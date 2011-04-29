Recap: ‘Fringe’ – ‘The Last Sam Weiss’

There”s a link between the way that prophecies tend to work on scripted shows and the act of actually scripting said shows. Both have long-term goals that tend to get muddied up when put into actual practice. In the case of “Fringe,” it”s tempting to see everything laid out tonight as the summation of all that”s come before it. It”s also tempting to see it as one hell of a clever retcon, taking bits and pieces of all that”s come before it and shape it into the slick Frankenstein monster you watched tonight.
Personally, I could care less which way it actually occurred. You hear enough about showrunners and their long-term plans, and most of it”s just baloney. The proof”s in the pudding, or in this case, the interdimensionally charged electro-pudding. And “The Last Sam Weiss” was pretty delicious pudding.
Part of my problem with the Peter Prophecy lay less in the fact that it was romance trumping science at its core (though I had problems with aspects of it) and more to do with the fact that it left Olivia out of the equation. Peter ostensibly had to choose one version of Olivia or the other, which meant that neither version had much agency as far as this prophecy was written. It reminded me a bit of the mythology surrounding vampire slayers and their Watchers in the “Buffy” universe, an injustice/inequality ultimately built into that show”s end game. I don”t think “Fringe” has gender issues on the mind per say: it holds up both men and women equally strong and equally fallible. But by leaving Olivia out of the equation, it left moronic reviewers such as myself calling The Doomsday Device “the most dramatic rose ceremony ever.”
Tonight”s episode changed that, and it did so by calling back to one of my favorite Season 1 scenes. That scene, from the episode “Ability,” involved Olivia psychically turning off a bomb set by David Robert Jones, with Peter standing behind her while she did it. Speculation ran rampant about what actually happened in that scene: did she turn it off? Did he? Was in a combination? Or was it, as Olivia surmised at the time, simply a practical joke enacted by Jones? Tonight”s episode confirmed that the answer lay behind Door #3, through the discovery of a piece of last parchment and the discovery of inner strength found only when relying on someone you love.
Quick side tangent, but it relates to tonight”s episode, I promise: in college, I had to fulfill a “Religion/Philosophy” requirement in order to graduate. I took a class in which the professor paired primary texts with seminal films of the first half of the 20th century. In one such pairing, he coupled Immanuel Kant”s notion of the “realm of ends” with the cinematic comedy “The Awful Truth.” I”m going to butcher the exact definition, but the realm of ends essentially amounts to a theoretical world in which all people act at all times as if their decisions should be universal law. What my professor did is to flip Kant”s formulation and suggest that only in pairs, not as individuals, could the realm of ends actually be accessed.
Taking the theme of pairs into tonight”s “Fringe,” this episode crystallized what had been brewing since “Ability,” as well as solved one of my major problems with “Lysergic Acid Diethylamide” a few weeks back. In “Diethylamide,” William Bell told Olivia that fear was the dominant trait that dominated her life, an assessment I intellectually understood but still didn”t jive with the Olivia I knew. The Olivia I knew lived with fear constantly, yes, but more often than not overcame it. She overcame it thanks to her makeshift Fringe family, but lately overcame it even more thanks to her romance with Peter.
It seems The First People concurred with my philosophy professor, as it foresaw not only Peter”s involvement in the machine but Olivia”s as well. It saw two people that needed to work as one to accomplish a specific goal. It”s a goal that looks at episode”s end potentially catastrophic, but there was something that felt fundamentally right about the pair walking towards the device together instead of him simply going it alone. Given how much I initially resisted the show pairing these two up, I must concede that the reasons for it have proven necessary and have proven surprisingly affecting. Let”s face it: no one”s getting into a Doomsday Device with a frat buddy. You go in with the help of the one person in the universe that you love.
Now, about that catastrophe: I have almost nothing to say about it at this point. At first, I thought Peter accidentally landed in the series finale of “Dollhouse,” but I didn”t see any zombies there. I saw a massive tower erected at the site of Ground Zero, which places him in our universe…but not in our time. It also doesn”t look like the Device magically solved anything. In fact, having not seen any promos for next week (which should NOT discuss in the comments below, if you please), I”m guessing he”s either 1) in a possible future that he”ll exist for what seems like ages for him but a millisecond to Olivia/Walter/Broyles, or 2) he”s jumped into his own body in a world in which Over Here and Over There turned into Over Where. Remember the ongoing metaphor of the two universes as snow globes, in which one would inevitably smash the other out of existence? Over Where is a combo world in which two snow globes formed one ugly, mega-globe in which people fight for increasingly scarce resources.
Again, it”s hard to say too much about so scant a scene. It also doesn”t help that who The First People are, how they created those manuscripts, and what they want (what they really, really want) is still completely in the dark. I”m guessing it”s a fair assumption to say that The First People are The Observers, but other than that it”s all conjecture. Did everything go according to their plan? Did they want Peter to end up in a future, demilitarized NYC? Did they want little Henry grow up to be center fielder for the Brooklyn Dodgers? The only mythology we did learn concerns the titular Sam Weiss, who isn”t immortal so much as the ancestor of people that discovered The First Peoples” manuscript while digging for mastodons. Even Sam confesses to have little important information about the original scribes, just the notion that what”s occurring is happening too soon.
That it”s happening too soon suggests that Peter indeed jumped into the wrong reality. That means next week”s episode could be all about undoing reality to fit what was SUPPOSED to happen. But as I laid out at the start of this review, what”s SUPPOSED to happen is tricky business indeed. The best laid schemes of mastodons and men go oft awry. I”m not sure that I want a “Fringe” that exists in a war-torn apocalypse going into the season finale and through to Season Four. But I am also afraid that an episode spent in a new world that”s undone in 60 televised minutes reduces the stakes that the show has tried so hard to build.
That so many possibilities exist isn”t frustrating, however. It”s enthralling. I”ll worry about which path they go down when they get there. I doubt even the show has a completely clear idea itself. But looking back at the long strange trip of the show, there”s some comfort in knowing they usually find their way to someplace special more often than not. They do so by leading with their heart, not their head, and so long as they prioritize future stories this way, I”m looking forward to discovering new things just as much as they do.
*** If the Peter pages of “The First People” didn”t drive home the show”s connection with “Alias,” tonight”s Olivia-centric pages sure did. One gets the feeling J.J. Abrams told the other producers of “Fringe” to somehow correct the missteps of the last three seasons of that show.
*** Another great connection from that past that paid off: “Be a better man than your father,” a phrase that connects both Peter and Olivia and, when thought simultaneously, activated the typewriter Over There. Totally spine-chilling moment.
*** I hadn”t exactly been feeling GOOD about the freaky weather our planet has been experiencing over the last few years, but after tonight”s episode, I”m straight up terrified.
*** My sense of Peter”s trip to New York City: his brain reset to when he crossed over as a child, leaving him a young child in an adult body, and only gradually put the pieces of his life together until faced with Olivia and Walter. Mostly I”m just relieved that didn”t go for an amnesia plotline, a decision that would have made me throw my tapioca pudding across the room.
*** I bet Walter”s a total champ at giving Wooly Willy interesting facial hair, given how expertly he manipulated those iron fillings for Broyles.
What did you think of “The Last Sam Weiss”? Could that episode in and of itself have served as the season finale? Did Sam”s revelations help or hurt his character? Did the callbacks to previous seasons feel organic or forced? Sound off below!
Fringe does what shows like Lost and the X-Files never seemed interested in doing….it happily runs into the arms of the destiny and mythology it creates (Whereas those other shows danced around those things like they were guilty of following through.) Tonight was brilliantly suspenseful and tied back into things in Season 1 that always seemed wired into the heavy mythology of the show. Here we got pay off on that and prophecies. And then jolted by a killer cliffhanger. Of course, we’ll see how next week plays out, into what will likely be a huge cliffhanger that catapults us into Season 4. But for now, I’m happy with how well they’ve recovered from the bizarre pointless Bellivia storyline. (And I’m happy to watch a genre show of an amazing visual quality that gets heavy performances from all of its actors and actually pays off its mysteries.)
Very happy to see Olivia become more involved again. Much happier with a balance between her and Peter and a pulling together of many of the bread crumbs left about these 2 starting back when they were children. Hoping for a fabulous season finale next week. Season, not series.
couldN’T care less! couldN’T care less! garrrr
The irony is that yes, you could care less, by simply not clicking or reading the article. Or reading and not commenting. Or writing “couldN’T care less!” one time, or twice, sans exclamation points. The point is, you do care about something or other, whether it’s the show, trolling, or simply drawing attention to yourself. Whichever that is, I just didn’t want to see this stuck with a generic “then why are you commenting garrr” response. Good day, sir.
i was correcting mcgee’s improper usage of “could care less” in the beginning of the review.
Well, guess that makes me the idiot now…whoops. Well, now you know what my condescension sounds like if you ever troll!
…Sorry ’bout that.
being a grammar nazi is the highets form of trolldom
I love when shows clean up their loose ends. Psyched for next week, especially given Sam’s final scene, staring at the Statue of Liberty. Don’t trust Sam Weiss!
I love time travel. So to see Peter vaulted years into the future is awesome. It’s like Fringe is becoming Planet of the Apes, in a good way.
I like his cute little old-Pacey hair line.
I could see them spending a few episodes of next season in the future, much as they spent a few episodes over there to start this season. It woyld be kind of a neat narrative pattern, tying each season to the next.
Can anyone remind me of the significance of the “be a better man” quotation? I kept wondering why she didn’t try something simple, like “cat.”
@Chrissy That was the phrase Olivia kept saying when she woke up in the hospital in Latin in season 2 I think.
It was a Greek phrase actually
I think we’re not going to have any explanation about the First People anytime soon. It’ll probabily be the overarching mystery of the series.
Also, I think they used Peter’s temporary amnesia really well, and the jump to the future was completely unforseen. I feared a “Sliders” kind of resolution of the episode (even of the season), but apparently that’s not going to be it. Thankfully! I hope, anyway.
As for Sam Weiss, yes, he lost some of his appeal… Maybe the writers will be able to spruce him up in the finale.
Woohoo! Feeling very happy the way the season finale arc is playing out. So awesome that my expectation/prediction that Olivia would be involved in helping Peter go into the Machine – though I thought it would be done even more as a tandem rather than Olivia being a lever – than how it played out.
I agree this has to be some ‘combo’ universe. Remember, he didn’t want to destroy the other universe. He wanted a third option. Perhaps he got it. Be careful what you wish for, Peter.
Whatever it is, it’s obviously going to be when/where we begin next season and it is NOT going to be in Peter’s comfort zone! Last season we ended with Olivia and Fauxlivia switched. Now, it’s Peter’s turn to figure out his way back to his ‘soulmate’. It makes for a great extension of the mythos this show has created!
Fringe kinda knew what we might assume would happened…..and laughed……i kinda assumed the same as the majority of us viewers……and i got a lot wrong……that is the best part……its not as formulaic or predictable as other shows…..i woulda never guessed what happened…..
nor can i guess how it would end….for other shows….that would have been the season finale……we still have one episode to go….and as they said…they will solve some issues….while opening a bunch more…its awesome
Captain Kirk?!?
“At first, I thought Peter accidentally landed in the series finale of â€œDollhouse,â€ but I didnâ€™t see any zombies there.”
-My thought: the Epitaphs were better.
“What my professor did is to flip Kantâ€™s formulation and suggest that only in pairs, not as individuals, could the realm of ends actually be accessed.”
My thought: please look up Dialectics or Dialectical
“Iâ€™m guessing itâ€™s a fair assumption to say that The First People are The Observers, but other than that itâ€™s all conjecture.”
-In interviews I have heard the producers say that they are different people and that The Observers have their own mythos
“Iâ€™m not sure that I want a â€œFringeâ€ that exists in a war-torn apocalypse going into the season finale and through to Season Four.”
My thoughts: 1) then you would have really hated the proposed season 6 of Angel.
2) Please don’t judge or worry about plot lines that have not happened yet. If you do this then you would have dismissed every show that Joss Whedon has ever done and every writing plotline that Joss has ever done. It is all about execution. Let’s give the writers time to show what they have come up with and judge them based on that.
Would have worked fine for “Angel,” which has a different ethos and worldview than “Fringe.”
And I stated several times that I wouldn’t worry about future plotlines, but would let them unfold. In fact, I called in “enthralling.”
Ryan, I had the same thought – How the hell did Peter wake up in Epitaph One??!?
“…the titular Sam Weiss, who isnâ€™t immortal so much as the ancestor of people that discovered The First Peoplesâ€™ manuscript while digging for mastodons…”
Wouldn’t the *last* Sam Weiss be the descendant of the previous Sam Weiss? I don’t see how he can be an ancestor of any other Sam Weiss if he’s the last one.
Darn website. Sorry about that. What I was going to say was: we don’t know either way if he does or doesn’t, but if he doesn’t have any kids of his own, that would make him the Last Sam Weiss.
“an assessment I intellectually understood but still didnâ€™t jive with the Olivia I knew.” Jibe /=/ jive, my friend.
funny thing just occurred to me,,, you would think that the observers would show up at this point… where the hell are they????
“Again, itâ€™s hard to say too much about so scant a scene.”
…I couldn’t disagree more!
The first thing Peter sees as he gets up is a giant sign that reads:
“We Will Never Forget September 11, 2001 – Dedicated To Their Memories, September 11, 2021”
To me, that very specifically says “Peter travelled to the future in Earth-1” i nthe most efficient way possible, don’t you think? Since 9-11 never happened “Over There” and all…
Also there’s the fact that right after seeing that sign, he looks up and sees the actual Freedom Tower that’s currently being built (in the real world) on Ground Zero.
Pretty Clear to me!
9-11 did happen “over there”, but the targets that got hit were the Pentagon and White House.
Pretty convenient that all the parts of the ‘machine’ happen to be buried in crypts and museums in NY. It should be called ‘Deus ex machina’.
How many more episodes til the season finale?!
So nobody else thinks it’s significant that in 2021 there is a Fringe division on Earth Prime and that Peter is known as Agent Bishop (a moniker so DRIPPING in potential symbolism it’s hard to say out loud)? I’ve not seen any of the teasers for next week, either, but it seems to me that, however he got there, Peter has landed in a future where we have seen an escalation of Fringe events which has forced us to catch up with Over There and establish our own Fringe Division. Which also suggests that neither us nor them was destroyed by the Doomsday machine. Does that mean the Prophecy was wrong?
Oh, and also: hi. Future Peter was wearing a wedding ring.
it just occurred to me while reading your comment that “Agent Bishop” could be Peter & Olivia’s son (if both world combine that is), he could look like his father, that’s why the agent mistook him, after all peter would’ve aged by that time, or something like that, i really don’t know what i’m thinking, it just flashed over my mind… sorry this thought hasn’t been processed thoroughly, but the idea’s kinda interesting…
I remember seeing an interview a while back with two of the writes/creators/producers (one of those) that mentioned a third universe. I think that is where Peter is, maybe catapulted into the future, but probably a third universe.
I rather think its all in his head, a potential future. Not sure whether they’ll resolve it by the end of next week. May well have Peter be there for 1st ep of next year. My guess is he’ll do whatever he does there, come back to today with the machine shut down, but knowing that there’s more to do if they want to avoid the future he’s seen.
Oh, and I loved Astrid luring Walter away from Peter’s side with “The cafeteria has tapioca pudding” Also she was the one who kicked him in the butt and got him back to trying to solve the mystery of the lightening and other events. Walter doing a Ben Franklin with the kite was awesome, and very funny.