learn things about The Observers. Why did Peter need to die as a boy? To whom do they answer? I imagine out central Observer represents the introduction of emotion into pure calculation, but until we know more about them, it just seems like our characters are pawns in a game. And I”d rather them be active players, especially when we know so little about The Observers.
*** I”m a big fan of free will over fate, but there”s something nice about Lincoln”s line to Olivia about his former partner: “He believed that everything happened for a reason. I’m having a hard time believing there’s a reason for this.” The idea that certain people form impenetrable bonds certainly formed a backbone of “Lost,” and this case bringing Lincoln and Olivia back into contact suggests how immoral The Observers” manipulation of Peter truly was.
*** That being said, all the on-the-nose dialogue wore on me after a while. “There is no one else. There is just me.” “He just never had anything to tether him to the world.” “I know what it’s like to have a hole in my life. It’s been there as long as I can remember.” We get it, show. We really, really get it. And yet, we get so much more of this next week.
*** I imagine the interference on Astrid”s communication link will factor into the true nature of the new shapeshifters. It went out within a few feet of each victim, and I imagine the microwave in the lab was a decoy reason for its second malfunction.
*** Walter may be more of a recluse without Peter, but he”s still plenty funny all the same. And now Astrid is not only his hands in the lab, but also in the field. Which comes in handy during certain examinations. Extra bonus? He seems to know her name now, but doesn”t know the name of his overnight guard.
*** “Alias” fans: get a familiar vibe when Olivia took Lincoln into the bridge room?
What did you think of the premiere? Happy with this Peter-less world, or do you share my concerns? Is “Fringe” taking things to a new level or taking things a bit too far? Sound off below!
What if Peter created a third universe, in which Red and Blue coexist. After all, if we are “Neither Here Nor There”, then where are we?
Just a thought
This is a disaster Ryan, an absolute disaster. Just watched the premier and wow…they really have not learnt anything have they? The observers noting that lincoln and olivia used to know each other…lazy writing. The theme of having someone missing in your life or something missing…lazy writing. The case of the week was a snore. They better get peter back really quick because if they leave him out for more then 1 or 2 episodes then this shows ratings are going to dip below 1.0 in the key demo and they are going to be dead like half of nbc’s shows. This just felt like a giant reset had been pressed and now they are in continuous set up mode..maybe joshua jackson realised that this is a train wreck and decided to be in the show as little as possible. Get a little distance before it all goes to crap. Lincoln Lee is one heck of tone deaf actor and kinda one dimensional….this is what we gave up for peter?
I know Fringe likes to setup stories and then not finish them like the pattern, massive dynamic, peters journey into the other side at the end of season 2, the end of season 3…but this is so so so so poor. Man this is poor.
Some shows like Breaking Bad, Mad Men and to a certain extent Chuck are serialised and they have two aspects…the characters and the worlds they inhabit. With Those three shows you rarely see the customer/drug dealers/cartel/etc or the clients at the ad agency or Chuck’s enemies because they focus on the characters instead. Fringe tries to do both and they are doing a poor job at both…everything is tell but no show the characters are telegraphing the story…time to bail out before it gets any worse. I am suprised that you are not calling them out for their laziness in the story telling. I mean I loved lost, but I can admit that lost never really tied up the mysteries they set up at all, this happens when a tv show gets too ambitious and wants to have its cake and eat it at the same time. They want awesome characters that matter but an awesome mythology, they keep trying to deliver both but when they cannot the whole story falls apart. Lost for all its wonder was really one giant long con (as sawyer would say). This is the exact same but they are not as smart as damon or carlton and the stories are the poorer for it, lol. I mean just starting up stories and then abandoning them is so trite and unfulfilling…whatever.
I’m mildly curious as to why you posted this in both the Alan’s review and here?
@Radz: No, you’re not. You know exactly why. But you’re too polite to say.
Thought it was great. And I agree it will build steam. It was the premiere of a thoughtful creative TV show. Fringe is picking up audience so they threw in a few lines of how we got here. Agree there is a lot of answers we want. It’s JJ remember. Don’t expectthem all.
Well, technically J.J. is not involved anymore. This is really J. H. Wyman’s and Jeff Pinkner’s show now.
I would have rather had the Peter appearances take place a bit deeper into the season, if only to actually get a feel for the emotional depth that I thought his disappearance was meant to invoke. Also, I found the few self-aware references to Peter’s disappearance to be heavy-handed and distracting.
Geez, maybe if they titled the episode “It’s Earth-3 Now” it’d be clearer for some.
I don’t like calling the other Oliva Fauxlivia either. I call her Alt!Livia but that’s just me.
I’ll admit that I am so glad to have this show back that I can forgive a lot of the shortcomings of this episode. I will say that I enjoyed it a lot more than I did the season 3 finale.
So did fauxlivia’s baby *poof* disappear when it’s father disappeared?
Yeah, no Peter no baby. What I want to know is if Peter died as a boy, did Walter still cross over creating the rift between universes and he still died.
at one point in the episode, Walter made a comment along the lines of “losing someone twice” that definitely implied that in this new timeline he had still stolen Peter from the other world, but only to watch him die again
There was also the line between Observers, “They can never know the boy lived to be a man.”
This was blah. I think Fringe has to do away with it’s procedural format entirely. The show has become far too strange and idiosyncratic. It can’t have it both ways. It needs to shed its old self, otherwise we’re going to keep getting clumsy, overwrought episodes like this one.
And Fringe doesn’t do premieres well? “Olivia” is one of the show’s best episodes.
Fringe’s strength lies in it’s ability to forge a connections between the viewers and the characters of the show. As well written and structured as Breaking Bad and Mad Men (and in Chuck’s case competently) the characters in those to me are empty and soulless. I don’t care what happens to Don Draper or to Peggy or to Walt White as long as the story is interesting. Peter, Walter, Olivia, and Astrid on the other hand I do care about.
I seem to be reading a bunch of backseat drivers on here. The key, I’ve found, to enjoying every episode of Fringe is to simply be an invested observer (lol), not an opinionated fanatic who feels entitled to influence the direction of the show. Just enjoy the ride and have faith that, just like all the other seasons, this one will start simple and grow increasingly more complex and befuddling while maintaining deeper meaning and relatability.
P.S. Ryan, “fate” is not the opposite of free-will. Determinism is. Fate is a special, teleological case of determinism.
Oh man, Ryan McGee is talking up some Lost in a blog post! This takes me back to those days on the Zap2It blog, I posted alot there.
Anyway, I think the “rogue” Observer is supposed to represent the remorse users have for those they used; Peter was a tool to these people, but what they’ll find out is that Peter had an impact on the fate of the worlds beyond just his actions, but rather how emotionally invested they all were in him (both sides). In his absence, the worlds continue to exist but it won’t last, because his actual presence is what is going to end the feud.
At least, I hope so. Right now it seems unnecessary to keep him away beyond just showing us how everyone acts different w/o him and to give Lincoln Lee a bigger role for awhile.
I disagree about the interference with Astrid’s headset and Walter’s microwave. I think the interference has something to do with Flickering Peter.
I agree that the erasure of Peter adds an unneeded conflict, just the combination between the worlds would have worked. But, I’ll wait and see what they have in the cards before I pass judgement.
Did Walter…and also a shopkeeper or two I think, have that OLD computer equipment just because Peter was not part of this world anymore? I thought that was pretty interesting, and am still trying to figure out why how technologically advanced this world became would possibly be tied to Peter.
Write a comment…Did Walter…and also a shopkeeper or two I think, have that OLD computer equipment just because Peter was not part of this world anymore? I thought that was pretty interesting, and am still trying to figure out why how technologically advanced this world became would possibly be tied to Peter.
Did Walter…and also a shopkeeper or two I think, have that OLD computer equipment just because Peter was not part of this world anymore?
I thought that was pretty interesting, and am still trying to figure out why how technologically advanced this world became would possibly be tied to Peter.
Lincoln Lee was awesome, even with big goofy glasses. Last we saw him, I kind of sized him up as a nerdy bookwork. Seeing him with his former partner’s family and chasing bad guys really fleshed him out, showing a side of him as charismatic as the AU Lincoln Lee.
How embarrassing! Sorry about the multiple posts. Recaptcha kept asking me whether I’m a robot, so I thought the posts had not come through…
I liked the premiere much better than you did Ryan, but I agree with your point that the bridge in and of itself is enough conflict, they didn’t need to disappear Peter too. I was so apprehensive about this season after the disastrous (IMO) season 3 finale that I read preview articles first.
It is a reset, I think the writers only had so much story -two universes, which Olivia will Peter choose etc, and when they got another season they had to invent more obstacles to the resolution of these dilemmas. Now I don’t like the path they chose, but here we are.
That said I enjoyed seeing Astrid in the field, Olivia as a tough cookie once more, and Walter, is delightful as always. And I liked adding LL as a newbie, someone to show us how odd the Fringe world really is. My favorite part was when the Observer couldn’t bring himself to blow up, erase, whatever Peter and Walter’s house. The house is the symbol of the lost family, and it seems as long as it exists, it can be regained. That’s my hope anyway, and I’ll keep watching to see what they do.
Off the top, apologies everyone for the length of this post, but so much to address.
Ryan, as always, your reviews make for interesting and thought provoking reading. Coupled with your Fringe podcast along with Mo Ryan and your position with backing reasons have been expertly encapsulated.
Peter’s erasure and its effects is one of those flashpoint story telling decisions that is something one will be for or against. You have stated your reasons why you do not like it and there is nothing anyone likely can bring forth that will change that viewpoint. So the best one can do is offer some alternative scenarios as food for thought items that may, or may not, in some small way be incorporated into your analysis as the rest of the season plays out.
Peter’s erasure from existence is unique in the annals of serialized television. It is also one of the biggest risks. The show runners know they will alienate a portion of their viewers as the characters everyone has come to know and love are taken away. The question is, are they taken away forever or just for a finite period of time?
As noted in the podcast it comes as no real surprise that the members of the main cast end up in states that line up with our expectations based on the previous three years of history. But this is the starting point not the end game. Naturally no one is happy with the state of the characters as things sit now. But the payoff has yet to come. Once Peter returns, can the main cast of characters repeat that journey to bring them back to where they were at the end of Season 3? Or to a point where they want to integrate the two timelines?
That journey intrigues me.
And it is a, ‘What if,’ style of storytelling one either enjoys or not. That there is a parting of ways with old friends for a period of time is a small price to pay, in my opinion, to watch them find their way again. That emotional journey of reaffirmation of what was lost being found again and treasured all the more the second time is a voyage to look forward to.
Is Peter’s erasure an unnecessary complication? If it is crafted as a single purposed story device then such criticism carries appreciable weight. However, if Peter’s erasure is serving multiple purposes then the value of his remove will increase significantly.
What follows are all totally conjecture and are my projections of where I believe what the show runners are aiming for.
What if Peter’s erasure is also going to be used to put a face to, and by inference viewer empathy, to exploring the mythology of the Observers? For without Peter, or someone else we know, the explanation of what the Observers stand for is positioned to be about as entertaining as those mumbly jumbly Architect lectures from one of the Matrix sequels. Tying Peter into the Observer back story will allow for dramatizable exploration. Right now I am thinking the best parallel resides with the original Star Trek, ‘The Empath,’ episode. If the Observers are trying to find a way to prevent the two universes from destroying each other, or perhaps searching for a method to rescue their own universe(s)?; it looks like their lack of emotions is the issue. Peter could represent the Fringe version of The Constant or another physical manifestation of Quantum Entanglement that will force the Observers to re-examine themselves.
Exciting!
The pluses of such a scenario are manifold. It will give Josh Jackson fantastic dramatic possibilities as Peter and also those much desired important acting possibilities. Not to mention the rest of the characters. And it will give the viewers overdue explanations about the Observers in a compelling way. A face to face confrontation with the main characters and the Observers would be much more exciting than scenes of a couple of Observers talking over the situation in a diner.
The other area in which I expect the show runners to surprise is with the resolution of the past and current timelines. An either/or solution only, would be most disappointing. Anyone else getting déjà vu here, i.e. Redverse and Blueverse need each other to survive, besides me? Could it be that the past and current time lines are both needed to be able to save both universes?
Naturally if only one timeline were to survive, the previous 3 seasons would have everyone’s vote because of our investment in it. If both timelines were to merge into a brand new one, how would that be possible? Instead of just Peter restoring the previous timeline; how about Peter & Olivia teaming up to do so? That way both timelines can be preserved as the two represent both time lines.
Third area of storytelling potential is how Peter‘s return could be used to provide major impacts on both universes.
For me the story this season is no more complicated than it was last year. It is the same. Two universes have to work together to save themselves from mutual destruction.
Everything else is just a different mixture of story spices that have been added to the mix.
As for the Season 4 Premiere episode this was probably my least favorite season start. Uncharacteristic clunky dialogue really surprises. No doubt this episode has been tooled to serve several purposes most noticeably to acquaint potential new viewers to the show. That coupled with the normal expositional burden a premiere episode usually bears left this one with a lot of rough edges.
On the plus side loved how the show runners defied convention and gave us a glimpse of Peter within the first scene of the season instead of waiting until the very end of the episode.
Again, apologies for the length of this post. Look forward to your future reviews and podcasts.
I remain very excited about the possibilities for this season.
PS – Lincoln Lee looks to be a most welcome addition.
It’s entirely possible that down the line, Peter’s erasure will open up interesting dramatic possibilities. But it’s also possible that it won’t. I agree that it could be a cool idea for Peter and Olivia to work together to bring the two timelines together, but in order for me to find it cool, I have to care about BOTH timelines. Right now, I only care about the old one, the one in which I’ve invested 3 seasons. I want to care about the new one, I really do, but the season premiere gave me so little to care about. It could have given me compelling new versions of the new characters, insight into the truce between the universes, or heck, even an interesting piece of new mythology. But it failed on all those counts. The new versions of Olivia and Walter were thinly drawn. We didn’t get any info about the truce aside from a few scenes at the Bridge. And the episode’s case introduced the new “human” shapeshifters in such a shorthanded, uninformative matter that not only I do not have a clue what’s going on with them, but I also don’t give a damn.
It’s also entirely possible that next week the show will come back with a total barnburner. I’d love for that to happen. I’d love for the show to really explore the dramatic possibilities that come with a new timeline, not just deal in platitudes and clichés. I’d love to learn more about the Observers and the potential for Peter to teach them about empathy and human emotion. But that won’t make the season premiere any less of a misfire.
MERVE, it’s going to take more than one more week for this season to kick into gear. This season seems to be more similar to the first season than it is to any other. The first season was fantastic, but it did take a LONG time to get really interesting. For the most part, it was just bizarre, confusing, and intriguing.
I think the biggest problem is that the current fans of the show don’t like having to disregard so much of what they’ve watched this far. Personally, I like the reboot. I don’t want it to be totally ridiculous all the time. I like this lull, and I’m excited to see season 4 slowly ramp up. I know it will, because Fringe has a great premise, formula, and writing staff.
Brent, sorry if I didn’t make myself entirely clear. It’s possible that the season will “kick into gear” down the line. I’m all for setting something up for a narrative payoff. Payoffs often make things look better in retrospect. But a future payoff won’t retroactively make me enjoy this episode as I watched it. I still needed something to care about in THIS episode, and I didn’t get it.
Fringe was pretty awesome just because it came back to my TV. Ok, now that’s out of the way…
Fringe’s good – not great. Ever had a girl where you liked her very much but you (and/or your friends) don’t quite “get” her? Exactly. There’s too much elements within this girl that very often makes you say “huh?”
This is pretty much Fringe. The show’s awesome and very fascinating but it needs to keep things relatively simple and tone it down a bit. It shoots too many webs and it gets too tangled up. And then just when you begin to follow 1 web to a location, it’s tied up in a jumble with other webs and then you get lost again. Everything was going fine throughout the third season and then now we have this latest “tangle” with Peter disappearing from existence which is completely unnecessary. And it’s too much headache. And this is something that can potentially overwhelm a newcomer to this show… and keep them flipping the channels.
I agreed with you on the season finale. Very disappointing. It begs the question whether the first 3 years were dream episodes or are these? Plus as it struggles for an audience, it just throws one more layer of conundrums at new viewers. I think the ratings started to decline again when Bell took over Olivia. The animation and inexplicable finale didn’t help. I mean it IS fascinating seeing yet another permutation of the universes, and maybe the Olivia/Peter romance had no where left to go, but as you ask, is it worth the detour from the journey? I hated LOST. The few episodes I saw. It was too much like they were making it up as they went. Throw something against the wall and see if it sticks. (They in fact admitted as much.) No respect for continuity and logic. Bad writing often starts with a scene or result followed by manipulation to produce it. “We know Nimoy is retired, but if we could just bring him back…” That strained credulity and sidetracked everything for how many episodes? Just because you CAN do something doesn’t mean you should. And as I said last year, everyone enjoys a roller coaster, as long as it stays on the tracks. When it flies off, disaster ensues. I think the story also got trapped by the Device, much like Rambaldi did ALIAS. I gave this episode a B+ out of relief they were trying to put things back together. Plus the dueling Olvias were worth the price of admission. FRINGE is my 3rd fave show over my 5 decades of TV watching. I think it combines intellectual challenge and emotional resonance better than any show I’ve ever seen. The tight writing was always its strongest appeal. They allowed that to get LOST, being precious, self-indulgent, and close to flipping off devoted fans. Confusing imagination with outrageousness. I hope they get the show back ontrack and give us more classic episodes that touch our minds and hearts. And then a satisfying series conclusion and not unrequited cliff hanger. PS: Since no one asked, favorite shows #1 and #2? MY SO-CALLED LIFE and THE FUGITIVE. Call me Mr. Eclectic.
Mr. McGee, I believe you are putting too much thoughts on irrelevant aspects of the show, and too few on the relevant ones (also, haven’t you enough of a inside view to know about the network requesting the producers to add an Observer scene after the episode was filmed, to explain better Peter’s absence? The story is all over the Internet anyway). Yet I’m confident you will see it later in the season. But the key is that Peter being erased from existence isn’t a trick they came up with for shock value; it’s a logical consequence of everything they put in motion since the “kidnapping from the other side” storyline was created. Also, if you view the Observers as “immoral manipulators”, you are viewing the show upside down. They are repairing a mistake of theirs. It’s like you kill someone by accident, but you have the power to fix it and un-kill it. Is that immoral? It would be unrequested, because you are not a being living outside this universe; the Observers are. And they are just fixing not an accidental death, but an accidental “un-death”. December is right all along. September is the immoral one. We find ourselves rooting for a cosmic mistake. That’s one of the most fascinating sides of this show.
That’s a good point. We are glad September doesn’t activate the device to erase Peter, although countless more people may (or have) died due to his crossing over. But even though he’s been erased, the two universes still are in competition and interacting–one thing I didn’t get was if he activated the device, would the bridge and knowledge each universe has of the other disappear? Because if not, then getting rid of Peter won’t really fix the basic dilemma and sense of competition that seems to still exist even though Peter has been “erased”.
Just a clarification–I consider Peter erased, but I misspoke using the same word for what would happen with the device–that would make it impossible to unerase him, which is still a possbility now.