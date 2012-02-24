Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘The End of All Things’

I”ve been watching TV all of my life. Growing up, we had a TV in every single room of the house that wasn”t a bathroom. Poor parenting? More like preparation for a life in TV criticism, I say! In terms of writing about the medium, that started about six years ago. In that time, I”ve tried to not only get better at what I do, but also constantly try to reevaluate the medium itself and what about it appeals to me. I look back at articles written three or four years ago in horror, but also fascination. Horror because Lordy, some of those essays were atrocious. Fascination because it often sounds like someone that no longer shares the same tastes as I do now.
It”s not that my tastes have become more refined or any nonsense like that. It”s just that as I”ve changed, and my understanding of what gives me pleasure on the small screen has changed, the ways in which I look for positive and negative qualities in the shows I review has changed. Change should be a good thing: adhering to a specific line of reasoning may help automate the workload but doesn”t really yield interesting prose. A few years ago, tonight”s big Peter/Observer scene would have sent me into the stratosphere with joy. The guy who spent literally months dissecting the hieroglyphics in “Lost” would have pored over every frame of that scene like it was the Zapruder film. But the guy writing this review right now? He dutifully took notes, rolled his eyes a few times, and moved on.
This season of “Fringe” is a great example of the type of television I simply don”t enjoy anymore. My lack of enjoyment isn”t a comment about the genre of the show, the ambition of the show, or the hard work all the actors have been putting in each week. My lack of enjoyment stems from the very same problem that Olivia Dunham described to “Nina” during her incarceration in tonight”s “The End of All Things.” David Robert Jones asks Olivia to turn on a series of lights in a box, just as the original version did back in Season 1″s “Ability.” He knows from Walter”s notes that Olivia”s powers are activated out of fear for the safety of those she loves. And yet, seeing “Nina” tortured in front of her evokes no emotional response. The problem? The cortexiphan injected into her body has disconnected her from the memories of this timeline, which in turn leave her emotionally distant from the events in it. “I just need for you to help me feel it,” Olivia begs her.
Bam. Thanks, Olivia. Couldn”t have said it better myself, even though I”ve essentially been saying this all season.
I”m sure a lot of you want to discuss the information revealed about The Observers tonight, and who shot September. But honestly, all I can think about is how much “Fringe” has constantly provided in-show dialogue detailing the self-inflicted wound of this new reality. He”s a scientist from the distant future of one possible timeline? Good God. Who cares? It”s trivia. It”s not vital to our understanding of what”s happened. Everything about September”s curiosity was sufficiently outlined before this episode. Having a character beyond our understanding demonstrate human emotions would have been enough. Answers such as those given in tonight”s hour are the worst kind: they are specific enough to limit speculation, yet open the door to about thirty more questions at the same time. If they are from one possible future, does that mean there is another scientific team in another future with thick, luxurious hair? Do they hate spicy foods? You can go down the rabbit hole with this until you lose your mind. Or, to put it less dramatically, it”s like looking at a photo album of another person”s life. Again: not my words. Olivia spoke those in tonight”s episode.
I”m not putting Olivia”s name in quotes, because my sense is that the “right” Olivia and the “right” Peter are together now so they can produce a Henry that won”t turn into the Antichrist. At least, I think that”s what September was getting at in the Universal Cube of Vague Proclamations. On one level, props to the show for addressing the Henry paradox head on. On another level, the show wrote a baby (along with a timeline) out of existence in order to correct a mistake neither September nor the show ever had to fix. It”s a bizarre meta-theatrical production, one in which the Observer stands in for the writers changing small things that turn into monster problems. I”ve said it before, but I”ll say it again: What was wrong with making this season about an uneasy alliance between universes potentially punctured by an Over There Jones wreaking havoc?
And yet, had the show done all of this and finally united Peter and Olivia at the end, maybe I”d be feeling better about the show”s prospects when it returns from hiatus. As it stands now, I feel like “home” for Peter is “Downton Amber Abbey”, where he”ll periodically check in and make googly eyes at Lady Olivia for LITERALLY YEARS. (Meanwhile, the Dowager Countess Nina Sharp throws barbs at Astrid, who tends to the manor”s bovine population. I could go on and on. Luckily for you, I won”t.) If September is right, and everything will reset itself once Olivia”s knocked up, then anything that comes between Peter and her knocking boots is just a stall tactic at this point. It”s one thing to want these two crazy kids to get together. It”s another for him to say, “Look, I”ve already had sex with one version of you that was from another universe. Don”t make me go down this road again.” The show wants us to swoon. Instead, I just reached for the booze as “Fringe” tried to restage the end of the third season of “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” a show that knew a thing or three about doomed romance.
What matters in shows this fantastical is that the characters are grounded enough to make all the silliness make sense. But the show”s core strengths have been erased, written over, and now we have to analyze them like the microchip in Olivia”s apartment for signs of anything we once knew. The show did this in its first few years, only to essentially encase it in glass and wall us off much in the way Jones walled off Olivia and Peter in order to activate her ability. And “Fringe” doesn”t plan on tearing this wall down anytime soon. It wants us to worry about future science teams and multiple timelines and shapeshifters when really, all this show needs to worry about is Olivia, Peter, and Walter. That”s it. The show believes it”s crafted a tale that”s served those characters. But all it”s really done is dismantle them. And all you need do is look at this version of David Robert Jones to know that rebuilding characters on an atomic level can yield some unpleasant results.
If Peter can”t recognize the real Olivia, then I”m not sure how we”re supposed to, either. Yes, watching television requires a suspension in disbelief. But each show also has to construct something for us to suspend our beliefs for. For many of you, the story of the show is still engaging enough for you to do so. For many of us, the loss of familiar characters has made any suspension all but impossible. All I can see is the structure. Structure is something helpful for the show to use to build an episode, and it”s something helpful to analyze after the fact. But it”s deadly to notice in the moment. It”s easy to ignore the strings pulling at these people when you”re emotionally invested in their fictional worlds. But when all you see is artifice, then the whole endeavor turns artificial.
And that”s a sad thing to think, weeks before the show starts what might be its final run of episodes. I”m rooting for a strong run up to that end point, whether it be a season or series finale. But I can”t honestly say I have much hope at this point. I”ve looked into this show”s eyes, and like when Peter looked into Olivia”s, I just can”t be sure what I”m looking at anymore. I need “Fringe” to help me feel it again. Because it”s been a long, long time since it”s done that.
What did you think about the winter finale of “Fringe”? Did the information about The Observer help your understanding or just muddy things further? How likely are you to come back for the season”s finale string of episodes? Sound off below!
I definitely get where you’re coming from and yet I still do find myself invested in these characters mostly because I think as the audience, we’re supposed to recognize the tragedy that all of them are facing i.e. having a certain aspect of your life be rewritten, erased, etc. We felt for Walter and Olivia early on because they didn’t have Peter. We felt for Peter for not being able to connect with the Walter and Olivia he once knew. And now we’re asked to feel for Peter and Olivia whose emotions and memories are being put through a ringer. Yeah, in the end things may just reset itself to the status quo, but the emotional journey is still very real to them. So in that way the show never really went away from its focus on Walter, Olivia, and Peter.
May be that is what the problem is, I likes this Olivia without Peter, Olivia has been made insecure and dependent of Peter since Firefly, she had to feel less then Fauxlivia, and now she has to feel less then , herself?? or the image Peter has of an Olivia?
I want Olivia Dunham to be a strong, independent woman , a fighter, a hero, not needy and dependent of a boy.
The showrunners call themselves romantic, in what sense, in the 19th century idea that women stand by and under their men, love them, sacrifice themselves and become needy and independent?
Olivia next week again having to be pleased to be second or third choice for supergod Peter?
And what is that father-son thing, Peter feeling for something he did not know, so how many single mothers are there? I wonder what Anna thinks about that father glorifying.
And we learn in a scene how Olivia was raised when she lost her mother at the age of 14, in 1 scene, after 80 episodes, and we had 100plus scenes of the Bishopsoap.
I guess mother and daughters do not have feelings in the books of Pinkner and Abrams.
Anna Torv is a genius, you feel everything Olivia goes through, all the pain, rage, anger,it is mindblowing, beautiful.
It is because of Anna’s acting that Olivia Dunham is still this great character, despite all the brainwashing, memories swap, replacing , abuse.
Correction:
Showrunners want to be women to be needy, insecure and Dependent of men, as Olivia can only tap her ability with Peter, where Peter, super everything can do everything on his own.
And every Olivia has to look up to him like a god, so who decided that, glasses needed?
And the baby storyline most people hated, so lets do it again, for the shippers?
Just as the entire way Olivia has to be around Peter sems to come straight from the fanfiction written by the Pacey fans.
As I sad above, they are very lucky they have Anna Torv , who turns every thing thrown at her in gold IMO.
It needs to bevsaid, conclusions, you are a very insecure little brat who was probably shunned by men in your life. I mean, have you EVER heard of men and woman working together? I don’t think you actually watch much tv nor watch fringe for that matter. Not sure what world you live in but you can have TWO strong male and female leads helping EACH OTHER. Grow up.
Well, Angelica Jones, I don’t think Conclusions’ is an invalid reading. It’s valid enough for me to look back and consider. And not resort to petty insults if I don’t entirely agree. But what do I know? I’m not some codependent loser who watches too much TV and Fringe. Grow up indeed.
I hate your disdain because honestly I still love the show but I think you made some brilliant points. Especially about the show itself and how it awkwardly mirrors some of the plot points. But seriously, I can’t hate it.
“He’s a scientist from the distant future of one possible timeline? Good God. Who cares? It’s trivia. It’s not vital to our understanding of what’s happened.”
After seeing how obnoxious the intentional lack of explanation can be with Lost, I don’t think I can criticize a show for over-explaining anything ever again.
I couldn’t agree more
So true.
Totally agree. I usually agree with most of what Ryan says in these reviews but he is way off in this regard to the September/Peter scene. It was brilliantly done, I finally got my answers about one of the major mythology mysteries in the show. I know who the Observers are now, I’m happy! Answers and explanations are always welcome, especially after the disappointment Lost was. Ryan I think your hatred for this season is blinding you to realizing how nice answers to mysteries are in today’s tv shows.
i agree with all of you
I also thought that the lack of explanation was irritating on Lost, but how is this any different? We know – vaguely – what the observers are, but not what their intents and motivations are.
Maybe, again like Lost, the writers are trying to go for a Watership Down-kind of narrative, where you save a big revelation for the last final minutes of the show which is supposed to make you review the entire story and finally understand what the stakes were. I honestly don’t think that works with television. It’s one thing to write like that in a book that you can read over the course of a weekend, but for a multi-season TV show that will go on for years, you need to tell your audience what the stakes are. (Think Person of Interest: we may not know 100% of what their motivations are, but all know what happens if Finch and Mr. Reese fail in one of their missions.) Otherwise, people don’t even know WHY they’re rooting for the characters in the first place.
For example, how do we know if September is “good” or “bad” (forgive me the shallow characterization, English is not even my first languange and it limits me in expressing my thoughts somewhat) by sending Peter to be captured by Jones’ men? September knows the future, so what was he doing exactly – what was the future he was making sure would come to pass? A future in which he and his “scientist” friends are guaranteed to exist? One in which the universe doesn’t collapse (and why and how would it collapse)? Something completely different? But what? What is his motivation? What is he trying to accomplish, and why? What exactly did September’s interference change, and how does that change even work? What do they need Henry for, if anything? In the best case scenario, those questions will be answered in the season/series finale. In the worst case scenario, they will go the Lost way and never address them, and we’ll be left wondering why were these people even doing what they were doing.
Tl;dr- if you’re doing television, don’t structure your show in a way that people have to watch each episode over a 4-year run, but they will only know what it all meant if they watch the final 5 minutes.
Really? Really? Observers being people from the future counts as a satisfying explanation? I’m not into Fringe theorizing but “They are people from the future” was one of the first theories that fans on LOST were throwing around and had that been the answer it would have been a massive disappointment on LOST. Maybe the standards are much lower in the Fringe community in regards to what constitutes satisfying. It shuts down imagination while at the same time giving an answer that is boring.
“Son, I know you were in a car accident and lost part of your memory. I know it wasn’t your fault. But even though you look the same and you say some of the same words, who you were is actually gone, so I can’t love you anymore. I reject you. Sorry.”
Also? Irritating in that these Fringe reviews have all become about Ryan’s baggage and almost not at all about the show. I’m fine when he’s positive or he’s negative or just plain ‘meh’, but these weekly psychoanalytical sessions are making me weary.
100% agreed. Review the episode, did you like it or did you not? You have to sift through so much “woe is me” garbage about this season to even get to what the point of this article is supposed to be. We get it, this season has been subpar. But Jesus, at least do your job.
As for me, I thought this episode was brilliant, answered a lot of questions and brought in a few callbacks from Season 1. We got to see Blair Brown do some more which was great to see, and we got answers about the most mysterious characters this show has ever had, The Observers.
One of the best episodes this show has had can make me overlook the meh of this season. Apparently that’s too much to as for Ryan.
This is exactly how I have felt when I read some of the reviews, but couldn’t quite put it into words. This is a perfect metaphor. Thank you. What’s more, if a version of my sister or my husband showed up from another reality, I think I might still love them. I certainly would be interested in getting to know them.
I see what you’re saying…I really do, but I just don’t agree. I still feel connected to the characters, and I thought they handled the Observer explanation well, and I really do believe people do want some type of explanation.
thought it was a brilliant episode. totally swept away by the story. also, when 3/4 of the review is some BS self examination by the reviewer/recapper, it just makes me laugh. this isn’t a couch in an analyst’s office. we aren’t robin williams. you aren’t matt damon. and it is your fault.
I’ve grown so tired of Ryan’s complaints that I don’t even read his reviews in their entirety anymore. I read enough to figure out if he’s complaining and then I close the page.
I agree and I’m done with Ryan. When he reads these reviews a few years from now, he’ll look back in horror at what an insufferably boring whiner he had become. Fer crissakes, just quit writing about the show if you hate it so much, McGee!
FRINGE Season 4 failed to learn from the Spidey-Clone fiasco. In short, Marvel Comics revealed in the 1990s that the Peter Parker that fans had been following for decades was really the clone from a 1970s clone story. He retired from being Spider-Man and settled down with his newly-pregnant wife, Mary Jane “MJ” Watson Parker. Meanwhile, Ben Reilly (named after Uncle Ben’s first name and Aunt May’s maiden name), who thought he was the clone, became the new Spider-Man.
Fans were furious because they didn’t care who was “real” and who was “clone”, only that the characters they had been following for decades were suddenly dismissed from the comics. The backlash prompted Marvel to backtrack and reveal the clone evidence had been faked and that Peter was the original and Ben was the clone.
It was a classic case of overlooking the Trees (the characters and individual episodes) by focusing on the Forest (in this caee, not the overarching story of Spider-Man, but rather focusing on matching the then-sales of DC Comics’ “Death of Superman” and “Batman: Knightfall”)
[en.wikipedia.org]
Ironically FRINGE had just started to get the emotional / character / romance part of the series to the point where you could root for Peter and Season 4’s Olivia–as well as maybe this season is set in merely a time-altered Over Here & Over There.
Tonight’s episode seems to drive a stake into that by splitting This Year’s Olivia (see what I did there, made a reference to the title of a 3rd season ep of BUFFY) from Last Year’s Olivia. In so doing, as well as having repeating the mantra that Peter has to go home, TPTB are making the case that S4 has really being following a 3rd & 4th set of universes. IOW, somewhere over the rainbow, our Olivia and Walter Astrid and Broyles and Nina are waiting for Peter’s return–and this season has been one huge diversion.
Yeah, kinda disappointing if so.
The tragic part of it is that they’ve already shown they can make an interesting alternate universe. It would have been nice if the 3rd & 4th universes were similarly interesting on their own–at least the this season’s Over Here (this season’s Over There was okay), instead of starting out constantly showing how flawed it and Olivia was without Peter.
Ryan,
Stop. Just frakking stop reviewing this show. You are a wet blanket. You are tennis elbow. You are the AT&T of people.
And I’m not kidding, I am as exasperated with you as Troy was Britta.
Hand the show off to someone else. Because you are doing us and yourself no frakking good here. You really aren’t.
If you can get excited about the Peter-Observer scene, if all it does is cause you to roll your eyes, then PLEASE STOP REVIEWING THIS SHOW!!!
Enough, man. ENOUGH!!! For the love of all that is holy, walk the frak away and end our misery (as well as your own).
I am so sick of this. I am sick of hoping I get some kind of actual insight, and instead, all I get is this constant and inane WHINING about how you can’t move past your disdain for the conceit of this season.
Well guess what, Ryan, many of us HAVE moved on, or never needed moving-on in the first place!!!
So either get the frak over it and do your frakking job, or walk the frak away!!!
FRAK!!!
I am doing my job. I’m doing it a lot more honestly than you’re proposing. No one is forcing you to read these reviews. I am not asking you to leave. But you’re asking for a cheerleader, not a reviewer.
No, I’m really not. And I don’t think anyone else here who’s as exasperated as I am wants simple “cheerleading,” either.
Art, in any medium, is subjective. The word critic comes from criticize. Anyone reading a television critic would expect criticism.
What your reviews about Fringe have turned into are self-indulgent hissy-fits about how you hate the arc this season has taken.
You wrote of it earlier, how the show-runners “took away the characters you cared about” (paraphrasing), and the fact is, you refuse to get past it.
You’re ignoring the performances being turned in this season in which EVERY actor, besides Josh Jackson, is now on their THIRD iteration of their character. Slightly different, but different none the same. And they’re FANTASTIC performances, particularly by Jasika Nicole, Anna Torv, and John Noble.
The stories, while not the stories YOU envisioned, have been building to something exciting. It’s like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” written for the Fringe universe, and it’s been a pretty fun ride for those us willing to accept the changes. Yeah, the characters aren’t the same, because there’s no way they could be if Peter had never existed.
The acting is great. The storyline is attention-grabbing. The individual episodes, while admittedly not reaching the highs of season 2, are definitely on par with season 3. Could it be better, yeah, anything could be better. But your inability to get over how the arc for this season was constructed doesn’t match what’s on the screen.
Be a critic. Criticize. Subjectively. But you’re making these reviews all about YOU, and I’m hardly the only person who’s noticed. If you can’t see it, it’s because you’re too close.
And believe me, this will be the last Fringe review of yours I read. No one should mind criticism, even of a favorite show or film. But these reviews have become all about Ryan’s refusal to move on from his disdain of the “Amberverse,” making these not actual criticism, but like an extra-long Talkbalk from over on AICN.
Agree, and Ryan your “fanboy I’m just doing my job defence” you just posted is INCORRECT. You are NOT “reviewing” the episode…you’re spending 3/4 of your review demanding a “Slashfanfic” version of Fringe in which Season 4 didn’t unfold as it has. That IS NOT a “professional review”. This is a whiny little Fanboy bitching that JJTrek destroyed your carefully constructed (in your fevered lonely head) “continuity” linking all the previous “Treks” into a coherent whole. The more you whine about the “coulda been, shoulda been, what YOU think is “correct”…the sadder and more pathetic YOU are perceived by readers.
And McGee, whilst I don’t feel maybe as strongly as that guy… I do like your other stuff.
I subscribe to your podcast with Mo. I value your actual criticism of what’s out there in TV Land.
But this isn’t like your other stuff. It really has turned into something Talkbackerish. And that’s just unfortunate for all of us.
Thus, my exasperation. Like I originally said, I keep hoping for insight or actual criticism, but no more. Giving up the ghost on this one.
A “review” generally tends to deal in some way with the episode that actually took place. These write-ups gloss over the actual happenings of the show, and instead you’ve made it all about you. This isn’t reviewing, it’s just venting. And it’s tiresome.
I agree with Ryan’s review.. Fans are never objective about this show and the majority of reviewers just suck up to the showrunners in hope of an interview by constantly giving every episode an “A” grade (hello tvovermind). The show lost the last piece of goodwill I had towards it when last night Peter AGAIN made what he thinks is a mistake by not seeing who the real Olivia is. AGAIN. AGAIN. For the billionth time. If anything it makes a joke of the character and patronises the audience. It’s taken 14 episodes to get here, really! I mean, really! And where did Anna Torv’s acting go? I keep waiting to see her spring into her superb self of season 3, I keep waiting and waiting and it’s just gone. Joshua Jackson has out done himself this season, he’s wiped her off the screen. Wish the old, blindingly stunning acting of Anna Torv was still around. It left last season and hasn’t returned. Maybe it’s not her fault, the poor thing doesn’t know who she’s playing anymore and really, can you blame her?
Why should Ryan stop reviewing FRINGE if he still feels up to the task? His review is his opinion of the show. Is he not entitled to his opinion?
Moreover you’re still reading his reviews even tho you don’t care for them of this season–pert near the same thing you’re accusing Ryan of doing, watching a show whose current direction he doesn’t care for. Is not what’s good for the goose also good for the gander?
Why shouldn’t he do what you yourself are doing?
Ultimately with any review, there are mitigating factors. Ryan has stated repeatedly he doesn’t like the direction this season has gone, so with that foreknown, you account for that when reading his reviews. Are there good elements in this season? Yes. Ryan himself has said as much, but for him, what he has been looking for has been lacking and that lack has been for the most part been overwhelming the negative.
For me, and you, and many other fans, the positives still outweigh the negatives. Your mileage may vary.
Besides, the easiest, and the cowardly thing for Ryan to do is to give false praise in a bid to gain readers. He’s giving you his honest opinion, even tho he knows it’s going to be an unpopular one, and even goes to the trouble of explaining his perspective so even if you don’t agree with it, you understand it. What else can you ask of anyone doing a review?
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Besides, doesn’t Ryan’s negative reviews make his positive reviews worth it all the more?
There’s a difference between having a negative review for an EPISODE and not being able to review an episode because of how much he dislikes the season. Plenty of fans understand that. There were bad episodes in Seasons 2 and 3 of this show, didn’t change how great the seasons were. This was one of the best episodes of the series, in my opinion. But Ryan spends 90% of his ‘review’ being Eeyore about the season and the death of TV.
Agreed… I sometimes come here just to see if McGee EVER likes an episode of this show. This whole season has been great, but things have really kicked into gear the past few weeks, and it’s put the (relatively) slow pace of the first half of the season in a whole new perspective.
Do yourself a favor, quit reading McGee’s drivel, and come over to Noel Murray’s excellent reviews over at AV Club. Noel’s not a cheerleader, but he is a fan of Fringe, and he recognizes what a great show this has been. He’s objective about the show, but he’s not spiteful blowhard McGee is.
McGee, and you other haters, you’re going to miss Fringe when it’s gone. Too bad you can’t recognize that now.
Guy: Read my review from two weeks ago. I said I liked that episode.
Sincerely,
Spiteful Blowhard Hater McGee
@guy smiley
Award winning critics like Sepinwall, McNutt, Fienberg, Mo Ryan and others have called Fringe out for the same issues. Noel Murray sucks up in order to get access…hardly objective.
@Henry
Ryan’s editor, his coworker, his podcast partner and his friend all share his opinion of “Fringe.” Color me shocked. I guess TV criticism begins and ends with the people that Ryan McGee knows personally.
I agree with Ryan, the characters are losing touch with the audiences because the producers don’t want to reveal too much in the episodes to keep the show running. The last 2 episodes were great because finally Peter was embracing the present instead of nagging and reminiscing about some lost timeline. Now that we have 4 full seasons already we are so vested in the main characters so that side plots like Observers or David Robert Jones is just a nuisance and a distraction. I hope this will be the series finale because I don’t want to try to comprehend another timeline with bushy haired Observers :)
I occasionally check in on your thoughts on the show…I kind of had to tone it down a bit. I don’t mean this in a rude way…I respect your thoughts (though I do disagree). I think the problem is that it just gets tiring reading more or less the same things on a weekly basis.
I agree, I think this really is the key issue, at least for me. For the record, I enjoy your criticism, Ryan, and have no interest in wholesale character assassination the way some people here seem to.
But to me, the issue is that you have been spending the significant majority of every review this season restating the same critique over and over. While you do find new and articulate ways to say it every week, it doesn’t change the fact that it IS the same critique, and you’re spending about 80% of each review on it. I think if you spent a paragraph each week reiterating that this issue is still a problem for you, but then spent the rest of your reviews making new and different points, that would be much more acceptable to people. It’s the fact that you seem to be saying the same thing every week AT LENGTH, without adding much else to your take on the season, and often without spending a lot of time on the specifics of the individual episode you’re reviewing, that is frustrating people.
As far as my own take on the show, I’m somewhere in between where you are and the people who have bought into the season’s conceit hook, line and sinker. I’ve definitely had stretches this season where I felt frustrated being disconnected from the characters I spent 3 seasons with.
But I think once the Peter we all know showed up and started trying to cope with being disconnected from his loved ones, I then had an emotional anchor into this world. I was still frustrated not having my Olivia, but it worked for me in the sense that I was emotionally aligned with Peter’s perspective in that frustration. It was at that point that I was able to start sinking back into a comfort zone and enjoy aspects of the show like the twisty narrative and the mystery. And now that Ourlivia appears to be back — and I do agree with you that she is — I feel very connected to this world both through Peter and Olivia.
For an exact opposite review, one that talks about the episode thematically and therefore gets perhaps what the writers intended, see the AV Club review:
[www.avclub.com]
Art isn’t really subjective. You have to be on the same page as the writers, not the other way around. Criticism to me is when the artist’s purpose succeeds or fails, but, only based on the evidence of the show–what you’re seeing in front of you–not a flaw that is outside the show. If it’s in the critic’s head, and nowhere else–in no other critic’s head–then this is a subjective opinion and not really, to me, a valid criticism.
Think of Amazon book reviews. They start off with “This was well written and the characters were deep and I got what they were going for, but I just didn’t like it. It wasn’t for me.” Taste can hurt the critic if it makes him not appreciate what’s in front of him.
Ryan, I think I heard you say on your joint Ryans podcast that you came from music criticism. If so, then I can understand your take, while gently or politely pointing out that it doesn’t really apply to the narrative arts.
Music for me is the most subjective of arts. It’s personal. You get excited by a song–by a beat or guitar–without really having to know the lyrics–ie what the song is about. A lot of music I just like or dislike instantly, without going into the technical aspects and artistic statements or vision. Whole genres of music I don’t listen to because I don’t find them exciting. Like classical or jazz. But if I reviewed them, I would try to appreciate the qualities, the technical stuff, and what the artist is saying. But, I don’t review them, and so don’t have to listen to them because what excites me I like.
But you can’t really do that with books, movies, and TV shows, because it’s not about being moved or experiencing an emotional response. If it was, a lot of Kubrick would leave a person cold and therefore those films would fail, or a lot of Coen Brothers, etc, but I’d be missing the ideas and worldviews those artists express through their medium. I look at these arts thematically, if they give insight to the world,or if they make me think about what the artists want me to think about. I also look at the technical aspects–writing, editing, camera, structure.
I don’t look at them on a gut level. If they get what I talked about right, and are intended to excite me, I get excited. I was with with this episode.
I don’t blame you for having an opinion but I’d ask this – after reading a recap like this one, why would anyone who’s still watching the show choose to read them any more?
About this season – while I’ve had some of same reservations, I’ve really enjoyed some of the new dynamics between the characters and some of the resulting tension. Particularly the friction between Walter and Peter.
Mega dittos. I can still get invested emotionally in the show itself, because only that explains my frustration. Characters maybe a little iffier, especially since this episode involved several instances of characters not communicating pertinent information (“Hey, Walter. Olivia started remembering my timeline before the wacky combo town. Guess it ain’t my fault, huh”) and becoming conveniently stupid. Yeah Peter, it is a good idea to walk away from the person you were just told to be with to save the world. Bright.
These are stalling tactics. Bad ones. Olivia got kidnapped so they couldn’t hit it, and that was a better move.
I mostly got frustrated when several moments in the episode made it seem like they are primed for a reveal within the story the true nature of this wacky Dubbed Over Here and There universe, and instead have the only character to be given this information not freaking get it. For no reason but to try to force conflict between the characters that is based on poor characterization. Walter will still be upset at Peter for literally nothing. Peter will feel the pain of almost having Olivia, but not quite, although really quite, but he don’t get it. Olivia is torn between V1.0 and V2.0. And ain’t getting no loving. And Astrid can’t figure out how the observers knocked over a tray.
Ryan, keep doing these interesting po-mo reviews. Don’t worry bout the haters.
Everything is about context. Ryan stated his views and why he had them at the top of this review, why fans or commentators ont this blog choose to lambast him for those I have no clue or idea.
One has to remember that Ryan does not do this casually but professionally. So like any other human being in any country in the world Ryan has a “9-5” job for “5 days a week” where he has to do reviews, do a podcast, do interviews, attend press events, etc. His whole career is in looking at a work of art and trying to work out its meaning.
That is the life of a tv critic, therefore a tv series that can make a critic think more will always get higher acclaim. This being Ryans job, Fringe has to work hard to make Ryan and fans and critics see the work it does there has to be depth.
Ryan has being doing reviews of Chuck over at the AV Club, the only 3 episodes in the final season to get straight A’s were Chuck versus the Santa Suit and the Series finale, why? because they took elements from the previous 5 seasons and married them into an episode. They used elements that made Ryan and the audience think and wonder and remember the wonderful times he and we had in the previous seasons. The 3 episodes mananged to combine the past with the present and provided a way forward. They took elements that we hold dear to us and let us smile like the characters smile, cry with the characters…they represented everything that is great about the show Chuck. Every critic from Ryan to Alan Sepinwall to Mo Ryan to Eric from IGN to everyone loved it.
The best episode of season 4 Mad Men was the Suitcase, why? because they took elements and story from 4 years worth of the show and explored a relationship that had ups and downs and brought back issues that mattered and answered the toughest questions in a wonderful and touching way. They took something from the pilot (the hand touch) and closed it off in a wonderful scene in the end and offered hope in Don choosing to keep the door open.
Any episode that can evoke emotion and payoff through excellent dialogue and wonder and class will always get high marks. It shows respect to the audience that the show knows where it has been and knows where it is going.
Now to Fringe. They have cut off there previous 3 seasons, plain and simple. Nina and Olivia have this scene about ….exposition? we never saw it, Fringe basically half assed it by just cranking up the music to evoke emotion. There is no investment in these characters because these characters are brand new and built on lazy exposition and false moments none of us witnessed, it is lazy.
What did the Observer September tell Peter that we did not already know? We knew they were not from our world, we knew (after the episode “August”) why September has tried to course correct his own mistake. We know that Observers can feel and can try and change based on as I said the episode August, so what did we learn? There was no depth to the scene in any way or form.
They had Olivia remember last episode but then contrived a reason for Peter to not accept her based on a weakly written scene with the observer.
The Walter character has been written up and down all season, Peter suddenly as the worst memory alive…he forgot to tell Walter and Lincoln that Olivia has memories that he did not know so it is not him doing this to her…he forgot everything that happened in the machine. What was the point in DRJ doing the exact same things he did 3 seasons ago?
I am sorry to say this but this is terrible writing. There is no coherancy to the characters, the overall plot, the overall mythology…this is one giant mess and the producers just do not see that and that is the worst part. They have not even attempted to see it and that is unforgivable. Ryan is doing his job and no one has a right to tell him not to. He has every right as a critic to call Fringe out on their laziness and pathetic efforts this season. A show cannot just crank up the music and expect a smart audience to just accept crappy exposition.
Fringe has really gone down the drains badly.
Oh shut up. Trying to justify Ryan’s bad criticism, with examples from another shows is plain stupid.
I can’t really talk about Chuck because I left the show on it’s 3rd season. It was a funny show, but nothing special, and it went “down the drains” so quickly that it became unbearable (bad acting, bad storytelling, characters were almost based on eye-candy etc.)
Mad Men is a totally different story. It’s time-piece character study. It’s a cable show, with 12 episodes, and very controlled production. The conditions are completely different. Yes, “The Suitcase” was easily the best episode of the year it aired. But comparing Fringe to Mad Men is something you just can’t do and it’s ridiculous.
Fringe, this season, never forgot the essence of their characters, they’re there even though they’re not. This season’s concept isn’t something any show can pull off easily. It was courageous act. That has to count for something. You say it’s lazy writting, but if you think any show has the capacity to semi-reinvent itself, in order to tell a story about love, personality, what makes us what we are, the past, the future, you’re crazy.
So yes, you can stop sucking it up to Ryan. He’s losing all credibility as a critic. And even worse when he’s praising a show so badly written, that even a porn movie is better, like Spartacus.
You shut up! How rude!
A tv show has a plot and has characters. It does not matter if it is set in the 1960’s or in outer space (BSG). Either fans or critics like the way a show contructs its plots and paints it characters or they do not. My point is that who are you or anyone to say that he should stop watching the show because he disagrees or cannot connect to the show?
Oh and by the way how is resetting your show (“Reinventing”) and avoiding payoff courgeous? It just tells fans that they do not have any respect of their time and investment.
Also Ryan is not the only critic struggling with this show. Mo Ryan (check out their last podcast) Alan Sepinwall, Dan Fienberg, Miles McNutt, etc have basically called this show out for what it is…A good procedural but a lousy Mythology show.
Oh and just because a show is on cable and has a different production schedule should have no bearing on quality…either a show has what it takes like Mad Men and Breaking Bad or it does not like Fringe.
Oh T. mad props to you. :))))
LOL Did you even read this review? It barely talks about plot and characters, or mythology. It just 95% whining, as others have already said.
Have you read any interviews with the Fringe producers? Those guys have nothing but respect for the fans. You and Ryan talk like the show eliminated every character development, or past 3 seasons, when clearly it hasn’t. It’s all related, and I bet soon we will reach a point that will tie things up nicely.
Well, and there are other critics that still like the show, and even though they notice the flaws (every show has them), they still write constructive criticism (and don’t spend the review whinning and psycho-evaluating they’re journey as TV critic to avoid talking about the episode).
Examples: EWs Ken Tucker, EWs Doc Jensen, io9’s Charlie Jane Anders, TVfanatic’s Carissa Pavlica, AVclub Noel Murray. There are more, but these are enough.
And how can you say Fringe is a good procedural? When that is it’s biggest weakness? A bad Mythology show? A one that gives you satisfying answers that relate to the characters and the overall plot. And that wasn’t certainly their opinion when Fringe gave us White Tulip, Peter, and most of the episodes from first half of season 3 (that’s probably why Ryan options to self-evaluate his TV criticism journey).
And if you think a show on cable with a different production schedule doen’t affect the quality of show, you’re just a bit dumb. Of course it affects. Try stretching out every season of Mad Men or Breaking Bad to 22 episodes (less time to write, to produce, to think, less input from the network, etc). And that’s the reason why cable and British productions are better.
And what is even more stupid, is that Ryan is always praising every Spartacus episode to high heavens on the AV Club: because that show has LOTS of character development, LOTS of character continuity, so many GOOD actors, and GREAT special effects. Oh and it really doesn’t offer free nudity and free gore, totally unrelated to the plot. Yeah, I’m being a bit over-sarcastic: bottom line, it’s a semi- entertaining show, but it’s so far from being the BEST on TV. What’s even more ironic it’s that Steven S. Knight (Spartacus showrunner) loves Fringe.
I never said in the first 3 seasons they did not have great episodes. Peter and White tulip and firefly and a host of others were great episodes. I said this season has been a total waste…they have not got their sh*t together.
Also I read the interviews that Joel and Jeff do and they are ambigous and disingenous to say the least. How about just coming and saying that this character was meant to do this or that plot development was supposed to be doing that instead of random drivel.
Cable dramas still have to write their dialogue, they still have to have a plot, they still have to do many things that a network show does. Ok so Fringe has to stretch its story out…does that excuse the awful dialogue? or the crappy contrivances? or the infuriating stalling? or any of the other problems that the show is suffering from?
Every reviewer puts in a bit of personal story into their reviews…if you check the AV Club they wrote an article where they are supposed to do that because it is in their template. So Ryan has every right to explain why he does or does not like something.
Also did the show runners not say at the beginning of this season that it would be the Peter season? So exactly when does his arc actually start? 14 episodes in and he is just there to react to Olivia and Walter. So yeah Joel and Jeff are liars as well as disrespectful towards fans.
The stalling is an obvious consequence of the stretching. And where the hell is the awful dialogue? or the crappy contrivances? Yeah there are shows with much better dialogues, I’ll give you that (mostly on cable). But Fringe’s dialogue isn’t bad, as you’re trying to paint it. But whatever, you’re probably blinded by your hate and support of Ryan, that you can’t see that being in a network and have 22 episodes and lower the quality of lots of aspects. And even though that happens, Fringe is still a pretty good Sci-Fi show, that deserves some respect. The only broadcast drama that could be considered better than “Fringe” is “The Good Wife”, but that is a completely different type of show. Maybe now that “Awake” will be finally on, I can see that show being better, but it will also have a tough task because of it’s high concept (and will probably have holes in it’s story, which are very common in Science-fiction).
And I’m not sure why you are calling Joel and Jeff liars. Because you don’t see Peter’s story this season? Well you must also be pretty blind here. Maybe it’s not that obvious, but this is Peter’s journey home. That doesn’t mean the others characters can’t have some screen time. And Joel and Jeff are a always a bit vague, because they respect the fans enough to not give them spoilers and let them think for themselves. And from what I’ve seen, they’ve always delivered what they said (That we would be seeing alt-Nina, they had a plan for Henry, etc..).
Anyways, I’m out. This discussion is not productive. You and Ryan will always think this show is the worse. He will probably be continuing badmouthing the show without any sort of honest criticism, he probably enjoys seeing fans getting angry. He is like David Edelstein of Nymagazine, that throws good movies down in dishonest criticisms, just for the pleasure of it and to get more pageviews from angry fans.
Adios
Being a little hyperbolic? You can tell by how badly the observer reveal was that we now know that they are making this up as they go along. They say they had a 7 year plan but I just highly doubt that based on the disjointed story. I mean seriously, what has peters absence and then reappearance done for the story? Nothing. What has resetting the characters done? Nothing. The ratings ? Now in the 2 million range….pathetic!
Amrit: when writing, please write in a way that doesn’t presume everyone else has the same opinion as you. I don’t agree with you and I know many others who are still very besotted with this show.
If you have something to say, fine; just don’t say it as though it is fact.
Maybe he is writing for the 17 million or so viewers that watch NCIS instead of Fringe. Is that better?
I agree that there is something does not feel right about this season…what it is I am not sure but there are a lot of fans who have left and agree.
Good lord, yes, let Ryan do his job. If you don’t like his reviews, don’t read them. He’s made valid points posted elsewhere on the web (and I will have to check out those reviewers Amirit has mentioned, haven’t seen them). The efforts to bamboozle the viewers have taken the show off the cliff, I think. (Since I don’t live in Vancouver I don’t feel compelled to genuflect to Bad Robot and the producers.) The characters were who we fell in love with! Not Joel and Jeff! Not the conceit of extra universes or timelines, but our Walter, our Olivia, and Peter. Together. Once it became a vehicle for random Olivias and ambiguity, it got less and less wild and crazy and interesting, and more like an essay of 15000 words due at the end of the term. Bleh.
This is the first review I have read by Ryan McGee and I want to take him by the hand to the nearest psychoanalyst to get over the identity (or mid-life?) crisis he appears to be having during the recap. Ryan, you are a good writer. Now write about the show and leave your personal baggage out of it.
It was a very good episode not great but very good.And Josh Jackson just doesnt do it for me.Hes so wooden and unconvincing all the time.Thank God for Jared Harris.
Oh, yeah, and… “The End of All Things”? I know I’m being nitpicky here, but what does that title even mean in the context of this episode? There was nothing nearly as apocalyptic as the title would suggest. Which is an apt illustration of my own frustration with the show; if they are really in risk of apocalypse, then bring that to the forefront, make the characters address that risk. The world is at the verge of destruction and we’re supposed to be sympathetic to Peter Bishop’s ET-like struggle to go “home”? Unless his “going home” is part of what’s needed to save the universe but, as I’ve written in a reply below, we don’t even know if that’s the case. It’s hard to take the whole threat to the universe’s existence seriously when you don’t know exactly how Peter using the machine in the S3 finale saved it.
I was surprised to see, and even moreso recognize Monte Markham(Leland Spivey). He was all over TV in the late 60’s through the 80’s, but I seem to remember him most from a 1967 series called “The Second Hundred Years” which dealt with aspects of time displacement(in this instance suspended animation) and doppelgangers. I wonder if the producers had that connection in mind when they hired him. Also, I was wondering where I’d heard the term palimpsest from recently and it was the title of an episode of Criminal Intent several years back.
I share many of your insightful, cogent, and well documented concerns and appreciate your making it very clear yours is a very personal experience. I even am totally on board about the incredible Reset Blunder and that the series was always about the characters as much as the futuristic science and far out layered plots. I even hate Peter’s inexpliquable rejection of Olivia which bookends the same sorry state we had last season on her part. Keeping them apart seems almost de rigueur until the finale, but this is a contrivance we know will pass. But I don’t feel as harsh or cynical that this FRINGE maybe isn’t as perfect as we’d like. Perhaps because I recognized VERY early on that LOST was a ton of horse manure thrown against a wall and never became invested and jaded in its TWIN PEAKSIAN abuse of its audience. So, I’m looking at the series here that is, not the series I want it to be, and I still find it entertaining and thought provoking if not in a pedantic way. You say you are no longer entertained, but I think you are actually looking for much more than that. “The Making of the Swimsuit Issue” is ‘entertaining’. I think our expectations all exceed that. FRINGE if nothing else is a needed respite from the endless scripted ‘fauxality tee vee’, which is what will likely replace this ambitious series. (Try deconstructing WIFE SWAP sometime. It’s not worth it, trust me.) I do understand when a series raises the bar, when it comes SO close to something historic and transcendent, it’s frustrating to see it fall short of the high mark they themselves set. Botticelli is da bomb, but sometimes you have to settle for Perugino. So I’ll still watch with baited breath each week left, hoping lightning will strike once more. Meanwhile, maybe lighten up and take it as it is. I still find it fascinating and one of the best things on television, cracked veneer and all.
I agree, you stated the state of things much better than I. I’m not a Fringe fanatic like I was, but its still better than most of the other stuff on.
Ryan, i think you just gotta let go man. I understand your overall issue with this season but you keep restating the same point over and over each week. Not only that but it keeps getting lOnger each week. Why? Why do this to yourself and the readers? Its like when sepinwall stopped liking the office or stretches of himym he simply gave quick one paragraph recaps not because he is reviewing them but allows readers to discuss. We get it you have no connection to the characters anymore…how can you write an honest or productive review if you cant accept the central premise of whats happened? It would be like saying mad men is a terrible show because its not a comedy.
A far more interesting discussion would be to for arguments sake ignore your inability to accept the premise of this season, and look objectively at how this season compares to last. Cause if you do i think there is a goOd case to be made that this season is better….
The whole reason for this season as a reset was because last season had just gone too far. I mean really, the end of the world doomsday scenarios between the two worlds, the first people?, the machine that somehow has peter as the guy who activates it, the olivia/fauxlivia love triangle, peter having to choose as a way of deciding the fates of the two universes?, the (gack) baby????? I mean seriously in many ways (probably out of fear that it was the last season) last season was so over the top that there was no choice but to reset.
So while it may have been done in a fairly ridiculous way, i feel like they have actually been successful in bringing the show back to its roots…
1) although the memories of the characters were different, their emotional resonance has been much truer this season. Peter and olivias chemistry feels truer now versus last season where it felt so contrived.
2) the conflicts between the universes much more interesting this year. The armageddon scenario between them last year just left no room for interesting interactions. My favorite episode this year was when the two sides had to work together even though there was distrust. The astrid story of the two worlds so much more interesting than anything from last season. In fact i could watch an entire show about the interactions between the two universes.
3) No love triangle/ no baby. Its almost as if september was the voices of the writers. “yeah see fauxlivia having peters baby was just a terrible idea and following that timeline would have lead to a terrible show…so we gotta fix that and erase that from the history”…
All this to say that if you can just accept the resetting premise and move forward, i have actually found this season to be better than last season. And yes like peter we too want to return home to the show that we all loved…. An interesting question for peter and for us is can that truly happen given what weve been through?
Can the writers succed at this not only in the show but with its fans as well? Ryan, i think this is a much more interesting discussion to be having. It accepts your points about the flaws of this season while also recognizing where this season is working, while leaving an open ended question to be answered in the coming weeks.
Honestly, I just feel like people are so desperate for sci/fi and mystery programming that they will defend shows like Fringe to the death and blast anyone with another opinion. The people who are defending the show now are the same people who liked the show at the start. The eccentricity of Walter and the mystery of the week plus some little nugget of a clue about what’s to come seemed to be enough. I thought it was terrible. But then, it went against the grain of JJ Abrams’ insane obsession with fusing serialized and episodic drama and went deeper in to being full-blown serialized and did some great conceptual and character-driven stuff. And then, they threw it all away on this gambit, which I guess was supposed to make us all have a better understanding/appreciation for the characters – and maybe it would have if it had ended about 10 episodes ago – and it was a huge misstep. And yet, they just keep hammering on it, refusing to put the show back in a place where I care about any of the characters. If this show gets another season, maybe it can salvage things. But this season is pretty much a travesty, and I like coming here to see that I’m not crazy. Indeed I am watching the oddest tanking of a tv show due to a single story arc I’ve ever witnessed. Look back at the Walter, Olivia, Peter dynamic of the second season, and tell me that it’s not far superior to the hollow drek that we’re being subjected to currently.
I completely disagree. No one is trying to defend this show because we’re desperate. The thing is that there are people that do like this season. If you don’t believe me-go check out reviews for this episode from other critics. It’s one thing not to like the direction they took the show, but to keep harping on it…just gets tiring. I like to read a lot of reviews just to see what people as a whole are saying..and that’s why I read Ryan’s reviews from time to time. It’s just so bizarre to me that’s all.
The thing that’s really been bugging me is when the Observer showed up and told Olivia that in all possible futures, she must die. Well… yeah. He could have popped up in front of anyone and said the same thing. It’s so vague it’s comical. For all we know, he was talking about death from old age.
I think she’s going to have to die in this timeline somehow in order for Peter to get back to his timeline and pursue his destiny. Just guessing, of course, and boy, won’t that be an Emmy submission episode for all involved?!
Couldn’t disagree with you more.
Ryan–I agree with you for the most part. I thought the writers were commenting on the season when they talked about the tape, that there are traces that bleed through even though it was erased, much like they erased Henry, and Peter’s existance. They want us to be fascinated by this new reality, that Peter has to build his world once again. But all I see is that they ran out of ideas once Peter and Olivia got together, and they started down a road with Altlivia and Henry they didn’t want to continue, so they erased it, and started over. But we’ve lost something crucial in the process. Would have been better to have some horrid accident kill Henry than alter the whole universe.
The scene between Peter and the Observer was illuminating, in that it clarified that the interest of the Observers is their own origins, somehow Peter fathered a child that ended up producing the Observer culture. And September made clear (to me), that there is no other universe, Peter is in the right place, but the events have changed everyone but him. But he didn’t grasp it, at least not yet. He clings to his theory that he belongs somewhere else.
I still watch, but its not must see TV anymore, like Olivia, I remember it, but I don’t feel it.
I agree, this episode was hyped up way to much. How do the observers move so quickly when running? Why run if they can teleport? Why interfere in events? How can they catch bullets? If they are humans from the future how come they are so different?
Wait–why was Fauxliva the wrong one to be Henry’s mother? She is the Olivia from Peter’s actual universe. The one he would have grown up in had September not distracted OT Walter . . .
Because with her DNA’s son, the machine was started and everything went down hill. That’s why he is wrong
Anna Torv is absolutely adequate.
Great perfomance from Anna Torv, as usual.
To be honest, I’d rather you just stop reviewing this show at all. I love Fringe more than just about any TV show I’ve ever followed. If it pains you so much, I’d rather you’d just give it up completely rather than hear you attempt to dissuade more people from watching what I consider a riveting, thrilling, fantastically acted show. No offense. No need to hammer additional nails in the coffin. Just move on to something else and let those of us who love it, continue to love it.
To make a not perfect comparison I would have to say that reading these reviews is like reading reviews of the fourth or fifth season of Friday Night Lights that do nothing but discuss how much better storyline x would be if it was about Smash or how much more attached the reviewer felt to Street than he did to Vince, etc. At some point you have to recognize that Tyra went off to college and start to give Jess a chance. Who knows, maybe you’ll wind up ditching your Panthers blue in favor of some Lions red. Or not, maybe you’ll always prefer Street to Vince. Either way, we’re not in West Dillon anymore.
I’ll go on record as saying I prefer Vince to Street. Vince is probably in my top 3 favorite Dillon football players along with Saracen and of course Riggins.
Long live Wallace!
“Where’s the boy, String?”
This essay/review is obviously the work of someone who had his obsessive heart broken by a TV show. Fringe is a road trip to nowhere; just enjoy the ride and the sights and don’t worry about the destination.
3 months and 7 episodes of not reading Ryan McGee’s Hitfix reviews and it’s the same old story. As many have already pointed out, what has become cumbersome is having to sift through so much personal catharsis and banality just to get to another one-note complaint about the season’s underlying “problem.” I’m hardly the first hitfix reader to point this out and yet the only explanation we deserve is the grade-school comeback of, “well nobody’s putting a gun to your head.”
This is where I’ve had a problem with these reviews since the beginning of the season. McGee claims to be the one with “a gun to his head.” He has to “do his job,” and soldier through all this season’s eye-rolling moments that “Fringe,” has offered. He doesn’t enjoy doing this but he has to because he’s a professional. And he’s not doing it for a paycheck, he’s doing it because he loves the nature of criticism and the people that make “Fringe,” and the people who still enjoy “Fringe,” need to hear the truth.
Wow. Is Ryan McGee the only person on the planet that Hitfix can employ to watch and write about this show? Clearly, we’re dealing with a niche audience when we’re talking about “Fringe,” coverage on a semi-notable entertainment blog. But there is an audience for the show, so why not have someone who’s still interested in said show actually recap it?
Sepinwall, seems to have no problem dropping the recapping process when his interest wains. So I find it ludicrous that the same can’t be done when it comes to “Fringe,” recaps and McGee. Despite Ryan’s artistic protestations to the contrary, his work doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It has to entertain or inform the people that read it. Maybe there are a ton more people that find all this personal babble interesting but I lost interest a while ago.
Fringe is still a TV show that holds value for an audience. Hitfix used to be a place where those people could come for an informed opinion on that show. Currently this is no longer the case. Ryan McGee isn’t fulfilling a professional obligation, he’s waxing poetic at the expense of this website’s readers. Or worse he’s found that the only way he can bump up his audience is by antagonizing them.
At this point, the only power any of the frustrated commenters have is the power to “not click.” I stopped doing that a while back for “monkeys as critics,” but I think I’ll try just forgoing Hitfix (Sepinwall mostly) all together. If my traffic to other more emotionally mature writers on this website have enabled this version of this column to continue I’ve got no one else to blame but me. I have no interest in subsidizing this kind of narcissistic drivel. I encourage like minded readers to do the same.
Maybe this space of the internet can actually be filled with “Fringe” recaps again.
Whaaahhhh whaaahhh whaaahhh….somebody does not like this show as currently constituted and dares to voice their opinion and you whinge like a baby. if Ryan went on and on about how awesome Fringe was would you complain? Doubt it! Fringe has been terrible this season, the plot is uneven, the character arcs poor and redundant and thematically this season is yet to find an identity. The show runners are conducting interviews in which 90 % is bs and lies e.g. Them saying that Peter would get an arc and this would be his season. This show has jumped the shark and if Ryan would rather talk about why he does like the show than the obvious reasons for his decline than that is his prerogative.
This. +100. The only particle I differ on is still doubting this is Ourlivia. But like you, and Peter, I have to wait to find out. If we don’t find out for certain next episode (supposedly the be-all, end-all of the PO romance story), then the writers are even more out of touch than I think they already are.
I did like Lincoln saying that forcing this Olivia to become Ourlivia would be ghastly and deprive this Olivia of her identity. Does he stand in for the writers, do you think?
The Olivia and Nina relationship should have been given far more scenes, Anna and Blair are so great together, instead a dew clips and one scene at the end of 4,10, 4 episodes ago, so that a lot of viewers did not understand where both were coming from.
When Olivia was about to fry fakeNina she said the very important line that she called Nina Miss Sharpe until being 18, so the I love you at the end of 4,10, was fake as the mother remark. But people fall for the sentimental lines, and thus for Nina as a mother, Where? If it would be Walter/Peter you would have heard that info 20 times already.
What i find sad is that Olivia and Walter and with that brilliant Anna Torv and John Noble have been sacrified to the mediocre Josh Jackson abd Peter.
Thanks to Jacksons complaining Olivia has been completely reduced to his girl and an object sinde midseason 3, and with his return in season 4.
Anna Torv has to do all the hard work, playing yellow Olivia losing to blue Olivia so that Peter can have the Olivia he wants.
Saddest thing of all is that while the writers have written this season around and for Jackson, he signs a filmcontract in november 2011, a film that he is currently filming, so that the writers had to change direction because of him (they were at epi 11/12 at the time) and the rest of the cast have to adjust to his needs. Even more sad because he profits from the credibility Fringe gets thanks to especially Torv and Noble.
When superstar Jackson is good enough to lower himself again to Fringe level, he will be back Centerstage as the hero for the last few episodes of Fringe.
I feel sorry for especially Torv (who already had gotten the flack that should have gone to Jackson the first season) that she is now being asked to serve superstar Jackson, who himself is so little interested that she has to act for two.
With the soap prediction by Observer September we now wait for Olivia to once again as blue Olivia kiss the floor of Peter Supergod, and the finale will be that Olivia will have a baby, a Son named Peter.
I guess Pinkner has done it again, he seems to have a reputation of ruining shows and especially great female characters.
Your hate for JJ made you blind and ridiculous. I love Fringe and pains me to read so much hate for an actor of the show. They’re all so much talented and supportive to the show, it’s a shame to have an stupid fan like you watching Fringe.
I’d like a 5th and final season.
I’m done with your reviews of fringe. I enjoy the show and in past seasons looked forward to reading your column which offered insightful perspectives and plot details that I may have missed otherwise. This year, I still enjoy the show; however, I’ve grown increasingly frustrated with your column in which you present the same opinion week after week (that this season is fundamentally flawed) without any of the analysis that I previously enjoyed. Your “flawed season” perspective may have been interesting for a week or two, but it grew old quickly when it continued throughout the entire season. I find it especially interesting that your reviews mirror your issues with the show. The “plot” of your reviews this entire season has centered on restating the same opinion week after week and at this point, it seems unlikely that you will ever get back to what made your columns enjoyable (for me)… thoughtful and insightful analysis and commentary.