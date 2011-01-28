Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Reciprocity’

For those still watching “Fringe”, the start of Season 3 was a thrilling, back-and-forth tale of two Olivias. There was Our Olivia, and Over There Olivia, who many on the interwebs (including myself) called Fauxlivia. (Apparently, the writer”s room had similar thoughts, as we learned tonight.) Both iterations of Olivia focused their gaze on the single, solitary Peter Bishop, the man at the center of the fates of each universe. If there was a criticism that could be leveled at the resolution of that mini-arc in the Fall, it was that con man Peter Bishop should have sensed that he himself was being conned. Tonight”s episode, “Reciprocity,” showed that no one was angrier about Peter being fooled than Peter himself.
Recognizing, or rather anticipating, audience frustration need not always be part of future plotting of any show. But it”s often very cool to be shouting at the television and then seemingly hear an answer back. Television viewing isn”t bidirectional, of course, but it”s nevertheless comforting when certain shows deploy apparent potholes only to reveal they were laying groundwork for later stories. Peter”s lack of awareness could have simply been played as a convenient way for Fauxlivia to carry out her mission and wreak emotional havoc between Olivia and Peter upon their eventual reunion. Doing so would have moved the plot along, though doing so while sacrificing Peter”s character. But “Fringe” took that deception, combined with Peter”s relative new and unfortunately naïve trust, and is using it to set up something akin to Greek tragedy as the season progresses.
So much of the Over Here/Over There business delights due to its use of binaries. Pretty much everything has a twisted mirror image on the other side. That “twist” can be subtle, to be sure, but there all the same. However, Peter has no mirror image, no fractured reflection, no ability to gaze up at the stars like some intergalactic Fievel and know that somewhere out there someone”s looking up at the same stars as him. He”s of both worlds and yet belongs to neither, which could help explain why The Doomsday Device responds to him and him alone. In a war in which mutual destruction is essentially assured, he”s perhaps the one link that can stave off annihilation.
I spent the better part of the last six years of my life trying to decipher another sci-fi puzzler (“Lost”) only to watch a series finale in which most of that effort was proven to have been missing the point altogether. So I”m loathe to put a terrific amount of time and energy into trying to piece together shapeshifters, Observers, ancient societies, and obscure technology into a cohesive thesis at this point. (Just looking at that last sentence makes my brain hurt.) Sure, seeing another show featuring electromagnetic energy and nosebleeds has me anxious to re-read essays on Minkowski space-time equations, but then I have to tell myself that I should breathe, step away from Wikipedia, and stop the insanity. That way lies madness. And smoke monsters.
But looking at Peter”s place as a metaphorical and yet potentially LITERAL go-between betwixt these two universes DOES interest me, since it gets at a place that”s emotional as opposed to pseudo-scientific. Peter spent the majority of his adult life as a con artist, pretending to be something other than he was for personal profit. That all makes sense, especially when given the fact that deep down, he probably understood that he didn”t truly know who he was at all. So creating different aliases was no different than, say, shapeshifting. (See what I did there?)
What we”ve seen over the course of the show is him gradually accepting not only his father, but Olivia and Astrid as well and forming a type of family structure that he long forbade himself from having, or simply didn”t deem himself worthy of having. To have that trust violated so grossly by Fauxlivia essentially hit the reboot button on his personality, sending him back to the shady state in which Olivia found him in the pilot episode.
This explanation makes more sense, and is quite frankly much more palatable of an option, that Walter”s theory that the doomsday device somehow “weaponized” Peter and sent him on a shapeshifter killing spree. Peter Bishop as a combination of Gollum and Jason Bourne just doesn”t cut it for me. But a man dealing with a father and a lover, both essentially imposters, might go a little insane in the membrane, thus forcing him along a path in which he can trust no one but himself in order to get at the bottom of his true identity. (So, “The Bishop Identity,” as it were. But with enough mercury to send Jeremy Piven back to the hospital.) I”m fairly certain that we”re not supposed to take Walter”s hypothesis seriously, but what”s important is that WALTER takes it seriously. And this leads us back to Walter Bishops”s Brain Games.
Much of the early “Fringe” mythology was dropped not unlike it was hot once the idea of multiple universes was introduced in full force. This Snoop Dogg approach served the show well, as things like ZFT manuscripts gave way to “The First People”. But the mystery of Walter”s missing brain tissue has stayed intact, and functioned as a way to lend the show an air of tragic inevitability. Walter”s curiosity literally opened the door to the inter-universal war in which these characters find themselves, and we the audience know what Walter does not: that those missing pieces of his brain contain not only knowledge but 99% of Walter”s sizeable ego. Poor Walter seeks those parts of his brain that might save his son, but the act of trying to find Bell”s retroviral serum may be just the element that pushes Peter to the brink of death. For all the worry of Walternate employing moles, the true enemy was where it usually is: within each of us.
A few more notes about tonight”s episode….
*** Joshua Jackson killed in this hour. So often this season Anna Torv and John Noble have been given the chance to shine while Jackson did solid but less flashy work. But he sold the frustration, the anger, the menace, and sheer exhaustion that Peter feels at this point. Also? He also sold Peter”s mad cleaver skillz.
*** Fauxlivia”s journal needs to be published, preferably as a YA novel. The whole “PB” thing didn”t sound very adult to me. (And no, I won”t make any cracks about “PB” loving PB&J sandwiches.) If vampires can have diaries, so can smoking hot Fringe agents from Earth-2.
*** “Don”t worry, I”ve snorted worse.” I bet you have, Walter. I bet you have.
*** Massive Dynamic”s lie-detection software should be licensed out to the folks over at “Lie to Me”.
*** Speaking of other shows, I think the folks over at API should have been consulted on Fauxlivia”s computer. Truxton Spangler”s team would have cracked that code in ten minutes. Ah, “Rubicon,” RIP.
What did you make of “Reciprocity”? A great Peter-centric hour, or a wasted episode? Is the show sinking under the weight of its mythology, or just continually rising to greater heights? Leave your thoughts below!
“Fauxliviaâ€™s journal needs to be published, preferably as a YA novel. The whole â€œPBâ€ thing didnâ€™t sound very adult to me.”
I’m laughing, thanks for putting into words what I was thinking at the time. Love the show but some of that was fanficy and teenager stuff.
“sending him back to the shady state in which Olivia found him in the pilot episode.”
Good point, and she was very much back to her tightly contained self in attitude and especially in looks.
Overall it was a good episode but they seemed to be trying to cram 3 episodes worth of revelations into one hour.
Fringe is the best hour on television right now.
And I say that as a man who absolutely loves both Friday Night Lights and Dexter.
Fringe is the one show (okay, one of two, love me some Leslie Knope!) I look forward to EVERY week.
If this show is cancelled after this season, I swear off future tv forever, and will live off of my Seinfeld, Buffy, Angel, BSG, Chuck, Dexter, Fringe, and The Wire DVDs/BluRays forever!
I believe the idea of the machine weaponizing Peter (regardless of whether Walter believes it or not) is supposed to point towards what the machine means for Peter, i.e. his inability to control his destiny (see his “I’m no longer reactive” speech).
I was a bit sad to see the show turn such an awesome piece of equipment into the McGuffin that sparks Peter’s shift in personality. I hope they treated it with more respect (as it were) in the future.
Matt: I think the truth about Peter’s shocking behavior can be interpreted in BOTH ways and still be valid: a psychological response, and ALSO him being “weaponized.” There’s no need for these interpretations to be mutually exclusive.
Sorry, that comment was for Ryan.
I think the writers answering their fan base/critics in regards to Peter being blindsided by his fake girlfriend was meant to be hinted at in the cute but clunky “Fauxlivia” conversation. That seemed to be them shouting (loudly) that they know a vast group of fans refer to her as such and, to make things easier, so will they. Then the writers moved on to our second complaint: Peter seeming a moron and also being severely underused in the first arc of the season.
Although I was hoping that our Astrid would become a little more like Over There Astrid when she was tapped to sort through the super secret Fauxlivia files, but not yet.
My question is why did Fauxlivia only have references to 5 shape-shifters in her files? I’m figuring there are more, or was she just lucky that it fit her childhood nickname so she could use this really super secret code? And why did she encode them? It’s five names, is she really that dim? She may not have Olivia’s memory, but come on. It’s less likely that anyone will figure out her system if there isn’t a system to figure out.
I agree that just figuring out the various clues to First People and Doomsday Machines and shape-shifting and the various sci-fi elements shouldn’t be the only purpose to enjoying this show (since the mystery and set up are often much better than the payoff), but I don’t think we should dismiss Walter’s theory just because it’s a sci-fi explanation. As Martisco already said, it could be viewed as both. It’s how these characters react to the sci in their fi and how it forms their decisions that is one of the better parts of this show. The pain and loss of this show, juxtaposed with the humor and tenderness is just as much a reason to watch as all the geek stuff. Not that it wasn’t cool when the machine just kinda started itself up, because it was.
“…we the audience know what Walter does not: that those missing pieces of his brain contain not only knowledge but 99% of Walterâ€™s sizeable ego.”
Except that at the end of S2, William Bell specifically informed Walter that it was *Walter’s* idea to remove his brain tissue, out of fear of what he was becoming. So, Walter is not entirely unknowing in his quest to regain his brain; he’s choosing to ignore the risk.
It is interesting to me because my closed caption called Over Therelivia or Fauxlivia: Bolivia
I am not entirely sure that television is in fact unidirectional. Louie C.K. has posted critical responses to critiques of his show on blogs he follows. He even mentioned in the interview he did with Alan Sepinwall that one of the commenters on the blog articulated where he might be going with the show. He felt that the show is not linear story telling and the commenter articulated that Louie C.K. was probably just trying to see different dimensions of the same character. So it shows the influence of blogs on a television make.
“intergalactic Fievel”- I think Steven Spielberg should produce this instead of Fievel.
*Instead of Terra Nova
But that’s not exactly television: that’s talking about television online, which is very bidirectional. I was referring to the act of talking to the screen and expecting a response. –Ryan
Gotcha.
I am a new Fringe viewer. I have read some recaps but am still fuzzy on some of the characters. Can some one tell me what we know about William Bell so far (or a place where I can find that information)?
[fringe.wikia.com]
Hey Ryan I really like your write-up. I think it is one of the best out there, besting even the AV club.
I dismissed this show as J.j’s x -files (Alias burned me) and then watched 2.5 season in a weekend. The first half of this season was some of the best television I have ever seen.
In this episode I love Peter and his minimalist falling-apart – Jackson accessed the pain of Peter in his reaction to Olivia’s ‘she gone’. The two Olivias are not reflections after all – they are versions. Different, separate and wholly themselves. It is almost as if Peter is in a failing marriage – the woman he sees before him is no longer the woman he fell in love with. Except this is literally true in his case. And all their similarities must be agonising to experience. So close yet not.
Torv annoyed me (and I’m Australian and have seen and been a fan of her work here) in the beginning but now she is wonderful. The acting on this show is phenomenal. John Noble for King of acting!
I am excited for what is coming up.
@Olaf: Peter didn’t fall in love with fauxlivia; he spent two years falling for Olivia, and about 8 weeks with the fake, who was conning him, being pliant and pleasing to fool him. He was falling for Olivia. That isn’t a failed marriage, though it is Pinkner-porn.
And it will be good to have the daytime-tv-heartbreak stuff in the rearview mirror, as soon as BR can do it, it’s too trashy to believe.
Walter at the end, questioning Peter’s morals, and yet covering for him… that was an amazing bit of writing, made up almost for the FBI not having a forensics division to trace Peter’s blood under the doctor’s nails, nor the mercury smears on the floor in that last victim’s house.
At the moment, it’s still sinking under its own weight.
I don’t necessarily agree with that interpretation of Peter’s feelings for the two. I think itâ€™s much more complicated than that (which is why I love this show).
I think the heart of his inner conflict stems from the fact that, despite it being Ourlivia with whom he developed the initial friendship and with whom he shared the many experiences that brought them together, that it really was Fauxlivia, through all her subtle differences, with whom he fell in love. I think that’s what’s eating away at him. Itâ€™s not just that he was fooled- it’s that, whether he wants to admit it or not, he misses that Olivia.
When you actually begin a relationship with someone youâ€™ve been friends with, so many things change. Intimacy takes on a different quality. There were many aspects off Fauxliviaâ€™s personality that drew him into this relationship where the guarded nature of Ourlivia might have kept them at more of a distance.
Yes, she was ‘conning’ him… but the previous subtext both over there and here (and now her journal) seem to indicate that she did feel an attraction to him and genuine respect – after all, he IS the poster child for her entire mission. He’s the actual son of her boss Walternate, and he’s from her world, making him not entirely one of the enemies. I think heâ€™s upset because he knows that some of the feeling he has were for Fauxlivia alone. So he feel like a chump because he was conned, and that in turn makes him feel even more ashamed and guilty and in denial about his true feelings.
I completely agree with your view of this episode and of Peter. I was also a bit squirmish about Walter’s “weaponized” theory. I hope your right, that on the show it’ll prove to be noyhing more than a theory that isn’t taken quite so litteraly and seriously. If it’s so, Martisco might have a point when saying they’re not necessarily mutually exclusive.
It was a wonderful hour of television. I really didn’t expect Peter to “shift” into evilness, but he’s the key to the survival or the destruction of both universes, he has expressed his hope for a different way other than war and we’ve seen him being a good person at heart for 99.9% of the show. The solution would have been too easy, because we trusted him. By reminding us, that he’s a wildcard and that he did have a dark past, the writers have introduced a high level of uncertainty. Peter is not to be trusted, we should fear him. The previous episode made it clear, that Peter could get killed off. This episode has made that possibility almost a certainty and I’m not happy about it.
Also, major props to Joshua Jackson. He’s been always great with his understated acting and he sold the conflict, violence and the unpredictability without being over the top. What an amazing cast this show has!
I don’t think what he did was inconsistent with being a good person and certainly not evil. Those weren’t humans he was killing and they would have killed or tried to themselves eventually. I think Walter was overly scolding.
Hey Ryan!
Another great write up as usual. So gratifying to be able to follow you on into new shows in this post Lost era.
I agree Martisco that the two explanations you touched upon for Peter going dark are not mutually exclusive. The episode title also suggests Peter’s ‘weaponizing’ is due to the machine.
Surely the level of intertwining symbosis between Peter and the Machine has to affect him? We witnessed this last season when a piece latched onto to his wrist – anyone else get an Alien face hugger vibe from that moment? Factor in the nose bleed and the evidence that the machine is intrinsically linked to Peter is very strong.
Ryan I am hoping you can expand upon your objections to Walter’s hypothesis about the relationship between Peter and the machine. To ignore it and explain Peter’s behavior change, without factoring in the Machine/Peter symbiosis, and assign it to Peter’s mental state is selective filtering.
Thanks and look forward to more of your reviews.
Lou
Another thing: Peter was a damaged person when we first met him. His father was in the nuthouse and his mother committed suicide. Only during the last season did he mellow out and turn away from destructive and self-destructive behaviors and attitudes. Now that he has been under stress again, now that his newfound sense of security was threatened by the revelations of his true origins, not to mention the bizarre affair he had with Fauxlivia, it’s only natural that it’s all coming out. But his contact with the Machine is no doubt making matters even worse.
This tailspin was a long time in coming for Peter.
“So Iâ€™m loathe to ….” Sigh. “Loath” is such a lovely word. I wish more people knew of it.
I thought it was interesting that they referred to her as Fauxlivia in the episode. In a recent interview with Joshua Jackson he referred to her as Bolivia. And I remember at the beginning of the season Sepinwall said the writers were referring to her as Bolivia even though he was going with Fauxlivia in his write-ups. I guess if the other poster is right about the closed captioning then they decided to go with Fauxlivia at the last minute. I’m not sure why it took them so long to come around on that name–it is way better than Bolivia.
I agree that it is better sounding but in meaning it falls apart. Because she isn’t fake – she is also Olivia. I like B-Olivia, but Bolivia sucks. Also FoeOlivia reflects the reality of the situation.
But my personal preference Is Fauxlivia.
I think the meaning works given the imposter storyline she got involved in. She ended up being a fake Olivia from the point of view of the central characters.
I saw Torv refer to her as Fauxlivia on a talk show a month or two ago(Leno possibly), so I wasn’t too surprised they adopted it in the show.
Yeah, I totally saw that as a shout-out to the fans on the Internet – that they were conceding to the superior nickname.
For fun, I played with the idea of Fauxlivia’s report reading like a diary;she being so cool and all, I wrote out her thoughts with a little CW style. This being a Fringe post, I know somebody is gonna aim straight at the [diary entry while being tied up in a chair]-to that, let me say in advance that she was in HER universe at the time when Olivia tied her up, and the alternate universe has a lot cool electronic stuff, including the voice activated diary (which was nearby on the table)—hope you guys like it. :)
The Fauxlivia Diaries:
Dear Diary:
9/21 Frank made me breakfast this morning before heading off for a few days on CDC business. He really looks good with his shirt off. I should marry him but I have this strange feeling we not meant to be together even though the *** is really good. Time to go to work. Now where did I put my cool leather jacket? I look really good with the collar up around my ears.
9/22 AM The Secretary of Defense wants to use ME for a special project! ME! This is the promotion I have been waiting for! Now I can buy that Keanu Reeves styled leather coat
I have been lusting for at Sacks 4th Avenue. I can’t wait for Frank to see me in it.
9/22 PM Okay, I’ve just seen my doppleganger from another universe and she beat me up and tied me to a chair. My boss says our dopplegangers are evil and must be stopped-but I have to get out of this chair first.
9/22-9/23 Finally got out of that chair. Boy am I mad. My boss wants me to switch places with her so I can cross to the other universe and spy on them. I hope I don’t have to sleep with that Peter dude, cuz he’s no Frank.
9/23 MidDay The switch went smoothly. Nobody suspects I’m Fauxlivia. I wonder how I’ll look with blonde hair? Wow!-They have c o f f e e over here. Okay, stay focused and on task. I’ve got work to do. I have to trick them all. The old man Bishop won’t be too hard. He’s mental and likes pastries(and he smells like pot). And that agent Fitzworth, she and I never really have to talk much since she babysits the old man. Col. Broyles might be a challenge-better keep my distance if possible. I hope I don’t have to sleep with that Peter Bishop-though he does look good in those dark wash jeans. I think I’ll bring back a pair for Frank. I wonder why that Peter dude keeps staring at me-does he know???
To be contd.. :)
The Fauxlivia Diaries….contd.
Dear Diary,
9/29 AM Infiltration totally complete. let me say dam! I look good in my leather coat with blonde hair-time to get out of the mirror. I have to meet with this Newton Shapeshifter dude who works for me. WOW! I have employees on this side! I don’t like him, though I am strangely attracted to his James Bond swagger. Hum, I think I’ll keep the coat and the cargo pants on-I don’t think anybody will notice that I stopped dressing like a repressed Dana Scully.Got to read up on Bono.
9/29 PM I talked to Peter about convincing the old man to let him assemble the device. We met in a bar. I still don’t drink alcohol but good times were had. I got to slow dance with Peter wearing my gun-I LOVE THIS JOB! I wonder now, was Peter wearing a gun too-or was that something else?
9/30 MidDay Okay so Newton #&%! up, and now this deaf dude brought the BOX to my
apartment (note-to-self, must unpack DULLivia’s boxes-what a slob! ) I had to kill the deaf dude cuz he was messing w/my game. I said I was SORRY! Anyway, Peter showed up and I had to kiss him to distract him from finding the innocent but dead deaf
dude in the bathroom who’s blood was oozing through the door.Peter is a good kisser.
Still wondering about whether he wears a gun, or maybe he carries fruit.
9/30 LATE PM What a day! I killed a poor deaf mute, saved Peter in the subway and diverted the evil Dopplegangers from the truth-again. Busy day.I need a drink! Where did I put that coffee?Ah yes, time to wind down and work on my Mata Hari manifesto.
DearDiary,
10/01 AM It’s been a while. I am very busy spying and shopping. I can sell this stuff on the black market on my side or on WE-Bay and make a fortune. I have to say I’m even hotter in this universe. On my side it’s the Gingerheads who have all the fun. Must be the Blondes over here. Peter and I went out last night. He’s pretty cool for a con man, though he’s not a very good con man since I am the one zooming him at the moment. He was wearing a gun again, but this was like a 47 magnum, huge.
10/01 MiDday I am going to fire or kill Newton! He is off the chain shooting people in the hospital, and shapeshifters are everywhere. Now I have to actually do some work and clean up his shapeshifting mess. It’s hard doing all this lying and diverting suspicion and I’ve spent a fortune on pastries for the old man.
It’s time to put that metalhead Newton to bed-permanently.
10/01 PM Diary I am soo confused. Before I offed Newton, he did a number on my newly blonde head. He planted the idea that maybe Peter knows deep down that I am not DULLivia, but the hot & sexy Fauxlivia. I better use my feminine wiles to come up with an agenda to nail Peter’s trust.
10/01 Late PM/ Early AM SSShhhhh-Diary. I just slept with Peter. I called him over and pretended I wanted to talk, but really I seduced him with alcohol and smart talk I learned from watching 6 episodes of Nova and something called CNN . I had Bono music playing in the background (I like Bono, he’s cute-LOVE his black leather jacket!) It was easy. Peter sort of FELL INTO IT. Oh and diary, that wasn’t a gun after all. Oh boy Frank’s gonna be mad if he finds out. SSShhh gotta get back in bed before he realizes I’m gone.
Hilarious! Love her analysis on how to deal with the fringe team individually… and her take on Newton. And Frank … thanks for sharing it.
That was quite the quantum leap Olivia made in figuring out the names.
Seems like the are going out of their way to make her as un-sexy as possible. She looked good with bangs. The french braid she sports nowadays makes her look more like one of the women on Big Love *shudder*.
Does anyone have any thoughts about he following anagrams? “Violet Sedan Chair”= Olivia send the over OR Olive can read this. My friends and I are quite baffled, though we have a few theories. And now we have this new one “Hovercraft Mother”, a song by VSC