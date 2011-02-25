Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘Subject 13’

The Friday night run of “Fringe” has polarized fans of the show, if comments around these parts are any indication. I know it”s polarized me, as I have winced as often as I have marveled at the steps the show is taking. I”ve tried to couch my reservations with the caveat that the proof will be in the multiverse pudding, but that hasn”t allayed fears that the idea of Peter”s choice of which Olivia to love will determine the fate of an entire universe seems a bit…well, hokey. It”s not that I need emotional resonance removed from my sci-fi. But I don”t want the entire endeavor to boil down to well-produced fanfic, either.
“Subject 13” returned “Fringe” to the type of emotional bedrock that marks the show at its best, the type threaded throughout the end of Season 1 through the first arc of Season 3. I”ve had issues with the recent series of episodes in which Peter has to essentially go through the most dramatic rose ceremony ever in order to determine the fate of millions. “Subject 13” returns to the show”s primary emotional hook, which is that the things people will do for those they care about can have unintended consequences for those far beyond the small unit of friendship or family in question. Those actions can be widespread enough without cracks in the universe, but turn downright deadly when they do.
Mileage may vary on the fact that tonight”s episode showed the first meeting between Peter and Olivia, a meeting never before hinted at by any character in the show. Luckily, “Fringe” has a retcon built right into the faulty memories of Walter, Peter, and Olivia, so this didn”t really bother me in the slightest. It helps that the child actors who played Peter and Olivia did so competently, and at times quite effectively. But it also repositioned the pair back to a place that was more recognizable, and much more subtle, than the recent on-the-nose dialogue in which the two rotely exchanged sentences declaring their feelings for each other.
If I had to sum it up, Peter and Olivia recognize in each other, almost instinctually, that neither has a place to truly call home. The tulip field, a place that shouldn”t exist at all, represents the type of unreal world that somehow feels real when the two both inhabit it. In the “Fringe” universe, white tulips represent forgiveness, dating back to Walter”s wish in Season 2 to receive one as a sign from God in the wake of Peter”s kidnapping. It was also a nice, subtle shout out to the climatic scene in Season 1″s “Ability,” in which Peter”s presence aided Olivia in mentally disarming the bomb left by Mr. Jones. (Crikey, that feels like 10 years ago, doesn”t it?) The notion that these two find peace when around each other has always been a strong aspect of the show. And while those feelings might develop into something romantic might have been inevitable, that doesn”t mean the actual execution of that inevitability has been done to the show”s usually high standard.
But the white tulip doesn”t simply represent forgiveness, but also of a type of futility, one exhibited in the actions of Alistair Peck in the episode also entitled “White Tulip.” Just as Peck sought in vain to return to the past and save his fiancée, so too has Walter run into a problem of being unable to return Peter back to the other side. Trying to return him to the universal shelf, as it were, and restore balance has proven difficult, and so the facility in Jacksonville has turned into a place where Peter might catch an interdimensional ride that won”t do any more harm in the fabric between realities. All along, we”ve been led to believe that Olivia and Company were trained as soldiers in the upcoming war, but the idea that they were subjected to tests in order to return Peter is both more emotionally resonant and infinitely more tragic.
After all, a great deal of the episode dealt with the moral implications of weighing one life against that of another. Walter refuses to intervene in Olivia”s domestic issues, instead hoping to exploit them in order to stave off Walternate”s apocalyptic search for his son. (Walter knows this will happen because…well, he”d do the same if the shoe were on the other foot.) He tries to justify her potential demise by contextualizing it in terms of saving an entire world of people, but again, the show demonstrated how empathy can get in the way of a moral conundrum. He”s willing to run Olivia through a gamut of emotional strains in order to produce the results he wants (a FANTASTIC montage, told through Dharma Initiative-esque Beta Max tapes), but when confronted with the literal face of Olivia”s fears, he chooses the life of the one he knows over the millions that he doesn”t.
These actions are emotionally rich yet fuel the tragedy of the show. This is a show about science in which the heart almost always overrules the head. That cortexiphan needs an emotional response to kick it into gear tells you everything you need to know about what rules in the world of “Fringe.” While seeing Olivia”s Firestarter moment (engaged through a horrific prank designed to send Olivia to the other side) was great, realizing just how the show fooled us into thinking she confessed her abuse to Walternate, not Walter, was nothing less than spectacular. It”s going to be interesting to look back on all of Walternate”s interactions with Fauxlivia in this new context, and will give new color to those concerning Fauxlivia”s unborn child henceforth. (Walternate as matchmaker in addition to world saver? It”s not like Over There has eHarmony or anything.)
And so the circle turns, or the gyre spins, if you”re into Yeats. What started with Walternate turning around at the wrong time led to Walter crossing over, and in trying to fix the damage he caused before his counterpart could realize what happened, he armed Olivia to literally hand over the answer to his doppelganger. It”s all heady stuff, grounded in emotional truth. In other words, it”s prime, Grade A “Fringe”. And it was awesome to finally see that return to my television after a brief run in which I worried I”d seen the end of it.
And now a hail of snowflakes, produced by Olivia and Peter…
*** News from Over There: The Dodgers are still in Brooklyn, the Green Lantern is The Red Lantern, and NASA apparently doesn”t exist, replaced by Bishop Dynamic in Jacksonville instead of Cape Canaveral.
*** I didn”t mention it above, but a powerhouse performance by Orla Brady as both iterations of Elizabeth Bishop. From being the rock of the family Over There, to showing how much lying to Peter contributed to the start of her mental decline Over Here, she was truly fantastic.
*** Is it wrong to want the 1980″s edition of the opening credit every single week? If so, I don”t wanna be right.
*** Not feeling the need to bookend this episode with scenes from the present was a strong choice. Often times, those types of bookends feel contrived. By this point, “Fringe” fans know enough of what”s going on and don”t need such handholding. So kudos to the show for avoiding that.
What did you make of tonight”s episode? Did seeing the Peter/Olivia meeting jar you out of the show”s mythology, or feel like the right choice? Did that meeting change your opinion about their current relationship status for better or worse? And how are we truly supposed to root for either of these universes now, with so much to love and appreciate about both? Leave your thoughts below!
First, I liked this episode quite a bit. I thought the sequence featuring Walter attempting to discover what caused Olivia to crossover (loneliness, fear, etc.) was fantastic, and overall the episode built on the Olivia-Peter connection.
Next, however: maybe (seemingly definitely) I’m in the minority, but doesn’t it make sense that the universe of whichever Olivia Peter loves most will win out? I mean, we’ve been told for most of the shows run that only one universe can survive. And since late last season, we’ve been showed a “Weapon” that, to the best of our knowledge so far, will allow Peter to essentially destroy one universe while preserving another.
If you had that choice, wouldn’t you choose the universe of the person you most wanted to spend the rest of your life with? I guess I just don’t find it “hokey.” It seems logical.
Though the show demonstrated tonight just how untenable that position can be. Peter’s mother Over Here eventually broke from the guilt, even though she nominally had what she wanted.
The solution can NEVER be one universe or the other and be satisfying. Peter, through the device, needs to develop a balance and reconfigure harmony. And that is why the two Olivias will be important. Having it be “either/or” might make me throw something heavy at my TV.
“There are billions of innocent people over there, just like here…people with jobs, families, lives. I got to believe there’s another way. And whatever my part in all of this is…I got to believe there’s another way. There’s always hope, right?” – Peter himself in the episode “6955 kHz”
I really doubt that the Fringe staff put that into an earlier episode this season without it being vitally important later on. It’s not going to be “either/or” based on who Peter loves more, regardless of the opinion of Sam Weiss.
I see a lot of Fringe-fans complain that the series is in danger of degenerating into a melodramatic soap-opera, but like TH I really couldn’t disagree more.
Firstly, the show has always borrowed heavily from Greek tragedies, and I think the whole inter-dimensional love-triangle thing is a very clever way of making a contemporary version of the kind of larger-than-life love story you can find in Greek tragedies. I mean, something like “The Iliad”, if you look at it, is really nothing more than the story of one woman having to chose between two men, and how her choice ultimately leads to the total annihilation of a whole civilization. Does that make Homer “hokey”?
Secondly, like Jack points out, there is also no way that this is the route the show is ultimately gonna take. Sam Weiss has consistently been as vague and unreliable as an oracle would be in a Greek tragedy, so the fact that so many people seem willing to entertain the idea that he may be telling the whole truth honestly baffles me.
I’m not gonna speculate as to where we’re heading with all this, but I’m fairly certain that what we’ve seen lately is not to be taken at face value, but merely meant to ultimately heighten the emotional impact of whatever *will* happen down the road.
Ryan, I agree that “either/or” most definitely wouldn’t be a satisfying conclusion, especially since the show has endeavored to cast Over There in a sympathetic light. As much as I want Over Hereto win out (if it did in fact have to be “either/or”), I would feel bad about the destruction of Over There.
My comment is really just based on what Sam has told us. If it really is “either/or,” Peter will choose the Universe he wants to be in, which will likely be the Universe housing whichever Olivia he loves. But like you and Jack say: (a) there has to be another way, and (b) there probably will be.
I am hoping that it is not one wins or the other loses and I am hoping that it is not some sort of balanced is restored ending, but I am hoping they have the balls to make a completely new universe by forcing the two together.
..realizing just how the show fooled us into thinking she confessed her abuse to **Walternate, not Walter,** was nothing less than spectacular…
Other way around, right? I had to rewatch the scene because I didn’t quite get the implications right away. I needed the ridiculous sound effect to let me know we were switching between worlds!
Yup, got a bit mangled there. I meant to say something like, “the showed fooled us by having her confess to Walternate, not Walter.” Bah. But yes, you’re right, and in my head I was right, but what I wrote was wrong.
Yes just swap the two words, Ryan, and all is well. This review will live on for a while for people watching the series on time delay or dvd so you should correct it.
Great review. As for the Olivia/Peter meeting, I’m not surprised. I always suspected they met as children, given the potential proximity they could have shared in light of Olivia’s connections to Walter in childhood and the idea that the creative team of the show most likely wouldn’t pass that idea by. So, if anything, I’ve been waiting two years wondering when they were going to show it.
I take issue with the implication that fanfic is solely concerned with converting source material into romantic stories or is inherently lacking in legitimacy. That characterization paints too broadly a creative mode that encompasses great diversity of storytelling devices, genres, and unique voices. I know it was an innocuous comment in context, but it perpetuates the stigma that continues to marginalize an increasingly sophisticated artifact of the creatively democratic and collaborative culture that has evolved as we move from a print to digital society. Many works of great originality, narrative skill, and emotional authenticity have emerged from the constraints of the fan fiction form, including successful published works such as The Beekeeper’s Apprentice. I hope this comment does not draw ire or come across as shrill or as an over-reaction. As a longtime member of the fan fiction community, however, I am very aware of the damage caused by over-generalized, undeservedly negative remarks, especially those made by established writers in the public eye. That said, I enjoyed this review and look forward to seeing the movie. I have seen the ads for a while now on the sidebar of this site and was under the impression that it was just an action movie. Marketing campaign teams go in interesting directions sometimes (Terriers, anyone?).
Sorry about the last bit which has nothing to do with Fringe; I had Drew’s review of The Adjustment Bureau open in the other tab and got mixed up.
The thing that made the scene of Olivia’s confession to Walter(nate) so great, was that we are watching the expression on his face, wondering if he is going to sacrifice her despite her heartbreaking plea, building up a huge amount of suspense in we observers, then flipping the whole meaning of the scene ninety degrees but showing us it was Walternate she was confessing to. I can’t remember the last time I’ve been so surprised by a reveal like that.
And then there’s the complimentary scene with Peter and Elizabeth, when he finally accepts her assertion that he’s imagining things. It is again a study of the expressions on both their faces: Peter’s, as his will to resist finally crumbles with one last lie from Elizabeth, and then her face, as it spirals from relief, to guilt at that relief, to horrifying guilt at finally “breaking” him, which in turn ultimately breaks her.
The only real question I have is why Olivia doesn’t remember any of this. Or, I suppose Peter, although he obviously convinces himself to accept the new universe; he should still oughtta remember the events with Olivia, I’d think. Did William Bell do surgery on their brains?
I have to agree with Ryan’s explanation. We’ve seen what William Bell and Walter Bishop can do when working together and the lengths they went to in order to “protect this universe.” They were already pumping Olive full of cortexiphan so what would stop them from erasing her memories of the entire trial experience? And once Walter realized that he couldn’t safely use the Jacksonville children to take Peter back to the other side he probably used a combo platter of drug cocktails/hypnotherapy just to make sure his “son” never confused the Brooklyn Dogders/La Dodgers again. This could also provide additional reasons for why Peter grew up loathing Walter and his work. Though he has no specific recollection of the “kidnapping” and the lies that followed, subconsciously he probably always viewed Walter as the man who took everything.
Great review Ryan.
We stand apart on how well the Olivia/Peter relationship has been handled this season. The first tentative steps in relationship are often clumsy and awkward. For two such closed off, and emotionally traumatized people, their first steps were handled beautifully.
As to the solution of the survival of the universes am in total concurrency with you that an either/or solution would be not be satisfying. Peter and Olivia have both made pledges to find another solution. And together they will.
In light of the last few episodes can anyone really still feel that one universe is more right than the other?
Loved the fact that Olivia inadvertently handed Walternate the solution to Peter’s disappearance. Loved it even more that Walter stood up for Olivia and told her they would find another way.
Brilliant just brilliant.
You know maybe last night’s episode was there to show is that this isn’t about being the most epic Rose ceremony. That maybe Sam Weiss’s statement didn’t necessarily mean about choosing the LOVE of which Olivia. (I really don’t remember him outwardly saying anything about choosing a romantic partner.)
It certainly may have been played up that way in the weeks following and the show may actually even be in on that obvious implication. But after last night, you wonder if it has something more to do with Peter and Olivia’s abilities and their history. It seems Peter has often been with her when Olivia has had to use her abilities to do something monumental. Last night he created a connection with her at a vital moment in her life. He would later do so again with Jones’ puzzle device (which i always thought Peter actually solved through his weird inter-universe “power”). So maybe now it’s that he has an emotional connection with a character from both universes. Maybe the child he is going to create with someone from another universe has some special significance or influence because it’s the first life created by people from both universes. Maybe that child’s existence can somehow fix the rupture. So maybe Peter is essentially choosing between the Olivia “Over Here” and their special connection throughout their lives AND the Olivia “Over There” who carries a child of importance. You can look at that all as romantic or religious, but there’s also a way of looking at purely scientifically. Especially in terms of what the show has established. The sort of interpersonal chemistry/biology.
It’s just a theory, albeit more plausible than Earth-savin’ Nookie.
With the parallel universe theme, it’s easy to get confused. Actually, Peter and Fauxlivia are from the same universe, even though Peter has spent most of his life “over here”. I may have misunderstood you if because of that you meant that makes him more of “here” rather than “there”. Otherwise, Ryan your review was excellent and very incisive. It will make the episode more enjoyable when I watch it again.
I have a Q about Walter â€“ does he remember all these details of what happened in the 80s with Olivia and Peter meeting, Oliviaâ€™s abuse, etc.? If so, why, oh why, did he not tell all this to Olivia and Peter (esp Peter) to explain why he took him from the other universe? Why didnâ€™t he get some sort of message to Walternate to explain all this? So frustrating. Anyone would understand why Walter did all the things he did!
Angie, Walter has 3 portions of his brain removed so anytime memory issues for him are raised that will be the answer.
It just seems like it was too big of a day for both kids to completely have forgotten each other, even with the aforementioned memory lapses the show has established. I liked the episode,especially how it established how an 8 or 9 year old boy wouldn’t have known something was up (something that had been bothering us) but it was a bit much that both kids forgot such a big day.
Also, Red Lantern was established by the framed comics in adult Peter’s apartment in an earlier over there episode, but it was a nice callback
Watching the episode a second time and I have to say it’s pretty brilliant. Peter, since the pilot, has been portrayed as a distrusting and skeptical figure. And after witnessing the events that followed his crossing universes we can see why his mistrust and cynicism is sort of innate. But he has always demonstrated a level of comfort with and confidence in Olivia. Showing where their shared history began only added to the mythos of the show. And the scene with the kid actors was surprisingly well done too. It’s hard to pull of but when Fringe is firing on all cylinders, it’s beautiful to watch.
A wonderful episode, fav moment when Peter and Olivia are sitting in the tulip field. It was heartbreaking to see Walternate suffer with the loss of his son, as well as Elizabeth over here struggle with her guilt. This episode showed Walter really meant to return Peter, but couldn’t, that science couldn’t do whatever he wanted. And that he chose to stop Olivia’s abuse rather than continue to use her to figure out how to cross over shows Walter had a moral compass too, even back in the day. It seems clear now that the real connection is between Peter and this universe’s Olivia. Perhaps at some point they will remember this earlier time.
